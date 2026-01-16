Motorola g06 4G: Value for  an entry-level 4G phone (review)

The Motorola g06 4G offers value at $129, especially as its predecessor, g05, was $179 at its launch. But remember this is the lowest price you can go and still get a decent 4G phone.
Now, even as this is a mini-review, we have tested over 70 aspects of the phone and gathered 300+ datapoints. In our opinion, Motorola’s ‘cokie-cutter’ approach to its G-series enables it to give fabulous value.
Here are the highligths and you can check the datapoints if you need more information.
- Screen: Decent, readable screen ✅
- Processor: Lags a little, but fit for but fit for purose ✅
- RAM/Storage: 4/64GB plus virtual RAM expansion and 1TB dedicated micro-SD expansion ✅
- Comms: Wi-Fi 5 half-duplex 433Mbps, single GPS, NFC and BT 5 ✅
- 4G: Good signal strength for city and suburbs ✅
- Battery: 5200Mah for at least a full day’s battery life and reasonable recharge times ✅
- Quality and longevity: IP64, vegan leather, Gorilla Glass 3 – even at these prices, you need it to last a few years ✅
- Android 15 and reasonable security upgrades ✅
- 50MP camera is adequate ✅
It gets our buy recommendation for the lowest cost device we have ever recommended.
Motorola g06 4G Phone Specs
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Motorola g06 4G
|Model Number
|XT2535-6
|RAM/Storage Base
|4/64
|Price base
|129
|Price 2
|Price 3
|Price 4
|Warranty months
|2-years
|Teir
|Entry-level
|Website
|Product Page
|Manual
|From
|JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Amazon (Motorola Store only – not the marketplace) and Vodafone.
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|Test date
|Dec 2025/Jan 2026
|Ambient temp
|22-30°
|Release
|December 2025
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Only buy a certified Australian phone from approved retailers. Avoid marketplaces.
|Screen
|Size
|Type
|6.88″
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|IPS LCD
|Resolution
|Flat with centre o-hole
|PPI
|1440 x 720
|Ratio
|395
|Screen to Body %
|20.5:9
|Colours bits
|89.07
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|8-bit 16.7m colours
|Response 120Hz
|Up to 120Hz
|Nits typical, test
|N/A
|Nits max, test
|Claim: Typical450 nits (Test 419)
|Contrast
|Claim: 600 nits (Test 512)
|sRGB
|Not disclosed (Test 1200:1)
|DCI-P3
|Not disclosed (Test 95% of 16.7m colours)
|Rec.2020 or other
|Not disclosed (Test 62% of 16.7m colours)
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|Above 4
|HDR Level
|SDR
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light control
|No
|PWM if known
|No
|Daylight readable
|Adequate
|Always on Display
|No
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|No
|DRM
|Usual Android features
|Gaming
|Not for gaming
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass 3
|Comment
|Cool white cast – best to use Natural setting. Fit for purpose
|Processor
|Type
|MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme (circa 2020)
|nm
|12nm
|Cores
|2 x 2.0 GHz + 6 x 1.7GHz
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2 820MHz
|Modem
|4G MediaTek
Maximum DL/UL 150/50Mbps
|AI
|AI – not relevant –
GFLOPS: 7.68
GINOPS: 7.23
|Antutu
|17,366
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|402
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|1343
|Like
|Benchmarks and Specs
|GPU Test
|OpenCL
|945
|Vulcan
|896
|RAM, type
|4GB LPDDR4X (plus virtual RAM boost to 12GB using storage)
|Storage, free, type
|64GB eMMC (34GB free reflects 8GB dedicated to RAM boost)
|micro-SD
|Up to 1TB – dedicated slot
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained
|268.19
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained
|152.73
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|75/25
|CPDT external (mountable?)
|Can be used for app and media storage
|Comment
|It is slow and laggy when under any load, often hanging for a second or more. It is the quintessential lowest-cost phone.
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|149358
|Average GIPS
|133824
|Minimum GIPS
|115005
|% Throttle
|21%
|CPU Temp
|50
|Comment
|Thermal management is within tolerance for this type of device.
|Comms
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz
|Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps
|-42/433/433
|Test 5m
|-47/433/433
|Test 10m
|-54/433/390
|BT Type
|5
|GPS single, dual
|Single, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|No
|NFC
|Yes
Requires power button fingerprint authorisation and third-party mobile app (Google Pay)
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive.
|Gyro
|e-Compass
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Other
|Fingerprint reader on the power button
Sensor Hub
|Comment
|Wi-Fi 5 AC speeds are at maximum (good) and show decent 5GHz signal strength to 10m.
You wont get 500/50Mbps NBN as its half duplex.
|LTE and 5G
|SIM
|Dual sim and dedicated microSD
|Active
|Only one active at a time
|Ring tone single, dual
|Dual
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/38/40/41
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|N/A
|Comment
|N/A
|mmWave
|N/A
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|DL/UL, ms
|17/8/37ms (below average)
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|4G Band 3: -88/-76, 1.6-25pW – strong
|Tower 2
|4G Band 28: -89, 1.3pW
4G Band 3: -89 1.3 pW
|Tower 3
|No
|Tower 4
|No
|Indoor
|4G Band 3: 15.8fW not usable
|Comment
|MediaTek modems typically only find the first tower, but the fact that it found both bands 3and 28 is good. It is more sutied to city and suburbs or where you have good band 28 signal strength.
|Battery
|mAh
|5200 – nominal
Claim 1000 full recharge cycles before 80% capacity is retained.
|Charger, type, supplied
|Not supplied
5V/2A/10W capable
|PD, QC level
|PD 2.0 compatible
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Adaptive
|Charge 0-100%
|2 hours 22 minutes at 10W
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode
|18 hours
|PC Mark 3 battery
|18 hours
Accubattery 18 hours
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|5 hours
AccurBattery 5 hours
|mA Full load screen on
|100% brightness: 1050-1100
50% brightness 850-900
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|100% brightness: 450-500
50% Brightness: 250-300
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|N/A
|Estimate typical use
|The claim is 49-hour battery life/ 2-day battery, but that is in lab conditions. We certainly see it lasting at least a day in typical use.
|Comment
|No charger. 10W is slow but fit for purpose and will charge from most laptop USB 3 ports.
|Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|MediaTek
|Dolby Atmos decode
|Yes, decodes to 2.0.
