The Ultimate Guide to Samsung Soundbars: Which Series is Right for You – Q, S, or C?

Samsung soundbars are excellent companions to a great television, helping to get the best out of your entertainment. A quality soundbar adds powerful audio to your experience – especially with a subwoofer to add extra punch to action sequences. Multichannel soundbars add stunning surround sound to your content, immersing you right in the show.

Choosing which soundbar to buy depends on a number of factors – what type of content you love to watch, the room you watch in, and what features you’re looking to add.

Samsung has three main lines of soundbars – the no-frills C Series, the uncompromising S Series, and the ultra-premium Q Series. We’ll go over each lineup to help you narrow down the choice between these three.

Samsung’s flagship soundbar range is the Q-Series – with the products delivering optimised sound with nuance and multi-dimensional clarity, in harmony to your space. Image simulated for illustrative purposes. TV sold separately.

Samsung Q-Series Soundbars

Samsung’s Q-Series is the flagship range and are designed to complement high-end TVs to amplify the overall experience. Samsung Q Symphony means the Q-Series soundbars can synchronise with the inbuilt speakers on select Samsung TVs to produce even bigger sound.

Q-Series models include all the features you need to experience high-quality surround sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats[1] on the most popular streaming services. Using upward-firing drivers, they bounce sound off the walls and ceiling to produce incredibly realistic surround sound.

Models in Samsung’s Q-Series lineup range from 3.1.2 channel models all the way up to a massive 11.1.4 model that includes rear satellite speakers for highly positional surround sound. Simply put, if you’re looking for one of the best soundbars on the market today, the Q-Series is the range to look at.

Experience the ultimate in style and sound, with Samsung’s Ultra Slim S-Series Soundbar. Image simulated for illustrative purposes. TV sold separately.

Samsung S-Series Soundbars

Samsung’s S-Series models typically focus on smaller, understated models that are well suited for smaller, minimalist spaces. With an all-in-one model available alongside an ultra-slim model with separate compact subwoofer, S-Series models offer both style and substance.

Despite no separate subwoofer with the all-in-one model, it’s still able to deliver impressive bass thanks to its ported design and woofers. It features 5 channel audio with an all-important centre speaker that makes dialogue much clearer.

The ultra-slim model is an exceptional choice for wall-mounting thanks to its thin, lightweight design that provides an understated look[2]. Despite this, it’s easily able to produce quality sound that fills the room and envelops you right in the action.[3] The included wireless subwoofer adds powerful bass, making for a richer listening experience.

Both models are available in black or white and finished with a textile material with a rounded off design that helps them blend in seamlessly with your décor. They’re also both compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats for exceptional cinematic audio.

S-Series soundbars are great for anyone looking to add a touch of elegance and style along with a big bump in audio quality to the TV setup.

Samsung C-Series Soundbars

Samsung’s new C-Series soundbars are an excellent upgrade from inbuilt TV speakers, adding powerful bass from the wireless subwoofer[4] and wireless connectivity options that make it simple to use.

Since the C-Series soundbar connects to your TV over Bluetooth[5], power is all that’s needed for the soundbar and subwoofer and you’re ready to go. The soundbar will take care of stepping the audio quality up a notch with excellent bass response that add excitement to action sequences.

The C-Series is the perfect first step into higher quality audio and makes for an affordable option to level up your viewing experience.

Selecting the Soundbar for You

Soundbars add an all-important boost in sound quality to your favourite shows, so think about how it will fit into your setup as well as your viewing routine and the choice should become clearer. Whether you’re opting for the ultimate in quality with the Q-Series, considering the rest of your décor with the S-Series, or stepping in for the first time with the C-Series, Samsung soundbars provide versatile options for just about anyone.

