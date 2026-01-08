It is an Honor Magic V5, sir. This is the best foldable phone of 2025 (review)

The Honor Magic V5 foldable is a late 2025 entrant into the foldable field. At least on paper, it’s the best foldable this year by far.

But that is what CyberShack’s deep-dive reviews are all about. Getting into the nitty-gritty that other reviews don’t or can’t assess by regurgitating a press release or reviewers’ guide.

What is Honor?

It was a mid-range Huawei brand that was spun out in November 2020 after Huawei was banned from 5G and infrastructure and not allowed to use Google Android or its Play Store. It is majority-owned by Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co. Ltd, a conglomerate of 30 Chinese companies, some of which have close ties to the government. The founder and principal shareholder of the conglomerate is Shenzhen Smart City Technology Development Group Co., a state-controlled company owned by the Shenzhen City Government.

Honor, like most Chinese phone makers, receives significant government backing, including retroactive research funding, tax breaks, customs assistance, and financial support for operations and global expansion. It will likely float on the Chinese Stock Exchange in 2026.

It runs Google Android 16 overlaid with MagicOS 10 and can use Qualcomm SD8 Elite System-on-a-Chip (SoC). Any claims that Honor is full of spyware are deceitful. It ensures that personally identifiable information and Google Gemini AI stay on the phone. It complies with the EU GDPR and California Privacy Provisions. But it does mean that you must buy the Australian certified version, which uses a local cloud and is approved by Australian Telcos.

OK, the elephant in the room can exit now. And remember that apart from Samsung’s premium phones, the majority of phones are made in China!

CyberShack says: Cutting-edge hardware, sleek design, and performance, the Magic V5 stands out as a compelling and highly disruptive alternative. We love it!

With apologies to Samsung Fold7 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Comparisons are inevitably made with Samsung and Google, both brands we respect. As objectively as possible, the Honor Magic V5 beats every opposition benchmark.

It proves that a company can (probably with a lot of Chinese Government support) design and manufacture:

The thinnest and lightest fold

The world’s highest processing power with better-controlled thermal management

Use 10-bit/1.07 billion colour, 5000 peak nits, Dolby Vision capable, no PWM screen

A better point-and-shoot camera system

A larger battery for all-day use

Match 2+7+7 warranty, OS upgrades and security patches (TBC)

Make a phone that you can actually listen to music and enjoy the perfect neutral sound signature

City, Suburbs, Regional and Rural strong phone reception

At a few hundred dollars less for far better specs all around

I am a candidate for a Fold, and this is it. Am I paranoid (it is not paranoia if it’s true😁) about the CCP knowing all about me? Part of me says it’s a possibility, but the rational, scientific, technical part says it’s just rumour mongering.

We won’t be covering AI features in depth

This is a speeds and feeds review. You can read more about Honor AI and Google Gemini 2025. My take is to use Google Gemini for as much as you can and use Honor AI where it adds value. There are a few very interesting Honor AI features:

AI Image is largely on-device, and the AI telephoto enhancement via a 12.4 billion LLM is superb. AI tools like portrait, eraser, outpainting, cutout and upscale (really good at taking poor quality photos and upscaling them) are handy.

AI Office text translation is fast, and its Call transaction is accurate and fast (on-device Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish). AI Transcribe, Minutes and Notes can distinguish between speakers.

AI Deep fake detection (or suspicion thereof) will be invaluable.

AI Connect seamlessly joins Android, iOS, Windows and Mac ecosystems.

Australian Review: Honor Magic V5, 16/512GB, dual SIM, SIM and eSIM or dual eSIM, Model MBH-N49

Please note that all tests were using Android 15, and as these take days to repeat on Android 16, we have only retested a few significant items. It is a reasonable assumption that Android 16 would equal or better the Android 15 results.

Brand Honor Model Honor Magic V5 Model Number MBH-N49 RAM/Storage Base 16/512GB Price base 16/512GB $2599 exclusive to Harvey Norman

Hurry for bonus HONOR Pad 10 HONOR Watch 4, via redemption. Valued at $897 Warranty months 24-months ACL

180-day replacement

Warranty policy

Support 1300 074 512 (M-F 09:00- 17:00)

[email protected] Teir Fold Premium Website Product Page From Harvey Norman Country of Origin China Company See above Test date December 2025 Ambient temp 22-38 Release Announce August 2025 and global release.

