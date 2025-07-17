Motorola razr 60 – the best flipping value by far (review)

The Motorola razr 60 has again managed to beat its competitors by offering better specifications at a far lower price making it the flip of choice.

Now, to be clear, this is its $1,199 entry-level model, and it outclasses the just-released $1,499 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in terms of screen, camera, processor, battery life, storage, sound, usability, and more. The only difference is that Samsung offers seven years of operating system upgrades and security patches, compared to Motorola’s three- to four-year offerings.

There is a chart showing both and the differences here.

But Samsung users are very loyal and won’t really care about what they are missing.

Flip or not?

We now have glass slabs (the lowest-cost way to offer more features), flips (basically a foldable glass slab with a few design constraints regarding heat and battery), and folds (basically two glass slabs with a centre fold and some design constraints to accommodate the thinnest profile).

This flip feels solid, good in the hand and has an imperceptible fold crease. Add to that a 3.6” external screen, which handles most of the phone ‘business’ and a price that will attract entry-level flagship buyers.

Australian Review: Motorola razr 60, 8/256B, SIM and eSIM, Model XT-2553-1 as of 17/7/25

Brand Motorola Model Motorola Razr 60 Model Number XT-2553-1 RAM/Storage Base 8/256 Price base 1199 Warranty months 24-months ACL Teir Economy Flip. The Ultra model with SD8 Elite) has not been released in AU at this time. Website Product Page From Motorola online, JB Hi-Fi Made in China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More CyberShack Motorola news and reviews CyberShack Smartphone news and reviews Test date July 2025 Ambient temp 6 to 17° Release July 2025 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Motorola has the Razr 2025 (Dimensity 7400X) and 2025+ (SD 8s Gen 3) in overseas markets.

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

How to make the best use of this deep dive review

We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are listed at the beginning of each table. At the end, you will find CyberShack’s view, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

First Impression – Love the Pantone Gibraltar Blue

Motorola has a partnership with Pantone and features some of the nicest colours (rear/backs) I have ever seen, leaving boring black for dead.

I have reviewed its razr flip since 2022. Each year, the design gets a little better, the hinge a little flatter, and the tech pretty right. This oozes durability, and I really love the new grippy rear fabric.

Screen – Pass+

As any Flip user will tell you, the internal screen is fragile, protected only by a soft plastic protector that barely prevents scratches from fingernails. So, if you have not used one, don’t put it anywhere it can be scratched when open. It can also be a little unresponsive at times, especially when pressing and swiping upwards. It is no great issue.

This 10-bit screen (excellent) is quite bright. Colour accurate and a 1.7 million wide colour gamut. It supports HDR10+ (not Dolby Vision).

It is daylight readable when in auto-brightness mode.

The screen has 720 Hz PWM dimming. This is just high enough not to bother most people, but it may be too high for people who are extremely PWM-sensitive.

During the review, I used the phone as my daily drive. I wanted to see if the external cover screen, with its odd 1066 x 1055 resolution (not quite 1080p), affected the display of typical apps. There are several options to help you utilise the cover screen.

It is plenty bright for daytime use. It is most useful for monitoring email, messages, calls, music, and even searching. You can switch from full screen to run apps (on a per-app basis) in a slightly smaller window above the camera sensors. It has a whole settings sub-menu to help you get the most out of it.

External screen options

Without consciously counting the times the cover saved me from opening the internal screen, I can subjectively say it was close to 80%.

Screen specs

Screen Inside/Cover Size 6.9″/3.6″ Type Foldable LTPO pOLED/LTPS pOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Foldable/flat with two cameras and one flash o-hole Resolution 2640 x 1080/1066 x 1056 PPI 413/413 Ratio 22:9 Screen to Body% 85.33/The screen has approx. a 12mm top bar adjacent to the hinge. Colours bits 10-bit 1/07 billion colours/same Refresh Hz, adaptive Internal High: 1-120Hz

Test: 24/30/60/90/120 Adaptive

Internal Standard: 1-60Hz

Cover High: 90Hz

Cover Standard: 60 Response 120Hz 200 to 300Hz (game mode)/120Hz Nits are typical, test Internal Test: 565 full screen and 1198 auto max

