Bluetti Elite 300 2400W 3014Wh: luggable premium portable power bank (review)

Bluetti Elite 300 handles 2400W loads (up to 4800W startup) and provides 3014Wh of power. A typical 500L fridge/freezer will run for over a day.

It’s also the world’s lightest at 26.3kg (yes, it’s luggable), not that much more than its 2000Wh unit.

The Elite Series is designed for those who want solid daily performance without the bulk or price tag of the big modular units.

We have been testing the Bluetti Elite 300 for a few weeks under different loads, and the results are impressive. Read on.

Why a portable power bank?

Let’s segue and say that everyone I show a power bank to instantly finds a use. The issue is not that you could use one, but what capacity you need it to power your essential items. In fact, Harvey Norman experts say that this is the only issue because buyers don’t realise that this, figuratively speaking, is just like a fuel tank on a car. The smaller the car, the less fuel it uses and vice versa.

Those who immediately see a use are

Tradies to power and charge tools on site. It handles a 10A portable welder for about an hour. It can recharge 14-28V power tools 10-20 times. And it keeps the portable fridge going for days.

RV users love it, particularly if they don’t want to retrofit the DC system. It will run a fridge and AC overnight. The optional car 560W alternator charger fills in on the road. Or the 1200W solar panels fill in about 4 hours.

Homeowners love it because it’s portable power. Temporary lights for an outdoor BBQ, run the TV/router/computers, save the food in the fridge/freezer in a blackout and more.

CPAP users love smaller capacities as they give them portability and guaranteed power.

Its UPS function is useful to feed clean power to sensitive electronic equipment.

My local café uses a 2000Wh unit to keep its freezer going. Last year, it saved them from four extended blackouts.

It’s 230V, 12V and USB power wherever you want it.

Economics: Exceed

With over 6000 charges (still retaining 80%), that is an amortised capital cost of around 50c cents per charge, which is at the lower end of batteries at this capacity.

Mains charging off-peak is well under $1 per charge, again at the lower side of similar batteries.

Australian Review: Bluetti Elite 300 2400W/3014Wh portable power station

All prices are correct as of 4/1/26, and sale prices are not guaranteed.

Firmware as tested: IoT 100005.01.09 ARM 10003.01.11, DSP 10004.01.09 and BMS 1006.01.08

Note: Australia has 230V@50Hz power, and the stats are based on 60Hz power. Hence a few minor inconsistencies between the claims and the tests.

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards a score between 70 and 80/100 as a fit-for-purpose pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

First Impression: Heavy – I must be getting old!

It may be smaller at 366 × 305 × 297.5 mm and lighter at 26.3kg than other competitors’ products, but it’s no lightweight either. It has typical Bluetti design cues, gun metal grey case, lifting handles on each top side, an excellent front readout and side charging socket.

There is a perforated panel at the front and rear, and this is fan-cooled, especially during fast charge and heavy loads. It’s IP20, which means you need to protect it from the environment.

It is not expandable with extra battery packs.

One slight disappointment is that it only comes with a 230V power cable. I miss all those solar and car battery charging cables of earlier models.

Large readout: Pass+

The larger readout has added separate AC and DC input and output readings and a circular progress bar.

The top row of icons shows operational status. The middle shows the percentage battery capacity remaining and time (based on the current load) or battery charge % and time to full.

It has Wi-Fi (online) and Bluetooth connections (offline) to connect to the app. All parameters can be changed in the app as well as the buttons.

The App: comprehensive

The app has grown considerably without adding complexity. You can now share a device with others, set connection types, password-protect connection types, set off-peak charge, and more. It has an Emergency Alert capability, where it will go into Backup mode using grid power and stay fully charged until you need it.

And if the fan bothers, there are standard, silent and turbo charge modes. There is more about energy statistics, PV Generation and CO2 reduction – to make you feel good.

You can also change most settings via the front buttons.

Capacity: DC 3014.4Wh is the fuel tank!

Charging and discharging are either by AC to DC inversion (or vice versa, with efficiency losses up to 20%) or DC to DC (in theory lossless, but not quite).

Bluetti is one of the very few that reveal two critical factors.

DoD (Depth of Discharge 90%) is its recommended level of fuel remaining in the tank (10%)

η (inverter efficiency 90%) losses from AC to DC and vice versa.

Tests

AC 200W load

(3014.4Wh) × DoD (90%) × η (90%) ÷ Load (AC 200W + Elite 300’s Self-consumption 10W) = AC Operation time 11.62 hours (Test 12.2 hours).

DC 200W load

(3014.4Wh) × DoD (90%) ÷ Load (AC 200W + Elite 300’s Self-consumption 10W) = DC Operation time 12.91 hours (not tested).

So don’t make the mistake of taking the Wh and dividing by the AC wattage. Bluetti’s readout is one of the most accurate at calculating times.

Similarly, when charging from AC, you have the inversion efficiency and self-consumption.

Charging

Consumer Advice:

The Bluetti Elite 300 2400W 3014Wh uses safer LiFePO₄ (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries that are not prone to thermal runaway or other volatility issues associated with Lithium-ion. The battery management system shuts down if there are issues such as heat or over- or under-charge.

The safest place to charge any large capacity device is at least 2 metres from any flammable items and preferably on a cement floor or driveway. As it is IP20 rated, you must charge it where it is not exposed to the weather.

Read Is there a safe way to charge Lithium-ion batteries?

230V/50Hz mains Test: Exceed

There modes: Silent (800W – no fan), Standard (1200W) and Turbo (2300W). If the power circuit is 10A and relatively uncongested:

Turbo mode will draw as much as available and take about 2 hours

Standard mode: under 4 hours

Silent: No tested

AC power is inverted to DC to charge the battery. There is an inversion loss, and we estimate that to be close to 18% e.g., 3680W AC in for 3014W DC.

