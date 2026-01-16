Motorola g06 4G: Value for  an entry-level 4G phone (review)

16 Jan, 2026
By Ray Shaw
Phones
Reviews
Motorola g06

The Motorola g06 4G offers value at $129, especially as its predecessor, g05, was $179 at its launch. But remember this is the lowest price you can go and still get a decent 4G phone.

Now, even as this is a mini-review, we have tested over 70 aspects of the phone and gathered 300+ datapoints. In our opinion, Motorola’s ‘cokie-cutter’ approach to its G-series enables it to give fabulous value.

Here are the highligths and you can check the datapoints if you need more information.

  • Screen: Decent, readable screen ✅
  • Processor: Lags a little, but fit for but fit for purose ✅
  • RAM/Storage: 4/64GB plus virtual RAM expansion and 1TB dedicated micro-SD expansion ✅
  • Comms: Wi-Fi 5 half-duplex 433Mbps, single GPS, NFC and BT 5 ✅
  • 4G: Good signal strength for city and suburbs ✅
  • Battery: 5200Mah for at least a full day’s battery life and reasonable recharge times ✅
  • Quality and longevity: IP64, vegan leather, Gorilla Glass 3 – even at these prices, you need it to last a few years ✅
  • Android 15 and reasonable security upgrades ✅
  • 50MP camera is adequate ✅

It gets our buy recommendation for the lowest cost device we have ever recommended.

