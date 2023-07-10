Bring a Touch of Style to your Home with LG Appliances 2023 Range

The latest WashTower is a stacked washer and dryer available in a new Forest Green & Beige combination and Black Steel finish, inviting personal style into the laundry.

It has a control panel that is centrally located, providing easy access to both the washer and dryer.

Also in the new Forest Green colour, the LG Styler brightens the laundry.

The CordZero Auto Emptying Handstick and Power Mop Vac in the new Forest Green colour means you can display your vacuum in confidence

LG’s latest front load washing machines have 5-star energy and WELS water efficiency ratings. Making it the most efficient washer it’s ever brought to market.

The MoodUP refrigerator range is designed with customisation and personalisation in mind.

MoodUP’s LED panels add an avant garde style to your kitchen.

