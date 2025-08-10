Roborock Qrevo C Pro – mid-range with all dock features (first look)

The Roborock Qrevo C Pro (RRW0PEP+EWFD48HRR) is part of its C-series offering good value and a fully featured dock.

It is not the Qrevo C (12,000 Pa), Edge C (18,500 Pa), but shares many of the family features.

By our standards, it is a Gen 4, bumper, LiDAR, IR sensors and some intelligence. Read Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop (2025 cleaning guide)

Roborock Qrevo C Pro specifications