Robosen Mini Robots: Bring toys to life (review)

Robosen mini robots are the world’s first modular smart toy platform, bringing meticulously detailed, PIXAR Toy Story and WALL-E characters to life.

This review, sadly too late for Christmas, is for the Disney Pixar Toy Story 30th Anniversary Collector’s Set, containing Woody, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, Alien, Lotso, and Rex, plus a mini robot base. The other kit has WALL-E and EVE.

What are Robosen mini robots?

Robots are perhaps an ambitious term, for these are more beautifully made and detailed figurines with movable parts and a ‘personality chip’.

When placed on the rechargable base, they come to life and can perform several routines in situ.

As you get more advanced, you can program the personality chip with your own animations, music and speech.

Future Robosen Mini Robots releases include Kung Fu Panda, Jurassic World, Voltron, Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, Astoboy, Minions, Back to the Future and more manga styles.

What is Robosen

Since 2008, it has been making AI-powered smart toys that move and play. Its HQ is in Shenzhen, China, and it has offices in the USA, UK, and France. Amber Technology distributes in AU/NZ.

It is better known for its high-end AI-driven robot toys from the Transformers world.

What is the base?

The base is 111 x 125 x 47mm. It charges the 2000mAh battery via USB-C 5V/2A/10W (no charger supplied). Most PCs and Macs can provide this wattage from a USB-C 3.X port.

The characters fit onto the base (one at a time, and you can buy more bases). Clip in the toy of your choice, and its character chip gives you an authentic voice speaking and moving robot.

A charge takes about 150 minutes and gives from 120-300 minutes of play time, depending on the number of ‘frames’ (length of the action). Robots are not chargeable.

It has three controls.

Mode: single-loop, sequential, and random playback.

Play: Press once to play the next action, double-press to stop, hold for 3 seconds to start autoplay.

Volume: 5 adjustable levels, cycling from low to high.

Each has a preset routine (or you can create your own – more later) and adjust the volume.

One startup action

3 Standby actions

10-20 presets

Robot Size

Robots are (H) x (W) x (D).

Rex – 131x215x92mm

Alien – 98x105x51 mm

Buzz – 165x103x71 mm

Lotso – 138x114x78mm

Woody – 160x81x82mm

Jessie – 189x112x76mm

Price

Harvey Norman has these in stock or from JB Hi-Fi, Eb games, the gamesmen and sugo.

Disney Pixar Toy Story 30th Anniversary Collector’s set: 6 characters $449 inc one mini base

Robot no base: From $100

Robot with base: From $199

Base alone: $120

You can see all Robosen robots available in Australia here.

Fun factor

Unlike larger models, these are primarily ‘desktop companions’ and cannot walk around independently.

That is a hard one because it really depends on the child’s imagination. I would add that kids need to be old enough to know the characters and respect them. They are durable but not rough-and-tumble toys.

If they are into this, then it $499 well spent. If not, the appeal may lessen after trying all six robot routines.

Age

Out of the box, they are suitable for ages 5 to 10+. There is no skill required apart from placing the robot on the base and press play.

If your child shows an interest in ‘programming’, then they will appeal to older kids.

There may be a collectables market – we have no expertise here.

Create your own routine

Robosen Studio is an online browser-based tool (Mac and PC) to download actions other users have created.

Your browser must support HiD (Human Interface Device). That means Safari and Chrome-based browsers only.

The browser interface is clunky, requiring connecting the robot (power on), downloading or making an MFP file, copying it to the minibase (seen as a USB), etc.

PC/Mac only

The base required a USB-C connection to charge and download. As it and the robots lack Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, there is no Android or iOS app.

CyberShack’s View: Robosen Mini Robots and the right child will give years of fun

I tested these with three, five and eight-year-old children, and they were more of the plug-and-play group. They love the authenticity, but all wanted more bases to use more than one at a time.

While I thought Buzz Lightyear and Woody would be hits, not so. The girl loves Jessie and Lotso and the boys, Rex the Dinosaur and Alien. It seems that Toy Story’s 1995 release date may be passing its use-by date. They were a little more aware of WALL-E and EVE.

From a reviewer’s perspective, these are well-made and executed, but I would not consider them for older age groups unless they have an aptitude for using Robosen Studio.

Rating

We can’t formally rate them because we lack benchmarks. For the right child, they are 10/10.

Features: Arm, lateral movement (dance), voice, music (inbuilt base speaker)

Value: They are unique, and that means we cannot comment on value.

Performance: Each has between 10-20 preset performances.

Ease of use: Plug and play for hours, and when the battery is exhausted, 2.5 hours to recharge. 12-month warranty.

Design: Beautifully made and detailed. Durable in careful, respectful hands.

Pro

Brings PIXAR to life

Programmable

Easy to use

Con

Not sure how long they will keep older children’s attention

A second base may be good

No written manuals – one for the base. Robosen could benefit from a detailed manual.

No smartphone apps or connectivity