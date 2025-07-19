Power bank recalls – 17 since 2020. Do you have one?

Power bank recalls are exploding (pun intended) with 17 formal recalls since 2020, nine in the past 16 months.

The ACCC recall site shows the most recent recalls.

Some are voluntary, like Anker recalls four power banks. Anker proactively initiated this, not in response to a regulatory order or a pattern of widespread incidents. Anker found a potential issue with the Lithium-ion cell provider.

Others, like Comsol (Officeworks’ home brand), were affected by a design defect that impacted most of its 2021 range.

Current Australian power bank recalls

Anker Power Bank Model: A1257, A1647, A1681, A1689

Baseus power bank 65W 30000 mAh (model number: BS-30KP365)

Baseus magnetic wireless charging power banks 6000mAh 20W

Cygnett MagMove 5K Power Bank

Lenovo USB-C laptop power bank

SnapWireless PowerPack Slim (Gen 1)

Quad Lock MAG battery pack Annex Products Pty Ltd

Belkin BoostCharge Pro fast wireless charger for Apple Watch + power bank 10K

IKEA VARMFRONT power bank 10400 mAh dark blue AP

Comsol 10000mAh 20W USB-A & USB-C magnetic wireless power bank

Comsol 10000mAh Aluminium Dual Port Power Bank Model DPE10BK

Comsol 20000mAh USB-C Laptop Power Bank 45W Model DPC20GY

Comsol 20000mAh Aluminium Dual Port Power Bank Model DPE20GD

Comsol 10000mAh Dual Port Power Bank Model DPS10GY

Comsol 3600mAh Slim Power Bank

Kogan 26800 mAh Power Bank (60W) with PD and QC 3.0

This list is a small set of global power bank recalls; please check if you have purchased any brand of power bank overseas.

The power bank in the foreground caused substantial burning and damage to the Australian home.

What to do

Stop using the power bank now

Take photographs, including the model and serial number

Do not attempt to charge it

Move it to a safe place, preferably where there are no flammable materials within 2 metres

Placing it in a biscuit tin or metal container with effective duct tape wrapping is safer.

Register with the affected brand’s website for a full refund or replacement

Do not dispose of it in the general rubbish stream. Use an e-waste facility.

CyberShack’s view: Power bank recalls are only going to get worse

CyberShack now refuses to review any Lithium-ion power banks as they are all potential bombs. Read Is there a safe way to charge Lithium-ion batteries?

Also read Planes and power banks – FAA/TSA rules enforced (Urgent update off-grid)

We applaud Laser Co for leading the charge to ChargeCore SafeCharge Max power banks use LiFePO4 for safety.

Ankler Solix is releasing its 90,000mAh/288Wh/300W LiFePO4 C300 DC power bank capable of 2 x 140W USB-C PD 3.1 charging. It makes no excuse for the size, as LiFeP04 batteries take up more space.