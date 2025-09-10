Apple iPhone 17 series – a quick, no-hype guide

The Apple iPhone 17 series comprises the standard iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

CyberShack does not review Apple products, but you can be sure that there will be hundreds of thousands of bloggers, influencers, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Reddit fanboys all espousing its virtues in the hope of getting on Apple’s long-term loan program.

Here are the facts to help cut through the hype.

Apple iPhone 17 series – base specs

17 Pro Max 17 Pro 17 Air 17 Website TBA Product Product Product Price $ from 2199 1999 1799 1399 Colours Cosmic Orange Deep Blue Silver Same Sky Blue Light Gold Cloud White Space Black Lavender Sage Mist Blue White Black Screen

Res

Nits typ/peak

Bits/Colour

PWM susceptible 6.9” AMOLED

2868 x 1320 1000/3000

8-bit/16.7 M

Yes

6.3

2622 x 1206

Same

Same

Same

6.5

2736 x 1260

Same

Same

Same

6.3

2622 x 1206

Same

Same

Same

Processor 3nm A19 Pro Same Same A19 Base RAM

Storage

12

256/512GB 1/2TB 12 256/512GB 1TB 8

Same

8

256/512GB

Wi-Fi/BT 7/6 Same Same Same USB 3.2 10Gbps Same USB 2.0 Same Camera Rear 48+48+48 Same 48 4*+48 Camera Front 18 Same Same Same SIM SIM+eSIM Same Dual eSIM SIM+eSIM IP 68 6 m for 30 min Same Same Same Battery size Cable charge

Video *

MagSafe 4832 25W

Claim: 37 hours

25W 3998

25W

Claim: 31

25W 3149

20W

Claim: 27

20W 3692

25W

Claim 30

25W Size mm Weight g 163.4 x 78 x 8.87 213 150 x 71.9 x 8.75 204 156.2 x 74.7 x 5.64 165 149.6 x 71.5 x 7.95 177

* As with most AI phones, video playback is no longer an accurate measurement of screen-on time as the phone is switched to a lower battery consumption media player only mode.

If you are looking for honest Australian Apple reviews, visit Australian Apple News, which is a labour of love by Australian Macworld’s former editor, Anthony Caruana.

And for any CyberShack readers who buy an iPhone 17, we would be happy to publish your hands-on experience. We can start a rolling review, so even a paragraph or two would help, and don’t forget the photos. Let us know at [email protected]

Apple iPhone 17 series, Apple iPhone 17 series, Apple iPhone 17 series, Apple iPhone 17 series, Apple iPhone 17 series