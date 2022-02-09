Samsung Galaxy S22 series – full specs and they are better than leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series was subject to many pre-leaks, but the most critical specs were all wrong – it is far better verging on spectacular.

The big, I mean huge, surprise was that the entire Samsung Galaxy S22 series is powered by Qualcomm’s new 4nm S8 Gen 1 2022 super system-on-a-chip (SoC) instead of the widely used rumoured Samsung Exynos 2200 with an AMD GPU. There is nothing wrong with Exynos – we Aussies have lived with it for many years. It is also the chip in its new Galaxy Tab S8 series that Android gamers will love.

It is just that the performance gap between Exynos and Qualcomm grew over the past few years – particularly since the SD845 and the X20 LTE Modem. Then we had SD855/+/860 and X50 5G, SD865/+/87- and X55 5G and last year’s SD888/+ and X60 5G modem. The result was that the OPPO FindX3 Pro with the SD888 outperformed the Galaxy S21 with the Exynos 2100 on every front. It was our and most tech journalists’ 2021 best flagship phone of the year. Faster, less heat/throttling, better graphics, better 4/5G antenna strength, and better camera AI processing.

It will be a much closer match between the soon-to-be-released OPPO Find X5 Pro with the SD8 Gen 1 SoC.

Hopefully, we will deep-dive all three models, but here is a simple overview of the main specs. Hint: At our hands-on briefing, the new metallic, matte green caught my eye.

The Move to premium

Australians’ smartphone usage has increased by 40% due to another year of pandemic living. 44% of people purchasing a new smartphone buy premium because they need higher performance devices. People also use their smartphones for entertainment and other leisure activities so having a device that powers both work and play has never been more important. Garry McGregor, Samsung Australia

It would be remiss not to mention Samsung’s focus on Night mode photography, and some of the sample photographs were spectacular.

Before Night mode

Nor the renewed focus on DeX allowing you to work off the Smartphone in a desktop environment optimised for Microsoft 365 and G-suite. These new devices have enough power to make DeX a great performer.

DeX brings a Windows-like Android desktop to any Chromecast screen or via USB-C to HDMI cable.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series brief specs

Item S22 S22+ S22 Ultra Screen 6.1” 2340×1080, 19.5:9, 10-120Hz AMOLED 2X flat, Peak Brightness 1500nits,

Ultrasonic fingerprint under glass 6.6” 2340×1080, 19.5:9, 10-120Hz, AMOLED 2X flat, peak brightness 1750nits, Same 6.8” 3080×1440 11-120Hz AMOLED 2X curved,

Peak Brightness 1750nits

100% DCI-PC

HDR10+ (not Dolby Atmos)

Same Processor Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1

1 x 3.00GHz + 3 x 2.50GHz + 4×1.80 GHz

X65 Modem

7th Gen AI Engine

18-bit ISP Same Same Adreno 730 GPU

volumetric rendering

Unreal Engine 5 Same Same RAM and Storage 8GB plus 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1

No microSD Same 8/128 and 12GB plus 256/512GB and 1TB Comms Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.2, NFC, Dual channel GPS

USB-C 3.2 Gen1 5Gbps with ALT DP for DeX Wi-Fi 6E

Ultra-wideband Same Phone Single SIM an eSIM X65 Modem with all Australian 4G and sub-6Ghz 5G and low band Same – expect mm-Wave bands as well. Same Sound AKG Tuned Stereo

SBC, AAC, aptX, LDAC and scalable codecs Same Same Battery mAh 3700 4500 5000 Charger not supplied 25W wired PD 3.0

15W Qi 4.5W Qi reverse charge 45W wired QC 5.0

Same Same Rear Camera primary 50MP bins to 12.5MP

f/1.8, 1.0um, Dual Pixel PDAF, Auto-HDR, OIS, LED flash, 8K@24fps Same 108MP bins to 12MP

f/1.8, .8um, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

Samsung HM3 sensor Rear camera tele 10MP, f/2.4, 1.12um, PDAF, OIS

3X optical zoom Same Same Rear Camera Ultra-wide 12MP, f/2.2, 1.4um, Dual Pixel PDAF, EIS Same Same Rear Camera periscope 10MP, f/4.9, 1.12um, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x Optical zoom Front Camera 10MP, f/2.2, 1.22um, PDAF, Dual Video call, Auto-HDR, 4K@60fps Same 40MP bins to 10MP, f/2.2, .7um, PDAF, Dual Video call, Auto-HDR, 4K@60fps Size/Weight/IP 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm x 167g IP68 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm x 196g 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm x 227g S Pen Supplied 2.8ms latency (previously 9ms)

Bluetooth, accelerometer, gyro and dock charge DeX Yes, cable and wireless Same Same Android One UI 4.1 12 plus three OS upgrades and regular security updates Same Same Build Gorilla Glass Victus+

Aluminium frame

Plastic Back Same

Same

Gorilla Glass Victus Same Warranty 12-months Same Same Colours (retail) Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green Same Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green Colours (Samsung online store only) Violet, Light Blue, Grey, Cream Same Red, Light Blue, Grey Price $1249 8/128GB

$1349 8/256GB $1549 8/128GB

$1649 8/256GB $1849 8/128GB

$1999 12/256GB

$2149 12/512GB

$2449 12/1TB



Website Here Bonus *(choice of) TravelPack $99

Qi in-car charger PowerPack $159

Qi charger trio

AudioPack $219 Galaxy Buds2 Travel $247

Qi in-car charger

65W wall charger -Dual port car charger Power $258

Qi charger trio

65W wall charger

Audio $243

Galaxy Buds2

Buds case (clear) Travel $326

Qi in-car charger

65W wall charger

Leather cover (black)-Dual port car charger

Power $337

Qi charger trio

65W wall charger

Leather cover (black) Audio $302

Galaxy Buds2

Buds Simpsons Donut cover Buds case (clear)

Green is good – all three models

* There will be various other promotional pre-order offers opening 10 February to retail availability on 4 March.

Fixed-term Telco plans only: Telstra offers a Samsung Tab A8 and 12 months Disney+. Optus offers a Samsung Galaxy Watch4. Vodafone offers trade-ins up to $720 plus a $600 bonus credit.

All legitimate Samsung retailers and Telcos will have the product.

We also remind you that the international versions will not work on Australian 5G networks – so if you are spending this much, get a legitimate one. See our guide Don’t buy a grey market phone.

CyberShack view – Samsung Galaxy S22 series – better specifications all-around and no price rise over the S21 in 2021.

Let’s hark back to using the Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 over the Exynos 2200. We were really lucky because this was previously for China and the USA only. There is still an Exynos version for other markets.

The absence of a micro-SD slot is lamentable, but it depends if a fast external SSD can be mounted so you can record video directly to it.

While the 12-months warranty is abysmally short, remember that you have a full Australian Consumer Law warranty that should cover manufacturing defects and fair breakdown for at least 4-5 years.

