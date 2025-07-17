Motorola razr 60 – the best flipping value by far (review)

The Motorola razr 60 has again managed to beat its competitors by offering better specifications at a far lower price making it the flip of choice.
Now, to be clear, this is its $1,199 entry-level model, and it outclasses the just-released $1,499 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in terms of screen, camera, processor, battery life, storage, sound, usability, and more. The only difference is that Samsung offers seven years of operating system upgrades and security patches, compared to Motorola’s three- to four-year offerings.
There is a chart showing both and the differences here.
But Samsung users are very loyal and won’t really care about what they are missing.
Flip or not?
We now have glass slabs (the lowest-cost way to offer more features), flips (basically a foldable glass slab with a few design constraints regarding heat and battery), and folds (basically two glass slabs with a centre fold and some design constraints to accommodate the thinnest profile).
This flip feels solid, good in the hand and has an imperceptible fold crease. Add to that a 3.6” external screen, which handles most of the phone ‘business’ and a price that will attract entry-level flagship buyers.
Australian Review: Motorola razr 60, 8/256B, SIM and eSIM, Model XT-2553-1 as of 17/7/25
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Motorola Razr 60
|Model Number
|XT-2553-1
|RAM/Storage Base
|8/256
|Price base
|1199
|Warranty months
|24-months ACL
|Teir
|Economy Flip. The Ultra model with SD8 Elite) has not been released in AU at this time.
|Website
|Product Page
|From
|Motorola online, JB Hi-Fi
|Made in
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|More
|CyberShack Motorola news and reviews CyberShack Smartphone news and reviews
|Test date
|July 2025
|Ambient temp
|6 to 17°
|Release
|July 2025
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Motorola has the Razr 2025 (Dimensity 7400X) and 2025+ (SD 8s Gen 3) in overseas markets.
Ratings
We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.
- Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.
- Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.
- Pass (meets expectations).
- Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed
- Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).
How to make the best use of this deep dive review
We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!
If you want to see our impressions only, they are listed at the beginning of each table. At the end, you will find CyberShack’s view, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.
First Impression – Love the Pantone Gibraltar Blue
Motorola has a partnership with Pantone and features some of the nicest colours (rear/backs) I have ever seen, leaving boring black for dead.
I have reviewed its razr flip since 2022. Each year, the design gets a little better, the hinge a little flatter, and the tech pretty right. This oozes durability, and I really love the new grippy rear fabric.
Screen – Pass+
As any Flip user will tell you, the internal screen is fragile, protected only by a soft plastic protector that barely prevents scratches from fingernails. So, if you have not used one, don’t put it anywhere it can be scratched when open. It can also be a little unresponsive at times, especially when pressing and swiping upwards. It is no great issue.
This 10-bit screen (excellent) is quite bright. Colour accurate and a 1.7 million wide colour gamut. It supports HDR10+ (not Dolby Vision).
It is daylight readable when in auto-brightness mode.
The screen has 720 Hz PWM dimming. This is just high enough not to bother most people, but it may be too high for people who are extremely PWM-sensitive.
During the review, I used the phone as my daily drive. I wanted to see if the external cover screen, with its odd 1066 x 1055 resolution (not quite 1080p), affected the display of typical apps. There are several options to help you utilise the cover screen.
It is plenty bright for daytime use. It is most useful for monitoring email, messages, calls, music, and even searching. You can switch from full screen to run apps (on a per-app basis) in a slightly smaller window above the camera sensors. It has a whole settings sub-menu to help you get the most out of it.
External screen options
Without consciously counting the times the cover saved me from opening the internal screen, I can subjectively say it was close to 80%.