Australian release November 2025. Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Do not buy MHG-AN00 or MBH-AN10

Settings > Systems and Updates> Regulatory Information: RNZ C-Tick

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards a score between 70 and 80/100 as a fit-for-purpose pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

How to make the best use of this deep dive review

We test over 70 different aspects and uncover nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive, 6300 word review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are listed at the beginning of each table. At the end, you will find CyberShack’s view, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

First Impression – spectacular hardware specs and beauty as well

It has top drawer specs on paper. But there is one issue that may stop all but the tech-savvy from buying this.

MagicOS 10 overlay is relatively light (you can easily find Android underneath). Still, there are many Honor substitutes for Google Apps (mail, calendar, phone/dialler, messages, gallery, and many more) that make backup and restore from Google One a challenge. In short, we Aussies prefer Google. I spent quite some time successfully trying to Googlise it.

Android 16 is now installed (it launched with Android 15) and is what you expect on a $2599 device. The security patch is 1 December 2025 (Google 10 Fold and Samsung Fold 7 are the same). This is the certified Australian model (Settings> System and Updates > Regulatory Information RNZ C-Tick).

Now, according to Huawei Central the V5 gets seven years of operating system updates and security patches under the Honor Alpha Plan which appears to be limtied to the EU at present. Requests for an AU policy (if different) have not been answered.

As for impressions: It is beautiful, stylish, light and very well made. It’s a keeper.

Screen: Exceed

The world’s best foldable inner screen on the world’s best foldable. The external screen is perfect too.

This is a glorious screen. Ultra bright (up to 5000 nits for Dolby Vision) as well as wonderfully daylight readable. It’s 10-bit colour perfectly matches photos. It has no perceptible PWM (headache-inducing pulse width modulation (Samsung/Google and Apple are the worst.)

If you compare this to a Samsung Fold 7, or Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (all using Samsung screens), you will be immediately sold on the screen alone.

My only caveat is that some apps don’t format correctly for the inner screen. Honor has settings for foldable phones, and it allows for individual app scaling, app extension, and rotation per app. I really like that you can have three apps open for multitasking.

In summary

Extremely bright

No PWM

Accurate 10-bit colour match

Honor’s screen protection is very good

Supports Honor Magic Pen Bluetooth stylus and gestures (only foldable to support a stylus)

No better foldable screen

Size 7.95″/6.43″ Type Foldable LTPO OLED/LTPO OLED

BOE panels

Inner: Carbon Fibre Reinforced Panel

Excellent antireflective surface. Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 2352 x 2172/ 2375 x 1060 PPI 403/404 Ratio 9.75:9/20:9 Colours bits 10-bit/1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz, adaptive 1-120Hz

Standard 60 Hz

Dynamic: 1-120 Hz

High: 120Hz and per-app settings Nits typical, test Not disclosed – 650 nits and 1300 ABL. Nits max, test Inner:

1300 HDR (Test 1220)

5000 PEAK (not tested)

Outer

1800 (Test 2199) Contrast Infinite sRGB Test 100% DCI-P3 Test 99.8% Rec.2020 or other N/A

Note: It has good calibration settings not seen on other phones. Delta E (<4 is excellent) <1/<1 – excellent HDR Level Dolby Vision HDR support on both of its displays.

HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG. SDR Upscale Yes, Video Enhancer, and it does a credible job. Blue Light control Yes PWM if known 4320Hz – No PWM under normal brightness. Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display Yes customisable Magic Sidebar Accessibility All Android features and supports Gestures.

HONOR Magic-Pen stylus is supported. DRM L1 for FHD, SDR and HDR (should be available) Gaming <1ms GTG Screen protection Internal: HONOR Super Armoured Inner Screen

External: HONOR Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield. Harder than steel Mohs >6 Comment Stylus support – a first for a foldable.

This is an amazing 10-bit internal and external screen. It totally disproves Samsung’s insistence on using an 8-bit screen to extend battery life and not support Dolby Vision.

It also proves you can make a screen without PWM – Samsung, Google and Apple are the worst offenders here.

The only issue is that some apps are not optimised for the inner screen.

Vibrant 10-bit screen showing 1.07 billion colours and tones.

No banding – superb

Black levels are 0-27 – perfect

White levels are perfect – 228 to 255

Full DCI-P3 gamut for Dolby Vision.

Processor: Exceed

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite was the fastest and most accomplished System-on-a-Chip (SoC) in 2025. Honor has managed to tame this ‘hot’ chip and extract the maximum power from its performance mode. In general, using the Balanced mode extends battery life without a noticeable loss of performance.

