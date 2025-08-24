Motorola g56 5G – all good and worth every cent of the $399 price

The Motorola g56 5G is an entry-level mid-range that has every feature you need, a fit-for-purpose processor, no AI, a good battery and a decent camera.

I would have liked to be more enthusiastic, but this is part of its cookie-cutter design allows for new models to be rolled out from under $200 to this at $499. Essentially, it’s all about a standard design and changing processors, RAM, storage, camera sensors and battery sizes to produce class-leading phones in every price bracket.

It’s worth every cent, but there are some strong contenders in the $300-399 price bracket. Its strongest contender is the Motorola G86 Power 5G: $499 Fantastic value and almost class-leading everything, which has more power, a bigger battery and city, suburb and regional phone reception.

Motorola G86 Power 5G Quick Specs

Screen 6.7” 2400 x 1080, 120Hz IPS LCD – PWM free Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300, 4nm RAM/Storage 8GB (expandable to a virtual 16GB)

256GB Storage

microSD slot Phone SIM and eSIM

City/suburb phone signal strength. Camera Rear dual-camera 50+8

Flicker sensor

32MP selfie Comms Wi-Fi 5

BT 5.3

GPS

NFC Battery 6720 mAh battery Build IP68, IP69,

MIL-STD-810H

1.2m drop

Gorilla Glass 7i Android policy 8GB model: Android 15 with 2 OS upgrades and 4 years of bi-monthly security patches.

As we often say, we don’t know how Motorola does it, but we are sure glad they do.

Australian Review: Motorola G86 Power 5G 8/2568GB, SIM and eSIM, Model XT2529-2

Note: This is not the 4GB/128GB version sold by Telcos.

Brand Motorola Model Motorola g56 5G Model Number XT2529-2 RAM/Storage Base 8/256 Price base 399 Price 2 Optus and Vodafone sell a 4GB/128GB model for $299 Warranty months 24-month Teir lower mid-range Website Product page From Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee, Amazon AU, Lenovo Country of Origin China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world's largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo's smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has grand plans to become a 'top five' smartphone maker. Test date August 2025 Ambient temp 2 to 18° Release July 2025 Other models not for Australia (Don't buy) Must have an R-NZ C-Tick. Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market

Ratings

How to make the best use of this deep dive review

We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are listed at the beginning of each table. At the end, you will find CyberShack’s view, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

First Impression – Pantone Grey Mist (looks olive to me)

I want to explain why ‘cookie-cutter’ is good in the mid-range price bracket. All the 2025 G-series look similar. Motorola can mix and match internals and come up with phones at a range of prices—kind of the ‘Camry’ of the smartphone world.

The more you pay, the more you get, and at $399, this is the second best. And it’s all you need.

Screen: Pass

The Motorola g56 5G has a 6.7”, 120Hz IPS LCD. It does not have PWM, so it can be used by those sensitive to that.

Its peak brightness is around 1000 nits for HDR10 content, and the screen is about 400 nits for general use. The automatic brightness helps, but it’s not terribly readable in direct sunlight.

Size 6.7″ Type IPS LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 2400 x 1800 PPI 391 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 87% Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive Smart and Balanced steps 60/90/120Hz

Hyper Smooth 120 Hz

Efficiency 60Hz Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical, test Not disclosed

Typical 405 nits Nits max, test Not disclosed, but assume 1000 nits HBM.

Test:790 maximum and 900 in 5% window. Contrast Not disclosed, but assume 1500:1

Test: 1510:1 sRGB Not disclosed

Test: 99% DCI-P3 No – SDR only Rec 2020 or other No Delta E (<4 is excellent) 4.4 HDR Level Downscales HDR10 to SDR panel capability SDR Upscale No Blue Light control No PWM if known No Daylight readable No Always on Display No Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 for FHD SDR playback (we were unable to stream HDR content) Gaming The screen is slow at 28ms GtG. Screen protection Gorilla Glass 7i Mohs 6 Comment Solid 1080p screen for the price, but not highly colour accurate or overly bright.

