Google Pixel 6a battery issues: All Pixel owners need to know

Google Pixel 6a battery issues could lead to a fire. A new mandatory firmware update addresses these by reducing battery capacity and charging performance after 400 full recharge cycles.

This post is relevant for Pixel owners, as it clarifies some key facts about Google Pixel battery life.

Google, ever the euphemist, has issued a Pixel 6a Battery Performance Program update, which it says reduces the risk of potential battery overheating (a.k.a. fire). It kicks in around 400 full battery recharge cycles, or just over a year if you charge daily, but you don’t.

You can’t see the battery recharge cycle count on the phone, but Device Info HW from Google Play (under the battery tab) shows full cycle count. Google included this feature from the Pixel 8. Accubattery can also show battery wear and efficiency (charging tab), but you need to install and run it in the background for a few days.

Why is this so?

Let’s get back to the ‘why’ part later and explore battery life.

A standard Lithium-ion pouch battery typically has a 500 full recharge cycle before its retention capacity drops to 80%.

But lower-cost smartphones like the Pixel A series use a ‘3’ or 300-cycle battery to save money. The 6a battery model GLU7G is 3.85V/4.3A/16.55W, and it appears to be a 300-cycle battery.

Google gets its batteries primarily from ATL, Lishen (LSN), Sunwoda (SWA), and BMT in China.

Smartphone makers like Samsung call it a ‘5’ battery (500 cycles), which has been mistaken for 5 years.

OPPO has a Battery Health Engine and a dedicated battery management chip that, with certain battery types, can extend this to 1600 cycles before it retains an 80% charge.

The new Si/C (Silicon Carbon) anode batteries have a theoretical 650-cycle battery recharge life, but it is too early to tell.

Before you panic, a full cycle is essentially from 0% to 100%, and most batteries are topped up. So, unless you exhaust the battery every day, it may take several recharges to complete a full cycle.

For example, my Motorola Edge 50 Pro – an excellent upper-mid-range smartphone that I have had since May 2024 has used just 45 cycles. So, at this rate, a 500-cycle battery may last 10+ years.

Many smartphone warranties (for example, those from Apple) cover manufacturing defects but classify internal batteries as consumables or include a maximum cycle count in the fine print. Apple got into serious trouble over Batterygate when it slowed down older iPhones through software updates to manage battery performance. Class actions forced it to offer a discount battery replacement program.

Google states the battery of:

Pixel 3 through Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Fold should be replaced when it has less than 80% remaining capacity or reaches 800 cycles, whichever it earlier.

Pixel 8a and later: When it’s less than 80% remaining capacity or reaches 1000 cycles.

Its authorised Australian replacement partner is CTDI for mail-in replacements. iFixit also has genuine replacement battery kits and other parts, but does not show 6a batteries.

What is Google doing to my Pixel 6a?

Its Battery Health Assistance (BHA) helps to manage long-term health and performance. This software adjusts the battery’s maximum voltage in stages. It starts at 200 charge cycles and continues gradually until 1000 charge cycles. As your battery ages, you may notice slight decreases in its runtime. Based on adjusted capacity, BHA also tunes the phone’s charging speed. You may notice a slight change in battery charging performance.

It has been rolled out as a standard feature for Pixel 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold.

As part of the Android 16 update, affected Google Pixel 6a phones will see a reduction in lifecycle capacity and an increase in charge times after 400 cycles, with a notification issued at 375 cycles.

It has a ‘support’ options page where you may be eligible for one of the other support options, including cash or a Google hardware discount code applicable towards the purchase of another Pixel phone on the Google Store (as available). The specific alternative options available for selection may be limited based on your region or other factors.

It adds that you may have statutory rights available to you under the laws of the country where you purchased the device. If available to you, you may alternatively make a claim pursuant to those.

And if you do get a replacement battery, it will have the full recommended cycles.

CyberShack’s view: Google Pixel 6a battery issues are not a huge deal

While it is not ideal for Pixel 6a owners (launched in July 2022), you can have confidence that this fix will protect owners from potential fires. At worst, it may impact second-hand resale values.

In reality, it is no different to smartphone makers artificially throttling CPU power to manage thermal issues. The main difference is that Google is telling you upfront, unlike the Samsung Note 7, which had a built-in cigarette lighter that caused numerous fires before its recall.

