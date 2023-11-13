Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro

Samsung have confirmed the their new foldable smart phone the Edge Retro is on the way to the Samsung online store. The design and features of the Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro are inspired by the SGH-E700, a product that captured the market’s imagination with its exceptional design and performance back in 2003.

A Tribute to an Old Legend

The SGH-E700 was a groundbreaking mobile phone of its time, marking Samsung’s first mobile device to feature a built-in antenna. This innovative leap, combined with the phone’s widespread popularity – played a pivotal role in advancing Samsung’s position in the mobile phone industry.

Additionally, Samsung now plans to engage its customers by showcasing its history of innovation. Extending from its inception to the present. Eith the classic SGH-E700 and the new Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro serving as representative examples.

For decades, Samsung Electronics has introduced innovative mobile phones into the market. Besides the SGH-E700, the company has launched a series of other pioneering mobile products, starting with the MP3 phone SPH-M2500 in 1999. This was followed by the watch phone – SPH-WP10, the TV phone SCH-M220, and the camera phone SCH-V200. Each product earned acclaim for its innovative features that pushed the boundaries of what was possible at the time.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro thoughtfully incorporates several distinctive features of the SGH-E700. It includes the fusion of indigo blue and silver colors, a reinterpretation of 2000s pixel graphics in the UX design, and an exclusive animation on the Flex Window – that evokes a cityscape with a touch of nostalgia.

The unique package includes three Flipsuit cards featuring logos from different eras of Samsung’s history. A flipsuit case, and a collector card engraved with a unique serial number, enhancing the product’s collectible value for purchasers.

Moreso, the Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro will be available in limited quantities in Australia. Consumers can exclusively purchase this iconic device through Samsung’s official website, Samsung.com

