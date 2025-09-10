Apple iPhone 17 series – a quick, no-hype guide

10 Sep, 2025
By Ray Shaw
Announcements
Featured
Phones
Apple iPhone 17 series

The Apple iPhone 17 series comprises the standard iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

CyberShack does not review Apple products, but you can be sure that there will be hundreds of thousands of bloggers, influencers, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Reddit fanboys all espousing its virtues in the hope of getting on Apple’s long-term loan program.

Here are the facts to help cut through the hype.

Apple iPhone 17 series – base specs

 17 Pro Max17 Pro17 Air17
WebsiteTBAProductProductProduct
Price $ from2199199917991399
ColoursCosmic Orange Deep Blue SilverSameSky Blue Light Gold Cloud White Space BlackLavender Sage Mist Blue White Black
Screen
Res
Nits typ/peak
Bits/Colour
PWM susceptible		6.9” AMOLED
2868 x 1320 1000/3000
8-bit/16.7 M
Yes
6.3
2622 x 1206
Same
Same
Same
6.5
2736 x 1260
Same
Same
Same
6.3
2622 x 1206
Same
Same
Same
Processor 3nmA19 ProSameSameA19
Base RAM
Storage
12
256/512GB 1/2TB		12 256/512GB 1TB8
Same
8
256/512GB
Wi-Fi/BT7/6SameSameSame
USB3.2 10GbpsSameUSB 2.0Same
Camera Rear48+48+48Same484*+48
Camera Front18SameSameSame
SIMSIM+eSIMSameDual eSIMSIM+eSIM
IP 686 m for 30 minSameSameSame
Battery size Cable charge
Video *
MagSafe		4832 25W
Claim: 37 hours
25W		3998
25W
Claim: 31
25W		3149
20W
Claim: 27
20W		3692
25W
Claim 30
25W
Size mm Weight g163.4 x 78 x 8.87 213150 x 71.9 x 8.75 204156.2 x 74.7 x 5.64 165149.6 x 71.5 x 7.95 177

* As with most AI phones, video playback is no longer an accurate measurement of screen-on time as the phone is switched to a lower battery consumption media player only mode.

If you are looking for honest Australian Apple reviews, visit Australian Apple News, which is a labour of love by Australian Macworld’s former editor, Anthony Caruana.

And for any CyberShack readers who buy an iPhone 17, we would be happy to publish your hands-on experience. We can start a rolling review, so even a paragraph or two would help, and don’t forget the photos. Let us know at [email protected]

Apple iPhone 17 series, Apple iPhone 17 series, Apple iPhone 17 series, Apple iPhone 17 series, Apple iPhone 17 series

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au

Comments

Leave the first comment