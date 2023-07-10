The TCL C845 is an Excellent Choice for all Kinds of Content

TCL’s C845 Mini LED model is the perfect TV no matter what type of content you love to watch.

The C845’s full array backlight provides exceptional dimming precision thanks to thousands of miniature LEDs, reducing halo effect and increasing picture quality compared to traditional edge-lit backlights

Google TV available on the TV means content discovery is easier than ever, with all the top streaming apps available. It also serves smart recommendations for new shows to check out.

TCL C845 provides:

2000 nits high peak brightness

144-hertz variable refresh panel

AiPQ processor 3.0

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Quantum Dot display

built-in subwoofer

Coming in 55, 65, 75, and 85-inch sizes, the C845 is an excellent choice for all kinds of content, from action packed gaming to richly detailed movie epics.