Screen specs
|Screen
|Inside/Cover
|Size
|6.9″/3.6″
|Type
|Foldable LTPO pOLED/LTPS pOLED
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Foldable/flat with two cameras and one flash o-hole
|Resolution
|2640 x 1080/1066 x 1056
|PPI
|413/413
|Ratio
|22:9
|Screen to Body%
|85.33/The screen has approx. a 12mm top bar adjacent to the hinge.
|Colours bits
|10-bit 1/07 billion colours/same
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|Internal High: 1-120Hz
Test: 24/30/60/90/120 Adaptive
Internal Standard: 1-60Hz
Cover High: 90Hz
Cover Standard: 60
|Response 120Hz
|200 to 300Hz (game mode)/120Hz
|Nits are typical, test
|Internal Test: 565 full screen and 1198 auto max
External Test: 376
|Nits max, test
|Internal Peak Claim: 3000
External Peak Claim: 1700
Test: We attempted testing in a 2% and 10% window with HDR10+ content (it does not decode Dolby Vision), but were unable to achieve more than 2420 nits. This is not a definitive test, but it is more than enough for HDR10+.
|Contrast
|Infinite
|sRGB
|Not disclosed
|DCI-P3
|Claim 120%
|Rec 2020 or other
|N/A
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|1.4
|HDR Level
|HDR10+ (Amazon only)
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|720 Hz. Uses DC Dimming. It should not affect PWM susceptible users.
|Daylight readable
|Yes, but you need to enable auto brightness; otherwise, you won’t see much.
|Always on Display
|Yes, includes AOD, Tap or lift to show.
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|All Android 15 features
|DRM
|L1 for FHD SDR playback.
|Gaming
|We are going out on a limb here and stating that you should not play games on a flip or fold. While the SoC has the power, the screen needs to be used carefully to avoid damage.
|Screen protection
|Internal: Pre-applied film screen protector External: Gorilla Glass Victus.
|Comment
|Note: You need to manually allow apps to run on the external screen.
The internal screen has an imperceptible crease.
Processor – Pass
The MediaTek Dimensity 7400X is one of the few processors designed to support dual displays. It is this or the Samsung Exynos 2400 in the Flip 7 FE for 2025.
While the Exynos is more powerful, the MediaTek is more stable, runs cooler and is quite capable of doing all you need on a flip, especially as you can’t risk damaging the screen by gaming. It also has a better modem than the Exynos.
|Type
|MediaTek Dimensity 7400X – a special model for dual displays.
|nm
|4nm TSMC N4P
|Cores
|4 x 2.6 and 4 x 2.0 GHz
|Modem
|R16
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G615 MC2
|RAM, type
|8GB LPDDR4 with up to an additional 12GB virtual RAM
AI capabilities – Pass
The phone features basic AI capabilities, including Google Gemini, Circle search, and Moto AI.
Any complex AI is done in the Google Cloud (like most other brands). 2024 Razr 50 in brackets.
|AI
|MediaTek NPU 655
Geekbench AI (last number counts)
CPU: 920/9019/2035 (2037)
GPU: 555/762/628 (341)
NNAPI: 575/1399/2841 (2696)
AiTuTu: 100,825 (98895)
AI Benchmark: 609 (567)
GFLOPS: 14.84 (14.97)
GINOPS: 16.70 (16.04)
|AnTuTu
|685,900
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|1085 – like SD 6 Gen 4 (1058)
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|3063 (3026)
|Like
|Benchmarks
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|3185 (8973)
|Like
|SD 870
|Vulcan
|3107 (2472)
Storage tests – Pass
It features 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and supports connecting a USB external SSD as additional mountable storage, albeit at USB-C 2.0 speeds.
|Storage, free, type
|256GB UFS 2.2 (slower) 214GB free
|micro-SD
|no
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak
|640 sustained and 975.11 maximum
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak
|455.82 sustained and 562.67 maximum
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|N/A
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|25.45/20.31 mountable
|Comment
|All fit for purpose
Throttle Test – Pass
Where the Samsung Flip 7FE is artificially throttled to appear as if it is not throttling, it actually throttles 33% and its minimum GIPS are not far off the razr 60.
We ran multiple tests, including several back-to-back, and they were all similar; it only shows moderate throttling.
|Max GIPS
|275,293
|Average GIPS
|240,055
|Minimum GIPS
|209,773
|% Throttle
|19%
|CPU Temp
|50
|Comment
|Good thermal management with throttling well within limits.
Comms – Pass
We are finding more phones supporting Wi-Fi 6E, but they are using antenna designs that only support 1201 Mbps full duplex, instead of the maximum 2402 Mbps. The reason is that this really does not matter and helps extend battery life.
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 6E AXE 2.4/5/6GHz 2/2
Connects to 6GHz, but the maximum speed is 1201.
|Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps
|-42/1201/1201
|Test 5m
|-55/1089 to 1201/1080 to 1201
|Test 10m
|-57/960 to 1201
|BT Type
|5.4
|GPS single, dual
|Dual, 1m accuracy
GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps – no DisplayPort audio/video data stream support
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|No
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes combo
|Gyro
|Yes combo
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Yes
|Proximity
|Approach (kind of proximity)
|Other
|Fingerprint sensor on the power button
|Comment
|It should be able to reach 2400 Mbps full duplex, but the antenna system limits this to 1200 Mbps. It’s still fast enough.
4/5G – Pass
This has the strongest single-tower signal test to date at 39.8 picowatts (typically around 20 pW).
But it is still only a city and suburbs phone.
|SIM
|Single SIM and eSIM
|Active
|DSDS – Dual SDIM, Dual Standby – only one at a time
|Ringtones
|Dual – excellent
|VoLTE
|Yes
|Wi-Fi calling
|Yes
|4G Bands
|B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/43/66
|Comment
|All Australian and most world bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|N1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/75/77/78
|Comment
|All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
|mmWave
|No
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|DL/UL, ms
|41.6/32/8/37ms – above average
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|Band 3 -74 to -85 and 3.2 to 39.8 pW – excellent outdoors
|Tower 2
|Band 28 -92 to -97 and 199.5 fW to 631 fW
This was intermittent
|Tower 3
|No
|Tower 4
|No
|Comment
|It has superb signal strength for one tower, setting a new record of 39.8 pW. Band 28 was intermittent.
Internal home signals – just usable.
No 5G bands detected
Battery – Pass (no charger supplied)
Newer AI-capable phones (all brands) ‘game’ certain tests. For example, when detecting video, it shuts down the rest of the phone to achieve a spectacular result. The video loop is no longer an accurate measure of screen-on time.
Similarly, when encountering Accubattery or other battery benchmarks, the results are significantly longer than those of our manual charge and discharge tests.
Power users will get 8-10 hours of screen-on time, and typical users will get 24 hours. With 55 55-minute cable and Qi charging, this is not an issue.
|mAh
|4500mAh
We assume this has two batteries and uses the new Si/C anode technology.
No details are provided on charge cycles or expected lifespan, but we expect at least 1,000 full cycles.
|Charger, type, supplied
|30W – not supplied
We achieved 9V/3A/27W
|PD, QC level
|PD 3 and QC 5
|Qi, wattage
|15W Qi 1
|Reverse Qi or cable.
|No
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Adaptive
|Charge % 30mins
|60%
|Charge 0-100%
|51 minutes at 27W It has two batteries, totalling 4500mAh, and can charge them simultaneously, reducing the charging time.
|Charge Qi, 15W
|Estimate 4 hours
|Charge 5V, 2A
|Over 5 hours
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode
|25 hours 31 minutes (AI means this is no longer a meaningful indication of battery life).
|PC Mark 3 battery
|12 hours 10 minutes
Accubattery 13 hours
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Did not run
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|505.1 minutes (8.42 hours) 3356 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|4 hours
Accubattery 7 hours
|mA Full load screen on
|1650-1700mA
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|350-400mA
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|Tested on adaptive
|Comment
|In the worst case, a 100% screen-on drain lasts 4 hours, and it consumes 1650-1700mA (high) under load. Power users will get 8-10 hours.
