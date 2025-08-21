Motorola G86 Power 5G: $499 Fantastic value and almost class-leading everything

21 Aug, 2025
By Ray Shaw
Phones
Reviews
Motorola G86 Power 5G

The Motorola G86 Power 5G has superior features in its class, offering a decent amount of power, a huge battery, 10-bit pOLED,  and a quality camera. As usual, at $499, Motorola has blitzed this segment.

The g-series is its mid-range. Its cookie-cutter design allows for new models to be rolled out from under $200 to this at $499. Essentially, it’s all about a standard design and changing processors, RAM, storage, camera sensors and battery sizes to produce class-leading phones in every price bracket.

The surprise for me – it’s the first MediaTek SoC phone with good phone reception. Until now, that has been a hallmark of Qualcomm-based phones.

Motorola G86 Power 5G Quick Specs

Screen6.7” 2712 x 1220, 120Hz, 4500 nits peak, pOLED
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7300, 4nm
RAM/Storage8GB (expandable to a virtual 16GB)
128GB Storage
microSD slot
PhoneSIM and eSIM
City/suburb/regional/rural phone signal strength.
CameraRear dual-camera 50+8
Flicker sensor
32MP selfie
CommsWi-Fi 6
BT 5.4
GPS
NFC
Battery6720 mAh battery
BuildIP68, IP69,
MIL-STD-810H
1.2m drop
Gorilla Glass 7i
Android policyAndroid 15 with 1 OS upgrades and 3 years of bi-monthly security patches.

As we often say, we don’t know how Motorola does it, but we are sure glad they do.

Australian Review: Motorola G86 Power 5G 8/128GB, SIM and eSIM, Model XT2525-7

Note: This is not the version that has a MediaTek 7400 processor and no eSIM.

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola g86 Power
Model NumberXT2525-7
RAM/Storage Base8/128GB
   Price base$499
Warranty months24-month
 Teirmid-range
WebsiteProduct Page
FromHarvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee, Amazon AU, Lenovo
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreCyberShack Phones news and reviews
Test dateAugust 2025
Ambient temp2 to 18°
ReleaseJuly 2025
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Must have an R-NZ C-Tick. Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market.

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark.

  • Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.
  • Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.
  • Pass (meets expectations).
  • Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed
  • Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

How to make the best use of this deep dive review

We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are listed at the beginning of each table. At the end, you will find CyberShack’s view, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

First Impression – Pantone Cosmic Sky (Purple)

I want to explain why ‘cookie-cutter’ is good in the mid-range price bracket. All the 2025 G-series look similar. Motorola can mix and match internals and come up with phones at a range of prices—kind of the ‘Camry’ of the smartphone world.

The more you pay, the more you get, and at $499, this is the best.

Screen – Exceed

Motorola G86 Power 5G uses a 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour accurate, pOLED (plastic OLED) screen. It has an amazing 4500 nits peak brightness and can playback HDR10+ (not Dolby Vision).

It has Pulse Width Modulation at higher brightness and DC dimming at lower brightness. It is high enough not to affect PWM-sensitive people.

Size6.7″
TypepOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat with centre o-hole
Resolution2712 x 1220
PPI446
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %90%
Colours bits10-bit 1.07 billion colours
Refresh Hz, adaptiveSmart and Balanced steps 60/90/120Hz
Hyper Smooth 120 Hz
Efficiency 60Hz
Response 120HzNot disclosed
Nits typical, testNot disclosed. 
Test: 440 nits typical
Nits max, testClaim Max: 1500
Test: 1410
Claim Peak: 4500
Test: 3850 in 5% window – would be higher in 2%
ContrastInfinite
sRGBNot disclosed
Test: 94%
DCI-P3Claim 100%
Test: 87.3%
Rec 2020 or otherNatural and saturated plus temperature adjustment
Delta E (<4 is excellent)1.1
HDR LevelCapable of HDR10+ (not Dolby Vision) playback
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light controlNo
PWM if known733 Hz with an amplitude depth of 10%
Brightness is controlled with DC dimming at lower levels. PWM-sensitive users should not be affected.
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 for FHD HDR playback
GamingGtG <2ms and a decent SoC means it will play most games at medium frame rates.
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 7i, Mohs hardness 6, 1.2m drop resistant
CommentExcellent 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screen with accurate colours, no banding and way better than the 8-bit screens used by Samsung, Google and Apple.
Excellent 10-bit colours show up to 1.07 billion colours and tones.
10-bit means no banding like 8-bit screens.
You probably cannot see it, but black levels begin at 1.
You probably can’t see it, but white levels go to 254.
Supports Wide colour gamut and DCI-P3

Processor – Pass+

It uses a low-energy 4nm processor, roughly equivalent to a Qualcomm SD6 Gen 3 – a good mid-range processor for everyday use. It saves cost by using 128GB storage and having a dedicated micro-SD slot instead.

