Roborock Qrevo Curv and Edge: Advanced Robotic Cleaners

​Roborock Qrevo Curv and Edge are revolutionising home cleaning with cutting-edge features designed for efficiency and convenience. Both models boast the industry-first AdaptiLift Chassis, allowing the robot to lift its body by up to 10mm. This innovation enables seamless navigation over obstacles and effective cleaning across various floor types. ​

The Qrevo Curv is equipped with Dual Spinning Mops that rotate at 200 RPM. Maintaining consistent pressure and humidity to effectively lift and remove stains. Its FlexiArm Arc Side Brush extends upon detecting corners, ensuring thorough cleaning along edges.

Similarly, the Qrevo Edge features the FlexiArm Arc Side Brush and FlexiArm Mop, both designed to extend and adjust dynamically for precise cleaning along edges and in corners. With an impressive 18,500Pa HyperForce suction power, it tackles dirt and debris on carpets and hard floors with ease. ​

Both models come with the Multifunctional Dock 3.0, which automates maintenance tasks such as 75°C hot water mop washing, warm air drying, and auto dustbin emptying for up to seven weeks. This ensures the robots are always ready for their next cleaning session with minimal user intervention. ​

In summary, the Roborock Qrevo Curv and Edge combine advanced technology with user-friendly features, setting a new standard in robotic home cleaning solutions.​

Roborock 2025 robot vacs/mops for all (Cleaning)

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au