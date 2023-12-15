Secure Your Business: Harvey Norman’s Custom Security Plans

Online threats impacting small businesses mirror those faced by individuals, with hackers and scammers using diverse tactics to pilfer valuable data and funds so make sure to secure your business. Among these methods, phishing stands out as a common scam, luring targets into divulging personal information and granting access to internal accounts for further data theft.

Malware and ransomware pose significant risks, encrypting sensitive business data and causing operational standstills until ransom payments are made, or worse, transmitting data to attackers for potential sale.

Compromised business email accounts also present a substantial threat, granting assailants access to sensitive internal communications and a launching pad for subsequent attacks.

To secure your business against these perils, businesses can employ security measures such as antivirus software, spam protection, and enhanced staff training to identify and counter threats.

Secure your business and consider Harvey Norman as your dedicated IT Department, offering a range of security plans tailored for various businesses and industries. The Essential Package guarantees 24/7 monitoring, robust protection, backup and recovery services, and expert service desk support.

The Standard Package enhances these features with additional security layers, staff training, and regular security evaluations. For businesses handling highly sensitive data in medical, financial, or health sectors, the Premium Package delivers heightened data security. Signing up for a 12-month contract entitles you to a promotion offering up to $15,000 in Harvey Norman gift vouchers – explore the landing page or scan the QR code for more details.

Guard Your Business: Free Cybersecurity Check & Expert Support!