It is not an ‘AI’ phone, but the dedicated NPU helps in photography and some phone services. It does not have Google Circle to Search or Moto AI features.

TypeMediaTek Dimensity 7300
nm4nm
Cores4 x 2.5 GHz & 4 x 2.0 GHz
GPUMali-G615 MP2 (1047 MHz)
ModemMediaTek
AIMediaTek NPU 550
Geekbench AI
CPU: 848/849/1827
GPU: 495/733/606
NNAPI: 520/1259/2563
AI Benchmark: 577
AiTuTu: 98,017
GFLOPS: 14.64
GINOPS: 16.72
AnTuTu659575
Geekbench 6 Single-core1055 – Faster than SD860 and slower than an Exynos 2100
Geekbench 6 multi-core2956 – About the same as Exynos 2100
LikeBenchmarks  
Between Exynos 1380 and SD6 Gen 3
GPU Test
Open CL2598
LikeSD6 Gen 3
Vulcan2530
RAM, type8GB LPDDR4X and virtual expansion to 16GB using a slower SSD.
Storage, free, type128GB uMCP (90GB free)
micro-SDDedicated slot to 1TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak906 (Max 1030)
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak340 (Max 408)
CPDT microSD read, write MBps80/45 as mountable storage
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps26/22 Mountable OTG
CommentAll are fit for purpose and price, and microSD is a nice bonus.

Throttle test – Pass+

Excellent thermal management means the phone does not slow down under load and stays quite cool.

Max GIPS258568
Average GIPS243571
Minimum GIPS218748
% Throttle11%
CPU Temp50°
CommentExcellent thermal management

Comms – Pass

While it is Wi-Fi 6 AX, it behaves like Wi-Fi 5 N with maximum Rx/Tx speeds of 479Mbps. You can expect 1200 and 2400 from other Wi-Fi 6 devices. Technically, it only has 1Tx and 1 Rx antenna and has only implemented 64 QAM. It’s no big deal for typical users, but heavy users (gamers) will need faster Wi-Fi.

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 6 AX 2.4/5 GHz
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-38/479/479
Test 5m-47/463 to 479/479
Test 10m-52/479/384 to 464
BT Type5.4
GPS singleGPS, Glonass, GALILEO, Beidou, QZSS Accuracy 2m OK for in-car use
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo – Miracast only
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes – combo with Gyro is very sensitive.
   GyroYes
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherSAR
Fingerprint ultrasonic under glass
CommentVery slow Wi-Fi Rx/Tx speeds
Motorola G86 Power 5G
Motorola G86 Power 5G
Motorola G86 Power 5G
Motorola G86 Power 5G
The drop in signal strength at 10m reflects that it is at the edge of 5 GHz reception.

4/5G – Surprisingly strong – Pass+

MediaTek had been trying to improve its modems, and this is the first that has found all four towers at usable signal strengths. It means that 4G will be good for city, suburbs, and regional use. It may be OK for rural use too.

SIMSIM and eSIM
   ActiveDSDS – dual sim, dual standby (one at a time)
RingtoneDual – excellent for travellers
VoLTEYes
Wi-Fi callingYes
4G Bands1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42/71
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n26/n28/n38/n40/n41/ n71/ n77/n78
CommentAll Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms50/40/32ms above average
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW4G Band 3: -77 to -80. From 10 to 20 pW
‘5G Band 1: -101 and 80fW (not usable)
   Tower 24G Band 28: -82 to -83. From 5 to 6.3 pW
5G Band 7: -103, 50 fW
   Tower 34G Band 28: -87, 2pW 5G: not usable
   Tower 44G Band 28: -100 to -103, 50 to 100 fW (usable) 5G: not usable
Indoor4G Band 3: -99 to -113, 50fW to 6 fW (you may need to use Wi-Fi calling)
CommentMediaTek have certainly improved the modem because I don’t recall any MT modems getting more than two towers. It is better than city and the suburbs, so we will add regional use. It’s probably fine for rural use as well.

Battery – Pass+

It uses the new Silicon/Carbon Si/C anode that crams 20-30% more into the same battery size as Li-Po. We don’t have any benchmarks for longevity, but Motorola claims 1000 recharge cycles, which is two to three times what you expect for a $499 phone.

No charger is supplied. You need at least a 10V/3A/30W PD charger and a 3A cable (supplied) for fast charge.