Type Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SM8750AB

Note: The 2026 successor is the SD8 Elite Gen 5 (there was no Gen 1, 2, 3 or 4). nm 3nm TSMC N3E fab Cores 2 × Prime 4.32 GHz + 6 × Performance 3.53 GHz GPU Adreno 830 with Ray Tracing Modem X80 5G and Fast Connect 7900 6nm chip – DSDA Gen 2 – supports voice and data

NPU Tests: Exceed

Thankfully, Honor gives accurate results, whereas Samsung ‘games’ the results so much that we have to ignore them, and Google simply won’t let most benchmarking apps run.

It is faster than the Samsung as it uses 16GB LPDDR5X (12GB LPDDR5X) and 512GB UFS 4.1 Storage (Samsung 256GB UFS 4.0).

NPU Qualcomm Hexagon Neural Processing Unit features a fused AI accelerator architecture for significantly faster on-device AI, supporting complex Large Language Models (LLMs). There is no faster NPU in 2025. AI TOPS OR

Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)

GINOPS = billion On power – Performance mode

CPU: 1144/1046/1687

GPU: 2445/3949/3254

NNAPI: 218/218/496

QNN: 233/24446/53424

AiTuTu: 1,952,568

AI Benchmark 5: 18627

GFLOPS: 23.33 (Fold 7 22.77)

GINOPS: 35.26 (Fold 7 37.97) Antutu 2,565,692 (Fold 7 is 1,999,965) Geekbench 6 Single-core 2932 Geekbench 6 multi-core 8515 Like This is a very powerful device, matching or bettering the Samsung Fold7 with the same processor. Why? More RAM, faster UFS 4.1 SSD, and far better thermal management. Honor got the build right – Samsung did not.

GPU test

The Adreno 830 brings hardware-accelerated ray tracing (RT) to mobile, offering more realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections with significant performance and efficiency gains (around 35% better RT than previous gens). It’s a shame the inner screen is too soft for gamers.

The results reflect the fastest scores of any Fold (Fold 7 in brackets)

OpenCL 17,993 (17,108) Like SD8 Elite top marks Vulcan 24,190 (23,759)

RAM/Storage: Exceed

Honor allows for virtual RAM expansion by using some of the storage. It’s slow but gives enormous flexibility when multitasking and AI. Samsung does not allow virtual RAM, and its meagre 12GB is often a bottleneck.

BUT THE BEST PART IS FULL USB IMPLEMENTATION.

Honor supports the full USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 5Gbps standard for ALT DP 1.2 (audio, video, HID, Data and Charge) and external mountable SSD drives. Samsung and Google do not.

This means videographers, vloggers and more can plug in an external SSD, a USB-C hub, a mouse/keyboard and have pass-through charge.

RAM, type 16GB LPDDR5X and virtual RAM Storage, free, type 512GB UFS 4.1 micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak 2600/3900 CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak 980/1470 CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps

Read

Write At last, a full implementation of USB-C that allows mountable external SSD drives.

Read: 426/477

Write: 145/314 Comment This phone meets a major criterion for phone of the year with a full implementation of USB-C 5Gbps for vloggers and videographers.

Thermal management

The SD8 Elite SoC is a hot chip, so much so that we perform three tests in the performance mode.

After a cold boot at 22°

One hour after typical use at 22°

Within 10 minutes of 100% load tests

Now this reveals some interesting facts for the same tests on the Fold 7. It does not run at full GIPs to show a lower, ‘better’ percentage throttle result. The Honor shows accurate GIPs and has less throttle and more power than Samsung.

Throttle test Battery Cold boot/hours use/after load (Fold7 cold boot in brackets) Max GIPS 320,133/343,528/346,417 (320,772) Average GIPS 290,284/252,249/260,505 (242,742) Minimum GIPS 276,638/136,724/146,880 (220,674) % Throttle 9%/40%/36% (37%) CPU Temp 99° (99°) Comment Overall, it shows the best and worst of throttling. Honor has done a good job of thermal management on what is a hot chip.

Samsung has less usable power after throttling.

We ran the test in Balanced mode, and it’s very different (Bottom Left)!

Comms: Exceed

Both Samsung and Honor use the SD8 Elite SoC and Qualcomm 7900 antenna system, so in theory, the Wi-Fi and GPS results are similar.

What we found was that Honor has enabled more of the SD8 sensors, whereas Samsung has only enabled the minimum. One can only assume that this resulted in a higher licence fee for Honor.

It also supports screen mirroring and Honor Android Desktop over a USB-C cable with full HID (Mouse/keyboard). It will support a USB-C to HDMI cable (audio/video only) and a USB-C 3.1 dongle with power pass-through. No more lugging a laptop – just your phone.

