Tineco S9 Artist series – powered mops with style (first look)

31 Jul, 2025
By Ray Shaw
Tineco S9 Artist series

The Tineco S9 Artist series has two models – the S9 Artist Steam and the S9 Artist Pro. Both represent the state of the art in powered mops.

CyberShack has been reviewing Tineco products since 2022, when its S5 series was launched in Australia, exclusive to Godfreys. Well, they sold heaps, but when Godfreys liquidated, Tineco had two choices – find another distributor or set up an Australian office, warehousing and support. Fortunately, they chose the latter, and today you can find Tineco in over 450 retail stores, including Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Bing Lee, Costco, Bunnings, Appliances Online, Tech Sales Online and Tineco online.

“The launch of Tineco’s S9 Artist Series is a significant step forward for the brand in Australia and New Zealand. We have a passion for true innovation and both functional and aesthetic design, and the S9 Artist Series brings together the best of both worlds, exemplifying our commitment to perfect the art of the clean for our customers,” said Jade Tang, Country Manager for Tineco ANZ.

The Tineco S9 Artist Stream and Pro have pretty much the same specs, but no stream, which is wise because not all floor types can handle 140°C steam. You don’t have to use steam, so it may be handy to have for those ceramic tiles on the balcony or to thoroughly disinfect bathroom and toilet floors.

Tineco S9 Artist series

Launch offer from 31 July to 31 August is a Tineco Go Mini Pet Hand Vacuum valued at $199 via redemption.

Tineco S9 Artist series
 Tineco S9 Artist SteamTineco S9 Artist Pro
WebsiteProduct Page
Manual		Product Page
Manual
Warranty2-yearsSame
Price (RRP)$1499$1299
iLoop Sensor and LCDYesYes
Suction22,000 Pa22,000 Pa
Steam °Up to 140 at the boiler and 100 at the outletNo
ModesAuto/Max/Steam/Suction Lay-flatAuto/Max/Suction Lay-flat
Battery mAh/charge time6250/3.5 hourssame
Runtime minutesSteam: 30 Non-steam: 75Non-steam 75
Clean water tank ml8801000 (estimate 50 min use)
Waste water tank ml750 (600 lay-flat)720
Mop Wash Dry hot air dry °85Same
Edge CleanTriple side (Left/right/front)Dual side (left/right)
SmoothDrive Powered wheels360° forward and reverse 90° swivelSame
Lay-flatYes, 12.85cm heightSame
Anti-tangle rollerDualBlockSame
Auto water streak removalYesSame
Cleaning solutionNoTineco Floor cleaning
AppTineco App for Android and iOSSame
Voice promptsYesSame
MaintenanceEmpty the wastewater, refill the clean water. Dock cleans the mop. Occasional manual clean of the mop and squeegee bladesSame

Reviews soon