Typical users will get a full day, and with 51 minutes of 30W charging, which is very good. We no longer take video loop as an indication of screen-on time, as AI shuts down the rest of the phone to give prolonged video playback. We also see that Accubattery is ‘gamed’ by AI to provide longer results. All brands do this.
Sound hardware – Pass
It decodes Dolby Atmos and downmixes to the 2.0 speakers. Several reviewers have suggested that it has the full suite of Qualcomm aptX Codecs, but that is incorrect and only for the razr Ultra.
|Speakers
|Top forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo. Large bottom speaker.
|Tuning
|N/A
|AMP
|MediaTek
|Dolby Atmos decode
|Yes, to 2.0, but really more effective with headphones
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|No
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX TWS, LDAC, LHDCV3/5
|Multipoint
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|Decode to 2.0 and earphones
|EQ
|New DA EQ includes Spatial Audio. The remainder a 2.0 only – Smart Audio, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast and Custom.
|Mics
|3 – two for stereo record and one for noise cancelling
|Test dB – all on EQ flat, DA off
|Volume max
|82
|Media (music)
|79.2
|Ring
|79.1
|Alarm
|73.8
|Notifications
|79.1
|Earpiece
|67
|Hands-free
|Decent noise reduction and volume levels were quite good and clear.
|BT headphones
|Excellent left-right separation and DA make a significant difference in DA content.
Sound signature – Pass
No phone’s micro speakers can reproduce the mid-bass and mid-high treble (mid sound signature) needed for decent music, so they focus on clear voice (up to 1-4 kHz).
Surprisingly, this has a Bright Vocal signature, which means you get reasonable high bass and mid-treble, making the music more pleasant. Unfortunately, there is a distinct bias to the bottom speaker.
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Starting at 75Hz with a long, slow build to 400 Hz
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Building
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Building
|Mid 400-1000Hz
|Flat
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Flat
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Flat
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Flat to 15kHz then off the cliff
|Sound Signature type
|It is mostly Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) with reasonable high bass, mid and mid treble, making it relatively suitable for music and clear voice.
|Soundstage
|Definite bias to bottom impairs left/right separation.
DA sound stage is quite wide and has some 3D height.
|Comment
|I understand why the sound signature is as it is – to allow the phone to be used in different modes, such as landscape, portrait, and L-shaped. It’s very similar to the Razr 50.
Build – Pass+
Motorola (Lenovo) has its own factories and a high level of quality control. Like all recent Motorola phones, this is beautifully built and now has IP48 water resistance.
The inner screen centre crease is imperceptible – something Samsung appears not to have mastered. The stainless steel hinge is an engineering marvel.
Motorola started using vegan leather in 2023 and has taken this fabric and colour concept well past the rest. The Nylon-inspired finish, also known as Soft-Touch-Finish / Acetate, is superb and harder-wearing than vegan leather.
|Size (H X W x D)
|Open: 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25mm
Closed: 73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85mm
|Weight grams
|188
|Front glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus (External Display)
|Rear material
|Rear: Nylon-inspired finish / Soft-Touch-Finish / Acetate
|Frame
|Aluminium 6000 series
|IP rating
|IP48
1.5m for 30 minutes
|Colours
|Pantone Gibraltar Sea
Pantone Parfait Pink
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|Teardown
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|No
|USB cable
|USB-C to USB-C 3W cable
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
|No charger inbox.
OS – Almost pure Android 15 – Pass+
Motorola uses almost pure Android, as its Hello UI is a very light overlay that adds features and value, rather than hiding the operating system like Samsung’s One UI. We like it for three reasons:
- It uses all of Google’s apps (phone, calendar, contacts, message, etc), making a backup to Google foolproof. You can lose that data when substitute apps are used on other brands.
- Upgrading to another Android phone is also foolproof with Google Backup and Restore. You are not locked into the makers’ ecosystem.
- Motorola’s Privacy policy is 9454 words and is relatively benign. It is <25% of Samsung’s 40,000 words in eight nested policies.
Moto AI. It is not the place in this ‘speed and feed’ review except to make a passing mention. This requires a Moto account.
Moto AI 2.0 introduces a suite of features accessible via a dedicated AI key known as the Moto AI button.
- Catch me up: Summarise notifications
- Pay attention: Record, transcribe and summarise
- Remember this: Create a note inside a journal
- Magic Canvas: Create generative AI wallpaper
- Image studio
- Playlist studio
Then you have Google AI, which is the whole Google Nano experience, some of which is free (usually on-device) and some of which may incur a cost (usually for Nano cloud).
Finally, Perplexity AI web search engine is preloaded. It is an AI-powered answer engine that provides real-time answers to any question. It requires an account login.
|Android
|Android 15
|Security patch date
|1 May 2025 current
|UI
|Personalise: Themes, Fonts, Colours, Icon shape, Display size and text, Layout, Peek display, Sounds, Dark mode, External display
Gestures: Quick launch, Sidebar, Quick Capture, Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split
Moto Secure: Secure folder, Network protection, Lock screen security, PIN pad scramble, Privacy dashboard, Security, Permission manager, Privacy controls
Display: Peek display, Attentive display
Play: Games, Dolby Atmos®, Media controls, Video call effects, Live preview
Razr Tips: Take a tour, What’s new in Android 13, Getting started, Shortcuts, Calls, Camera, Apps & Transitions
|OS upgrade policy
|3
|Security patch policy
|Quarterly for four years
|Bloatware
|Pure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook.
|Other
|Google Gemini app
|Comment
|Experience
Personalise: Themes, Fonts, Colours, Icon shape, Lock screen, External Display, Display size and text, Layout, Sounds, Dark mode Gestures: Quick launch, Sidebar, Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split Moto Secure: Secure folder, Network protection, Phishing detection, Auto lock, Lock network and security, PIN pad scramble, Security & Privacy Display: Lock screen, Attentive display Play: Games, Dolby Atmos®, Media controls, Creator toolkit Tips: Razr basics, Personalize, Media, Call & replies, Camera, Unique features, Settings
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|Side power button
|Face ID
|Yes 2D only
|Other
|Lenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use.
|Comment
|Moto Secure – Manage network security, control app permissions, and even create a secret folder for your most sensitive data.
Motorola razr 60 rear camera – Pass+
It uses the same 50MP primary camera and 13MP ultra-wide angle/macro as the 2025 razr 50.
The MediaTek SoC is slightly stronger for AI photo processing, resulting in different outcomes.
Our tests found that 4K@30fps video was pushing the limits, as OIS did not significantly improve stability. 1080p @ 30fps is the best video for most lighting and provides a more stable video.
Motorola razr 60 camcorder
This has to be one of these best features of a flip.
Photo samples
Camera Specs
|Rear Primary
|Primary (Rear on Cover)
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.6MP
|Sensor
|Samsung GN8
|Focus
|PDAF all-pixel focus
|f-stop
|1.7
|um
|.8 bins to 1.6
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|79 to 82.4
|Stabilisation
|OIS
|Zoom
|10X digital
|Rear 2
|Ultra-wide and macro
|MP
|13MP
|Sensor
|Hynix HI1336
|Focus
|AF/Fixed Macro from 3-5cm
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|120
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Special
|Video Software features
Adaptive Stabilisation
Camcorder Mode
Dual Capture
Horizon Lock
Hyperlapse Stabilisation
Live Filters
Slow-Motion
Timelapse
Video HDR
Audio Zoom
Face Retouch
Google photo editing features
Auto Enhance
HDR Effect
Magic Eraser
Magic Editor, with Reimagine & Auto Frame*
Photo Unblur
Portrait Light
Sky
|Video max
|4K@30fps
|Flash
|Rear cover – single
|Auto-HDR
|Yes
|Camera Software features
Ultra HDR
Auto Night Vision
Auto Smile Capture17
Photo Booth
Portrait Mode
Night Vision
Macro
Pro Mode
Face Retouch
Dual Capture
Gesture Selfie
Live Filters
Panorama
Tilt-Shift
Ultra Resolution
Scan
External Display Preview
Instant Review
Camera Cartoon
Mirror Mode
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
|DXO Mark
|No
Pantone Validated Colour and Skin Tones
Motorola razr 60 selfie
The selfie is great in good lighting. It utilises the Pantone Skin Tone system, and overall, selfies are of good quality.