Samsung has its DeX, and Google uses the Android 16 desktop.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 7 BE Tri-band 2.4/5/6Ghz 2 x 2 MIMO HE320 Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -45/4003-4804/4195-4932 Test 5m -57/913-3459/2498-3615 Test 10m -59/1296-3075/2177-3587 BT Type 6 GPS single, dual GPS (L1+L5) AGPS GLONASS BeiDou (B1I+B1C+B2a+B2b) Galileo (E1+E5a+E5b) QZSS (L1 + L5) USB type USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 5Mbps

Supports screen mirror (Alt DP 1.2) audio/video/data/HID, 325/charge. ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Honor Desktop NFC Yes Ultra-wideband Chip is capable but not enabled. Sensors 52 Accelerometer Yes Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Yes Gravity Yes Pedometer Simulated Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Yes Proximity Yes Other Fingerprint sensor on the power button

Infrared Blaster on camera bump. Comment Add far more sensors, faster USB-C, ALT DP, external mountable SSD support, and it’s a winner.

4/5G: Exceed. Rurual users rejoyce

This is way more impressive than the Fold7/Pixel 10 Fold (in brackets).

25.1 picowatt reception amongst the highest recorded (20/4)

Found all four 4G bands at pico Watt power levels (Tower 2 at 1.6pW/No to all)

Found usable 5G signal from two towers (No/No)

Found usable 4G Band 3 and 29 internal signal (No/No)

But the two things that I love most

The choice of dual physical SIMS, one SIM and one eSIM or two eSIMs. eSIMs are DSDA Dual SIM, Dual active, so you can be using one to call and the other for data. Samsung and Google are DSDS (Dual SIM, Dual standby – only one at a time.

And dual ring tones – a different one for each SIM. Only Motorola offers this.

SIM SIM1+SIM2 / SIM1+eSIM / eSIM1+eSIM2 Active DSDA (Dual SIM, Dual active) when using 2 x eSIM Ringtone Dual VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands Bands are not disclosed, but we understand that all Australian bands are covered B1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, and 40 (as well as many more) Comment See Bands – not on the website. 5G sub-6Ghz Ditto, we understand it covers n1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 38, 41, 77, and 78. Comment Honor needs to update its AU specs with bands. mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra retail network DL/UL, ms 4G: 45/43/34ms (excellent)

5G: 22.9/29.9/32ms (at least it found a usable signal) Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW 4G: Band 3: 25.1pW

5G: Band 7 631 fW (usable) Tower 2 4G: Band 7 20pW

5G Band 7 398 fW (usable) Tower 3 4G Band 28 5pW and Band 3 1.7pW

5G Not usable Tower 4 4G: Band 3 2 pW

5G: Not usable Indoor 4G: Usable band 28 and band 3 coverage 1+ pW

5G: Not usable Comment This is one of the strongest city, suburb, regional and rural reception phones we have seen with pico Watt signal strengths from all four towers and even usable 5G from two towers.

For comparison, the Samsung Fold7 and Google Pixel 10 Fold are city and suburbs phones only.

Add dual eSIM and dual ringtones, and this is well ahead of the foldable pack.

Battery: Exceed

First, you have to remember here is not a lot of room in there as the world’s slimmest foldable, if only by a fraction of a millimetre. The solution was to use the new Silicon Carbon (Si/C) Anode Lithium-Polymer pouch batteries that combined give 5820mAh compared to Samsung at 4400 and Google at 5015. Neither Samsung nor Google use Si/C yet.

In addition, it uses Honor 66W SuperCharge (in fact 2 x 33W parallel charging), which can charge the two internal batteries simultaneously (Similar to OPPO SUPERVOOC). Samsung is limited to a single stream 25W and Google to 30W.

It also supports a 50W air-cooled Qi wireless charger, where Samsung and Google max out at 15W.

My only gripe is that to get the fastest 50-minute charge, you need a proprietary dual-channel charger that is not certified for or sold in Australia. The most we could get was the Anker 140W GaN charger that got to 8V/3A, 24W – an unusual charge rate and that took 92 minutes.

Teardowns show it’s very easy to replace the batteries by removing the external screen and rear panel.

mAh 5820mAh typical

5690mAh rated

Other reviews assume it is Si/C, but teardowns show a two-part Li-Polymer pouch battery.

Dual cells for parallel charging 11V/3A/33 x 2 channels

Cell 1: 3.79V/3825mAh/14.5Wh

Cell 2: 3.79V/1955mAh/7.57Wh

Five-year battery 1000+ cycles Charger, type, supplied Not supplied

66W HONOR SuperCharge up to 20V/3.35A Compatible with 11V/3.2A or 5V/2A. These are not certified for sale in Australia. PD, QC level PD 3.1QC 5.0 and PPS Qi, wattage 50W HONOR Wireless SuperCharge (not sold in Australia). Reverse Qi or cable. No Wireless – cable 5W

USB-C supports up to 7.5W OTG Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins 65% Charge 0-100% Our Anker 140W GaN charger could not get above 8V/3A/24W – unusual.

