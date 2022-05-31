Danger – fake Melbourne Segway website – send money, no honey

A fake website – Melbourne Segway – apparently set up by an anonymous international group is cashing in on the motorised e-scooter and mobility device craze.

The licensed Segway importer Panmi.com.au reliably advises us that the Melbourne Segway website is not and has never been an authorised retailer of Segway products. It has no affiliation with Segway or Panmi.

Customers credit cards have been debited but receive no products. Worse they have been unable to contact the seller to seek a remedy.

CyberShack did a little digging. The website creation date is 17 May 2022. It is registered anonymously in Canada to an unknown company operating out of China. A search reveals it uses a domain name privacy service. It is suspiciously similar (including scraped images and glowing fake reviews) to several other scam sites covering branded jewellery; cosmetics; flower delivery; shoes; and more.

This site anonymises the owner’s contact details from Whois enquiries. Legitimate websites do not do this.

Panmi is the authorised Australian Segway brand distributor and covers warranty for Australian certified products purchased via authorised retailers.

Don’t risk it.

Are e-scooters legal?

See CyberShack’s up to date e-scooter legislation E-scooters – great but huge fines can apply for road use (State Guide).