External Test: 376 Nits max, test Internal Peak Claim: 3000

External Peak Claim: 1700

Test: We attempted testing in a 2% and 10% window with HDR10+ content (it does not decode Dolby Vision), but were unable to achieve more than 2420 nits. This is not a definitive test, but it is more than enough for HDR10+. Contrast Infinite sRGB Not disclosed DCI-P3 Claim 120% Rec 2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) 1.4 HDR Level HDR10+ (Amazon only) SDR Upscale No Blue Light control Yes PWM if known 720 Hz. Uses DC Dimming. It should not affect PWM susceptible users. Daylight readable Yes, but you need to enable auto brightness; otherwise, you won’t see much. Always on Display Yes, includes AOD, Tap or lift to show. Edge display No Accessibility All Android 15 features DRM L1 for FHD SDR playback. Gaming We are going out on a limb here and stating that you should not play games on a flip or fold. While the SoC has the power, the screen needs to be used carefully to avoid damage. Screen protection Internal: Pre-applied film screen protector External: Gorilla Glass Victus. Comment Note: You need to manually allow apps to run on the external screen.

The internal screen has an imperceptible crease.

1.07 billion colours and tones beats 8-bit every time.

No banding

Excellent white levels

Excellent black levels

Although it supports DCI-P3 gamut, the screen only displays HDR10

Processor – Pass

The MediaTek Dimensity 7400X is one of the few processors designed to support dual displays. It is this or the Samsung Exynos 2400 in the Flip 7 FE for 2025.

While the Exynos is more powerful, the MediaTek is more stable, runs cooler and is quite capable of doing all you need on a flip, especially as you can’t risk damaging the screen by gaming. It also has a better modem than the Exynos.

Type MediaTek Dimensity 7400X – a special model for dual displays. nm 4nm TSMC N4P Cores 4 x 2.6 and 4 x 2.0 GHz Modem R16 GPU Arm Mali-G615 MC2 RAM, type 8GB LPDDR4 with up to an additional 12GB virtual RAM

AI capabilities – Pass

The phone features basic AI capabilities, including Google Gemini, Circle search, and Moto AI.

Any complex AI is done in the Google Cloud (like most other brands). 2024 Razr 50 in brackets.

AI MediaTek NPU 655

Geekbench AI (last number counts)

CPU: 920/9019/2035 (2037)

GPU: 555/762/628 (341)

NNAPI: 575/1399/2841 (2696)

AiTuTu: 100,825 (98895)

AI Benchmark: 609 (567)

GFLOPS: 14.84 (14.97)

GINOPS: 16.70 (16.04) AnTuTu 685,900 Geekbench 6 Single-core 1085 – like SD 6 Gen 4 (1058) Geekbench 6 multi-core 3063 (3026) Like Benchmarks GPU Test Open CL 3185 (8973) Like SD 870 Vulcan 3107 (2472)

Storage tests – Pass

It features 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and supports connecting a USB external SSD as additional mountable storage, albeit at USB-C 2.0 speeds.

Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 2.2 (slower) 214GB free micro-SD no CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak 640 sustained and 975.11 maximum CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak 455.82 sustained and 562.67 maximum CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 25.45/20.31 mountable Comment All fit for purpose

Throttle Test – Pass

Where the Samsung Flip 7FE is artificially throttled to appear as if it is not throttling, it actually throttles 33% and its minimum GIPS are not far off the razr 60.

We ran multiple tests, including several back-to-back, and they were all similar; it only shows moderate throttling.

Max GIPS 275,293 Average GIPS 240,055 Minimum GIPS 209,773 % Throttle 19% CPU Temp 50 Comment Good thermal management with throttling well within limits.

Comms – Pass

We are finding more phones supporting Wi-Fi 6E, but they are using antenna designs that only support 1201 Mbps full duplex, instead of the maximum 2402 Mbps. The reason is that this really does not matter and helps extend battery life.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6E AXE 2.4/5/6GHz 2/2

Connects to 6GHz, but the maximum speed is 1201. Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -42/1201/1201 Test 5m -55/1089 to 1201/1080 to 1201 Test 10m -57/960 to 1201 BT Type 5.4 GPS single, dual Dual, 1m accuracy

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps – no DisplayPort audio/video data stream support ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes combo Gyro Yes combo e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Yes Proximity Approach (kind of proximity) Other Fingerprint sensor on the power button Comment It should be able to reach 2400 Mbps full duplex, but the antenna system limits this to 1200 Mbps. It’s still fast enough.

4/5G – Pass

This has the strongest single-tower signal test to date at 39.8 picowatts (typically around 20 pW).

But it is still only a city and suburbs phone.

SIM Single SIM and eSIM Active DSDS – Dual SDIM, Dual Standby – only one at a time Ringtones Dual – excellent VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/43/66 Comment All Australian and most world bands 5G sub-6Ghz N1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/75/77/78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 41.6/32/8/37ms – above average Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW Band 3 -74 to -85 and 3.2 to 39.8 pW – excellent outdoors Tower 2 Band 28 -92 to -97 and 199.5 fW to 631 fW

This was intermittent Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment It has superb signal strength for one tower, setting a new record of 39.8 pW. Band 28 was intermittent.

