Motorola razr 60 – the best flipping value by far (review)

17 Jul, 2025
By Ray Shaw
Phones
Reviews
Motorola razr 60

The Motorola razr 60 has again managed to beat its competitors by offering better specifications at a far lower price making it the flip of choice.

Now, to be clear, this is its $1,199 entry-level model, and it outclasses the just-released $1,499 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in terms of screen, camera, processor, battery life, storage, sound, usability, and more. The only difference is that Samsung offers seven years of operating system upgrades and security patches, compared to Motorola’s three- to four-year offerings.

There is a chart showing both and the differences here.

But Samsung users are very loyal and won’t really care about what they are missing.

Flip or not?

We now have glass slabs (the lowest-cost way to offer more features), flips (basically a foldable glass slab with a few design constraints regarding heat and battery), and folds (basically two glass slabs with a centre fold and some design constraints to accommodate the thinnest profile).

This flip feels solid, good in the hand and has an imperceptible fold crease. Add to that a 3.6” external screen, which handles most of the phone ‘business’ and a price that will attract entry-level flagship buyers.

Australian Review: Motorola razr 60, 8/256B, SIM and eSIM, Model XT-2553-1 as of 17/7/25

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola Razr 60
Model NumberXT-2553-1
RAM/Storage Base8/256
   Price base1199
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TeirEconomy Flip. The Ultra model with SD8 Elite) has not been released in AU at this time.
WebsiteProduct Page
FromMotorola online, JB Hi-Fi
Made inChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreCyberShack Motorola news and reviews CyberShack Smartphone news and reviews
Test dateJuly 2025
Ambient temp6 to 17°
ReleaseJuly 2025
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Motorola has the Razr 2025 (Dimensity 7400X) and 2025+ (SD 8s Gen 3) in overseas markets.

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

  • Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.
  • Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.
  • Pass (meets expectations).
  • Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed
  • Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

How to make the best use of this deep dive review

We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are listed at the beginning of each table. At the end, you will find CyberShack’s view, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

First Impression – Love the Pantone Gibraltar Blue

Motorola has a partnership with Pantone and features some of the nicest colours (rear/backs) I have ever seen, leaving boring black for dead.

I have reviewed its razr flip since 2022. Each year, the design gets a little better, the hinge a little flatter, and the tech pretty right. This oozes durability, and I really love the new grippy rear fabric.

Motorola Razr 60

Screen – Pass+

As any Flip user will tell you, the internal screen is fragile, protected only by a soft plastic protector that barely prevents scratches from fingernails. So, if you have not used one, don’t put it anywhere it can be scratched when open. It can also be a little unresponsive at times, especially when pressing and swiping upwards. It is no great issue.

This 10-bit screen (excellent) is quite bright. Colour accurate and a 1.7 million wide colour gamut. It supports HDR10+ (not Dolby Vision).

It is daylight readable when in auto-brightness mode.

The screen has 720 Hz PWM dimming. This is just high enough not to bother most people, but it may be too high for people who are extremely PWM-sensitive.

During the review, I used the phone as my daily drive. I wanted to see if the external cover screen, with its odd 1066 x 1055 resolution (not quite 1080p), affected the display of typical apps. There are several options to help you utilise the cover screen.

It is plenty bright for daytime use. It is most useful for monitoring email, messages, calls, music, and even searching. You can switch from full screen to run apps (on a per-app basis) in a slightly smaller window above the camera sensors. It has a whole settings sub-menu to help you get the most out of it.

External screen options

Without consciously counting the times the cover saved me from opening the internal screen, I can subjectively say it was close to 80%.