Motorola g06 4G Phone Specs

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola g06  4G
Model NumberXT2535-6
RAM/Storage Base4/64
   Price base129
   Price 2
   Price 3
   Price 4
Warranty months2-years
 TeirEntry-level
WebsiteProduct Page
Manual
FromJB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Amazon (Motorola Store only – not the marketplace) and Vodafone.
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
Test dateDec 2025/Jan 2026
Ambient temp22-30°
ReleaseDecember 2025
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Only buy a certified Australian phone from approved retailers. Avoid marketplaces.
Screen
Size
Type6.88″
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DIPS LCD
ResolutionFlat with centre o-hole
PPI1440 x 720
Ratio395
Screen to Body %20.5:9
Colours bits89.07
Refresh Hz, adaptive8-bit 16.7m colours
Response 120HzUp to 120Hz
Nits typical, testN/A
Nits max, testClaim: Typical450 nits (Test 419)
ContrastClaim: 600 nits (Test 512)
sRGBNot disclosed (Test 1200:1)
DCI-P3Not disclosed (Test 95% of 16.7m colours)
Rec.2020 or otherNot disclosed (Test 62% of 16.7m colours)
Delta E (<4 is excellent)Above 4
HDR LevelSDR
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light controlNo
PWM if knownNo
Daylight readableAdequate
Always on DisplayNo
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityNo
DRMUsual Android features
GamingNot for gaming
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 3
CommentCool white cast – best to use Natural setting. Fit for purpose
8-bit 16.7 million colours and tones
Slightly more banding than we expected. Obvious in videos with large solid colours.
Contrast is about 1250:1 – you get grey, not black.
White levels are good
No wide colour gamut.
Processor
TypeMediaTek Helio G81 Extreme (circa 2020)
nm12nm
Cores 2 x 2.0 GHz + 6 x 1.7GHz
GPUARM Mali-G52 MC2 820MHz
Modem4G MediaTek
Maximum DL/UL 150/50Mbps
AIAI – not relevant –
GFLOPS: 7.68
GINOPS: 7.23
Antutu17,366
Geekbench 6 Single-core402
Geekbench 6 multi-core1343
LikeBenchmarks and Specs
GPU Test
OpenCL945
Vulcan896
RAM, type4GB LPDDR4X (plus virtual RAM boost to 12GB using storage)
Storage, free, type64GB eMMC (34GB free reflects 8GB dedicated to RAM boost)
micro-SDUp to 1TB – dedicated slot
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained268.19
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained152.73
CPDT microSD read, write MBps75/25
CPDT external (mountable?)Can be used for app and media storage
CommentIt is slow and laggy when under any load, often hanging for a second or more.  It is the quintessential lowest-cost phone.
Throttle test
Max GIPS149358
Average GIPS133824
Minimum GIPS115005
% Throttle21%
CPU Temp50
CommentThermal management is within tolerance for this type of device.
Reasonable thermal management
Comms
Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-42/433/433
Test 5m-47/433/433
Test 10m-54/433/390
BT Type5
GPS single, dualSingle, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Requires power button fingerprint authorisation and third-party mobile app (Google Pay)
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive.
   Gyro
   e-Compass
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   Proximity
   OtherFingerprint reader on the power button
Sensor Hub
CommentWi-Fi 5 AC speeds are at maximum (good) and show decent 5GHz signal strength to 10m.
You wont get 500/50Mbps NBN as its half duplex.
LTE and 5G
SIMDual sim and dedicated microSD
   ActiveOnly one active at a time
Ring tone single, dualDual
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/38/40/41
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6GhzN/A
CommentN/A
mmWaveN/A
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms17/8/37ms (below average)
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW4G Band 3: -88/-76, 1.6-25pW – strong
   Tower 24G Band 28: -89, 1.3pW
4G Band 3: -89 1.3 pW
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
Indoor4G Band 3: 15.8fW not usable
CommentMediaTek modems typically only find the first tower, but the fact that it found both bands 3and 28 is good. It is more sutied to city and suburbs or where you have good band 28 signal strength.
Battery
mAh5200 – nominal
Claim 1000 full recharge cycles before 80% capacity is retained.
Charger, type, suppliedNot supplied
5V/2A/10W capable
 PD, QC levelPD 2.0 compatible
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge 0-100%2 hours 22 minutes at 10W
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode18 hours
   PC Mark 3 battery18 hours
Accubattery 18 hours
  Drain 100-0% full load screen on5 hours
AccurBattery 5 hours
mA Full load screen on100% brightness: 1050-1100
50% brightness 850-900
mA Watt idle Screen on100% brightness: 450-500
50% Brightness: 250-300
   Estimate loss at max refreshN/A
   Estimate typical useThe claim is 49-hour battery life/ 2-day battery, but that is in lab conditions. We certainly see it lasting at least a day in typical use.
CommentNo charger. 10W is slow but fit for purpose and will charge from most laptop USB 3 ports.
Sound
SpeakersStereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker
TuningNo
AMPMediaTek
Dolby Atmos decodeYes, decodes to 2.0.
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, free aptX and aptX HDm LDAC, LHDC V3/5 16-bit 44100/48000Hz
MultipointUnknown – likely not
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes, but mainly for connected headphones.
EQSmart, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast, and Custom EQ and Spatial Audio
MicsSingle bottom mic
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max71
   Media (music)65
   Ring72
   Alarm68
   Notifications62
   Earpiece53
   Hands-freeSlightly low volume, no noise-cancelling, so keep it close to your face.
   BT headphonesAverage volume and channel separation
Sound quality
Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzStarts at 100Hz and builds very slowly to 700Hz
Low Mid 200-400HzSlowly building
Mid 400-1000HzSlowly building 700Hz
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat top 5kHz
High Treble 6-10kHzDip to avoid harshness.
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzSteady decline to 14kHz then off the cliff
Sound Signature typeMid for clear voice. The music quality is poor. wth no bass, no treble, and it lacks any vitality.
We find this with all low-end MediaTek amps, which also induce distortion, frequency clipping and choppy mids.
   SoundstageAs wide as the phone.
DA adds no perceptible speaker height or spatial effects. DA via headphones is fine.
CommentGood for voice but not for music
Build
Size (H X W x D)171.35 x 77.50 x 8.31 mm
Weight grams194
Front glassGorilla Glass 3
Rear materialVegan Leather
FramePMMA
IP ratingIP64
ColoursPantone
Tapestry
Tendril
Arabesque
Pen, Stylus supportNo
TeardownNo
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cable2W cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
CommentLoses points due to no included charger
OS
AndroidAndroid 15
Security patch date5/10/25 (out of date)
UIDisplay: Attentive Display
Gestures: Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Media Controls, Lift to unlock, Sidebar, Double-press power key, Press and hold power button
OS upgrade policyNo
Security patch policyTwo years of security patches
BloatwareBlock Blast, Booking.com, Bottle Jump 3D, Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda, Crossword Master, Facebook, Fitbit, Ganes, LinkedIn, Raid, Temu, TikTok, Thief Puzzle – the lower the cost, the more bloatware.  Uninstalling useless apps gives you 5GB or more of extra space.
OtherMoto apps – some duplicate Google apps.
CommentThere is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn power button – 8/10 test
Face IDYes 2D
Camera
Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorSamsung S5KJN or GalaxyCore gc50f6
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.8
   um.64 bins to 1.28
  FOV° (stated, actual)62.9 to 74.9
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom6.6X Digital
Ambient light sensor
   Video max1080p@30fps
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRYes
Night Vision Mode
Auto Night Vision
Portrait
Panorama
Pro Mode
Live Filter HDR Face Retouch
Selfie Photo Mirror
Snap in Video Recording
Google Lens™ integration
QR/ Barcode Scanner Google Photos Editing
– Magic Eraser
– Photo Unblur
– Magic Editor
– Portrait Blur
– Portrait Light
– Sky
– Colour Pop
– Cinematic Photos
   QR code readerYes
   Night modeYes
DXO MarkN/A