Internal home signals – just usable.

No 5G bands detected

Battery – Pass (no charger supplied)

Newer AI-capable phones (all brands) ‘game’ certain tests. For example, when detecting video, it shuts down the rest of the phone to achieve a spectacular result. The video loop is no longer an accurate measure of screen-on time.

Similarly, when encountering Accubattery or other battery benchmarks, the results are significantly longer than those of our manual charge and discharge tests.

Power users will get 8-10 hours of screen-on time, and typical users will get 24 hours. With 55 55-minute cable and Qi charging, this is not an issue.

mAh 4500mAh

We assume this has two batteries and uses the new Si/C anode technology.

No details are provided on charge cycles or expected lifespan, but we expect at least 1,000 full cycles. Charger, type, supplied 30W – not supplied

We achieved 9V/3A/27W PD, QC level PD 3 and QC 5 Qi, wattage 15W Qi 1 Reverse Qi or cable. No Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins 60% Charge 0-100% 51 minutes at 27W It has two batteries, totalling 4500mAh, and can charge them simultaneously, reducing the charging time. Charge Qi, 15W Estimate 4 hours Charge 5V, 2A Over 5 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode 25 hours 31 minutes (AI means this is no longer a meaningful indication of battery life). PC Mark 3 battery 12 hours 10 minutes

Accubattery 13 hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery Did not run GFX Bench T-Rex 505.1 minutes (8.42 hours) 3356 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours

Accubattery 7 hours mA Full load screen on 1650-1700mA mA Watt idle Screen on 350-400mA Estimate loss at max refresh Tested on adaptive Comment In the worst case, a 100% screen-on drain lasts 4 hours, and it consumes 1650-1700mA (high) under load. Power users will get 8-10 hours.

Typical users will get a full day, and with 51 minutes of 30W charging, which is very good. We no longer take video loop as an indication of screen-on time, as AI shuts down the rest of the phone to give prolonged video playback. We also see that Accubattery is ‘gamed’ by AI to provide longer results. All brands do this.

Sound hardware – Pass

It decodes Dolby Atmos and downmixes to the 2.0 speakers. Several reviewers have suggested that it has the full suite of Qualcomm aptX Codecs, but that is incorrect and only for the razr Ultra.

Speakers Top forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo. Large bottom speaker. Tuning N/A AMP MediaTek Dolby Atmos decode Yes, to 2.0, but really more effective with headphones Hi-Res No 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX TWS, LDAC, LHDCV3/5 Multipoint Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) Decode to 2.0 and earphones EQ New DA EQ includes Spatial Audio. The remainder a 2.0 only – Smart Audio, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast and Custom. Mics 3 – two for stereo record and one for noise cancelling Test dB – all on EQ flat, DA off Volume max 82 Media (music) 79.2 Ring 79.1 Alarm 73.8 Notifications 79.1 Earpiece 67 Hands-free Decent noise reduction and volume levels were quite good and clear. BT headphones Excellent left-right separation and DA make a significant difference in DA content.

Sound signature – Pass

No phone’s micro speakers can reproduce the mid-bass and mid-high treble (mid sound signature) needed for decent music, so they focus on clear voice (up to 1-4 kHz).

Surprisingly, this has a Bright Vocal signature, which means you get reasonable high bass and mid-treble, making the music more pleasant. Unfortunately, there is a distinct bias to the bottom speaker.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Starting at 75Hz with a long, slow build to 400 Hz High Bass 100-200Hz Building Low Mid 200-400Hz Building Mid 400-1000Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Flat Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Flat to 15kHz then off the cliff Sound Signature type It is mostly Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) with reasonable high bass, mid and mid treble, making it relatively suitable for music and clear voice. Soundstage Definite bias to bottom impairs left/right separation.

DA sound stage is quite wide and has some 3D height. Comment I understand why the sound signature is as it is – to allow the phone to be used in different modes, such as landscape, portrait, and L-shaped. It’s very similar to the Razr 50.

Build – Pass+

Motorola (Lenovo) has its own factories and a high level of quality control. Like all recent Motorola phones, this is beautifully built and now has IP48 water resistance.

The inner screen centre crease is imperceptible – something Samsung appears not to have mastered. The stainless steel hinge is an engineering marvel.

