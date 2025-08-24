Motorola g56 5G – all good and worth every cent of the $399 price

24 Aug, 2025
By Ray Shaw
Motorola g56 5G

The Motorola g56 5G is an entry-level mid-range that has every feature you need, a fit-for-purpose processor, no AI, a good battery and a decent camera.

I would have liked to be more enthusiastic, but this is part of its cookie-cutter design allows for new models to be rolled out from under $200 to this at $499. Essentially, it’s all about a standard design and changing processors, RAM, storage, camera sensors and battery sizes to produce class-leading phones in every price bracket.

It’s worth every cent, but there are some strong contenders in the $300-399 price bracket. Its strongest contender is the Motorola G86 Power 5G: $499 Fantastic value and almost class-leading everything, which has more power, a bigger battery and city, suburb and regional phone reception.

Motorola G86 Power 5G Quick Specs

Screen6.7” 2400 x 1080, 120Hz IPS LCD – PWM free
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7300, 4nm
RAM/Storage8GB (expandable to a virtual 16GB)
256GB Storage
microSD slot
PhoneSIM and eSIM
City/suburb phone signal strength.
CameraRear dual-camera 50+8
Flicker sensor
32MP selfie
CommsWi-Fi 5
BT 5.3
GPS
NFC
Battery6720 mAh battery
BuildIP68, IP69,
MIL-STD-810H
1.2m drop
Gorilla Glass 7i
Android policy8GB model: Android 15 with 2 OS upgrades and 4 years of bi-monthly security patches.

As we often say, we don’t know how Motorola does it, but we are sure glad they do.

Australian Review: Motorola G86 Power 5G 8/2568GB, SIM and eSIM, Model XT2529-2

Note: This is not the 4GB/128GB version sold by Telcos.

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola g56 5G
Model NumberXT2529-2
RAM/Storage Base8/256
   Price base399
   Price 2Optus and Vodafone sell a 4GB/128GB model for $299
   Price 3
   Price 4
Warranty months24-month
 Teirlower mid-range
WebsiteProduct page
FromHarvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee, Amazon AU, Lenovo
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
Test dateAugust 2025
Ambient temp2 to 18°
ReleaseJuly 2025
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Must have an R-NZ C-Tick. Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market
MoreCyberShack phones news and reviews

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

  • Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.
  • Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.
  • Pass (meets expectations).
  • Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed
  • Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

How to make the best use of this deep dive review

We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are listed at the beginning of each table. At the end, you will find CyberShack’s view, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

Motorola g56 5G

First Impression – Pantone Grey Mist (looks olive to me)

I want to explain why ‘cookie-cutter’ is good in the mid-range price bracket. All the 2025 G-series look similar. Motorola can mix and match internals and come up with phones at a range of prices—kind of the ‘Camry’ of the smartphone world.

The more you pay, the more you get, and at $399, this is the second best. And it’s all you need.

Screen: Pass

The Motorola g56 5G has a 6.7”, 120Hz IPS LCD. It does not have PWM, so it can be used by those sensitive to that.

Its peak brightness is around 1000 nits for HDR10 content, and the screen is about 400 nits for general use. The automatic brightness helps, but it’s not terribly readable in direct sunlight.

Size6.7″
TypeIPS LCD
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat
Resolution2400 x 1800
PPI391
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %87%
Colours bits8-bit 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptiveSmart and Balanced steps 60/90/120Hz
Hyper Smooth 120 Hz
Efficiency 60Hz
Response 120HzN/A
Nits typical, testNot disclosed
Typical 405 nits
Nits max, testNot disclosed, but assume 1000 nits HBM.
Test:790 maximum and 900 in 5% window.
ContrastNot disclosed, but assume 1500:1
Test: 1510:1
sRGBNot disclosed
Test: 99%
DCI-P3No – SDR only
Rec 2020 or otherNo
Delta E (<4 is excellent)4.4
HDR LevelDownscales HDR10 to SDR panel capability
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light controlNo
PWM if knownNo
Daylight readableNo
Always on DisplayNo
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 for FHD SDR playback (we were unable to stream HDR content)
GamingThe screen is slow at 28ms GtG.
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 7i Mohs 6
CommentSolid 1080p screen for the price, but not highly colour accurate or overly bright.

Processor: Pass

This is a new processor, and there are no benchmarks yet. It does not run GFX games tests, which means that gamers should look elsewhere.