Processor: Pass

This is a new processor, and there are no benchmarks yet. It does not run GFX games tests, which means that gamers should look elsewhere.

It does not support AI – just a good, honest phone. With 8/256GB RAM/storage and a microSD slot, you won’t run out of space.

Type MediaTek Dimensity 7060

Not listed on the MediaTek site. nm 6 TSMC Cores 2 x 2.6 GHz 6 x 2.0 GHz GPU IMG BXM-8-256 (950 MHz) Modem MediaTek AI TOPS OR

Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)

GINOPS = billion AI not tested, as this is not an AI phone. AnTuTu 482889 Geekbench 6 Single-core 1040 Geekbench 6 multi-core 2401 Like No benchmarks yet. Similar to MediaTek 7025 or Snapdragon 860. GPU Test OpenCL Would not run Like The inability to test for OpenCL or Vulcan means that it does not support games. Vulcan Would not run RAM, type 8GB LPDDR4X and virtual expansion to 16GB using slower SSD.

4GB option is for Telco sales Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 2.2

128GB option micro-SD Up to 1TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak 621/998 CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak 422/580 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 75/49 mountable for photos CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 26/12 OTG (Tested 2GB) Comment All are fit for purpose and price.

Throttle test – Pass

It has excellent thermal management.

Max GIPS 182711 Average GIPS 171382 Minimum GIPS 142880 % Throttle 10% CPU Temp 50° Comment Excellent thermal management, but raw scores put it well below the older G54 and G55.

Comms – Pass

Wi-Fi 5 performs as expected to a maximum of 433 Mbps. There was considerable variation in Rx/Tx speeds, and we suspect it’s about the processor not keeping up under load.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5Ghz Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -41/6 to 433/353 to 433 Test 5m -47/6 to 433/263 to 404 Test 10m -59/148 to 433/263 to 404 BT Type 5.3 GPS single, dual GPS

GLONASS

Galileo

QZSS

Beidou USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No – Miracast only NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other SAR sensor

Fingerprint reader Comment Wi-Fi 5 speeds as expected. The big variances cannot be explained and occurred in multiple tests. It is as if it cannot sustain full speed. No matter – it’s more than enough.

The wide blue bands show that the processor struggles with heavy loads.

4/5G – Pass

It is strictly a city and suburbs phone with good tower coverage. In our test, it had no usable indoor signal and a limited usable outdoor 5G signal.

SIM SIM and eSIM, and microSD Active DSDS – dual sim, dual standby (one at a time) Ringtone single, dual Dual VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands 1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42/71 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n26/n28/n38/n40/n41/n71/n75/n77/n78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 4G 25/16/32ms

5G: 190.6/17.8/24ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW 4G Band 3: -79 to -114/12.6 pW to 4 fW (average)

5G: Band 1: -105 to -114/31.6 fW to 4 fW Tower 2 4G Band 28: -79 to -83/12.6 pW to 5 pW Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Indoor 4G: Band 3 -111/4 fW

5G: No Comment Strictly a city and suburb phone with good tower coverage.

Battery – Pass

Typical users can expect 24-36 hours. Heavy users 15-20 hours. No charger is supplied and a 10V/3A/30W will cost about $30.

mAh 5200

Claimed 1000 full recharge cycles, but this is not the new Si/C, so it is likely 300-500 charges. Charger, type, supplied 10V/3A/30W capable (Tested with Anker 140W GaN) PD, QC level PD 2.0

PPS capable Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable. N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins Claim: 50% Charge 0-100% 1 hour 24 minutes Charge Qi N/A Charge 5V, 2A <3hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode 20 hours 18 minutes (accurate) PC Mark 3 battery 14 hours 9 minutes

Accubattery 15 hours 25 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 450 minutes (7.5 hours) 5443 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 6 hours 5 minutes

Accubattery 5 hours 57 minutes mA Full load screen on 1050-1100mA mA Watt idle Screen on 250-300mA Estimate loss at max refresh Auto mode maximises battery life, so we expect about a 20% penalty should you fix on 120Hz Estimate typical use Typical users can expect 24-36 hours. Heavy users 15-20 hours. Comment No charger inbox

Sound Hardware – Pass

Pretty standard specs. Hands-free is good, and the BT aptX codecs make headphones even better.

