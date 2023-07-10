Advanced Navigation is Setting its Sights on the Stars

Advanced Navigation is aiming to be the first Australian company to reach the Moon. Working with US space systems company Intuitive Machines, they will deliver key technologies to support NASA’s moon-landing missions.

Autonomous navigation allows new types of missions and improves upon existing ones. Long-endurance space missions involve complex trajectories and orbits, making it critical for the navigation systems used to be of high reliability, accuracy and precision.

With Advanced Navigation’s investment into space exploration, we’re sure to find new discoveries and push the boundaries of what’s possible in our daily lives.

Advanced Navigation Receives $5.2M Grant for Lunar Exploration

