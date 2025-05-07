Telstra 5G Bandwidth Slicing – winners (them) and losers (you)

Telstra 5G Bandwidth Slicing was announced in February 2024 as a proof-of-concept. It creates multiple virtual networks with different performance characteristics on the same physical 5G network.

To be clear, bandwidth slicing means dividing the available bandwidth into separate pipes within the same overall bandwidth. Imagine you have a 100mm water pipe. Telstra 5G Bandwidth slicing is akin to running 4 x 25mm pipes (or any combination to 100mm) inside that—no more added capacity, just different levels of use and congestion in each pipe.

To take that further, imagine that Telstra retail mobile users get one pipe to themselves (less congested), another for government/military (secure), another for enterprise (guaranteed bandwidth), and finally one for all those Telstra wholesale MVNO customers (really congested).

We are not suggesting that Telstra is doing anything wrong, but the bottom line is that its Wholesale MVNO customers receive slower capped speeds and suffer from more congestion. Ever tried to make a phone call at a Swifty concert?

5G bandwidth slicing means not all 5G is equal. It saves Telstra money by not having to invest in more bandwidth at the expense of its consumer customers who use its MVNOs.

Telstra is not alone

Optus is starting to use bandwidth slicing and will roll it out nationally soon. It has about the same bandwidth to share with fewer customers. Even with Vodafone using its 4/5G service, it still has lower contention rates.

While they all tout the advantages, they omit to tell you that it is all about monetisation – dedicated bandwidth if you are prepared to pay for it. The rest of us get the dregs.

Good for shareholders – lousy for us!

Current issues

Optus says network slicing is manual until upgrades to the legacy network elements allow for the future state of zero-touch automated slicing. Initially, the market will have a few slices catering to generic use cases, until advanced, bespoke, and automated slicing is a reality. We are nowhere near that yet!

Why did things slow down after 3G was retired?

Most of the voice traffic went via 3G, and data by 4G. Rip out 3G, and you lose both coverage and bandwidth, which will be refarmed to sub-6GHz ‘low band’.

Low Band is not 5G by any stretch of the imagination. It allows inter-band, non-contiguous spectrum sharing (ESS), and sub6-CA. It simply lets Telstra et al. claim longer 5G transmission distances but neglects to tell you that it is a low 3G speed. Now, 4G Band 28 has become the substitute for 3G, and it’s massively congested.

CyberShack’s View: Telstra 5G Bandwidth Slicing is bad for consumers, and 5G in Australia is a sham

Our 5G comprises sub-6GHz, Non-Stand-Alone antennas bolted onto the 4G network (making economic sense). It does not offer the 20Gbps download speeds that Telstra initially crowed about. It is lucky to get 2Gbps, and only 10% of that if using an MVNO. Nor does this sub6-CA magic offer ‘5G data sessions over distances exceeding 80km’.

Throw bandwidth slicing on top of that, and consumers are not the winners.

There is not a lot you can do as a consumer. If MVNO speeds are fine for you, then save money while you can. Telstra forces you to be a direct retail customer if you need higher speeds.

Some countries are looking to prevent bandwidth slicing by opening up more bandwidth. For example, Germany is looking at dedicated bandwidth for connected cars—no such luck here with the Government wringing every last cent out of its Telcos.

