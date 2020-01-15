Hisense at CES 2020

Hisense released their incredible Series X ULED XD television range with Dual Cell Technology.

Utilising two 4K panels that are precisely fused together, bringing the tv range far ahead of any other LED TVs.

The Laser TV is an ultra-short-throw projector with precise image control.

Give yourself a cinematic experience with a 100-inch projection that delivers incredible 4K Ultra HD resolution.

The Laser TV comes with a built-in TV tuner, and you can enjoy all the benefits of their smart TV Platform.

A new and improved operating system will be available across the 2020 range – VIDAA 4.0.

It will feature increased AI functionality, easier navigation and a universal search functionality, making it even easier to find what you want to watch.