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|Yes
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, free aptX and aptX HDm LDAC, LHDC V3/5 16-bit 44100/48000Hz
|Multipoint
|Unknown – likely not
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|Yes, but mainly for connected headphones.
|EQ
|Smart, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast, and Custom EQ and Spatial Audio
|Mics
|Single bottom mic
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|71
|Media (music)
|65
|Ring
|72
|Alarm
|68
|Notifications
|62
|Earpiece
|53
|Hands-free
|Slightly low volume, no noise-cancelling, so keep it close to your face.
|BT headphones
|Average volume and channel separation
|Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Starts at 100Hz and builds very slowly to 700Hz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Slowly building
|Mid 400-1000Hz
|Slowly building 700Hz
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Flat top 5kHz
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Dip to avoid harshness.
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Steady decline to 14kHz then off the cliff
|Sound Signature type
|Mid for clear voice. The music quality is poor. wth no bass, no treble, and it lacks any vitality.
We find this with all low-end MediaTek amps, which also induce distortion, frequency clipping and choppy mids.
|Soundstage
|As wide as the phone.
DA adds no perceptible speaker height or spatial effects. DA via headphones is fine.
|Comment
|Good for voice but not for music
|Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|171.35 x 77.50 x 8.31 mm
|Weight grams
|194
|Front glass
|Gorilla Glass 3
|Rear material
|Vegan Leather
|Frame
|PMMA
|IP rating
|IP64
|Colours
|Pantone
Tapestry
Tendril
Arabesque
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|Teardown
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|No
|USB cable
|2W cable
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
|Loses points due to no included charger
|OS
|Android
|Android 15
|Security patch date
|5/10/25 (out of date)
|UI
|Display: Attentive Display
Gestures: Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Media Controls, Lift to unlock, Sidebar, Double-press power key, Press and hold power button
|OS upgrade policy
|No
|Security patch policy
|Two years of security patches
|Bloatware
|Block Blast, Booking.com, Bottle Jump 3D, Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda, Crossword Master, Facebook, Fitbit, Ganes, LinkedIn, Raid, Temu, TikTok, Thief Puzzle – the lower the cost, the more bloatware. Uninstalling useless apps gives you 5GB or more of extra space.
|Other
|Moto apps – some duplicate Google apps.
|Comment
|There is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone.
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|On power button – 8/10 test
|Face ID
|Yes 2D
|Camera
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.5MP
|Sensor
|Samsung S5KJN or GalaxyCore gc50f6
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|.64 bins to 1.28
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|62.9 to 74.9
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|6.6X Digital
|Ambient light sensor
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Flash
|Yes
|Auto-HDR
|Yes
|Night Vision Mode
Auto Night Vision
Portrait
Panorama
Pro Mode
Live Filter HDR Face Retouch
Selfie Photo Mirror
Snap in Video Recording
Google Lens™ integration
QR/ Barcode Scanner Google Photos Editing
– Magic Eraser
– Photo Unblur
– Magic Editor
– Portrait Blur
– Portrait Light
– Sky
– Colour Pop
– Cinematic Photos
|QR code reader
|Yes
|Night mode
|Yes
|DXO Mark
|N/A
It’s a single 50MP binning to 12.5MP. It does a good job for what it is.
|Front
|MP
|8MP
|Sensor
|Galaxy Core gc08a8
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|691.1 to 81.5
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Features
|Google Photos Editing:
Magic Eraser
Photo Unblur
Magic Editor
Portrait Blur
Portrait Light
Sky
Color Pop
Cinematic
Photos
|Comment
Reviewers’ final notes: Motorola g06 4G
While it is a good phone for the price, some compromises may make you spend more.
- The camera is more for daylight, not exceptional in low light.
- It is an HD 720p IPS LCD screen.
- Typical micro-speakers. There is no low and mid bass, and a minimal amount of late high bass.
- There is no way any user will get 49 hours of battery life – about half that.
- 4GB RAM and 64 eMMC are limiting. RAM boost is useless for most applications.
- The processor is not fast.
- Dolby Atmos decode does not provide spatial sound via the speakers.
- The screen cannot be seen clearly in the sun – it is not daylight readable.
|Ratings
|70+ is a pass mark
|Features
|75
|It has basic features commensurate with the price. No points deducted for no charger inbox
|Value
|90
|It has the bare necessities at a reasonable price
|Performance
|70
|It is an entry-level, 5-year old, value SoC, 6and you get fit-for-purpose laggy performance. It is not for gamers.
|Ease of Use
|75
|My UX adds some value to stock Android. The two-year warranty is great. No OS upgrades and 2 years of security patches are fine for the price
|Design
|80
|Nicely finished in vegan leather and Gorilla Glass 3. Looks more premium than the price.
|Rating out of 10
|78
|Final comment
|This is an entry-level device replacing the g05 and offers a slightly larger screen.
CyberShack Verdict
Motorola g06 4G
$129
Comments