Typical users may get up to two days of use, and heavy users may get 8-10 hours.

mAh6720
New Silicon/Carbon Si/C anode (not disclosed)
Claim: 1000 full recharge cycles
Claim: 53 hours
Charger, type, supplied30W capable
10V/3A/30W or 9V/3A/27W
 PD, QC levelPD 2.0
PPS capable
Qi, wattageNo
Reverse Qi or cableNo
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge % 30mins42%
   Charge 0-100%1 hour 36 minutes
   Charge QiN/A
   Charge 5V, 2A<4 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode23 hours 37 minutes (This is a legitimate reading – not affected by AI)
   PC Mark 3 battery15 hours 47 minutes
Accubattery 17 hours 40 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex481.7 minutes (8 hours) 4658 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on5 hours
Accubattery 4 hours 57 minutes
mA Full load screen on1350-1500mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on350-400mA
   Estimate loss at max screen refreshAuto mode maximises battery life, so we expect about a 20% penalty should you fix on 120Hz
   Estimate typical useGreat battery life and should have 2 days of typical use between charges.
CommentSi/C is a new form of battery that fits 20% or more into the same space. While 1000 recharge cycles are twice as many as Lithium-Ion or Li-Po, longevity is yet to be proven.

Sound Hardware – Pass

We break sound into sound hardware and sound signature. This is a typical MediaTek SoC setup using its DSP, DAC, Dolby Atmos decoder and stereo amps.

It does the job, is quite loud, and hands-free is adequate. All fit-for-purpose.

SpeakersTop forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
TuningNo
AMPMediaTek – no specs
Dolby Atmos decodeDolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers.
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmNo, but has a USB-C DAC for USB headphones.
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX
MultipointCan connect to two devices
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes – Spatial, Smart Audio, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast, Custom
EQYes, all DA presets and custom can be altered via an EQ with manual, brilliant treble, bass boost and vocal boost.
MicsDual with noise-cancelling
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max80
   Media (music)89
   Ring80
   Alarm80
   Notifications80
   Earpiece67
   Hands-freeDual mics and some noise-cancelling with adequate volume.
   BT headphonesExcellent left-right separation and DA make quite a difference with DA content.
Also has a 2.0 to spatial sound virtualiser.

Sound Quality – Pass

Few phones get more than a pass because it is impossible to get more fidelity out of the micro speakers.

There is almost no bass, strong mid (clear voice) and low treble and almost no real high treble.

Motorola G86 Power 5G
Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzA little bit of mid bass starting around 80 Hz
High Bass 100-200HzVery slow build to 400 Hz
Low Mid 200-400HzVery slow build to 400 Hz
Mid 400-1000HzFlat to 10 kHz
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat to 10 kHz
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat to 10 kHz
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat to 10 kHz
High Treble 6-10kHzFlat to 10 kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzSlight dip and flat to 15 kHz, then big dip
Sound Signature typeThis is a mid-signature (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) for a clear voice. It’s not as bad as some Motorolas, as there is a slight amount of bass and some high treble.
SoundstageAs wide as the phone. DA content widens it a little and adds limited 3D spatial height. Well-balanced top and bottom speakers.
CommentThe sound signature is above average, helped by a little high bass and treble.
More readingHow to tell if you have good music – sound signature is the key (AV guide)

Build – Pass+

The build is incredibly good for a $499 phone. It almost earns Exceed as it has IP68, IP69, MIL-STD-8910H, Gorilla Glass 7i, and 1.2m drop resistance. It does not lose points for no charger inbox (any phone should as this is about $30 more).

Size (H X W x D)161.21 x 74.74 x 8.65 mm
Weight grams195
Front glassGorilla Glass 7i Mohs hardness 6
Rear materialSoft Luxe Texture
FramePlastic
IP ratingIP68 1.5m for 30 minutes
IP69
MIL-STD-810H
Claim: Drop-resistant 1.2m
ColoursPantone Spellbound
Pantone Cosmic Sky
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C 3W capable cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes – colour matched.
CommentNo charger, but very well made and relatively thin.

OS – Pass

It has Android 15 and one OS update, which is why it passes, as other brands offer more. Three years of security patches is also shorter than the average.

Android15
Security patch date1 July
UIHello UX
    Moto App: Personalise, Display, Gestures, Moto Secure, Play, Tips
    Moto Secure
    Family Space
    Games
    Moto Unplugged
    Smart Connect (for 8 GB/12 GB)
OS upgrade policy1 year
Security patch policy3 years
BloatwarePure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook and other bloatware.
OtherGoogle Apps (necessary) and Moto Apps]
Comment2+1+3 Warranty/OS upgrade/Security patches are adequate for the price.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeUnder Glass optical
Face IDYes, 2D only
OtherLenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use.

Motorola G86 Power 5G rear camera – Pass+

It has an entry-level Sony LYTIA LT-600 sensor  (there are the 700, 800 and 900-series above this). It is what we would expect on a phone of this price, and it takes pretty good photos in both day and office light. It does not have HDR for photos or video so can lose details in the shadows or highlights.