In our tests, mains wattage ranged from:

Turbo: 1400W to 2300W

Standard: 1200W

Silent: 800W

DC input: Pass+

Solar

DC input is more efficient as it does not require inversion.

Solar panel input is a maximum of 1200W from 22 to 60V DC panels and a maximum of 22A. This would be four 400W panels (and that is very large, heavy and expensive, but could be RV-mounted). And this needs to be in series/parallel to keep under the 22W input limit.

So don’t for a minute think you can recharge from solar in 4.1h (theory).

We tested a 400W (4 x 12V/8A/100W) portable panel from another maker and found

Time Wattage output Charged % Time remaining hours 9 AM 100 10 start 10 10 AM 150 17 7.2 11 AM 250 40 3 hours 20 minutes Noon 250 60 2 hours 1 PM 240 83 49 minutes 2 PM 225 100 0

A 3014Wh power bank will take 13-15 hours in good conditions

Why not 400W all day? There are potentially many reasons:

400W is rated using lab tests with perfect pitch and direction

Panel to DC efficiency is 23%

Shadow over a portion of the panel

Cloudy or overcast

Car Utility socket 12V/10A/120W: Pass

Our test was based on 1000W and took nearly 10 hours. A 3014 fill would be almost 30 hours.

Car Alternator 560W (not tested)

Bluetti claims 6.7 hours, and we have no reason to doubt that.

This is a great idea and protects the car battery too.

Combo charging (not tested)

You can combine 1200W AC and 1200W DC and charge in about 100 minutes. Again, it’s not easy to get 1200W solar, but any solar would help.

Output

Remember, there are two factors. First is the total load in Watts (think engine horsepower), and second is the length of time the unit (fuel tank) provides

AC: Pass+

AC has about 2500Wh available. It can handle 230V/10A/2300W 50Hz loads (peak 4600 temporarily). Two 230V ports share the 10A output.

DC 12V: Pass+

Car utility socket can output 12V/10A/120W (tested)

‘RV’ socket can output 12V/30A/360W (not tested)

2 x USB-A can output a total of 5V/3AS/15W shared (tested)

USB-C 100W PD/QC3.0. 5/9/12/15V/3A or 20V/5A if the attached device can handle it (tested)

USB-C 140W PD/QC3.0 (not PPS) 5/9/15/3A and 20-28V\/5A (we did not have a 140W device that supports this but tested with 100W)

All tests met the suitability for pure sine wave and consistent delivery voltages and amperages.

Power Lifting Mode: Pass+

It can power up to 4600W (230V/50Hz) resistive loads like electric kettles, blankets, hair dryers, and similar heating devices. It only provides 2300W

AC and DC ECO Modes

Off by default. When enabled, the power bank will shut down when no load is present. The AC trigger is 1-40W, and DC is 5-20W. Don’t use for small loads or UPS.

UPS and Pass through: Pass+

You can run it as a pass-through UPS (plugged into mains). It has a 10ms cut-off over which is fine for sensitive electronic equipment.

Scheduling: Pass+

While it is intended as a standalone power bank, it can be scheduled to provide power according to a schedule. It can also be set to off-peak charging.

If grid power is ‘dirty’ or comes from a portable generator (often square wave), you can set it for grid self-adaptation mode to filter that power.

Noise: Pass

It has fans that activate under load. In everyday use, it’s <30dB, and under load or 2300W, Turbo charge can reach 47-50dB.

CyberShack’s view: The Bluetti Elite 300 is impressive and portable

There is only one thing I would love for the Bluetti Elite 300 is an IP65 or higher water-resistance rating, but I understand the design constraints.

It is no-nonsense, well-made, with a great warranty and local support. I am confident it will last 5 to 10 years.

I can’t complain about the hernia-inducing 366 × 305 × 297.5 mm and lighter at 26.3kg because I know how many 3.8V LiFePO4 batteries it takes to make a 51.2V/40A/2400W battery – heaps.

It is a pretty perfect, practical, premium, portable power plant (how is that for alliteration?).

As I said at the beginning, think about how you could use a portable power station. How about around the pool area to power music or even an electric grill? What about in the garage, where you may only have one 10A power point? Are you a camper/caravan/motorhome user?

Bluetti gets CyberShack’s unreserved safe buy approval.

Bluetti Elite 300 ratings

It is rated as a high-capacity, standalone power bank.

Features: 85. The Bluetti range shares many common features and the app. It is about how much power you need (like what size petrol tank you need).

Value: 85—It is a premium product with superior warranty, local support and high-level safety. —It is competitively priced and delivers superior usable capacity than many competitors. While you can get generic brands for $2500, quality brands like EcoFlow are almost $1000 more expensive. Look for value in event-related sales.

Performance: 85 – Accurate readings, decent inverter efficiency, not overstating run times, and better specs make this one of the highest-performing power banks we have seen.

Ease of Use: 85—It is dead simple, and the LCD readout should be the one to measure competitors by. The app is unnecessary, and Wi-Fi remote use is a nice feature. The five-year warranty and local support give peace of mind.

Design: 85 – practical, able to stand rough use and well-made. An IP rating would have gained a lot of extra points.

Pro

Large 3014Wh capacity in a smaller and lighter enclosure than the competitors

Superior quality and safety levels needed for a 3014Wh battery

100/140 UBS-C and 230V/10A/2300W outputs

Fast charge

Great display and informative app

Con

IP20 is fine for indoor use, but not outdoors

No additional car or solar charge cables inbox

Non-expandable (stand-alone)