24W charge 1 hour 32 minutes

66W fast charge in about 50 minutes Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge 50W HONOR Wireless SuperCharge (not sold in Australia). Not tested. It is limited to 15W on Qi chargers. Charge 5V, 2A No tested – estimate 4-5 hours. Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode Inner: 10 hours 21 minutes

Outer: 14 hours 10 minutes

These seem a little short and were not retested with Android 16. I suspect that we did this in performance mode. PC Mark 3 battery 18 hours 14 minutes (performance mode)

Accubattery: 18 hours 3 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Not available in the Play Store GFX Bench T-Rex Not available in the Play Store Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 48 minutes

Accubattery: 5 hours mA Full load screen on 50% main screen 750-800

100% main screen 1050-1100 mA Watt idle Screen on 50% main screen 350-400mA

100% main screen on 450-500mA Estimate loss at max refresh Tested on Adaptive – should be the best battery life. Estimate typical use Typical users who primarily use the external screen will easily get a full 24-hour day. Power users will get from 8-10 hours.

The internal screen is remarkably power-efficient, and its extended use should not incur more than a 20% time penalty. Comment The largest battery in a foldable offering full-day use and reasonable fast charge.

Sound hardware: Exceed

Some phone makers practice extreme ‘down-engineering’, cutting costs wherever they can. In the sound area, they refuse to pay Qualcomm’s licensing fees for the use of its excellent Aqistic suite of audio technology, using lower-cost amps and no Digital to Analogue (DAC) to allow USB headphones to work without an external DAC. Nor do they pay Dolby for Atmos licenses, etc. Instead, they use no-cost software, digital signal processors, freeware aptX, and spatial apps. That is why so few have decent sound.

Honor uses the full Aqusitic suite and that includes the full set of aptX Bluetooth codecs. You can plug in a USB-C headphone without a DAC (No/No).

Honor has placed the stereo speakers in a diagonal left/right side setup. Whichever way the screen faces, the sound comes from both sides with a proper centring sound.

Speakers Open: Top left upwards firing.

Bottom Right downwards firing. When used for media, the speakers are left and right stereo.

When closed, the top speaker outputs via an earpiece speaker. Tuning N/A AMP Uses Qualcomm Aqistic system Dolby Atmos decode Yes, downmix metadata to 2.0 Hi-Res Yes 3.5mm No, but supports USB-C headphones without a DAC. BT Codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LDHC5 Multipoint Yes Spatial Honor Spatial Audio for headphones only – superb 3D height and wide sound stage. EQ No – third-party apps available. Mics Three, including one for noise reduction. Stereo AAC recording. Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 82 Media (music) 80 Ring 80 Alarm 80 Notifications 80 Earpiece 70 Hands-free Superb hands-free in audio and video. BT headphones Excellent left-right separation, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LDAC and more.

Great Spatial apps for headpones.

Sound signature: Exceed

Music actually sounds really good on the Honor Magic V5 as a result of its focus on quality, not compromise. It has a neutral sound signature, which is nirvana for any speaker as it neither adds nor subtracts from the native sound. The only downside is that crappy original sound is still crappy sound.

However, it lacks a speaker EQ but has adjustments for BT speakers and headphones. There are plenty of EQ apps (not tested) that support Aqistic, like Poweamp, Wavelet AutoEQ, Music Volume, Equaliser FX Pro, etc.

An interesting feature is that you can adjust the volume of each app.

Our test is with a white noise generator at full volume (gold line) and reflects the speaker’s native sound signature – what it is capable of. This is one of the best, if not the best, we have tested.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Building from 50Hz to 200Hz – impressive High Bass 100-200Hz Strong build to 200Hz and good solid bass – thump, not whump. Low Mid 200-400Hz Flat from 200to 10KHz – never seen a phone able to do this before Mid 400-1000Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat and no clipping Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat and no clipping Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Flat to 13kHz with minor clipping Dog Whistle 10-20kHz 13-20kHz is there and provides good ‘air’. Sound Signature type I have never seen any phone provide such a pure neutral sound signature before.

Mid and High bass are there – thump!

Mids are clean and great for clear voice

Treble is well defined and controlled – instruments are crisp, not harsh.

