Tineco S9 Artist series – powered mops with style (first look)

The Tineco S9 Artist series has two models – the S9 Artist Steam and the S9 Artist Pro. Both represent the state of the art in powered mops.

CyberShack has been reviewing Tineco products since 2022, when its S5 series was launched in Australia, exclusive to Godfreys. Well, they sold heaps, but when Godfreys liquidated, Tineco had two choices – find another distributor or set up an Australian office, warehousing and support. Fortunately, they chose the latter, and today you can find Tineco in over 450 retail stores, including Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Bing Lee, Costco, Bunnings, Appliances Online, Tech Sales Online and Tineco online.

“The launch of Tineco’s S9 Artist Series is a significant step forward for the brand in Australia and New Zealand. We have a passion for true innovation and both functional and aesthetic design, and the S9 Artist Series brings together the best of both worlds, exemplifying our commitment to perfect the art of the clean for our customers,” said Jade Tang, Country Manager for Tineco ANZ.

The Tineco S9 Artist Stream and Pro have pretty much the same specs, but no stream, which is wise because not all floor types can handle 140°C steam. You don’t have to use steam, so it may be handy to have for those ceramic tiles on the balcony or to thoroughly disinfect bathroom and toilet floors.

Tineco S9 Artist series

Launch offer from 31 July to 31 August is a Tineco Go Mini Pet Hand Vacuum valued at $199 via redemption.

Tineco S9 Artist Steam
Tineco S9 Artist Pro

Manual Product Page

Manual Warranty 2-years Same Price (RRP) $1499 $1299 iLoop Sensor and LCD Yes Yes Suction 22,000 Pa 22,000 Pa Steam ° Up to 140 at the boiler and 100 at the outlet No Modes Auto/Max/Steam/Suction Lay-flat Auto/Max/Suction Lay-flat Battery mAh/charge time 6250/3.5 hours same Runtime minutes Steam: 30 Non-steam: 75 Non-steam 75 Clean water tank ml 880 1000 (estimate 50 min use) Waste water tank ml 750 (600 lay-flat) 720 Mop Wash Dry hot air dry ° 85 Same Edge Clean Triple side (Left/right/front) Dual side (left/right) SmoothDrive Powered wheels 360° forward and reverse 90° swivel Same Lay-flat Yes, 12.85cm height Same Anti-tangle roller DualBlock Same Auto water streak removal Yes Same Cleaning solution No Tineco Floor cleaning App Tineco App for Android and iOS Same Voice prompts Yes Same Maintenance Empty the wastewater, refill the clean water. Dock cleans the mop. Occasional manual clean of the mop and squeegee blades Same

