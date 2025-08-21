Motorola G86 Power 5G: $499 Fantastic value and almost class-leading everything

The Motorola G86 Power 5G has superior features in its class, offering a decent amount of power, a huge battery, 10-bit pOLED, and a quality camera. As usual, at $499, Motorola has blitzed this segment.

The g-series is its mid-range. Its cookie-cutter design allows for new models to be rolled out from under $200 to this at $499. Essentially, it’s all about a standard design and changing processors, RAM, storage, camera sensors and battery sizes to produce class-leading phones in every price bracket.

The surprise for me – it’s the first MediaTek SoC phone with good phone reception. Until now, that has been a hallmark of Qualcomm-based phones.

Motorola G86 Power 5G Quick Specs

Screen 6.7” 2712 x 1220, 120Hz, 4500 nits peak, pOLED Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300, 4nm RAM/Storage 8GB (expandable to a virtual 16GB)

128GB Storage

microSD slot Phone SIM and eSIM

City/suburb/regional/rural phone signal strength. Camera Rear dual-camera 50+8

Flicker sensor

32MP selfie Comms Wi-Fi 6

BT 5.4

GPS

NFC Battery 6720 mAh battery Build IP68, IP69,

MIL-STD-810H

1.2m drop

Gorilla Glass 7i Android policy Android 15 with 1 OS upgrades and 3 years of bi-monthly security patches.

As we often say, we don’t know how Motorola does it, but we are sure glad they do.

Australian Review: Motorola G86 Power 5G 8/128GB, SIM and eSIM, Model XT2525-7

Note: This is not the version that has a MediaTek 7400 processor and no eSIM.

Brand Motorola Model Motorola g86 Power Model Number XT2525-7 RAM/Storage Base 8/128GB Price base $499 Warranty months 24-month Teir mid-range Website Product Page From Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee, Amazon AU, Lenovo Country of Origin China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More CyberShack Phones news and reviews Test date August 2025 Ambient temp 2 to 18° Release July 2025 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Must have an R-NZ C-Tick. Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market.

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

How to make the best use of this deep dive review

We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are listed at the beginning of each table. At the end, you will find CyberShack’s view, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

First Impression – Pantone Cosmic Sky (Purple)

I want to explain why ‘cookie-cutter’ is good in the mid-range price bracket. All the 2025 G-series look similar. Motorola can mix and match internals and come up with phones at a range of prices—kind of the ‘Camry’ of the smartphone world.

The more you pay, the more you get, and at $499, this is the best.

Screen – Exceed

Motorola G86 Power 5G uses a 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour accurate, pOLED (plastic OLED) screen. It has an amazing 4500 nits peak brightness and can playback HDR10+ (not Dolby Vision).

It has Pulse Width Modulation at higher brightness and DC dimming at lower brightness. It is high enough not to affect PWM-sensitive people.

Size 6.7″ Type pOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with centre o-hole Resolution 2712 x 1220 PPI 446 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 90% Colours bits 10-bit 1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz, adaptive Smart and Balanced steps 60/90/120Hz

Hyper Smooth 120 Hz

Efficiency 60Hz Response 120Hz Not disclosed Nits typical, test Not disclosed.

Test: 440 nits typical Nits max, test Claim Max: 1500

Test: 1410

Claim Peak: 4500

Test: 3850 in 5% window – would be higher in 2% Contrast Infinite sRGB Not disclosed

Test: 94% DCI-P3 Claim 100%

Test: 87.3% Rec 2020 or other Natural and saturated plus temperature adjustment Delta E (<4 is excellent) 1.1 HDR Level Capable of HDR10+ (not Dolby Vision) playback SDR Upscale No Blue Light control No PWM if known 733 Hz with an amplitude depth of 10%

Brightness is controlled with DC dimming at lower levels. PWM-sensitive users should not be affected. Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 for FHD HDR playback Gaming GtG <2ms and a decent SoC means it will play most games at medium frame rates. Screen protection Gorilla Glass 7i, Mohs hardness 6, 1.2m drop resistant Comment Excellent 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screen with accurate colours, no banding and way better than the 8-bit screens used by Samsung, Google and Apple.

Excellent 10-bit colours show up to 1.07 billion colours and tones.

10-bit means no banding like 8-bit screens.

You probably cannot see it, but black levels begin at 1.

You probably can’t see it, but white levels go to 254.

Supports Wide colour gamut and DCI-P3

Processor – Pass+

It uses a low-energy 4nm processor, roughly equivalent to a Qualcomm SD6 Gen 3 – a good mid-range processor for everyday use. It saves cost by using 128GB storage and having a dedicated micro-SD slot instead.

It is not an ‘AI’ phone, but the dedicated NPU helps in photography and some phone services. It does not have Google Circle to Search or Moto AI features.

Type MediaTek Dimensity 7300 nm 4nm Cores 4 x 2.5 GHz & 4 x 2.0 GHz GPU Mali-G615 MP2 (1047 MHz) Modem MediaTek AI MediaTek NPU 550

Geekbench AI

CPU: 848/849/1827

GPU: 495/733/606

NNAPI: 520/1259/2563

AI Benchmark: 577

AiTuTu: 98,017

GFLOPS: 14.64

GINOPS: 16.72 AnTuTu 659575 Geekbench 6 Single-core 1055 – Faster than SD860 and slower than an Exynos 2100 Geekbench 6 multi-core 2956 – About the same as Exynos 2100 Like Benchmarks

Between Exynos 1380 and SD6 Gen 3 GPU Test Open CL 2598 Like SD6 Gen 3 Vulcan 2530 RAM, type 8GB LPDDR4X and virtual expansion to 16GB using a slower SSD. Storage, free, type 128GB uMCP (90GB free) micro-SD Dedicated slot to 1TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak 906 (Max 1030) CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak 340 (Max 408) CPDT microSD read, write MBps 80/45 as mountable storage CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 26/22 Mountable OTG Comment All are fit for purpose and price, and microSD is a nice bonus.

Throttle test – Pass+

Excellent thermal management means the phone does not slow down under load and stays quite cool.

Max GIPS 258568 Average GIPS 243571 Minimum GIPS 218748 % Throttle 11% CPU Temp 50° Comment Excellent thermal management

Comms – Pass

While it is Wi-Fi 6 AX, it behaves like Wi-Fi 5 N with maximum Rx/Tx speeds of 479Mbps. You can expect 1200 and 2400 from other Wi-Fi 6 devices. Technically, it only has 1Tx and 1 Rx antenna and has only implemented 64 QAM. It’s no big deal for typical users, but heavy users (gamers) will need faster Wi-Fi.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6 AX 2.4/5 GHz Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -38/479/479 Test 5m -47/463 to 479/479 Test 10m -52/479/384 to 464 BT Type 5.4 GPS single GPS, Glonass, GALILEO, Beidou, QZSS Accuracy 2m OK for in-car use USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No – Miracast only NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes – combo with Gyro is very sensitive. Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other SAR

Fingerprint ultrasonic under glass Comment Very slow Wi-Fi Rx/Tx speeds

The drop in signal strength at 10m reflects that it is at the edge of 5 GHz reception.

4/5G – Surprisingly strong – Pass+

MediaTek had been trying to improve its modems, and this is the first that has found all four towers at usable signal strengths. It means that 4G will be good for city, suburbs, and regional use. It may be OK for rural use too.

SIM SIM and eSIM Active DSDS – dual sim, dual standby (one at a time) Ringtone Dual – excellent for travellers VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands 1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42/71 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n26/n28/n38/n40/n41/ n71/ n77/n78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 50/40/32ms above average Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW 4G Band 3: -77 to -80. From 10 to 20 pW

‘5G Band 1: -101 and 80fW (not usable) Tower 2 4G Band 28: -82 to -83. From 5 to 6.3 pW

5G Band 7: -103, 50 fW Tower 3 4G Band 28: -87, 2pW 5G: not usable Tower 4 4G Band 28: -100 to -103, 50 to 100 fW (usable) 5G: not usable Indoor 4G Band 3: -99 to -113, 50fW to 6 fW (you may need to use Wi-Fi calling) Comment MediaTek have certainly improved the modem because I don’t recall any MT modems getting more than two towers. It is better than city and the suburbs, so we will add regional use. It’s probably fine for rural use as well.

Battery – Pass+

It uses the new Silicon/Carbon Si/C anode that crams 20-30% more into the same battery size as Li-Po. We don’t have any benchmarks for longevity, but Motorola claims 1000 recharge cycles, which is two to three times what you expect for a $499 phone.

