Samsung tops NSW Fair Trading Complaints Register

Samsung tops the NSW Fair Trading Complaints register with 1044 complaints since January 2022.

  • January 2022            22
  • Feb                            0
  • March                       15
  • April                          24
  • May                           42
  • June                           72
  • July                            59
  • August                       38
  • September               52
  • October                     55
  • November                 47
  • December 2022       36
  • January 2023            39
  • February                   63
  • March                        63
  • April                           76
  • May                           97
  • June                           78

Online shopping only accounts for 46 of the above issues. Click the image below for enlargement.

Samsung tops NSW Fair Trading

Of these, the problem categories concerned:

  • Appliances                584
  • Mobile devices         329
  • Wearables                 41
  • Tablets                      32
  • Retail                         28
  • Accessories               17

The principal complaints

  • Quality of goods      349
  • Supply                       182
  • Request for refund 111
  • Warranty issues       88
  • Quality of Service     82
  • Staff conduct            60
  • Delivery                    53
  • Warranty                  46
  • Representation of features   18
  • Repairs quality                       17
  • Representation of Quality    12

We are not pointing the bone at Samsung – it has the lion’s share of sales in most CE categories, and statistically, these probably represent a small portion of overall sales. But, where there is smoke, there is fire, which calls out problems that this vast company needs to deal with.

If we look at a few CE suppliers over the same period:

  • Amazon                     11
  • Apple                         358
  • Electrolux                  10
  • LG                              10
  • Sony                          10

Or our significant retailers:

  • Bing Lee                    10
  • Harvey Norman        77 (for six months since September 21)
  • JB Hi-Fi                      152
  • Good Guys                131 (since September 22)
  • Home Appliance Plus online 453 (none since November 22)
  • Myer                         77
  • Officeworks               10 (none since September 21)

In most cases above, the majority of issues concern online shopping.

CyberShack’s view – Samsung tops NSW Fair Trading Complaints Register – it should not be so

The Japanese have a saying, “The fish rots from the head”. In other words, no matter how hard the minions at Samsung work to help you, they are hamstrung by South Korean institutional policies, traditions, and expectations.

I am sure Samsung Australia is embarrassed by this infamous time in the sun. But it has been happening for a long time, and local management needs to get its customer service house in order – not just sell more.

NSW consumers can complain online about any goods or service issues to NSW Fair Trading. It is the only State that publishes a naughty list.

CyberShack Consumer Advice news



Post Horizontal Banner

 

 

Previous Post
Next Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *