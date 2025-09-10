Apple iPhone 17 series – a quick, no-hype guide

The Apple iPhone 17 series comprises the standard iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
CyberShack does not review Apple products, but you can be sure that there will be hundreds of thousands of bloggers, influencers, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Reddit fanboys all espousing its virtues in the hope of getting on Apple’s long-term loan program.
Here are the facts to help cut through the hype.
Apple iPhone 17 series – base specs
|17 Pro Max
|17 Pro
|17 Air
|17
|Website
|TBA
|Product
|Product
|Product
|Price $ from
|2199
|1999
|1799
|1399
|Colours
|Cosmic Orange Deep Blue Silver
|Same
|Sky Blue Light Gold Cloud White Space Black
|Lavender Sage Mist Blue White Black
|Screen
Res
Nits typ/peak
Bits/Colour
PWM susceptible
|6.9” AMOLED
2868 x 1320 1000/3000
8-bit/16.7 M
Yes
|6.3
2622 x 1206
Same
Same
Same
|6.5
2736 x 1260
Same
Same
Same
|6.3
2622 x 1206
Same
Same
Same
|Processor 3nm
|A19 Pro
|Same
|Same
|A19
|Base RAM
Storage
|12
256/512GB 1/2TB
|12 256/512GB 1TB
|8
Same
|8
256/512GB
|Wi-Fi/BT
|7/6
|Same
|Same
|Same
|USB
|3.2 10Gbps
|Same
|USB 2.0
|Same
|Camera Rear
|48+48+48
|Same
|48
|4*+48
|Camera Front
|18
|Same
|Same
|Same
|SIM
|SIM+eSIM
|Same
|Dual eSIM
|SIM+eSIM
|IP 68
|6 m for 30 min
|Same
|Same
|Same
|Battery size Cable charge
Video *
MagSafe
|4832 25W
Claim: 37 hours
25W
|3998
25W
Claim: 31
25W
|3149
20W
Claim: 27
20W
|3692
25W
Claim 30
25W
|Size mm Weight g
|163.4 x 78 x 8.87 213
|150 x 71.9 x 8.75 204
|156.2 x 74.7 x 5.64 165
|149.6 x 71.5 x 7.95 177
* As with most AI phones, video playback is no longer an accurate measurement of screen-on time as the phone is switched to a lower battery consumption media player only mode.
If you are looking for honest Australian Apple reviews, visit Australian Apple News, which is a labour of love by Australian Macworld’s former editor, Anthony Caruana.
And for any CyberShack readers who buy an iPhone 17, we would be happy to publish your hands-on experience. We can start a rolling review, so even a paragraph or two would help, and don’t forget the photos. Let us know at [email protected]
