Bambu Lab H2C 3D Printer Part 2: After a few weeks (review)

We interviewed our tester, Sam, after two weeks using the Bambu Lab H2C 3D Printer. No, he hasn’t stopped smiling and is even more committed to a life involving 3D printing. It has become more than a hobby – it’s now a passion.

Sam’s words are paraphrased but might strike a chord if you are interested in 3D printing.

What kicked off your interest in 3D printing?

Several years ago, I had a part in an old 4WD break. It was a simple plastic part, yet the replacement was $300.



By chance, I wandered into Jaycar, which had 3D printers. On display was a pretty basic bare frame, single filament, Creality, at about $300. Do the math. The 4WD part, or a 3D printer, which, fortunately, the salesman said would take loads of experience to create a part from scratch.



I maintained a passing interest and, over time, saw that it would have been a great disappointment to buy the cheapie. I realised that if I did this properly, I needed to look at multi-filament machines with filament dispensers, and the dollars started to add up. Hmmm, food on the table or creative fun?

Why would someone buy one?

As you stated in Part 1, it’s either the hobbyist or professional market. It is likely the second or third machine for a committed hobbyist and a low-risk entry into 3D for the professional.

I can only speak for myself, but it’s a fascination to create things, whether from other people’s patterns (and there are millions of these) or as I am starting to do now, experiment with creating my own patterns.

I think most newbies will buy a low-cost single filament mini 3D printer online and quickly tire of what it can do – the limitations compared to the Bambu Labs H2C are enormous. I can’t stop smiling because it allowed me to start printing and producing out of the box. Of course, you need filament – more on that later.

Now here is the Catch-22. Before I invest any money, I want to see it in action and talk to experts.

As the Japanese say, “Mochi wa mochiya” (餅は餅屋), meaning “For rice cakes, go to the rice cake maker,” which teaches that you should rely on experts for specialised tasks.

Bambu Labs does not have a showroom, but there are eight authorised resellers in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. Luckily, there is one near me, Phaserfpv, on the Central Coast, NSW. They also stock Pruse, Vision Miner, Voron, and Sunlu printers. We will become great friends.

Before you buy, spend considerable time at retailers thinking about what you can do and where you want to go.

Knowing what you know now, how different was the Bambu H2C experience from what you imagined?

As I said, I am sure the novelty would have worn off quickly, and the $300+ investment would be wasted money.

The Bambu H2C has solved 99% of the issues I had read about, thanks to excellent hardware and software that work so well together. It has taken away the need for me to learn about so many things (which I want to learn, and the software allows that) to give an almost idiot-proof start.

For example, I had heard about ‘printer poop’ and how about 50% of the filament was wasted in purges/colour changes. Or how fragile filament is (if stored improperly), and the ability to use different filaments other than PLA is mandatory.

H2C versus X1C (typical waste)

The Bambu handles all that automatically without taking any control away from those who want fine control.

Was selecting filament an issue?

Yes and no. I took the safe way out and ordered from Bambu, reasoning that if it sells filament, it is responsible for it working.

I purchased a Bambu PLA black to get started, and then read the Bambu Filament Guide, where I learned that PLA is the most basic type. You can get PLA+, PETG, ABS, ASA, TPU 85A/90A, PC, PA/PET, PAHT, PPS, fibre-reinforced nylon and more. The Bambu H2C supports more types than most.

And that brings me to the AMS (Automatic Material System) 2 Pro, which has four filament roll holders, and the H2C has a manual external roll holder. That is five colours you can play with. Of course, if you want more, you can add up to 4 more AMS 2 Pro units. These are sealed units that keep the filament dry and ready to use. Cheap machines don’t offer this essential piece of kit.

I am not experienced enough yet to comment on colour swaps and purges, except to say that its Vortek Hot End change system seems to eliminate most waste.

How easy is it to use Bambu Studio (Windows or Mac), Bambu Handy (Android or iOS), MakersWorld, etc.?

I am a pilot (former plumber), so I am pretty computer savvy. I started with the iPhone/iPad Bambu Handy linked to MakersWorld for a huge selection of other people’s work. That is how I printed my first pieces (no manual required).

(L) Handy is all you need to start, and it real-time monitors the machine too. (R) Studio is for creators and those who want fine control.

How easy is it to create your own 3D plans?

I have just started to make my own creations, and that needs 3D content, either scanned by an iPhone Pro with LiDAR or a scanner. Bambu Studio takes that content and optimises it for its printers. Again, you can let it do everything or tweak some settings as you get more familiar.

I bought a cheap $20 digital calliper from Bunnings, and it has helped me get internal and external sizes right. I found that PLA can shrink, and this helps me compensate. Mind you, I won’t be using PLA for most of my original work – the heavier-duty filaments are necessary.

Let’s just say that the two things I have created are good. Now it’s up to me to find more 3D modelling software, and I will likely get a 3D scanner.

Headphone hook

From clip art to finished.

How fast or slow is it?

It depends on the detail level, number of colours and many other optional settings. A simple cable winder takes a few minutes.

The H2C has a very informative high-res LCD touchscreen. I don’t know why Bambu has not made more of this feature, as it is amazing and tells you everything, including hints if things go wrong. There is a full set of screen grabs here. Don’t be overwhelmed – the screens are there if you need them or want to alter default settings. I also love the camera/s that enable remote viewing.

