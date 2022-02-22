Samsung Freestyle – The portable big-screen

Samsung’s newest projector revolutionises movie night in a big way. Say hello to The Freestyle projector – a portable 100-inch projector with a tiny footprint.

This lightweight, compact projector produces an image up to 100 inches at 1080p resolution for sharp big-screen visuals no matter where you put it. The versatile stand gives you 180 degrees of rotation, while the automatic image adjustment corrects for tilt, focus and scaling.

Image quality is excellent for such a small device – up to 550 lumens means you don’t need a pitch-black room. Powerful audio is built into the projector, with 360-degree sound for great quality no matter where you sit.

Either plug the Freestyle into the wall with the included adapter, or power it from a compatible USB-PD powerbank and take it outside the home for the ultimate portable movie experience.

Samsung’s full Smart TV experience is built into the Freestyle, with all the best streaming services available for download – no additional devices required.

Connecting to the Freestyle is easy – just pair with Bluetooth to connect your phone and extra speakers, or stream content straight from your phone with the SmartThings app. If you have a Samsung device, it’s as easy as tapping your phone anywhere on the Freestyle to mirror your screen.

The SmartThings app turns your phone into a remote control for the projector, so you can easily find your favourite content, control the screen and change image settings easily.

Available accessories include a special carrying case to protect the Freestyle from the elements, and skins to personalise your projector.

Movies on the go

Enjoy the freedom Samsung Freestyle provides – take your favourite movies on the go and bring the big screen experience with you anywhere. It’s the perfect portable projector companion.