It’s a single 50MP binning to 12.5MP. It does a good job for what it is.

Motorola g06
1X and it’s a decent shot with good colour and detail.
Motorola g06
2X – as per 1X
Motorola g06
6X is past its zoom limit.
Motorola g06
Motorola g06
(L) Dog colours are good (R) Needs a human subject for Bokeh.
Motorola g06
Motorola g06
Does not have a macro setting, but you can focus well enough.
Motorola g06
<40 lumens and pretty decent shot
Motorola g06
Night mode adds more colour and light, but at the expense of detail.
Front
  MP8MP
   SensorGalaxy Core gc08a8
   FocusFF
   f-stop2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)691.1 to 81.5
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30fps
    FeaturesGoogle Photos Editing:
Magic Eraser
Photo Unblur
Magic Editor
Portrait Blur
Portrait Light
Sky
Color Pop
Cinematic
Photos
Comment

Reviewers’ final notes: Motorola g06 4G

While it is a good phone for the price, some compromises may make you spend more.

  • The camera is more for daylight, not exceptional in low light.
  • It is an HD 720p IPS LCD screen.
  •  Typical micro-speakers. There is no low and mid bass, and a minimal amount of late high bass.
  • There is no way any user will get 49 hours of battery life – about half that.
  • 4GB RAM and 64 eMMC are limiting. RAM boost is useless for most applications.
  • The processor is not fast.
  • Dolby Atmos decode does not provide spatial sound via the speakers.
  • The screen cannot be seen clearly in the sun – it is not daylight readable.
Ratings70+ is a pass mark
Features75
It has basic features commensurate with the price. No points deducted for no charger inbox
Value90
It has the bare necessities at a reasonable price
Performance70
It is an entry-level, 5-year old, value SoC, 6and you get fit-for-purpose laggy performance. It is not for gamers.
Ease of Use75
My UX adds some value to stock Android.  The two-year warranty is great. No OS upgrades and 2 years of security patches are fine for the price
Design80
Nicely finished in vegan leather and Gorilla Glass 3. Looks more premium than the price.
Rating out of 1078
Final commentThis is an entry-level device replacing the g05 and offers a slightly larger screen.

CyberShack Verdict

Motorola g06 4G

$129

Motorola g06
7.8
Features
7.5 / 10
Value
9 / 10
Performance
7 / 10
Ease of Use
7.5 / 10
Design
8 / 10

Pros

My UX is a light touch over pure Android
As low as you can go and still get a decent smartphone
Reasonable battery life (but no charger)
Adequate point and shoot camera, but video is for daylight only
720p screen is OK for the price

Cons

Capital city/suburbs phone use only
Processor crawls
No charger inbox