Upper treble adds a sense of sound direction and a feeling of ‘air’, a reality as though the music were really there. Soundstage The speakers are well-balanced. The sound stage is as wide as the phone. It supports Dolby Atmos metadata downmix to 2.0, and there is a setting for Spatial Audio for the headphones. It expands the 2D sound stage nicely, as far out as 30cm and adds 3D height. Comment Apart from being the best sound we have ever heard, it proves that the Qualcomm Aqistic amp and sound processing, married to even the most ridiculously thin speakers, can produce excellent phone sound at good volumes. I would have liked an EQ if only because the neutral signature works so well with one.

The Fold7, for comparison, has

* No low/mid/high bass

* Poor low mid

* Choppy mid mid

* 1-4 kHz good for clear voice

* 4 kHz to 9 kHz low/mid treble, but quite harsh

* 9-20kHz – choppy and no feeling of air or vitality

We won’t embarrass Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold except to say it is quite a deal worse than the Fold7.

Build: Exceed and impressive

It is incredibly thin at Fold/Open 8.8mm/4.1mm x 217g (White carbon fibre) if you don’t count the camera ring (nor do Samsung and Google). The other colours are infinitesimally thicker and heavier due to the rear panel material.

I don’t want to get into the argument of whether the Samsung or the Honor is thinner – let’s call it a draw. But I will mention my pet hate when a phone rocks on a desk. Samsung rocks (in the worst way) and Honor does not. It makes a mountain of difference when using the phone on a desk.

Honor has also redesigned the hinge, reducing the number of moveable parts to 4 (some competitors have 96), and it can support a 30kg weight. It has been tested for 500,000+ folds.

The power/fingerprint reader and volume rocker are on the right-hand side, one above the other, which makes it easier to transition from a more traditional candy bar format

Haptics are excellent and there, and there is a sub-menu that allows you to adjust front, rear, and more haptics.

Now to the significant bit – IP58/59, which means almost dust resistant (hinge) and at least 1.5m of water for 30 minutes (9 includes pressure water jets). Fold7 is IP48.

The inner screen protection is way ahead of the competition.

Summary: The build quality is excellent, matching what I have seen from OPPO.

Size (H X W x D) Flat 156.8 x 145.9

Folded 74.3 Weight grams 217g White

222g Other colours Front glass Internal: HONOR Super Armoured Inner Screen

External: HONOR Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield. Harder than steel >6

External: Prefitted plastic protector Rear material A blend of aramid fibre, S-grade glass fibre, and PBO fibre, chosen for lightweight properties and high strength. Frame 500,000 folding cycles

35kg hinge from three aerospace-grade materials: zirconium-based liquid metal, corrosion-resistant titanium alloy, and lightweight carbon fibre.

Magnesium alloy and stainless steel surround IP rating IP 59 and 59

IP5X dust protection rating means there is a risk of dust intrusion into the product, so avoid using it in environments with high concentrations of sand and dust.

IPX8 and 9 mean at least 1.5m of water for 30 minutes.

By comparison, Samsung Fold7 is IP48. Colours Black

Dawn Gold

Ivory White Pen, Stylus support Yes – this is the only foldable that works with the Bluetooth Honor Magic Pen – unique for a foldable Teardown It looks highly repairable with no need to remove the inner screen to replace batteries. In the box A very big box Charger No USB cable 1m USB-C to USB-C 3W cable Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment We are disappointed that no charger is in the box.

OS: Pass, and I will tell you why

It shipped with Android 15/MagicOS 9, and all the major tests were done with that. I was going to say that it was the Achilles heel, as the competition has Android 16. Hence, the ‘Pass’

Well, a couple of days before this review was ready, it updated to Android 16 /MagicOS 10 and December security patches. The phone performs even better (up to 20% on some AI tests). A lot of the previous MagicOS 9 quirks are gone. Overall, MagicOS 10 is a good improvement, but I ahve not had a month to use it.

But it is still very China-oriented shipping with an almost complete set of Honor Apps that substitute for Google apps. That is fine if you use Honor backup and intend to restore to a new Honor phone.

But Aussies all want to use Google Backup as it is brand-agnostic. You can select Google Backup over Honor’s offerings.

As with all skins, Samsung included, we suggest you use Google Apps for ease of backup and restore.

And we cannot get confirmation of the OS upgrade and security patch policy. It’s 7+7 in the EU, but approaches to the PR and distributor were responded to with “Let me get back to you”.

You can use the device without an Honor account, but some AI apps may not work.

Its basic privacy policy and terms are Google’s. Where it has other policies, they are region-specific and comply with EU GDPR, USA and Australian privacy regulations. It appears Honor is fair dinkum about privacy.