Screen specs

ScreenInside/Cover
Size6.9″/3.6″
TypeFoldable LTPO pOLED/LTPS pOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFoldable/flat with two cameras and one flash o-hole
Resolution2640 x 1080/1066 x 1056
PPI413/413
Ratio22:9
Screen to Body%85.33/The screen has approx. a 12mm top bar adjacent to the hinge.
Colours bits10-bit 1/07 billion colours/same
Refresh Hz, adaptiveInternal High: 1-120Hz
Test: 24/30/60/90/120 Adaptive
Internal Standard: 1-60Hz
Cover High: 90Hz
Cover Standard: 60
Response 120Hz200 to 300Hz (game mode)/120Hz
Nits are typical, testInternal Test: 565 full screen and 1198 auto max
External Test: 376
Nits max, testInternal Peak Claim: 3000
External Peak Claim: 1700
Test: We attempted testing in a 2% and 10% window with HDR10+ content (it does not decode Dolby Vision), but were unable to achieve more than 2420 nits. This is not a definitive test, but it is more than enough for HDR10+.
ContrastInfinite
sRGBNot disclosed
DCI-P3Claim 120%
Rec 2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)1.4
HDR LevelHDR10+ (Amazon only)
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light controlYes
PWM if known720 Hz. Uses DC Dimming. It should not affect PWM susceptible users.
Daylight readableYes, but you need to enable auto brightness; otherwise, you won’t see much.
Always on DisplayYes, includes AOD, Tap or lift to show.
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityAll Android 15 features
DRML1 for FHD SDR playback.
GamingWe are going out on a limb here and stating that you should not play games on a flip or fold. While the SoC has the power, the screen needs to be used carefully to avoid damage.
Screen protectionInternal: Pre-applied film screen protector External: Gorilla Glass Victus.
CommentNote: You need to manually allow apps to run on the external screen.
The internal screen has an imperceptible crease.
Motorola Razr 60
1.07 billion colours and tones beats 8-bit every time.
Motorola Razr 60
No banding
Motorola Razr 60
Excellent white levels
Motorola Razr 60
Excellent black levels
Motorola Razr 60
Although it supports DCI-P3 gamut, the screen only displays HDR10

Processor – Pass

The MediaTek Dimensity 7400X is one of the few processors designed to support dual displays. It is this or the Samsung Exynos 2400 in the Flip 7 FE for 2025.

While the Exynos is more powerful, the MediaTek is more stable, runs cooler and is quite capable of doing all you need on a flip, especially as you can’t risk damaging the screen by gaming. It also has a better modem than the Exynos.

TypeMediaTek Dimensity 7400X – a special model for dual displays.
nm4nm TSMC N4P
Cores4 x 2.6 and 4 x 2.0 GHz
ModemR16
GPUArm Mali-G615 MC2
RAM, type8GB LPDDR4 with up to an additional 12GB virtual RAM

AI capabilities – Pass

The phone features basic AI capabilities, including Google Gemini, Circle search, and Moto AI.

Any complex AI is done in the Google Cloud (like most other brands). 2024 Razr 50 in brackets.

AIMediaTek NPU 655
Geekbench AI (last number counts)
CPU: 920/9019/2035 (2037)
GPU: 555/762/628 (341)
NNAPI: 575/1399/2841 (2696)
AiTuTu: 100,825 (98895)
AI Benchmark: 609 (567)
GFLOPS: 14.84 (14.97)
GINOPS: 16.70 (16.04)
AnTuTu685,900
Geekbench 6 Single-core1085 – like SD 6 Gen 4 (1058)
Geekbench 6 multi-core3063 (3026)
LikeBenchmarks
GPU Test
Open CL3185 (8973)
LikeSD 870
Vulcan3107 (2472)

Storage tests – Pass

It features 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and supports connecting a USB external SSD as additional mountable storage, albeit at USB-C 2.0 speeds.

Storage, free, type256GB UFS 2.2 (slower) 214GB free
micro-SDno
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak640 sustained and 975.11 maximum
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak455.82 sustained and 562.67 maximum
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps25.45/20.31 mountable
CommentAll fit for purpose

Throttle Test – Pass

Where the Samsung Flip 7FE is artificially throttled to appear as if it is not throttling, it actually throttles 33% and its minimum GIPS are not far off the razr 60.

We ran multiple tests, including several back-to-back, and they were all similar; it only shows moderate throttling.

Max GIPS275,293
Average GIPS240,055
Minimum GIPS209,773
% Throttle19%
CPU Temp50
CommentGood thermal management with throttling well within limits.