Speakers Stereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker Tuning No AMP 2 x AW87 each 2.3W @10% THD Dolby Atmos decode Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers. Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, LHDCV2/3

16-bit/44100/stereo Multipoint Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) Spatial Audio (no DA), Smart Audio, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast, Custom EQ EQ Yes and presets

Manual

Brilliant Treble

Bass Boost

Vocal Boost

Sound Virtualiser 2.0 to spatial Mics Dual: limited noise cancelling Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 Media (music) 82 Ring 80 Alarm 80 Notifications 79 Earpiece 65 Hands-free Dual mics and some noise-cancelling with adequate volume. BT headphones Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Also has a sound virtualiser.

Sound Signature – Pass

It is hard to get any fidelity from mic-speakers, and this is no different. It has a mid signature for a clear voice. While it has an EQ, it can only recess frequencies (not boost) and really does not do much.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Very slow build to 400 Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Very slow build to 400 Hz Mid 400-1000Hz Flat to 10 kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat to 10 kHz Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat to 10 kHz Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat to 10 kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Flat to 10 kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Slight dip and flat to 15 kHz, then a big dip Sound Signature type This is a mid-signature (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) for a clear voice. It’s not as bad as some Motorola models, as there is a slight amount of bass and some high treble. Soundstage As wide as the phone. DA content widens it a little and adds limited 3D spatial height: well-balanced top and bottom speakers. Comment The sound signature is above average, helped by slightly elevated high bass and low treble.

Build – Exceed

Motorola has excellent build quality, and this has IP 68. IP69, MIL-STD-810H and Gorilla Glass 7i have 1.2m drop resistance.

Size (H X W x D) 165.75 x 76.26 x 8.35mm Weight grams 200g Front glass Gorilla Glass 7i Mohs hardness 6 Rear material Soft Luxe Texture Frame Plastic IP rating IP68 1.5m for 30 minutes

IP69

MIL-STD-810H

Claim: Drop-resistant 1.2m Colours Pantone Black Oyster

Pantone Grey Mist Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger No USB cable USB-C to USB-C 3W capable cable Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment Very well-made.

OS – Pass

Motorola uses pure Android overlaid with Hello UX. It’s a value-added light touch over Android. We like Motorola as it uses standard Google apps, making backup and restore very easy.

The 8GB retain version has a 2+2+4-year warranty, OS upgrades, and security patches – heaps for a $399 phone.

Android 15 Security patch date 1 July UI Hello UX

Moto App: Personalise, Display, Gestures, Moto Secure, Play, Tips

Moto Secure

Family Space

Games

Moto Unplugged

Smart Connect (for 8 GB/12 GB) OS upgrade policy 4GB 1 OS upgrade

8GB 2 OS upgrades Security patch policy 4G 3 years bi-monthly

8GB 4 years bi-monthly Bloatware Creeping in with Facebook, TikTok, Adobe, Block Blast, Blockdoku, Woodoku, Booking.com, LinkedIn, Solitaire, Temu Other Google Apps (necessary) and Moto Apps] Comment 8GB: It is a very reasonable 2+2+4 warranty, OS upgrades and security patches. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On power button – 8/ 10 test Face ID Yes, 2D only Other Lenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use. Comment

Motorola g56 5G rear camera – Pass

This is almost the same setup as the g86 Power 5G. That has more processing power and a tad more AI image processing.

It has an entry-level Sony LYTIA LT-600 sensor (there are the 700, 800 and 900-series above this). It is what we would expect on a phone of this price, and it takes pretty good photos in both day and office light. It does not have HDR for photos or video, so it can lose details in the shadows or highlights.

