Roborock Qrevo C Pro – mid-range with all dock features (first look)

The Roborock Qrevo C Pro (RRW0PEP+EWFD48HRR) is part of its C-series offering good value and a fully featured dock.
It is not the Qrevo C (12,000 Pa), Edge C (18,500 Pa), but shares many of the family features.
By our standards, it is a Gen 4, bumper, LiDAR, IR sensors and some intelligence. Read Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop (2025 cleaning guide)
Roborock Qrevo C Pro specifications
- Website: TBA Roborock AU
- Price: TBA
- Warranty: 12 months
- Availability: October
- Size: 350 x 353 x 96.5mm
- Sensors: LiDAR, Structured lighting front, edge, carpet (Gen 4)
- App: Roborock
- Maps: 4
- Mops: 200RPM Dual rotating 10mm lift, Right FlexiArm extendable mop
- Roller: DuoDivide anti-tangle system
- Suction: 18,500 Pa 60AW
- Battery: 5200mAh 180 minutes
- Voice control
- Dustbin: Robot (330ml), Charging Station (2.7L)
- Clean water: Clean water (4L), Robot (80ml)
- Dirty water (3.5L)
- Dock, Dustbin empty, Mop wash 75° and Dry 45°, no floor cleaning solution dispenser
Comments