Moto Buds and Moto Tags: Smarter Connectivity with Motorola

A connected experience is more than just great devices. It’s about how they work together. Motorola’s ecosystem enhances the way you use your smartphone, whether it’s for music, calls, or tracking essentials. With Moto Buds, Moto Buds+, and Moto Tags, staying connected is effortless.

Moto Buds & Moto Buds+: Perfectly Paired Audio

Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ are more than just wireless earbuds. They integrate seamlessly with your Motorola phone, pairing instantly for a hassle-free setup. With the Moto Buds app, you can personalise noise cancellation, connect to two devices at once, and adjust settings with ease.

For crystal-clear calls and immersive sound, Moto Buds+—certified by Bose—feature adaptive noise cancellation. This keeps your voice sharp while reducing background noise, perfect for calls in noisy places. Plus, with long battery life and fast charging, your music and calls won’t be interrupted.

Moto Tags: Smart Tracking Made Easy

Moto Tags ensure you never lose important items again. Attach them to your keys, bag, or luggage, and use the Google Find My Device network to track them via your Android phone. Check their location, ring them, or view their last known spot—all in just a few taps.

A Seamless Motorola Experience

Moto Buds and Moto Tags simplify your life. They work effortlessly with your Motorola phone, eliminating complicated setups. Whether it’s immersive audio or smart tracking, everything just works together—making everyday life smarter and more convenient.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au