It does not support AI – just a good, honest phone. With 8/256GB RAM/storage and a microSD slot, you won’t run out of space.

TypeMediaTek Dimensity 7060
Not listed on the MediaTek site.
nm6 TSMC
Cores2 x 2.6 GHz 6 x 2.0 GHz
GPUIMG BXM-8-256 (950 MHz)
ModemMediaTek
AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion		AI not tested, as this is not an AI phone.
AnTuTu482889
Geekbench 6 Single-core1040
Geekbench 6 multi-core2401
LikeNo benchmarks yet. Similar to MediaTek 7025 or Snapdragon 860.
GPU Test
OpenCLWould not run
LikeThe inability to test for OpenCL or Vulcan means that it does not support games.
VulcanWould not run
RAM, type8GB LPDDR4X and virtual expansion to 16GB using slower SSD.
4GB option is for Telco sales
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 2.2
128GB option
micro-SDUp to 1TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak621/998
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak422/580
CPDT microSD read, write MBps75/49 mountable for photos
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps26/12 OTG (Tested 2GB)
CommentAll are fit for purpose and price.

Throttle test – Pass

It has excellent thermal management.

Max GIPS182711
Average GIPS171382
Minimum GIPS142880
% Throttle10%
CPU Temp50°
CommentExcellent thermal management, but raw scores put it well below the older G54 and G55.
Motorola g56 5G

Comms – Pass

Wi-Fi 5 performs as expected to a maximum of 433 Mbps. There was considerable variation in Rx/Tx speeds, and we suspect it’s about the processor not keeping up under load.

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5Ghz
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-41/6 to 433/353 to 433
Test 5m-47/6 to 433/263 to 404
Test 10m-59/148 to 433/263 to 404
BT Type5.3
GPS single, dualGPS
GLONASS
Galileo
QZSS
Beidou
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo – Miracast only
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes
   GyroYes
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherSAR sensor
Fingerprint reader
CommentWi-Fi 5 speeds as expected. The big variances cannot be explained and occurred in multiple tests. It is as if it cannot sustain full speed. No matter – it’s more than enough.
The wide blue bands show that the processor struggles with heavy loads.

4/5G – Pass

It is strictly a city and suburbs phone with good tower coverage. In our test, it had no usable indoor signal and a limited usable outdoor 5G signal.

SIMSIM and eSIM, and microSD
   ActiveDSDS – dual sim, dual standby (one at a time)
Ringtone single, dualDual
VoLTEYes
Wi-Fi callingYes
4G Bands1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42/71
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n26/n28/n38/n40/n41/n71/n75/n77/n78
CommentAll Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms4G 25/16/32ms
5G: 190.6/17.8/24ms
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW4G Band 3: -79 to -114/12.6 pW to 4 fW (average)
5G: Band 1: -105 to -114/31.6 fW to 4 fW
   Tower 24G Band 28: -79 to -83/12.6 pW to 5 pW
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
Indoor4G: Band 3 -111/4 fW
5G: No
CommentStrictly a city and suburb phone with good tower coverage.

Battery – Pass

Typical users can expect 24-36 hours. Heavy users 15-20 hours. No charger is supplied and a 10V/3A/30W will cost about $30.

mAh5200
Claimed 1000 full recharge cycles, but this is not the new Si/C, so it is likely 300-500 charges.
Charger, type, supplied10V/3A/30W capable (Tested with Anker 140W GaN)
 PD, QC levelPD 2.0
PPS capable
Qi, wattageN/A
Reverse Qi or cable.N/A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge % 30minsClaim: 50%
   Charge 0-100%1 hour 24 minutes
   Charge QiN/A
   Charge 5V, 2A<3hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode20 hours 18 minutes (accurate)
   PC Mark 3 battery14 hours 9 minutes
Accubattery 15 hours 25 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex450 minutes (7.5 hours) 5443 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on6 hours 5 minutes
Accubattery 5 hours 57 minutes
mA Full load screen on1050-1100mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on250-300mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshAuto mode maximises battery life, so we expect about a 20% penalty should you fix on 120Hz
   Estimate typical useTypical users can expect 24-36 hours. Heavy users 15-20 hours.
CommentNo charger inbox

Sound Hardware – Pass

Pretty standard specs. Hands-free is good, and the BT aptX codecs make headphones even better.

SpeakersStereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker
TuningNo
AMP2 x AW87 each 2.3W @10% THD
Dolby Atmos decodeDolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers.
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, LHDCV2/3
16-bit/44100/stereo
MultipointYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)Spatial Audio (no DA), Smart Audio, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast, Custom EQ
EQYes and presets
Manual
Brilliant Treble
Bass Boost
Vocal Boost
Sound Virtualiser 2.0 to spatial
MicsDual: limited noise cancelling
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max80
   Media (music)82
   Ring80
   Alarm80
   Notifications79
   Earpiece65
   Hands-freeDual mics and some noise-cancelling with adequate volume.
   BT headphonesExcellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.
Also has a sound virtualiser.

Sound Signature – Pass

It is hard to get any fidelity from mic-speakers, and this is no different. It has a mid signature for a clear voice. While it has an EQ, it can only recess frequencies (not boost) and really does not do much.

Motorola g56 5G
Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzVery slow build to 400 Hz
Low Mid 200-400HzVery slow build to 400 Hz
Mid 400-1000HzFlat to 10 kHz
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat to 10 kHz
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat to 10 kHz
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat to 10 kHz
High Treble 6-10kHzFlat to 10 kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzSlight dip and flat to 15 kHz, then a big dip
Sound Signature typeThis is a mid-signature (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) for a clear voice. It’s not as bad as some Motorola models, as there is a slight amount of bass and some high treble.
   SoundstageAs wide as the phone. DA content widens it a little and adds limited 3D spatial height: well-balanced top and bottom speakers.
CommentThe sound signature is above average, helped by slightly elevated high bass and low treble.

Build – Exceed

Motorola has excellent build quality, and this has IP 68. IP69, MIL-STD-810H and Gorilla Glass 7i have 1.2m drop resistance.

Size (H X W x D)165.75 x 76.26 x 8.35mm
Weight grams200g
Front glassGorilla Glass 7i Mohs hardness 6
Rear materialSoft Luxe Texture
FramePlastic
IP ratingIP68 1.5m for 30 minutes
IP69
MIL-STD-810H
Claim: Drop-resistant 1.2m
ColoursPantone Black Oyster
Pantone Grey Mist
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cableUSB-C to USB-C 3W capable cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
CommentVery well-made.

OS – Pass

Motorola uses pure Android overlaid with Hello UX. It’s a value-added light touch over Android. We like Motorola as it uses standard Google apps, making backup and restore very easy.

The 8GB retain version has a 2+2+4-year warranty, OS upgrades, and security patches – heaps for a $399 phone.

Android15
Security patch date1 July
UIHello UX
    Moto App: Personalise, Display, Gestures, Moto Secure, Play, Tips
    Moto Secure
    Family Space
    Games
    Moto Unplugged
    Smart Connect (for 8 GB/12 GB)
OS upgrade policy4GB 1 OS upgrade
8GB 2 OS upgrades
Security patch policy4G 3 years bi-monthly
8GB 4 years bi-monthly
BloatwareCreeping in with Facebook, TikTok, Adobe, Block Blast, Blockdoku, Woodoku, Booking.com, LinkedIn, Solitaire, Temu
OtherGoogle Apps (necessary) and Moto Apps]
Comment8GB: It is a very reasonable  2+2+4 warranty, OS upgrades and security patches.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn power button – 8/ 10 test
Face IDYes, 2D only
OtherLenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use.
Comment

Motorola g56 5G rear camera – Pass

This is almost the same setup as the g86 Power 5G. That has more processing power and a tad more AI image processing.

It has an entry-level Sony LYTIA LT-600 sensor  (there are the 700, 800 and 900-series above this). It is what we would expect on a phone of this price, and it takes pretty good photos in both day and office light. It does not have HDR for photos or video, so it can lose details in the shadows or highlights.

The Ultrawide is an 8MP GalaxyCore GC08a8 Fixed Focus, which doubles as a macro. It is not colour consistent with the primary sensor, but that is not really an issue.

There appears to be a third camera sensor, but it is a flicker sensor that can reduce flickering in photos or videos under artificial light by adjusting the shutter speed.

10X zoom is all digital, and OIS helps stabilise these shots.

Maximum video is 1080p@60fps.

