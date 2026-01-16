Motorola g06 4G: Value for  an entry-level 4G phone (review)

The Motorola g06 4G offers value at $129, especially as its predecessor, g05, was $179 at its launch. But remember this is the lowest price you can go and still get a decent 4G phone.

Now, even as this is a mini-review, we have tested over 70 aspects of the phone and gathered 300+ datapoints. In our opinion, Motorola’s ‘cokie-cutter’ approach to its G-series enables it to give fabulous value.

Here are the highligths and you can check the datapoints if you need more information.

Screen: Decent, readable screen ✅

Processor: Lags a little, but fit for but fit for purose ✅

RAM/Storage: 4/64GB plus virtual RAM expansion and 1TB dedicated micro-SD expansion ✅

Comms: Wi-Fi 5 half-duplex 433Mbps, single GPS, NFC and BT 5 ✅

4G: Good signal strength for city and suburbs ✅

Battery: 5200Mah for at least a full day’s battery life and reasonable recharge times ✅

Quality and longevity: IP64, vegan leather, Gorilla Glass 3 – even at these prices, you need it to last a few years ✅

Android 15 and reasonable security upgrades ✅

50MP camera is adequate ✅

It gets our buy recommendation for the lowest cost device we have ever recommended.

Motorola g06 4G Phone Specs

Brand Motorola Model Motorola g06 4G Model Number XT2535-6 RAM/Storage Base 4/64 Price base 129 Price 2 Price 3 Price 4 Warranty months 2-years Teir Entry-level Website Product Page Manual From JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Amazon (Motorola Store only – not the marketplace) and Vodafone. Country of Origin China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. Test date Dec 2025/Jan 2026 Ambient temp 22-30° Release December 2025 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Only buy a certified Australian phone from approved retailers. Avoid marketplaces.

Screen Size Type 6.88″ Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D IPS LCD Resolution Flat with centre o-hole PPI 1440 x 720 Ratio 395 Screen to Body % 20.5:9 Colours bits 89.07 Refresh Hz, adaptive 8-bit 16.7m colours Response 120Hz Up to 120Hz Nits typical, test N/A Nits max, test Claim: Typical450 nits (Test 419) Contrast Claim: 600 nits (Test 512) sRGB Not disclosed (Test 1200:1) DCI-P3 Not disclosed (Test 95% of 16.7m colours) Rec.2020 or other Not disclosed (Test 62% of 16.7m colours) Delta E (<4 is excellent) Above 4 HDR Level SDR SDR Upscale No Blue Light control No PWM if known No Daylight readable Adequate Always on Display No Edge display No Accessibility No DRM Usual Android features Gaming Not for gaming Screen protection Gorilla Glass 3 Comment Cool white cast – best to use Natural setting. Fit for purpose

8-bit 16.7 million colours and tones

Slightly more banding than we expected. Obvious in videos with large solid colours.

Contrast is about 1250:1 – you get grey, not black.

White levels are good

No wide colour gamut.

Processor Type MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme (circa 2020) nm 12nm Cores 2 x 2.0 GHz + 6 x 1.7GHz GPU ARM Mali-G52 MC2 820MHz Modem 4G MediaTek

Maximum DL/UL 150/50Mbps AI AI – not relevant –

GFLOPS: 7.68

GINOPS: 7.23 Antutu 17,366 Geekbench 6 Single-core 402 Geekbench 6 multi-core 1343 Like Benchmarks and Specs GPU Test OpenCL 945 Vulcan 896 RAM, type 4GB LPDDR4X (plus virtual RAM boost to 12GB using storage) Storage, free, type 64GB eMMC (34GB free reflects 8GB dedicated to RAM boost) micro-SD Up to 1TB – dedicated slot CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained 268.19 CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained 152.73 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 75/25 CPDT external (mountable?) Can be used for app and media storage Comment It is slow and laggy when under any load, often hanging for a second or more. It is the quintessential lowest-cost phone. Throttle test Max GIPS 149358 Average GIPS 133824 Minimum GIPS 115005 % Throttle 21% CPU Temp 50 Comment Thermal management is within tolerance for this type of device.

Reasonable thermal management

Comms Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -42/433/433 Test 5m -47/433/433 Test 10m -54/433/390 BT Type 5 GPS single, dual Single, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes

Requires power button fingerprint authorisation and third-party mobile app (Google Pay) Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive. Gyro e-Compass Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Other Fingerprint reader on the power button

Sensor Hub Comment Wi-Fi 5 AC speeds are at maximum (good) and show decent 5GHz signal strength to 10m.

You wont get 500/50Mbps NBN as its half duplex.

LTE and 5G SIM Dual sim and dedicated microSD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Dual VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/38/40/41 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz N/A Comment N/A mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 17/8/37ms (below average) Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW 4G Band 3: -88/-76, 1.6-25pW – strong Tower 2 4G Band 28: -89, 1.3pW

4G Band 3: -89 1.3 pW Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Indoor 4G Band 3: 15.8fW not usable Comment MediaTek modems typically only find the first tower, but the fact that it found both bands 3and 28 is good. It is more sutied to city and suburbs or where you have good band 28 signal strength.