Comms – Pass

We are finding more phones supporting Wi-Fi 6E, but they are using antenna designs that only support 1201 Mbps full duplex, instead of the maximum 2402 Mbps. The reason is that this really does not matter and helps extend battery life.

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 6E AXE 2.4/5/6GHz 2/2
Connects to 6GHz, but the maximum speed is 1201.
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-42/1201/1201
Test 5m-55/1089 to 1201/1080 to 1201
Test 10m-57/960 to 1201
BT Type5.4
GPS single, dualDual, 1m accuracy
GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps – no DisplayPort audio/video data stream support
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes combo
   GyroYes combo
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensorYes
   ProximityApproach (kind of proximity)
   OtherFingerprint sensor on the power button
CommentIt should be able to reach 2400 Mbps full duplex, but the antenna system limits this to 1200 Mbps. It’s still fast enough.

4/5G – Pass

This has the strongest single-tower signal test to date at 39.8 picowatts (typically around 20 pW).

But it is still only a city and suburbs phone.

SIMSingle SIM and eSIM
   ActiveDSDS – Dual SDIM, Dual Standby – only one at a time
RingtonesDual – excellent
VoLTEYes
Wi-Fi callingYes
4G BandsB1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/43/66
CommentAll Australian and most world bands
5G sub-6GhzN1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/75/77/78
CommentAll Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms41.6/32/8/37ms – above average
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pWBand 3 -74 to -85 and 3.2 to 39.8 pW – excellent outdoors
   Tower 2Band 28 -92 to -97 and 199.5 fW to 631 fW
This was intermittent
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentIt has superb signal strength for one tower, setting a new record of 39.8 pW. Band 28 was intermittent.
Internal home signals – just usable.
No 5G bands detected
Motorola Razr 60

Battery – Pass (no charger supplied)

Newer AI-capable phones (all brands) ‘game’ certain tests. For example, when detecting video, it shuts down the rest of the phone to achieve a spectacular result. The video loop is no longer an accurate measure of screen-on time.

Similarly, when encountering Accubattery or other battery benchmarks, the results are significantly longer than those of our manual charge and discharge tests.

Power users will get 8-10 hours of screen-on time, and typical users will get 24 hours. With 55 55-minute cable and Qi charging, this is not an issue.

mAh4500mAh
We assume this has two batteries and uses the new Si/C anode technology.
No details are provided on charge cycles or expected lifespan, but we expect at least 1,000 full cycles.
Charger, type, supplied30W – not supplied
We achieved 9V/3A/27W
 PD, QC levelPD 3 and QC 5
Qi, wattage15W Qi 1
Reverse Qi or cable.No
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge % 30mins60%
   Charge 0-100%51 minutes at 27W It has two batteries, totalling 4500mAh, and can charge them simultaneously, reducing the charging time.
   Charge Qi, 15WEstimate 4 hours
   Charge 5V, 2AOver 5 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode25 hours 31 minutes (AI means this is no longer a meaningful indication of battery life).
   PC Mark 3 battery12 hours 10 minutes
Accubattery 13 hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryDid not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex505.1 minutes (8.42 hours) 3356 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours
Accubattery 7 hours
   mA Full load screen on1650-1700mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on350-400mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshTested on adaptive
CommentIn the worst case, a 100% screen-on drain lasts 4 hours, and it consumes 1650-1700mA (high) under load. Power users will get 8-10 hours.
Typical users will get a full day, and with 51 minutes of 30W charging, which is very good. We no longer take video loop as an indication of screen-on time, as AI shuts down the rest of the phone to give prolonged video playback. We also see that Accubattery is ‘gamed’ by AI to provide longer results. All brands do this.

Sound hardware – Pass

It decodes Dolby Atmos and downmixes to the 2.0 speakers. Several reviewers have suggested that it has the full suite of Qualcomm aptX Codecs, but that is incorrect and only for the razr Ultra.