But the beauty of H2C is that it allows N-Ups, multiples on the same plate. You clone the object and select ‘fill bed with copies’. Or you can print different objects at the same time. Obviously its faster per object.

The detail is superb, no layer lines and perfectly smooth edges.

I intend to print some extremely complex interlocking models, and I understand that it can take hours.

Power?

I have put this on an Anker SOLIX C1000X 1800W/1056Wh portable power station – ultra fast charge to give it clean, pure sine wave power and protect it from power tool spikes and dirty power you can get in a garage.

I also want to avoid print stoppages in blackouts. It acts as a UPS. I understand that at least a 1000W should work, as most of the power use comes from resistive bed heating.

Other resources to access?

Bambu has a Wiki, and it is growing by the day. There is also a Bambu Academy Course, which is a clear, structured path to mastering your printer, with a certificate of completion.

Bambu seems to have more user groups on Reddit, Facebook, Printables and its own Community. It seems better organised than other brands.

Google AI summaries have given me a good start on any problem-solving.

Bambu have Guaranteed Bugfixes and Feature Updates until November 18, 2030 and Guaranteed Security Patch Updates until November 18, 2032.

Have you needed to buy other items to use Bambu H2C?

Part 1 talked about needing a solid, ‘rock-free’ desktop, Wi-Fi in the garage and suggested a portable power bank as a UPS.

All I have bought are callipers and a plastic scraper to help remove printed objects from the bed.

Is the Banbu H2C what you expected?

My expectations were more aligned with the promise of 3D printing than the amazing reality of the H2C. It exceeds everything I have thought or read and simply makes it possible for me to venture confidently down the 3D printing rabbit hole.

It is not a toy but a prosumer-level 3D printer that appears to address every issue with 3D printing.

To be able to print a fully operating gear ring in one pass it amazing.

Moving forward, I intend to 3D print as much as I can, and having just moved to a new house that is lots. And it has the option of a laser engraving and cutting heads – next payday!

CyberShack’s view: Bambu Lab H2C is the pinnacle of 3D printing for hobbyists and pros alike.

This (Part 1 and Part 2) is not our usual deep-dive review because we did not have any previous experience. It could have been a disaster. That it was an amazing success is a testament to Bambu Lab’s research and making a machine that addresses most of the current 3D printing issues.

What will the H3C bring (although I am confident that it is a few years away)? The long firmware upgrade and security patch updates show Bambu Lab’s faith in the product.

We are keen to try the 10/40W laser option for engraving and cutting – another day.

As we have not reviewed other brands and have no benchmarks, and frankly, we are still exploring the possibilities with this machine, we cannot formally rate it.

So please let us know if you think there are better (or worse) machines, and we will endeavour to answer any comments below.

For the techies

Launch Date

November 18, 2025

Structure

Bambu Lab H2C is based on the Core-XY architecture, which contains two stepper motors and multiple idler pulleys on the XY plane.

Product Features

Vortek Hotend Change System

Multi-Material Printing with Minimal Purge Waste

The H2C uses the Vortek intelligent hotend-swapping system to replace the entire hotend during filament changes, avoiding the heavy purging required by traditional single-nozzle multi-material printing and delivering faster, cleaner prints with minimal waste.

Fully Automatic Filament Change

The Vortek system works seamlessly with our highly reliable AMS, automating the entire filament change process without the need to manually load filaments into the toolhead.

Always Delivering the Most Efficient Combination

The Vortek system stores filament information in the hotend’s memory to ensure the correct match, and for prints using more than seven filaments, it calculates the optimal combination to minimise purge waste.

Superior Print Quality, All Times

The H2C delivers stable high-flow extrusion with its PMSM servo extruder and 20 kHz servo monitoring, achieving smooth surfaces and sharp edges. Optional Vision Encoder ensures ultra-fine motion accuracy under 50 µm, automatically compensating for mechanical drift for consistent precision.

Engineering Materials Ready

With all seven nozzles reaching 350 °C and a 65 °C active heated chamber, the H2C handles high-performance, high-temperature filaments with minimal warping and excellent layer adhesion. Its three-stage air filtration—G3 pre-filter, H12 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter—reduces odours and harmful particulates, making it ideal for engineering materials.

AI-Powered Print Monitoring

The H2C uses up to 59 sensors and a quad-camera vision system guided by a neural algorithm to detect print anomalies in real time. Its AI-backed nozzle camera tracks extrusion patterns, while a pre-flight checklist scans the build surface and verifies slicer settings—ensuring every print starts perfectly.

Safe and Secure Operation

The H2C features a fully flame-retardant chamber and multi-sensor closed-loop temperature control for reliable thermal management. The H2C supports both cloud connectivity and full offline operation, with Developer Mode offering advanced integration via MQTT ports for third-party components and software.

Recommended Accessories and Filaments

You can view all the accessories included in the H2C package here. When purchasing your new printer, we recommend buying some accessories and filaments, as you will want to start printing ASAP.

To fully experience the Vortek 6-hotend automatic swap system, we recommend six matching induction hotends* and compatible AMS units, such as two 4-slot AMS units (excluding AMS lite).

You can check out Maker’s Supply Models, Hardware Parts, Electronics, Tools, & Others for any non-3D printed parts you need for your project.

*Currently, the firmware supports mixed flow-rate printing (standard flow + high flow), but does not yet support mixing different nozzle sizes during printing