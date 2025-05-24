NBN price increase 1 July – how much are you being gouged?

The NBN price increase on 1 July relates to what NBN resellers are charged for the various tiers. Resellers then add their support, billing and profit.

To be clear, this is the NBN wholesale price increase for all resellers that leads to a retail price increase that you pay.

What you will notice is that the increases are small, adjusted, on average, by just under the annual percentage change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), measured over the 12 months to 31 December 2024

Speed Plan (Wholesale Peak Information Rate)* Average Wholesale Cost per month (FY25) Forecast Average Wholesale Cost per month from 1 July 2025

ex GST nbn® fixed-line access technology 12/1 Mbps (Basic Bundled Offer) $12.01 $12.01 (no change) FTTP, FTTB, FTTN, FTTC, HFC 12/1 Mbps (Non-Basic Bundled Offer) $32.57 $33.47 (increase of $0.90) FTTP, FTTB, FTTN, FTTC, HFC 25/5 and 25/10 Mbps $33.96 $34.64 (increase of $0.68) FTTP, FTTB, FTTN, FTTC, HFC^ 50/20 Mbps $53.59 $55.19 (increase of $1.60) FTTP, FTTB, FTTN, FTTC, HFC^^ 100/20 Mbps $57.22 $58.53 (increase of $1.31) FTTP, FTTB, FTTN, FTTC, HFC^^^ 100/40 Mbps $60.22 $61.53 (increase of $1.31) FTTP, HFC 250/25 Mbps $62.22 $63.93 (increase of $1.71) FTTP, HFC 500 to ~1000/50 Mbps $72.22 $73.93 (increase of $1.71) FTTP, HFC

Gouging?

Very few resellers have announced their NBN price increases from 1 July. Telstra has, and it has caused outrage. Telstra mobile and internet customers – pay more from 1 July.

For example, it buys the 100/20 plan for $58.22 plus GST ($64) and will charge $113, including GST and a 24-month contract for a $200 modem, Telstra Smart Modem 3 – not all that smart or fast. This represents a $3 per month increase on a wholesale cost increase of $1.31.

By comparison, Buddy charges $85 (online service) and Aussie Broadband (call centre) charges $95 (and both will go up a little from 1 July). Modems are extra but allow you buy what you need instead of a Crappy NBN Modem – here are a few better ones (2025 update network guide)

We won’t discuss Telstra’s methods for minimising traffic on the NBN ‘river’ or its attempts to provide landlines under its Universal Service Obligation via its 4G network (instead of the ultra-reliable NBN).