Rear camera tests

Motorola g56 5G
1X and apart from HDR definition in the shadows, it’s pretty good.
Motorola g56 5G
Ultra-wide has far more saturation than the primary sensor.
Motorola g56 5G
2X and the foreground and background are in focus, and the colours are natural.
Motorola g56 5G
4X and the background is beginning to break up, but otherwise a good zoom
Motorola g56 5G
10X, and there is quite a lot of noise. You can’t read the boat’s registration number.
Motorola g56 5G
Motorola g56 5G
It does not have Macro, and close-ups are fuzzy.
Motorola g56 5G
Motorola g56 5G
(R) Good office light shot. (L) Bokeh needs a human subject.
Motorola g56 5G
<40n lumens and a surprise shot. It is not very details, but it is bright!
Motorola g56 5G
Night mode: Does not do much at all.

Read camera specs

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5
   SensorSony LYTIA 600 (IMX882)
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.8
   um.8 bins to 1.6
  FOV° (stated, actual)68.5 to 80.8
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom10X Zoom Crop factor 5.3x
Rear 2Ultra-wide/macro
   MP8MP
   SensorGalaxyCore GC08a8
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)118
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Ambient Light Sensor
   Video maxWide: 1080p@60
Ultra-wide: 1080p@30
   FlashLED
   Auto-HDRNo
Ultra-Res
Night Vision
Portrait
Panorama
Pro Mode
Scan
Auto Smile Capture
Auto Night Vision (for 8GB/12GB)
High-res Digital Zoom (Up to 8x)
Ultra-Wide Angle
Google Lens integration
VIDEO
Dual Capture
Time-lapse (w/ Hyperlapse)
Slow motion
Audio Zoom
Ultra-Wide Angle
   QR code readerGoogle Lens
   Night modeYes
DXO MarkNo
CommentUses near pure Android and camera/photos app
Zoom 1 and 2X OK
Digital cropping loses too much detail.
Sharp but loses details
Ultrawide colour variation and fixed focus
No macro
Bokeh – not clean between the subject and the background
Low light OK at 1X

Motorola g56 selfie

It has a 32MP GalaxyCore sensor binned to 8MP, which is standard for this price bracket.

Selfies have natural skin tones, but fixed focus means you need to be careful. It can do small group selfies.

FrontSelfie
  MP32MP bins to 8MP
   SensorGalaxyCore GC32e1
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.2
   um.7 to 1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)77 to 89.7
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30fps
    FeaturesGesture Selfie
Face Retouch
Selfie Photo Mirror
CommentSelfies are a little soft. Natural skin tones under day and office light.

CyberShack’s view: Motorola g56 5G is great value and all you need.

Yet another well-made cookie-cutter, meaning you are getting great value and features. There is a lot to like if you are not a power user.

Competition

Its real competition is the Motorola G86 Power 5G: $499 Fantastic value and almost class-leading everything. Yes, it’s worth spending $100 more.

But if we include a more expensive phone, then the $449 OPPO Reno 13 F 5G – the poor bushies’ new friend (review) is pretty tempting.

If you need to save a few dollars, the OPPO A5 Pro – $399 includes the kitchen sink is currently on sale for $329 (RRP $399).

Ratings

It is best described as a fit-for-purpose entry-level mid-range offering reasonable value. There is a lot to like and nothing to be concerned about.

Features80
It’s an entry-level mid-range. Feature-wise, nothing is missing. Power-wise, it is not the fastest. I would splash $100 more for the G86 Power 5G and its excellent phone reception.
Value80
It has all the necessary features, but some stiff competition in the $300-399 price bracket.
Performance80
It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It’s not for gamers.
Ease of Use85
Moto Hello is a nice upgrade from My UX.
Design80
Like the vegan leather finish.
Rating out of 1081
Final commentYet another of the extensive Motorola lineup to fill every niche. Overall, it’s a good device for $399 – nothing outstanding, but nothing wrong either.

CyberShack Verdict

Motorola g56 5G

$399

8.1
Features
8 / 10
Value
8 / 10
Performance
8.5 / 10
Ease of Use
8 / 10
Design
8 / 10

Pros

Motorola build quality, IP68, IP69, MIL-STD-810H and 1.2m drop resistance
At $399, it has all you need.
Great battery life, but needs a 30W charger
City and Suburbs phone reception
Decent camera with a flicker sensor

Cons

At this price - none!
Missing optical zoom