No charger is supplied. You need at least a 10V/3A/30W PD charger and a 3A cable (supplied) for fast charge.

Typical users may get up to two days of use, and heavy users may get 8-10 hours.

mAh 6720

New Silicon/Carbon Si/C anode (not disclosed)

Claim: 1000 full recharge cycles

Claim: 53 hours Charger, type, supplied 30W capable

10V/3A/30W or 9V/3A/27W PD, QC level PD 2.0

PPS capable Qi, wattage No Reverse Qi or cable No Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins 42% Charge 0-100% 1 hour 36 minutes Charge Qi N/A Charge 5V, 2A <4 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode 23 hours 37 minutes (This is a legitimate reading – not affected by AI) PC Mark 3 battery 15 hours 47 minutes

Accubattery 17 hours 40 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 481.7 minutes (8 hours) 4658 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours

Accubattery 4 hours 57 minutes mA Full load screen on 1350-1500mA mA Watt idle Screen on 350-400mA Estimate loss at max screen refresh Auto mode maximises battery life, so we expect about a 20% penalty should you fix on 120Hz Estimate typical use Great battery life and should have 2 days of typical use between charges. Comment Si/C is a new form of battery that fits 20% or more into the same space. While 1000 recharge cycles are twice as many as Lithium-Ion or Li-Po, longevity is yet to be proven.

Sound Hardware – Pass

We break sound into sound hardware and sound signature. This is a typical MediaTek SoC setup using its DSP, DAC, Dolby Atmos decoder and stereo amps.

It does the job, is quite loud, and hands-free is adequate. All fit-for-purpose.

Speakers Top forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo. Tuning No AMP MediaTek – no specs Dolby Atmos decode Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers. Hi-Res No 3.5mm No, but has a USB-C DAC for USB headphones. BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX Multipoint Can connect to two devices Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes – Spatial, Smart Audio, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast, Custom EQ Yes, all DA presets and custom can be altered via an EQ with manual, brilliant treble, bass boost and vocal boost. Mics Dual with noise-cancelling Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 Media (music) 89 Ring 80 Alarm 80 Notifications 80 Earpiece 67 Hands-free Dual mics and some noise-cancelling with adequate volume. BT headphones Excellent left-right separation and DA make quite a difference with DA content.

Also has a 2.0 to spatial sound virtualiser.

Sound Quality – Pass

Few phones get more than a pass because it is impossible to get more fidelity out of the micro speakers.

There is almost no bass, strong mid (clear voice) and low treble and almost no real high treble.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz A little bit of mid bass starting around 80 Hz High Bass 100-200Hz Very slow build to 400 Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Very slow build to 400 Hz Mid 400-1000Hz Flat to 10 kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat to 10 kHz Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat to 10 kHz Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat to 10 kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Flat to 10 kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Slight dip and flat to 15 kHz, then big dip Sound Signature type This is a mid-signature (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) for a clear voice. It’s not as bad as some Motorolas, as there is a slight amount of bass and some high treble. Soundstage As wide as the phone. DA content widens it a little and adds limited 3D spatial height. Well-balanced top and bottom speakers. Comment The sound signature is above average, helped by a little high bass and treble. More reading How to tell if you have good music – sound signature is the key (AV guide)

Build – Pass+

The build is incredibly good for a $499 phone. It almost earns Exceed as it has IP68, IP69, MIL-STD-8910H, Gorilla Glass 7i, and 1.2m drop resistance. It does not lose points for no charger inbox (any phone should as this is about $30 more).

Size (H X W x D) 161.21 x 74.74 x 8.65 mm Weight grams 195 Front glass Gorilla Glass 7i Mohs hardness 6 Rear material Soft Luxe Texture Frame Plastic IP rating IP68 1.5m for 30 minutes

IP69

MIL-STD-810H

Claim: Drop-resistant 1.2m Colours Pantone Spellbound

Pantone Cosmic Sky Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger No USB cable USB-A to USB-C 3W capable cable Buds No Bumper cover Yes – colour matched. Comment No charger, but very well made and relatively thin.

OS – Pass

It has Android 15 and one OS update, which is why it passes, as other brands offer more. Three years of security patches is also shorter than the average.