Android Shipped with 15 and updated to 16 in January Security patch date 1 Dec 2025 UI MagicOS 9.0.1 updated to 10.

Now supports 3 apps side by side.

Magic Share OS upgrade policy 7 years TBC Security patch policy 7 years TBC Bloatware Honor versions of Google Apps

Agoda

App market

Booking.com

Castro System Info

Facebook

Email

Files

Gallery

Games Centre

Honor App Market

Honor AI Space

Honor Health

Instagram

LinkedIn

Magic Mobile Service

Mirror

My Honor

ReelShort

Ride Mode

Smaret Remote

TikTok

WPS Office Other Honor AI

Magic Sidebar

Gemini Nano

Gemini, your built-in AI assistant

Gemini Live

Gemini Apps

Pixel Screenshots

Magic Cue

Circle to Search

Live Translate

Call Assist Comment Magic OS 10 is not a deal breaker, as you will find Android under it. But the Google substitute apps are unnecessary in Australia and often quite quirky. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Power key. Difficult for left-handers Face ID 2D face unlock Other The SD8 Elite has a Secure Processing Unit and stores biometrics on the device. All Android security features apply. Comment Use Google Apps where you can, if only for backup and restore.

Honor Magic V5 camera: Exceed with an explanation

Three issues here.

First, that foldables are so thin that black slab phone sensors do not fit. These need to use ultra-slim sensors that simply do not have the same image quality as a larger sensor.

Second, the Qualcomm SD8 Elite only supports 3 x 48MP sensors (at a time) or one single 108MP sensor for Multi-Frame Noise Reduction (MFNR), Zero Shutter Lag (ZSL), and 30 Frames Per Second.

Third, a lot of work has gone into the camera app for the Android 16 upgrade. All the pre-January 2026 reviews you may read are not relevant.

In a nutshell, the Honor and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, are very much on a par with the Pixel having slightly stronger AI and the Honor having more flexibility, filters and gimmicks. Both are well ahead of the Fold7, even with its 200MP wide sensor that bins to 12.5MP anyway.

Camera design: Special mention to the round camera hump. It stops the phone rocking when on a desk. Apart from that, the fine detail (like a watch bezel) is very attractive.

All three cameras on the Magic V5 impressed me as excellent point-and-shoots. There are three colour profiles: neutral for natural tones, vibrant for more saturated, and authentic for warm, deep tones.

Honor’s AI-assisted 100X Super Zoom is quite impressive. Textures still have that smoothened AI look, but the distance and detail it produces are class-leading.

Sensor colour matching is adequate, but the auto lens switch (which can select the best sensor) can be a little disconcerting.

3x telephoto acts as the macro.

AI-enhanced portrait mode can change people’s appearance. It is subtle – minor tweaks to skin and hair that keep you looking like yourself on a good day, ten years ago!

Video: Honor has avoided 8K video settling on 4K@60fps. Videos are excellent, stereo recording and AI to help if you need it.

Summary: A reliable triple camera system with a standout telephoto producing solid point and shoot across the board, even in low light.

Honor Magic V5 test photos

It was an overcast day.

Ultrawide and the colour matching tp the primary lens is very good.

1X with excellent colours, good HDR and details.

2X and details are crisp

5X and we are now on the telephoto lens. Superb.

10X and most digital zoom have given up by now. This is crisp and perfect detail.

50X and details are still clear

100X and you can read the boat rego. Amazing.

100X and 1km away – not bad at all.

Portrait mode: (L) Dog is very good – colours and sharpness. (R) Whoops AI cannot find a face and zeros in on the toaster.

Macro is automatic and uses the Telephoto lens.

<40 lumens and its a great shotr with dcent colour and details.

Night mode does not do much more.

Honor Magic V5 rear camera specs

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP

Can shoot at 50MP Sensor Sony IMX906 (not sure) Focus Dual pixel PDAF

Multi-zone laser AF f-stop 1.6 um 1 FOV° (stated, actual) 23mm Stabilisation OIS/EIS Zoom Rear 2 Ultrawide MP 50MP bins to 12MP Sensor Unknown. Likely an Omnivision OV50M40 for ultra-slim foldable phones. Focus PDAF f-stop 2 um .61 bins to 1.22 FOV (stated, actual) 122 Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Telephoto MP 64MP bins to 16MP Sensor Omnivision OV64B Focus ML-PDAF f-stop 2.5 um 0.7 FOV (stated, actual) Stabilisation OIS/Gyro-EIS Zoom 3x optical zoom

100x Digital zoom QR code reader Yes Night mode Yes DXO Mark DXO Mark 150 – best foldable tested

Samsung S25 Ultra 151 Samsung Fold7, not submitted for testing. Special Auto and manual night mode

Can also shoot portraits in wide and telephoto. Video max 4K@60 saved as H.264/AAC stereo, MP4

Can select H.265.

