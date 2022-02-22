Epson RapidReceipt – Scan your receipts in a flash

Epson’s RapidReceipt is the best way to organise printed receipts and add them to your budgeting software. Specially designed for scanning stacks of receipts and invoices, the RapidReceipt comprises a fast automatic document feeder and scanner that accommodates varying sizes of paper with ease.

Epson RapidReceipt – Streamlined accounting

The included receipt management software easily identifies and extracts key information from receipts such as dates, amounts, and vendors. Data can then be exported into popular finance software such as MYOB, Xero, QuickBooks, Excel, and more. Turn your paper documents into searchable and editable PDFs with included PDF handling software.

Stacks of up to 100 sheets can be filled into the document feeder at once, taking even the largest jobs and making them easy to handle. If you’ve got double-sided documents, the single-step scanning keeps the speed up at 35 pages per minute.

Connectivity to your desired destination is easy – connect the RapidReceipt with wireless networking, a dedicated USB port, or plug in a USB drive to scan offline. Cloud scanning is available too – the RapidReceipt supports scanning directly to Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive and OneDrive.

Intelligent image handling ensures you only scan the data you need. The RapidReceipt automatically discards blank scans, corrects skewed images, crops images to keep file size down, and deletes backgrounds for clear images every time.

It’s not just for receipts – the RapidReceipt would be a great choice if you’ve got large documents to digitise quickly. With paper sizes up to A4 combined with its lightning fast scanning speed, the RapidReceipt is ready for any scanning task.

Epson RapidReceipt

Ready to handle your paper receipts more efficiently? The RapidReceipt provides an efficient way to balance your books faster and streamline your accounting. Whether you’re budgeting for the home or handling a small business, the RapidReceipt has the flexibility to work for you.

Post Horizontal Banner