Android 15 Security patch date 1 July UI Hello UX

Moto App: Personalise, Display, Gestures, Moto Secure, Play, Tips

Moto Secure

Family Space

Games

Moto Unplugged

Smart Connect (for 8 GB/12 GB) OS upgrade policy 1 year Security patch policy 3 years Bloatware Pure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook and other bloatware. Other Google Apps (necessary) and Moto Apps] Comment 2+1+3 Warranty/OS upgrade/Security patches are adequate for the price. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Under Glass optical Face ID Yes, 2D only Other Lenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use.

Motorola G86 Power 5G rear camera – Pass+

It has an entry-level Sony LYTIA LT-600 sensor (there are the 700, 800 and 900-series above this). It is what we would expect on a phone of this price, and it takes pretty good photos in both day and office light. It does not have HDR for photos or video so can lose details in the shadows or highlights.

The Ultrawide is an 8MP Omnivision Fixed Focus, which doubles as a macro. It is not colour consistent with the primary sensor, but that is not really an issue.

There appears to be a third camera sensor, but it is a flicker sensor that can reduce flickering in photos or videos under artificial light by adjusting the shutter speed.

10X zoom is all digital, and OIS helps stabilise these shots.

It is 4K@30fps capable, but only 1080p@30 has OIS.

Test Photos

1X and it has good natural colour and detail. HDR details are lacking (no HDR mode)

Utrawide colours are mismatched to the primary sensor. Not a big issue.

2X and a decent shot with good foreground and background details.

5X and details are sharp. The background is starting to show noise.

10X and at the limit of digital zoom. There is a lot of noise in the background.

The office light is 400 lumens, and we see a slight pink cast. (L) Dog is a good shot. (R) Bokeh requires a human subject

Macro is OK, but focus distance is critical.

<40 lumens, and it is a decent shot.

Night mode and it lightens the shot, but loses details.

Rear camera specs

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.6 Sensor Sony LYTIA 600 (IMX882) Focus All pixel AF in non-HDR mode f-stop 1.8 um .8 bins to 1.6 FOV° (stated, actual) 68.5 to 80.8 Stabilisation OIS Zoom 10X Zoom Crop factor 5.3x Rear 2 Ultra-wide/macro MP 8MP Sensor Omnivision OV8D Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 118° Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Flicker sensor Video max 4K@30

1080p@30 OIS/EIS Flash LED Auto-HDR No Ultra-Res

Night Vision

Portrait

Panorama

Pro Mode

Scan

Auto Smile Capture

Auto Night Vision (for 8GB/12GB)

High-res Digital Zoom (Up to 8x)

Ultra-Wide Angle

Google Lens integration

VIDEO

Dual Capture

Time-lapse (w/ Hyperlapse)

Slow motion

Audio Zoom

Ultra-Wide Angle QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI DXO Mark N/A

Motorola G86 Power 5G selfie camera – Pass+

It has a 32MP GalaxyCore sensor binned to 8MP, which is standard for this price bracket.

Selfies have natural skin tones, but fixed focus means you need to be careful. It can do small group selfies.

Front Selfie MP 32MP bins to 8MP Sensor GalaxyCore GC32e1 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um .7 to 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) 77 to 89.7 Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps Features Portrait

Pro Mode

Photo Booth

Auto Smile Capture

Auto Night Vision (for 8GB/12GB)

Gesture Selfie



Face Retouch

Selfie Photo Mirror Comment Natural skin tones under day and office light.

CyberShack’s view: Motorola G86 Power 5G: $499 Fantastic value and almost class-leading everything

If it were not for the low Wi-Fi speed, this would be class-leading in every area. But Wi-Fi speed is largely unimportant as long as it works!

At $499, it has competition from Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy A26. Bang for buck, this is well ahead of the pack. The serious contender is the $449 (on special – WAS $599) OPPO Reno 13 F 5G – the poor bushies’ new friend.

Motorola G86 Power 5G ratings 87/100

Features 85 It shows what you can do to make a great mid-range phone with plenty of power, a big battery, a decent camera, and surprisingly good phone reception. Value 90 At $499, it has competition from Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy A26. Bang for buck, this is well ahead of the pack. Performance 85 Good SoC and reasonably low throttling. Excellent phone signal strength. Ease of Use 85 A 2-year warranty is good. 1 OS upgrade is OK. Design 90 Pantone collaboration means colourful phones. IP68/69 and MIL-STD are excellent Rating out of 10 87 Final comment

The more I used this, the more I liked it. It has everything Joe and Jane Average need and exceptional phone reception. Well done, Motorola.