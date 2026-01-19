Tineco S7 Stretch and Steam: Good value powered mops (review)

The Tineco S7 Stretch FW060800AU and its S7 Stretch Steam version SW13060EAU are good value and, in many respects, clean as well as their S9 Artist counterparts.

At RRP $999 (currently on special fol $749) and $1199, these provide excellent bang for buck.

I will add one caveat – the Tineco S9 Artist Pro power mop and steam option. Style and power (review) are even more advanced at $1299 (on special for $1099) and $1499 are a tad better.

Let’s look at the main Tineco Floor One features as of 19/01/22

These are late 2025 Floor One models. ‘Stretch’ means 180° lay-flat. ‘Same’ means as per the adjacent left column.

Item S9 Artist STEAM S7 Stretch STEAM S9 Artist PRO S7 Stretch Price/sale $1,499.00 $1,199.00 $1,299.00

/1,099.00 $999.00

/749.00 Model FW2A0700AU SW13060EAU FW2B0300AU FW060800AU Power 22000pa Same Same 21000pa Run Time Up to 75 mins Up to 80 mins Up to 75 mins Up to 50 mins Powered wheels Yes Same Same No Cleaning Mode Auto/Max/Steam /Suction Same Auto/Max/ Suction Same Edge Cleaning Triple-Sided Same Same Left/right side .5cm Anti-Tangle Design DualBlock Anti-Tangle Same Same Same Water Tank 0.88L Same 1L Same Waste Water 0.75L 0.7L 0.75L 0.72L 180° Lay-Flat YES Same Same Same Self-Cleaning YES Same Same Same FlashDry Self-Cleaning 5 mins / 85°C Hot Air Same Same Same Cleaning Solution Capability Steam Steam YES Same iLoop Sensor Technology YES Same Same Same Mobile APP Control YES Yes YES YES Size (cm) Weight (kg) 26 x 25 x 110

x 6.2 22 x 27 x 110

x 5.8 26 x 25 x 110

x 5.5 22 x 27 x 110

x 4.5 Warranty 2 Year Same Same Same

Now, not to get too confusiong they also have the older Floor One S5, S6 and S7 non-stretch at runout prices and a new economy model U5.

We have the Tineco Floor One S7 Stretch for review, but have reviewed its predecessor, the Tineco S7 Steam – vacuum, mop and steam in one pass (Not the 2025 Stretch Steam version), and its key differences are:

No powered wheels (not on the S7 Stretch either). This is important for arthritis or carpal tunnel sufferers.

Dual edge clean (not triple, adding the front edge)

No Stretch

No FlashDry mop

Slightly larger and heavier

What about steam (steam version only)?

Steam is the ultimate germ killer, but it is not always the best floor cleaner, where a surfactant grease cutter solution may be better.

Steaming up to 140° (at the boiler) and 100° at the floor, using water only, acts as a germicide. It is fine on:

100% sealed (varnished) hardwood timber floors and parquetry. If the ‘polish’ is starting to come off, we recommend a repolish before first use. Make sure the stream and water settings are at their lowest level.

Ceramic, cement, porcelain, and stone tiles. It can be used on Marble with low water/steam settings. Its effectiveness on grout depends on how ingrained the dirt is and whether the roller brush can reach into the grout lines.

Outside balcony or pool area tiles. If these are really dirty, pressure cleaning is advised to bring them to a stage where steam cleaning can make a difference.

Engineered or stone benchtops – clean by steam and kill germs.

There are lots of unsuitable floor coverings (Read Five tips for choosing a cordless power mop (2025 guide) that can be damaged by steam. Our advice is that unless you have a real need for steam, buy the Tineco S7 Stretch instead.

Consumer Advice

Most brands incorrectly call these wet/dry vacuums. Invariably, they have a single front ‘fluffy’ powered roller that has clean water sprayed on it, and squeegees remove the dirty water as it rotates. The suction is all about being able to suck the dirty water into the wastewater canister. None has a dedicated vacuum intake slot!

These are not for use on carpets or floors with a low water tolerance.

Australian Review: Tineco S7 Floor One Stretch Model FW060800AU

This is not a review of the S7 Floor One Stretch Steam. As of 19/01/26

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

First Impression: Not as svelte as the S9 Artist, but essentially the same performance

The key and critical difference between the S7 Stretch and S9 Artist Pro is that the latter has powered forward and reverse wheels for easy movement. This simply has the fluffy roller to provide forward motion, not reverse.



Our tester panel felt that 5kg (approx) was a little too much to manipulate for many older readers.



IMPORTANT: Most reviews do not mention the lack of powered forward and reverse wheels. Google AI states: ‘Yes, the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch features a powered, self-propulsion system designed to assist with movement in both forward and backward directions’

Rubbish! However, it does have a +/- 45° swivel head.