SpeakersTop forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo. Large bottom speaker.
TuningN/A
AMPMediaTek
Dolby Atmos decodeYes, to 2.0, but really more effective with headphones
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmNo
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX TWS, LDAC, LHDCV3/5
MultipointYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)Decode to 2.0 and earphones
EQNew DA EQ includes Spatial Audio. The remainder a 2.0 only – Smart Audio, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast and Custom.
Mics3 – two for stereo record and one for noise cancelling
Test dB – all on EQ flat, DA off
   Volume max82
   Media (music)79.2
   Ring79.1
   Alarm73.8
   Notifications79.1
   Earpiece67
   Hands-freeDecent noise reduction and volume levels were quite good and clear.
   BT headphonesExcellent left-right separation and DA make a significant difference in DA content.

Sound signature – Pass

No phone’s micro speakers can reproduce the mid-bass and mid-high treble (mid sound signature) needed for decent music, so they focus on clear voice (up to 1-4 kHz).

Surprisingly, this has a Bright Vocal signature, which means you get reasonable high bass and mid-treble, making the music more pleasant. Unfortunately, there is a distinct bias to the bottom speaker.

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzStarting at 75Hz with a long, slow build to 400 Hz
High Bass 100-200HzBuilding
Low Mid 200-400HzBuilding
Mid 400-1000HzFlat
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzFlat
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzFlat to 15kHz then off the cliff
Sound Signature typeIt is mostly Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) with reasonable high bass, mid and mid treble, making it relatively suitable for music and clear voice.
   SoundstageDefinite bias to bottom impairs left/right separation.
DA sound stage is quite wide and has some 3D height.
CommentI understand why the sound signature is as it is – to allow the phone to be used in different modes, such as landscape, portrait, and L-shaped. It’s very similar to the Razr 50.

Build – Pass+

Motorola (Lenovo) has its own factories and a high level of quality control. Like all recent Motorola phones, this is beautifully built and now has IP48 water resistance.

The inner screen centre crease is imperceptible – something Samsung appears not to have mastered. The stainless steel hinge is an engineering marvel.

Motorola started using vegan leather in 2023 and has taken this fabric and colour concept well past the rest. The Nylon-inspired finish, also known as Soft-Touch-Finish / Acetate, is superb and harder-wearing than vegan leather.

Size (H X W x D)Open: 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25mm
Closed: 73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85mm
Weight grams188
Front glassGorilla Glass Victus (External Display)
Rear materialRear: Nylon-inspired finish / Soft-Touch-Finish / Acetate
FrameAluminium 6000 series
IP ratingIP48
1.5m for 30 minutes
ColoursPantone Gibraltar Sea
Pantone Parfait Pink
Pen, Stylus supportNo
TeardownNo
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cableUSB-C to USB-C 3W cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
CommentNo charger inbox.

OS – Almost pure Android 15 – Pass+

Motorola uses almost pure Android, as its Hello UI is a very light overlay that adds features and value, rather than hiding the operating system like Samsung’s One UI. We like it for three reasons:

  • It uses all of Google’s apps (phone, calendar, contacts, message, etc), making a backup to Google foolproof. You can lose that data when substitute apps are used on other brands.
  • Upgrading to another Android phone is also foolproof with Google Backup and Restore. You are not locked into the makers’ ecosystem.
  • Motorola’s Privacy policy is 9454 words and is relatively benign. It is <25% of Samsung’s 40,000 words in eight nested policies.

Moto AI. It is not the place in this ‘speed and feed’ review except to make a passing mention. This requires a Moto account.

Moto AI 2.0 introduces a suite of features accessible via a dedicated AI key known as the Moto AI button.

  • Catch me up: Summarise notifications
  • Pay attention: Record, transcribe and summarise
  • Remember this: Create a note inside a journal
  • Magic Canvas: Create generative AI wallpaper
  • Image studio
  • Playlist studio

Then you have Google AI, which is the whole Google Nano experience, some of which is free (usually on-device) and some of which may incur a cost (usually for Nano cloud).

Finally, Perplexity AI web search engine is preloaded. It is an AI-powered answer engine that provides real-time answers to any question. It requires an account login.