Motorola started using vegan leather in 2023 and has taken this fabric and colour concept well past the rest. The Nylon-inspired finish, also known as Soft-Touch-Finish / Acetate, is superb and harder-wearing than vegan leather.

Size (H X W x D) Open: 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25mm

Closed: 73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85mm Weight grams 188 Front glass Gorilla Glass Victus (External Display) Rear material Rear: Nylon-inspired finish / Soft-Touch-Finish / Acetate Frame Aluminium 6000 series IP rating IP48

1.5m for 30 minutes Colours Pantone Gibraltar Sea

Pantone Parfait Pink Pen, Stylus support No Teardown No In the box Charger No USB cable USB-C to USB-C 3W cable Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment No charger inbox.

OS – Almost pure Android 15 – Pass+

Motorola uses almost pure Android, as its Hello UI is a very light overlay that adds features and value, rather than hiding the operating system like Samsung’s One UI. We like it for three reasons:

It uses all of Google’s apps (phone, calendar, contacts, message, etc), making a backup to Google foolproof. You can lose that data when substitute apps are used on other brands.

Upgrading to another Android phone is also foolproof with Google Backup and Restore. You are not locked into the makers’ ecosystem.

Motorola’s Privacy policy is 9454 words and is relatively benign. It is <25% of Samsung’s 40,000 words in eight nested policies.

Moto AI. It is not the place in this ‘speed and feed’ review except to make a passing mention. This requires a Moto account.

Moto AI 2.0 introduces a suite of features accessible via a dedicated AI key known as the Moto AI button.

Catch me up: Summarise notifications

Pay attention: Record, transcribe and summarise

Remember this: Create a note inside a journal

Magic Canvas: Create generative AI wallpaper

Image studio

Playlist studio

Then you have Google AI, which is the whole Google Nano experience, some of which is free (usually on-device) and some of which may incur a cost (usually for Nano cloud).

Finally, Perplexity AI web search engine is preloaded. It is an AI-powered answer engine that provides real-time answers to any question. It requires an account login.

Android Android 15 Security patch date 1 May 2025 current UI Personalise: Themes, Fonts, Colours, Icon shape, Display size and text, Layout, Peek display, Sounds, Dark mode, External display

Gestures: Quick launch, Sidebar, Quick Capture, Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split

Moto Secure: Secure folder, Network protection, Lock screen security, PIN pad scramble, Privacy dashboard, Security, Permission manager, Privacy controls

Display: Peek display, Attentive display

Play: Games, Dolby Atmos®, Media controls, Video call effects, Live preview

Razr Tips: Take a tour, What’s new in Android 13, Getting started, Shortcuts, Calls, Camera, Apps & Transitions OS upgrade policy 3 Security patch policy Quarterly for four years Bloatware Pure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook. Other Google Gemini app Comment Experience

Personalise: Themes, Fonts, Colours, Icon shape, Lock screen, External Display, Display size and text, Layout, Sounds, Dark mode Gestures: Quick launch, Sidebar, Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split Moto Secure: Secure folder, Network protection, Phishing detection, Auto lock, Lock network and security, PIN pad scramble, Security & Privacy Display: Lock screen, Attentive display Play: Games, Dolby Atmos®, Media controls, Creator toolkit Tips: Razr basics, Personalize, Media, Call & replies, Camera, Unique features, Settings Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Side power button Face ID Yes 2D only Other Lenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use. Comment Moto Secure – Manage network security, control app permissions, and even create a secret folder for your most sensitive data.

Motorola razr 60 rear camera – Pass+

It uses the same 50MP primary camera and 13MP ultra-wide angle/macro as the 2025 razr 50.

The MediaTek SoC is slightly stronger for AI photo processing, resulting in different outcomes.

Our tests found that 4K@30fps video was pushing the limits, as OIS did not significantly improve stability. 1080p @ 30fps is the best video for most lighting and provides a more stable video.

Motorola razr 60 camcorder

This has to be one of these best features of a flip.

Photo samples

1X and it’s perfect with accurate colours, good HDR detail and foreground and background in focus.

2X and perfect

4X and perfect with no zoom loss.

10X and at the limit of digital zoom – some noise creeping in.

(L) Dog is very good wth a solid black face and good focus. (R) Bokeh is a little severe, and it has softened the dog’s face and colours.

Macro is excellent.

<40 lumens and a very creditable image.

Night mode really adds colour and details!

(L) Photo to check colours match the screenshot (R) – excellent.