Design features

While it still has Tineco design cues, it has made a few changes.

It is 22 x 27 x 110 cm x 4.5kg. All Stretch models have a 110mm high head and a larger body (113mm), and this can fit under 115cm furniture

The 1L clean water tank is part of the cleaning head. This and a new .72L wastewater tank allow for 180° lay-flat

Battery size is 25.2V/3.9/98W, meaning up to 50 minutes run time. The dock charge takes 4-5 hours. Upgraded pouch cells triple the battery lifespan.

The colour screen has been redesigned.

Sensors report clean and wastewater full.

iLoop (automated power) is more responsive.

The dock has been redesigned for a 5-minute 85° hot air dry.

The app has been upgraded.

Lay Flat: Pass+

The majority of lay-flat power mops require you to empty the wastewater tank first to avoid dirty water being sucked into the motor.

Tineco’s 3-chamber wastewater tank design largely cures the issue of partitioning solid waste and wastewater from the suction. But before you lay flat, make sure the wastewater level is below the lay-flat indicator.

Modes: Pass+

Auto – use this 99% of the time. This means that power and spray volumes are automatically adjusted and aided by iLoop.

Max – Increased vacuum power and spray from a light rinse to max. I use Max on stubborn stains like dried coffee. No iLoop.

Suction: No spray – just vacuum to aid the suction of lots of liquid on the floor. No ILoop.

Edge clean: Pass

It can get within 5mm of a kickboard. Unlike the S9 and S7 steam, it does not have front edge cleaning.

Mop efficiency: Pass+

This uses the roller for forward motion. It has four guide wheels and a +/- 45° angle handle, which panellists commented makes it a little easier to manoeuvre.

Our standard test includes 100g of coffee, sugar, rice bubbles, rice, and 100ml milk. It recovered all the dry and wet detritus. It leaves few, if any, streaks, and the floor is ‘walk dry’ in minutes. The head is too high to get under the cupboard overhangs.

Caveat for any power mop: Avoid oil and other viscous spills (including pet poo) that will clog the mop. You will have to manually hand-clean/scrub the mop roller using a strong detergent to rejuvenate it.

Hair tangle: Pass

Our pet-owning panellist reports that the comb and scraper combo does a reasonable job of stopping long pet hair from wrapping around the roller.

Noise: Pass

It is quiet enough at 60dB and up to 70dB on Max.

The dock clean hits 66dB for a few minutes.

Battery: Pass

The claim is 50 minutes on Auto, and our 10+ runs verify that, although we feel a fairer claim is closer to 40 minutes.

It does not fast charge with a full charge taking between 4-5 hours (tested).

Its hard to estimate coverage as that depends on how fast you can mop. At 2m2 and 3m2 per minute, that is 80/120m2. The 1L clean water tank was almost exhausted at 120m2.

Mop clean and drying: Pass

The dock’s roller wash is automatic – push the clean button. It does a pretty good job, and manual cleaning is less necessary. The website claims it uses heated water to mop clean. Wrong – only the steam model does.

While it is advertised as five minutes at 85°, it does not completely dry the roller. However, the dry air does move around the wastewater tank and filter as well. Most panellists suggested running the cleaning cycle twice.

Maintenance: Pass

Apart from emptying the wastewater and washing the container under the tap (you must do this each time), you don’t need much more. There is a filter at the top of the wastewater container that you can occasionally wash. If you wish, you can remove the roller and see if there is any detritus on the squeegee/blades.

Use of Tineco cleaning solution

It comes with a 500ml cleaning and deodorising solution. It is economical and does a better job than water alone. It cannot be used in the stream model.

It contains 5% 2 Methyloxirane (washing/grease stripping) and Benzothiazolinone (fungicide) in water.

It is $39.95 for 1L at Harvey Norman. It is economical – only a capful per clean water tank refill.

CyberShack’s View: Tineco S7 Stretch is a good product, but I would buy the S9 Artist!

The S9 adds powered wheels, a three-sided edge, and a longer-lasting battery. My test panellists may be spoiled, but the S7 Stretch did not excite like the S9 ior Roborock F25 Ace.

All that says is that if you want the best, then buy the S9, and if money is an issue, buy the S7.

Tineco S7 Stretch rating

Features: 85. It loses due to no powered wheels

Value: 85. Decent value if that is what you want, but there is now so much competition.

Performance: 85. Its better than a maintenance mop and does almost as good a job as the S9

Ease of Use: 85. Tilt-angle head, gets under furniture, but no powered wheels is the deal-breaker for some. Good warranty.

Design: 85 well-made, excellent quality and a keeper.