Battery mAh 5200 – nominal

Claim 1000 full recharge cycles before 80% capacity is retained. Charger, type, supplied Not supplied

5V/2A/10W capable PD, QC level PD 2.0 compatible Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge 0-100% 2 hours 22 minutes at 10W Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode 18 hours PC Mark 3 battery 18 hours

Accubattery 18 hours Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours

AccurBattery 5 hours mA Full load screen on 100% brightness: 1050-1100

50% brightness 850-900 mA Watt idle Screen on 100% brightness: 450-500

50% Brightness: 250-300 Estimate loss at max refresh N/A Estimate typical use The claim is 49-hour battery life/ 2-day battery, but that is in lab conditions. We certainly see it lasting at least a day in typical use. Comment No charger. 10W is slow but fit for purpose and will charge from most laptop USB 3 ports.

Sound Speakers Stereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker Tuning No AMP MediaTek Dolby Atmos decode Yes, decodes to 2.0. Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC, AAC, free aptX and aptX HDm LDAC, LHDC V3/5 16-bit 44100/48000Hz Multipoint Unknown – likely not Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes, but mainly for connected headphones. EQ Smart, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast, and Custom EQ and Spatial Audio Mics Single bottom mic Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 71 Media (music) 65 Ring 72 Alarm 68 Notifications 62 Earpiece 53 Hands-free Slightly low volume, no noise-cancelling, so keep it close to your face. BT headphones Average volume and channel separation

Sound quality Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Starts at 100Hz and builds very slowly to 700Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Slowly building Mid 400-1000Hz Slowly building 700Hz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat top 5kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Dip to avoid harshness. Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Steady decline to 14kHz then off the cliff Sound Signature type Mid for clear voice. The music quality is poor. wth no bass, no treble, and it lacks any vitality.

We find this with all low-end MediaTek amps, which also induce distortion, frequency clipping and choppy mids. Soundstage As wide as the phone.

DA adds no perceptible speaker height or spatial effects. DA via headphones is fine. Comment Good for voice but not for music

Build Size (H X W x D) 171.35 x 77.50 x 8.31 mm Weight grams 194 Front glass Gorilla Glass 3 Rear material Vegan Leather Frame PMMA IP rating IP64 Colours Pantone

Tapestry

Tendril

Arabesque Pen, Stylus support No Teardown No In the box Charger No USB cable 2W cable Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment Loses points due to no included charger

OS Android Android 15 Security patch date 5/10/25 (out of date) UI Display: Attentive Display

Gestures: Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Media Controls, Lift to unlock, Sidebar, Double-press power key, Press and hold power button OS upgrade policy No Security patch policy Two years of security patches Bloatware Block Blast, Booking.com, Bottle Jump 3D, Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda, Crossword Master, Facebook, Fitbit, Ganes, LinkedIn, Raid, Temu, TikTok, Thief Puzzle – the lower the cost, the more bloatware. Uninstalling useless apps gives you 5GB or more of extra space. Other Moto apps – some duplicate Google apps. Comment There is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On power button – 8/10 test Face ID Yes 2D

Camera Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Samsung S5KJN or GalaxyCore gc50f6 Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV° (stated, actual) 62.9 to 74.9 Stabilisation No Zoom 6.6X Digital Ambient light sensor Video max 1080p@30fps Flash Yes Auto-HDR Yes Night Vision Mode

Auto Night Vision

Portrait

Panorama

Pro Mode

Live Filter HDR Face Retouch

Selfie Photo Mirror

Snap in Video Recording

Google Lens™ integration

QR/ Barcode Scanner Google Photos Editing

– Magic Eraser

– Photo Unblur

– Magic Editor

– Portrait Blur

– Portrait Light

– Sky

– Colour Pop

– Cinematic Photos QR code reader Yes Night mode Yes DXO Mark N/A

It’s a single 50MP binning to 12.5MP. It does a good job for what it is.

1X and it’s a decent shot with good colour and detail.

2X – as per 1X

6X is past its zoom limit.

(L) Dog colours are good (R) Needs a human subject for Bokeh.

Does not have a macro setting, but you can focus well enough.

<40 lumens and pretty decent shot

Night mode adds more colour and light, but at the expense of detail.

Front MP 8MP Sensor Galaxy Core gc08a8 Focus FF f-stop 2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 691.1 to 81.5 Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps Features Google Photos Editing:

Magic Eraser

Photo Unblur

Magic Editor

Portrait Blur

Portrait Light

Sky

Color Pop

Cinematic

Photos Comment

Reviewers’ final notes: Motorola g06 4G

While it is a good phone for the price, some compromises may make you spend more.

The camera is more for daylight, not exceptional in low light.

It is an HD 720p IPS LCD screen.

Typical micro-speakers. There is no low and mid bass, and a minimal amount of late high bass.

There is no way any user will get 49 hours of battery life – about half that.

4GB RAM and 64 eMMC are limiting. RAM boost is useless for most applications.

The processor is not fast.

Dolby Atmos decode does not provide spatial sound via the speakers.

The screen cannot be seen clearly in the sun – it is not daylight readable.

Ratings 70+ is a pass mark Features 75 It has basic features commensurate with the price. No points deducted for no charger inbox Value 90 It has the bare necessities at a reasonable price Performance 70 It is an entry-level, 5-year old, value SoC, 6and you get fit-for-purpose laggy performance. It is not for gamers. Ease of Use 75 My UX adds some value to stock Android. The two-year warranty is great. No OS upgrades and 2 years of security patches are fine for the price Design 80 Nicely finished in vegan leather and Gorilla Glass 3. Looks more premium than the price. Rating out of 10 78 Final comment This is an entry-level device replacing the g05 and offers a slightly larger screen.