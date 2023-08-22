Samsung tops NSW Fair Trading Complaints Register

Samsung tops the NSW Fair Trading Complaints register with 1044 complaints since January 2022.

January 2022 22

Feb 0

March 15

April 24

May 42

June 72

July 59

August 38

September 52

October 55

November 47

December 2022 36

January 2023 39

February 63

March 63

April 76

May 97

June 78

Online shopping only accounts for 46 of the above issues. Click the image below for enlargement.

Of these, the problem categories concerned:

Appliances 584

Mobile devices 329

Wearables 41

Tablets 32

Retail 28

Accessories 17

The principal complaints

Quality of goods 349

Supply 182

Request for refund 111

Warranty issues 88

Quality of Service 82

Staff conduct 60

Delivery 53

Warranty 46

Representation of features 18

Repairs quality 17

Representation of Quality 12

We are not pointing the bone at Samsung – it has the lion’s share of sales in most CE categories, and statistically, these probably represent a small portion of overall sales. But, where there is smoke, there is fire, which calls out problems that this vast company needs to deal with.

If we look at a few CE suppliers over the same period:

Amazon 11

Apple 358

Electrolux 10

LG 10

Sony 10

Or our significant retailers:

Bing Lee 10

Harvey Norman 77 (for six months since September 21)

JB Hi-Fi 152

Good Guys 131 (since September 22)

Home Appliance Plus online 453 (none since November 22)

Myer 77

Officeworks 10 (none since September 21)

In most cases above, the majority of issues concern online shopping.

CyberShack’s view – Samsung tops NSW Fair Trading Complaints Register – it should not be so

The Japanese have a saying, “The fish rots from the head”. In other words, no matter how hard the minions at Samsung work to help you, they are hamstrung by South Korean institutional policies, traditions, and expectations.

I am sure Samsung Australia is embarrassed by this infamous time in the sun. But it has been happening for a long time, and local management needs to get its customer service house in order – not just sell more.

NSW consumers can complain online about any goods or service issues to NSW Fair Trading. It is the only State that publishes a naughty list.

CyberShack Consumer Advice news

