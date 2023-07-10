TCL C745 is a Perfect Gaming Companion

The C745 provides a quality QLED screen with vivid colours, clear contrast, and excellent brightness

TCL’s display technology provides:

high 144-hertz variable refresh rate

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification; making it an excellent platform for both PC and console gaming

With Dolby Vision IQ handling visuals, Dolby Atmos takes care of audio, providing accurate spatial audio that truly immerses you in the scene

The C745 is an excellent choice for gamers. With all the features you need to stay at the top of your game in competitive, or be completely immersed in a narrative story.

CyberShack TCL news and reviews