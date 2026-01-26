Roborock Saros 20 – then next gen of its premium robovac series (first look)

The Roborock Saros 20 is the next gen of its premium robovac series. This is a first look as it takes five weeks to put it through a series of tests in different homes.

The key addition to the Saros 10 is its Adaptlift chassis, which enables a 45mm sill climb (+40mm step climb), to help tackle carpets up to 30mm and to navigate over objects that might stop other robovacs.

Nor is it the very cool Roborock Rover shown at CES 2026.

It carries over an updated StarSight 2.0 navigation from the Saros 10R, which means its turretless 80mm height goes under most furniture and cupboard overhangs. That means the 200 RPM dual rotating mop pads and extendable right side FlexiArm whisker can be more effective.

This is not the Saros 20 Sonic that has a vibrating platen mop pad instead of dual rotating mops.

RRP: TBA but expect mid to late $2K

What is StarSight 2.0?

It’s a combination of a solid-state LiDAR and 320 x 240 3D ToF (time-of-flight) distance measurement. Its primary goal is to remove the top turret. In addition, its right side sensor is a VertiBeam, which is more efficient than an IR sensor.

Our tests on the Roborock Saros 10R – new Gen 5 mapping and obstacle avoidance tech showed that it was more timid at navigating around objects, but we understand that this has improved with 200+ types of recognised obstacles.

RockMind

It’s Roborock’s AI that starts to understand your home and adapt. Its SmartPlan 3.0 is the equivalent of automatic cleaning. It also allows for curtain and overhang recognition.

What is DirTect?

If enabled, its RGB 320 x 240 camera can distinguish between clean and dirty areas and detect liquid waste to swap to mop only mode (lifts the FlexiArm and main brush to stop it being sucked into the robot’s inards – messy).

Power

It has a 35,000 Pa motor (this is at the motor on maximum speed) and a DuoDivide rotary brush proven to resist hair tangles.

Dock

381 (W) x 475 (D) x 488 (H) plus space for water tank removal and robot navigation.

100° (at the boiler) hot water wash

55° warm air dry

Warm water clean tank refill

Auto mop removal (for carpet vacuum)

Auto detergent dispenser

2.5-hour fast charge

CyberShack’s view: The Roborock Saros 20 is the successor to the Roborock 10R – more power and higher lift.

As we said, it will take some weeks to complete all the tests, but we don’t expect anything other than incremental improvements over the excellent Saros 10R. Check back in late February.