|Front
|Selfie (main screen)
|MP
|32MP bins to 8MP
|Sensor
|Omnivision OV32B
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|.7 bins to 1.4
|FOV (stated, actual)
|70.1 to 82.6
|Stabilisation
|OIS
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|4K@30
|Features
|Front 32 MP camera, Shooting modes: Portrait Photo Booth Pro Dual Capture Spot Colour Face Beauty Live Filters Artificial intelligence: Photo Enhancement Engine Auto Night Vision Auto Smile Capture Gesture Capture Google Photos Auto Enhance Other features: Burst Shot Timer Assistive Grid Leveller Google Lens Selfie Photo Mirror Selfie Stick Support RAW Photo Output Quick Capture (twist-twist) Tap anywhere to capture Rear cameras on external display Rear main camera Shooting modes: Portrait Photo Booth Mirror Mode Face Beauty Live Filters Artificial intelligence: Photo Enhancement Engine Auto Night Vision Auto Smile Capture Gesture Capture Google Photos Auto Enhance Other features: Instant Review Camera Cartoon External Display Preview Timer Selfie Mirror RAW Photo Output Ultra HDR (10-bit format) Quick Capture (twist-twist) Tap anywhere to capture Telephoto Mirror Mode
|Comment
|Good skin tones.
CyberShack’s view – Motorola razr 60 is the best flipping value by far
Put bluntly, this is a class-leading $1,199 Flip that, in nearly every area, beats the $1,499 Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 FE.
There is no point comparing it to the razr 60 Ultra (which we likely will not see here) or Samsung Flip 7 because these are orders of magnitude more expensive.
Motorola Razr 60 gets our strong buy recommendation for a Flip
Motorola Razr 60 ratings
|Features
|80
|Great PWM-friendly screen, good processor, good camera, Si/C anode battery and much more. Only two issues are related to USB-C 2.0, and phone signal strength is only available in cities and suburbs.
|Value
|90
|At $1199, it is $300 lower than its competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and offers far better specs all around.
|Performance
|80
|Good processor for a Flip, does not throttle, keeps heat in check and has enough NPU power for basic on-device AI, Google Gemini and Circle to Search.
|Ease of Use
|85
|A 2+3+4 warranty/OS security patch, and excellent My UX overlay add useful features to pure Android.
|Design
|85
|– Well designed, new hinge, no perceptible visible crease, IP48 and comes with a bumper cover.
|Rating out of 10
|84
|Final comment
|You have to remember that this is the entry-level Flip for people who want the Flip format but don’t have deep pockets. It competes directly with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.
Motorola has done an excellent job offering a superior (at least on specs) alternative to the $1499 Flip 7 FE, with a better screen, processor, camera, more storage, a bigger battery, and uses pure Android overlaid with the ever-helpful Hello UX instead of bloated and multi-layered Samdroid.
|Pro
|1
|The 3.6″ external screen is very useful with a good range of widgets, and you can run apps on it as well.
|2
|City and suburbs phone use
|3
|8/256GB is class-leading
|4
|The camera is class-leading
|5
|Bang for buck is unbeatable
|Con
|1
|USB-C 3.1 is expected at this price. USB-C 2.0 precludes Alt DP screen mirror.
|2
|No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway), but it has mountable, slow, external storage
|3
|Speaker’s sound could be improved.
|4
|Internal screen can be occasionally unresponsive to swipes.
|5
|No charger inbox
Motorola Razr 60, Motorola Razr 60, Motorola Razr 60, Motorola Razr 60, Motorola Razr 60
CyberShack Verdict
Motorola razr 60
$1199
Comments