AndroidAndroid 15
Security patch date1 May 2025 current
UIPersonalise: Themes, Fonts, Colours, Icon shape, Display size and text, Layout, Peek display, Sounds, Dark mode, External display
Gestures: Quick launch, Sidebar, Quick Capture, Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split
Moto Secure: Secure folder, Network protection, Lock screen security, PIN pad scramble, Privacy dashboard, Security, Permission manager, Privacy controls
Display: Peek display, Attentive display
Play: Games, Dolby Atmos®, Media controls, Video call effects, Live preview
Razr Tips: Take a tour, What’s new in Android 13, Getting started, Shortcuts, Calls, Camera, Apps & Transitions
OS upgrade policy3
Security patch policyQuarterly for four years
BloatwarePure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook.
OtherGoogle Gemini app
CommentExperience
Personalise: Themes, Fonts, Colours, Icon shape, Lock screen, External Display, Display size and text, Layout, Sounds, Dark mode Gestures: Quick launch, Sidebar, Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split Moto Secure: Secure folder, Network protection, Phishing detection, Auto lock, Lock network and security, PIN pad scramble, Security & Privacy Display: Lock screen, Attentive display Play: Games, Dolby Atmos®, Media controls, Creator toolkit Tips: Razr basics, Personalize, Media, Call & replies, Camera, Unique features, Settings
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeSide power button
Face IDYes 2D only
OtherLenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use.
CommentMoto Secure  – Manage network security, control app permissions, and even create a secret folder for your most sensitive data.

Motorola razr 60 rear camera – Pass+

It uses the same 50MP primary camera and 13MP ultra-wide angle/macro as the 2025 razr 50.

The MediaTek SoC is slightly stronger for AI photo processing, resulting in different outcomes.

Our tests found that 4K@30fps video was pushing the limits, as OIS did not significantly improve stability. 1080p @ 30fps is the best video for most lighting and provides a more stable video.

Motorola razr 60 camcorder

This has to be one of these best features of a flip.

Photo samples

1X and it’s perfect with accurate colours, good HDR detail and foreground and background in focus.
2X and perfect
4X and perfect with no zoom loss.
10X and at the limit of digital zoom – some noise creeping in.
(L) Dog is very good wth a solid black face and good focus. (R) Bokeh is a little severe, and it has softened the dog’s face and colours.
Macro is excellent.
<40 lumens and a very creditable image.
Night mode really adds colour and details!
(L) Photo to check colours match the screenshot (R) – excellent.

Camera Specs

Rear PrimaryPrimary (Rear on Cover)
  MP50MP bins to 12.6MP
   SensorSamsung GN8
   FocusPDAF all-pixel focus
   f-stop1.7
   um.8 bins to 1.6
  FOV° (stated, actual)79 to 82.4
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom10X digital
Rear 2Ultra-wide and macro
   MP13MP
   SensorHynix HI1336
   FocusAF/Fixed Macro from 3-5cm
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)120
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
SpecialVideo Software features
    Adaptive Stabilisation
    Camcorder Mode
    Dual Capture
    Horizon Lock
    Hyperlapse Stabilisation
    Live Filters
    Slow-Motion
    Timelapse
    Video HDR
    Audio Zoom
    Face Retouch
Google photo editing features
Auto Enhance
HDR Effect
Magic Eraser
Magic Editor, with Reimagine & Auto Frame*
Photo Unblur
Portrait Light
Sky
   Video max4K@30fps
   FlashRear cover – single
   Auto-HDRYes
Camera Software features
    Ultra HDR
    Auto Night Vision
    Auto Smile Capture17
    Photo Booth
    Portrait Mode
    Night Vision
    Macro
    Pro Mode
    Face Retouch
    Dual Capture
    Gesture Selfie
    Live Filters
    Panorama
    Tilt-Shift
    Ultra Resolution
    Scan
    External Display Preview
    Instant Review
    Camera Cartoon
    Mirror Mode
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI
DXO MarkNo
Pantone Validated Colour and Skin Tones

Motorola razr 60 selfie

The selfie is great in good lighting. It utilises the Pantone Skin Tone system, and overall, selfies are of good quality.