The Ultrawide is an 8MP Omnivision Fixed Focus, which doubles as a macro. It is not colour consistent with the primary sensor, but that is not really an issue.

There appears to be a third camera sensor, but it is a flicker sensor that can reduce flickering in photos or videos under artificial light by adjusting the shutter speed.

10X zoom is all digital, and OIS helps stabilise these shots.

It is 4K@30fps capable, but only 1080p@30 has OIS.

Test Photos

Motorola G86 Power 5G
1X and it has good natural colour and detail. HDR details are lacking (no HDR mode)
Motorola G86 Power 5G
Utrawide colours are mismatched to the primary sensor. Not a big issue.
Motorola G86 Power 5G
2X and a decent shot with good foreground and background details.
Motorola G86 Power 5G
5X and details are sharp. The background is starting to show noise.
Motorola G86 Power 5G
10X and at the limit of digital zoom. There is a lot of noise in the background.
Motorola G86 Power 5G
Motorola G86 Power 5G
The office light is 400 lumens, and we see a slight pink cast. (L) Dog is a good shot. (R) Bokeh requires a human subject
Motorola G86 Power 5G
Motorola G86 Power 5G
Macro is OK, but focus distance is critical.
Motorola G86 Power 5G
<40 lumens, and it is a decent shot.
Motorola G86 Power 5G
Night mode and it lightens the shot, but loses details.

Rear camera specs

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.6
   SensorSony LYTIA 600 (IMX882)
   FocusAll pixel AF in non-HDR mode
   f-stop1.8
   um.8 bins to 1.6
  FOV° (stated, actual)68.5 to 80.8
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom10X Zoom Crop factor 5.3x
Rear 2Ultra-wide/macro
   MP8MP
   SensorOmnivision OV8D
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)118°
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Flicker sensor
   Video max4K@30
1080p@30 OIS/EIS
   FlashLED
   Auto-HDRNo
Ultra-Res
Night Vision
Portrait
Panorama
Pro Mode
Scan
Auto Smile Capture
Auto Night Vision (for 8GB/12GB)
High-res Digital Zoom (Up to 8x)
Ultra-Wide Angle
Google Lens integration
VIDEO
Dual Capture
Time-lapse (w/ Hyperlapse)
Slow motion
Audio Zoom
Ultra-Wide Angle
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI
DXO MarkN/A

Motorola G86 Power 5G selfie camera – Pass+

It has a 32MP GalaxyCore sensor binned to 8MP, which is standard for this price bracket.

Selfies have natural skin tones, but fixed focus means you need to be careful. It can do small group selfies.

FrontSelfie
  MP32MP bins to 8MP
   SensorGalaxyCore GC32e1
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.2
   um.7 to 1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)77 to 89.7
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30fps
    FeaturesPortrait
Pro Mode
Photo Booth
Auto Smile Capture
Auto Night Vision (for 8GB/12GB)
Gesture Selfie

Face Retouch
Selfie Photo Mirror
CommentNatural skin tones under day and office light.

CyberShack’s view: Motorola G86 Power 5G: $499 Fantastic value and almost class-leading everything

If it were not for the low Wi-Fi speed, this would be class-leading in every area. But Wi-Fi speed is largely unimportant as long as it works!

At $499, it has competition from Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy A26. Bang for buck, this is well ahead of the pack. The serious contender is the $449 (on special – WAS $599) OPPO Reno 13 F 5G – the poor bushies’ new friend.

Motorola G86 Power 5G ratings 87/100

Features85
It shows what you can do to make a great mid-range phone with plenty of power, a big battery, a decent camera, and surprisingly good phone reception.
Value90
At $499, it has competition from Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy A26. Bang for buck, this is well ahead of the pack.
Performance85
Good SoC and reasonably low throttling. Excellent phone signal strength.
Ease of Use85
A 2-year warranty is good. 1 OS upgrade is OK.
Design90
Pantone collaboration means colourful phones. IP68/69 and MIL-STD are excellent
Rating out of 1087
Final comment
The more I used this, the more I liked it. It has everything Joe and Jane Average need and exceptional phone reception. Well done, Motorola.

CyberShack Verdict

Motorola G86 Power 5G:

$499

8.7
Features
8.5 / 10
Value
9 / 10
Performance
8.5 / 10
Ease of Use
8.5 / 10
Design
9 / 10

Pros

Great 10-bit/1.07 Billion colour pOLED screen and minimal PWM
At $499, it is the class leader and puts many more expensive phones to shame.
Phone signal strength is excellent.
Great battery life and charging speeds - needs a 30W charger.
Decent camera with a flicker sensor.

Cons

At this price - none!
Missing optical zoom
Needs a 30W+ charger



