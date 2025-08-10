Roborock Qrevo C Pro – mid-range with all dock features (first look)

10 Aug, 2025
By Ray Shaw
Cleaning
The Roborock Qrevo C Pro (RRW0PEP+EWFD48HRR) is part of its C-series offering good value and a fully featured dock.

It is not the Qrevo C (12,000 Pa), Edge C (18,500 Pa), but shares many of the family features.

By our standards, it is a Gen 4, bumper, LiDAR, IR sensors and some intelligence. Read Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop (2025 cleaning guide)

Roborock Qrevo C Pro specifications

  • Website: TBA Roborock AU
  • Price: TBA
  • Warranty: 12 months
  • Availability: October
  • Size: 350 x 353 x 96.5mm
  • Sensors: LiDAR, Structured lighting front, edge, carpet (Gen 4)
  • App: Roborock
  • Maps: 4
  • Mops: 200RPM Dual rotating 10mm lift, Right FlexiArm extendable mop
  • Roller: DuoDivide anti-tangle system
  • Suction: 18,500 Pa 60AW
  • Battery: 5200mAh 180 minutes
  • Voice control
  • Dustbin: Robot (330ml), Charging Station (2.7L)
  • Clean water: Clean water (4L), Robot (80ml)
  • Dirty water (3.5L)
  • Dock, Dustbin empty, Mop wash 75° and Dry 45°, no floor cleaning solution dispenser
