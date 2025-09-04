Samsung Home Appliances Remote Management Expands Globally

Samsung Home Appliances Remote Management (HRM) has expanded its services to more customers worldwide. The service is now live in 122 countries, including Australia, and supports 17 languages.

HRM works through the SmartThings app. It connects Samsung appliances with service centres for real-time monitoring and troubleshooting. With customer consent, advisors can access diagnostic data such as fridge temperature, dryer moisture levels, or washing machine performance. This allows quick fixes without waiting for a technician.

The HRM service has been available in Korea since 2020. After a pilot across 10 countries in 2024, it now rolls out globally. In Australia, the service currently supports refrigerators and washing machines.

Samsung has also added a screen-sharing feature for selected appliances. Owners of Bespoke refrigerators and washing machines with 7-inch, 9-inch, or Family Hub screens can now share their display with advisors. This helps diagnose app errors, screen malfunctions, or multimedia playback issues in real time.

HRM reduces the need for unnecessary technician visits. For example, if a washing machine’s buttons stop responding, advisors can check if Child Lock is active. A simple guide to disable the setting could solve the issue instantly.

When a home visit is needed, technicians benefit too. HRM provides detailed diagnostic data in advance, so they arrive with the right tools and parts. This means faster repairs and fewer repeat visits. It is especially helpful for customers in regional areas, where technician delays are common.

By expanding the Samsung Home Appliances Remote Management service, Samsung is delivering smarter, more connected care.

The rollout helps reduce downtime, improve efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction. With more countries, languages, and product categories to come, Samsung Home Appliances Remote Management sets a new standard in global appliance support.

