Samsung tops NSW Fair Trading Complaints Register
Samsung tops the NSW Fair Trading Complaints register with 1044 complaints since January 2022.
- January 2022 22
- Feb 0
- March 15
- April 24
- May 42
- June 72
- July 59
- August 38
- September 52
- October 55
- November 47
- December 2022 36
- January 2023 39
- February 63
- March 63
- April 76
- May 97
- June 78
Online shopping only accounts for 46 of the above issues. Click the image below for enlargement.
Of these, the problem categories concerned:
- Appliances 584
- Mobile devices 329
- Wearables 41
- Tablets 32
- Retail 28
- Accessories 17
The principal complaints
- Quality of goods 349
- Supply 182
- Request for refund 111
- Warranty issues 88
- Quality of Service 82
- Staff conduct 60
- Delivery 53
- Warranty 46
- Representation of features 18
- Repairs quality 17
- Representation of Quality 12
We are not pointing the bone at Samsung – it has the lion’s share of sales in most CE categories, and statistically, these probably represent a small portion of overall sales. But, where there is smoke, there is fire, which calls out problems that this vast company needs to deal with.
If we look at a few CE suppliers over the same period:
- Amazon 11
- Apple 358
- Electrolux 10
- LG 10
- Sony 10
Or our significant retailers:
- Bing Lee 10
- Harvey Norman 77 (for six months since September 21)
- JB Hi-Fi 152
- Good Guys 131 (since September 22)
- Home Appliance Plus online 453 (none since November 22)
- Myer 77
- Officeworks 10 (none since September 21)
In most cases above, the majority of issues concern online shopping.
CyberShack’s view – Samsung tops NSW Fair Trading Complaints Register – it should not be so
The Japanese have a saying, “The fish rots from the head”. In other words, no matter how hard the minions at Samsung work to help you, they are hamstrung by South Korean institutional policies, traditions, and expectations.
I am sure Samsung Australia is embarrassed by this infamous time in the sun. But it has been happening for a long time, and local management needs to get its customer service house in order – not just sell more.
NSW consumers can complain online about any goods or service issues to NSW Fair Trading. It is the only State that publishes a naughty list.