Flash Dual-LED Auto-HDR Yes AI Motion Sensing Capture

AI photography

Super Wide Angle

Aperture, Multi-Video

Night shot

Portrait mode

Photo

Pro mode

Video, Panorama

Watermark

Scan Document

HIGH-RES,

Super Macro

Capture smiles

Time-lapse

Timer

Movie

Slow-MO

Story

Light Painting

HDR

Honor Magic V5 selfie x 2: Pass+

The inner and outer sensors are the same. We expect it to be a Samsung 3T2 20MP that bins to 5MP.

Given the colour filters – natural, classic, smooth and brighten – you should find one that gets skintone just right. Google may lead here.

Inner Selfie Inner selfie camera MP 20MP bins to 5MP Sensor Likely Samsung 3T2 Ultra-slim Focus FF f-stop 2.2 um .8 bins to 1.6 FOV (stated, actual) 21mm Stabilisation Gyro-EIS Zoom Wide .8X and standrd 1X Front selfie Selfie – on external display and internal display – two MP 20MP bins to 4.9MP Sensor Likely Sony IMX476 Focus FF f-stop 2.2 um 1.22 FOV (stated, actual) 21mm Stabilisation Gyro EIS Flash Screen fill Zoom Wide .8X and standrd 1X Video max 4K@60 Features Portrait

Watermark

Capture smiles

Mirror reflection

Timer

Night

Gesture control Comment Overall camera performance is very good and definitely won’t disappoint – sensors are selected based on thinness.

CyberShack’s view: Honor Magic V5 is the only phone to meet our 2025 phone of the year criteria

The Honor Magic V5 is, without a doubt, the most compelling foldable we’ve tested this year. It combines an impressively thin and lightweight design with premium materials, a robust hinge, and class-leading IP58/IP59 ingress protection – a rare achievement in this segment.

Both displays are 10-bit, sharp, bright, colourful and feature-packed, with stylus support and Dolby Vision certification, while the stereo speakers round out the excellent multimedia experience.

Performance is flagship-grade thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and generous memory and storage.

Battery life is solid for a foldable, and the 5,820 mAh Si/C paired with 66W wired and 50W wireless (if you could buy them here) deliver strong results.

Software is its weakest point with MagicOS 10 on top of Android 16. But to be fair, there is a hugh selection of options, great multitasking tools, and a seven-year update promise in key markets.

Cameras are another strength, with a versatile triple setup that covers wide, ultrawide, and 3x telephoto while delivering excellent stills and video. Add in extras like an IR blaster and fully implemented USB 3.1, and the Magic V5 is every bit the premium package.

Ratings Features 95 This has the best of everything and deserves the accolade. Beauty and brains. We applaud the full USB-C DP implementation. Value 90 With the Samsung Fold 7 only having 12/256GB as standard for $2898 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 16 16/512GB at $2899, this is superb value at $2599. It’s exclusive to Harvey Norman, and there are bonus packs for early adopters. Performance 90 It beats every Samsung Fold7 benchmark, has better controlled thermal management, a 10-bit no PWM screen, and city, suburbs, regional and rural phone reception (Samsung does not). Ease of Use 85 MagicOS is not as streamlined and mature as Samsung UI, but it is easy to learn, and all Android 16 features are there. Unlike Samsung, it does not require a Samsung account and 40,000+ words of policies to operate. Design 90 The thinnest, lightest fold with more durability and a bigger battery than the Fold7. Rating out of 10 90 Final comment Without a doubt, it meets all criteria for our phone of the year and sneaks in as the 2025 winner.

More importantly, it shows what can be achieved at a lower cost than Samsung refuses to do: 10-bit screen, no PWM, better thermal management, bigger, faster charge battery, excellent cameras and lovely style.

Pro 1 Excellent point and shoot camera scoring the DXO Mark as the best camera in a foldable. 2 10-bit/1.07 billion colour, no PWM internal and external screens with a peak of 5000 nits and excellent colour consistency with photos. 3 TBC: 7 OS upgrades (shipped with Android 15) and 7 years of security patches. 4 Google Gemini AI as well as Honor AI features. 5 1:1 internal and 20:9 external screens are more usable. Con 1 Throttles, but not as much as the competition 2 MagicOS needs work for the Western market – more Google, less Honor.