Camera Specs

Rear Primary Primary (Rear on Cover) MP 50MP bins to 12.6MP Sensor Samsung GN8 Focus PDAF all-pixel focus f-stop 1.7 um .8 bins to 1.6 FOV° (stated, actual) 79 to 82.4 Stabilisation OIS Zoom 10X digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide and macro MP 13MP Sensor Hynix HI1336 Focus AF/Fixed Macro from 3-5cm f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 120 Stabilisation No Zoom No Special Video Software features

Adaptive Stabilisation

Camcorder Mode

Dual Capture

Horizon Lock

Hyperlapse Stabilisation

Live Filters

Slow-Motion

Timelapse

Video HDR

Audio Zoom

Face Retouch

Google photo editing features

Auto Enhance

HDR Effect

Magic Eraser

Magic Editor, with Reimagine & Auto Frame*

Photo Unblur

Portrait Light

Sky Video max 4K@30fps Flash Rear cover – single Auto-HDR Yes Camera Software features

Ultra HDR

Auto Night Vision

Auto Smile Capture17

Photo Booth

Portrait Mode

Night Vision

Macro

Pro Mode

Face Retouch

Dual Capture

Gesture Selfie

Live Filters

Panorama

Tilt-Shift

Ultra Resolution

Scan

External Display Preview

Instant Review

Camera Cartoon

Mirror Mode QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI DXO Mark No

Pantone Validated Colour and Skin Tones

Motorola razr 60 selfie

The selfie is great in good lighting. It utilises the Pantone Skin Tone system, and overall, selfies are of good quality.

Front Selfie (main screen) MP 32MP bins to 8MP Sensor Omnivision OV32B Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um .7 bins to 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) 70.1 to 82.6 Stabilisation OIS Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 4K@30 Features Front 32 MP camera, Shooting modes: Portrait Photo Booth Pro Dual Capture Spot Colour Face Beauty Live Filters Artificial intelligence: Photo Enhancement Engine Auto Night Vision Auto Smile Capture Gesture Capture Google Photos Auto Enhance Other features: Burst Shot Timer Assistive Grid Leveller Google Lens Selfie Photo Mirror Selfie Stick Support RAW Photo Output Quick Capture (twist-twist) Tap anywhere to capture Rear cameras on external display Rear main camera Shooting modes: Portrait Photo Booth Mirror Mode Face Beauty Live Filters Artificial intelligence: Photo Enhancement Engine Auto Night Vision Auto Smile Capture Gesture Capture Google Photos Auto Enhance Other features: Instant Review Camera Cartoon External Display Preview Timer Selfie Mirror RAW Photo Output Ultra HDR (10-bit format) Quick Capture (twist-twist) Tap anywhere to capture Telephoto Mirror Mode Comment Good skin tones.

CyberShack’s view – Motorola razr 60 is the best flipping value by far

Put bluntly, this is a class-leading $1,199 Flip that, in nearly every area, beats the $1,499 Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 FE.

There is no point comparing it to the razr 60 Ultra (which we likely will not see here) or Samsung Flip 7 because these are orders of magnitude more expensive.

Motorola Razr 60 gets our strong buy recommendation for a Flip

Motorola Razr 60 ratings

Features 80 Great PWM-friendly screen, good processor, good camera, Si/C anode battery and much more. Only two issues are related to USB-C 2.0, and phone signal strength is only available in cities and suburbs. Value 90 At $1199, it is $300 lower than its competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and offers far better specs all around. Performance 80 Good processor for a Flip, does not throttle, keeps heat in check and has enough NPU power for basic on-device AI, Google Gemini and Circle to Search. Ease of Use 85 A 2+3+4 warranty/OS security patch, and excellent My UX overlay add useful features to pure Android. Design 85 – Well designed, new hinge, no perceptible visible crease, IP48 and comes with a bumper cover. Rating out of 10 84 Final comment You have to remember that this is the entry-level Flip for people who want the Flip format but don’t have deep pockets. It competes directly with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Motorola has done an excellent job offering a superior (at least on specs) alternative to the $1499 Flip 7 FE, with a better screen, processor, camera, more storage, a bigger battery, and uses pure Android overlaid with the ever-helpful Hello UX instead of bloated and multi-layered Samdroid.

Pro 1 The 3.6″ external screen is very useful with a good range of widgets, and you can run apps on it as well. 2 City and suburbs phone use 3 8/256GB is class-leading 4 The camera is class-leading 5 Bang for buck is unbeatable Con 1 USB-C 3.1 is expected at this price. USB-C 2.0 precludes Alt DP screen mirror. 2 No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway), but it has mountable, slow, external storage 3 Speaker’s sound could be improved. 4 Internal screen can be occasionally unresponsive to swipes. 5 No charger inbox