FrontSelfie (main screen)
  MP32MP bins to 8MP
   SensorOmnivision OV32B
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um.7 bins to 1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)70.1 to 82.6
   StabilisationOIS
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max4K@30
    FeaturesFront 32 MP camera, Shooting modes: Portrait Photo Booth Pro Dual Capture Spot Colour Face Beauty Live Filters Artificial intelligence: Photo Enhancement Engine Auto Night Vision Auto Smile Capture Gesture Capture Google Photos Auto Enhance Other features: Burst Shot Timer Assistive Grid Leveller Google Lens Selfie Photo Mirror Selfie Stick Support RAW Photo Output Quick Capture (twist-twist) Tap anywhere to capture Rear cameras on external display Rear main camera Shooting modes: Portrait Photo Booth Mirror Mode Face Beauty Live Filters Artificial intelligence: Photo Enhancement Engine Auto Night Vision Auto Smile Capture Gesture Capture Google Photos Auto Enhance Other features: Instant Review Camera Cartoon External Display Preview Timer Selfie Mirror RAW Photo Output Ultra HDR (10-bit format) Quick Capture (twist-twist) Tap anywhere to capture Telephoto Mirror Mode
CommentGood skin tones.

CyberShack’s view – Motorola razr 60 is the best flipping value by far

Put bluntly, this is a class-leading $1,199 Flip that, in nearly every area, beats the $1,499 Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 FE.

There is no point comparing it to the razr 60 Ultra (which we likely will not see here) or Samsung Flip 7 because these are orders of magnitude more expensive.

Motorola Razr 60 gets our strong buy recommendation for a Flip

Motorola Razr 60 ratings

Features80
Great PWM-friendly screen, good processor, good camera, Si/C anode battery and much more. Only two issues are related to USB-C 2.0, and phone signal strength is only available in cities and suburbs.
Value90
At $1199, it is $300 lower than its competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and offers far better specs all around.
Performance80
Good processor for a Flip, does not throttle, keeps heat in check and has enough NPU power for basic on-device AI, Google Gemini and Circle to Search.
Ease of Use85
A 2+3+4 warranty/OS security patch, and excellent My UX overlay add useful features to pure Android.
Design85
– Well designed, new hinge, no perceptible visible crease, IP48 and comes with a bumper cover.
Rating out of 1084
Final commentYou have to remember that this is the entry-level Flip for people who want the Flip format but don’t have deep pockets. It competes directly with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.
Motorola has done an excellent job offering a superior (at least on specs) alternative to the $1499 Flip 7 FE, with a better screen, processor, camera, more storage, a bigger battery, and uses pure Android overlaid with the ever-helpful Hello UX instead of bloated and multi-layered Samdroid.
Pro
1The 3.6″ external screen is very useful with a good range of widgets, and you can run apps on it as well.
2City and suburbs phone use
38/256GB is class-leading
4The camera is class-leading
5Bang for buck is unbeatable
Con
1USB-C 3.1 is expected at this price. USB-C 2.0 precludes Alt DP screen mirror.
2No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway), but it has mountable, slow, external storage
3Speaker’s sound could be improved.
4Internal screen can be occasionally unresponsive to swipes.
5No charger inbox
  

Motorola Razr 60, Motorola Razr 60, Motorola Razr 60, Motorola Razr 60, Motorola Razr 60

CyberShack Verdict

Motorola razr 60

$1199

8.3
Features
8 / 10
Value
9 / 10
Performance
8 / 10
Ease of Use
8.5 / 10
Design
8.2 / 10

Pros

Bang for buck is unbeatable
The 3.6" external screen is very useful with a good range of widgets, and you can run apps on it as well.
City and suburbs phone use
8/256GB is class-leading
The camera is class-leading

Cons

USB-C 3.1 is expected at this price. USB-C 2.0 precludes Alt DP screen mirror.
No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway), but it has mountable, slow, external storage
Speaker's sound could be improved.
Internal screen can be occasionally unresponsive to swipes.
No charger inbox

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au

Comments

Leave the first comment