The Ultrawide is an 8MP GalaxyCore GC08a8 Fixed Focus, which doubles as a macro. It is not colour consistent with the primary sensor, but that is not really an issue.

There appears to be a third camera sensor, but it is a flicker sensor that can reduce flickering in photos or videos under artificial light by adjusting the shutter speed.

10X zoom is all digital, and OIS helps stabilise these shots.

Maximum video is 1080p@60fps.

Rear camera tests

1X and apart from HDR definition in the shadows, it’s pretty good.

Ultra-wide has far more saturation than the primary sensor.

2X and the foreground and background are in focus, and the colours are natural.

4X and the background is beginning to break up, but otherwise a good zoom

10X, and there is quite a lot of noise. You can’t read the boat’s registration number.

It does not have Macro, and close-ups are fuzzy.

(R) Good office light shot. (L) Bokeh needs a human subject.

<40n lumens and a surprise shot. It is not very details, but it is bright!

Night mode: Does not do much at all.

Read camera specs

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5 Sensor Sony LYTIA 600 (IMX882) Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um .8 bins to 1.6 FOV° (stated, actual) 68.5 to 80.8 Stabilisation OIS Zoom 10X Zoom Crop factor 5.3x Rear 2 Ultra-wide/macro MP 8MP Sensor GalaxyCore GC08a8 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 118 Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Ambient Light Sensor Video max Wide: 1080p@60

Ultra-wide: 1080p@30 Flash LED Auto-HDR No Ultra-Res

Night Vision

Portrait

Panorama

Pro Mode

Scan

Auto Smile Capture

Auto Night Vision (for 8GB/12GB)

High-res Digital Zoom (Up to 8x)

Ultra-Wide Angle

Google Lens integration

VIDEO

Dual Capture

Time-lapse (w/ Hyperlapse)

Slow motion

Audio Zoom

Ultra-Wide Angle QR code reader Google Lens Night mode Yes DXO Mark No Comment Uses near pure Android and camera/photos app

Zoom 1 and 2X OK

Digital cropping loses too much detail.

Sharp but loses details

Ultrawide colour variation and fixed focus

No macro

Bokeh – not clean between the subject and the background

Low light OK at 1X

Motorola g56 selfie

It has a 32MP GalaxyCore sensor binned to 8MP, which is standard for this price bracket.

Selfies have natural skin tones, but fixed focus means you need to be careful. It can do small group selfies.

Front Selfie MP 32MP bins to 8MP Sensor GalaxyCore GC32e1 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um .7 to 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) 77 to 89.7 Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps Features Gesture Selfie

Face Retouch

Selfie Photo Mirror Comment Selfies are a little soft. Natural skin tones under day and office light.

CyberShack’s view: Motorola g56 5G is great value and all you need.

Yet another well-made cookie-cutter, meaning you are getting great value and features. There is a lot to like if you are not a power user.

Competition

Its real competition is the Motorola G86 Power 5G: $499 Fantastic value and almost class-leading everything. Yes, it’s worth spending $100 more.

But if we include a more expensive phone, then the $449 OPPO Reno 13 F 5G – the poor bushies’ new friend (review) is pretty tempting.

If you need to save a few dollars, the OPPO A5 Pro – $399 includes the kitchen sink is currently on sale for $329 (RRP $399).

Ratings

It is best described as a fit-for-purpose entry-level mid-range offering reasonable value. There is a lot to like and nothing to be concerned about.

Features 80 It’s an entry-level mid-range. Feature-wise, nothing is missing. Power-wise, it is not the fastest. I would splash $100 more for the G86 Power 5G and its excellent phone reception. Value 80 It has all the necessary features, but some stiff competition in the $300-399 price bracket. Performance 80 It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It’s not for gamers. Ease of Use 85 Moto Hello is a nice upgrade from My UX. Design 80 Like the vegan leather finish. Rating out of 10 81 Final comment Yet another of the extensive Motorola lineup to fill every niche. Overall, it’s a good device for $399 – nothing outstanding, but nothing wrong either.