Roborock Qrevo C Pro – just a great value, honest performance robot vacuum/mop (review)

The Roborock Qrevo C Pro is a great value, honest performance robot vacuum mop that is capable of whole-of-home cleaning with just a little home prep.

When we say honest, we mean just that. It does not resort to fancy AI. Its proven 2D 360° LiDAR and structured light do a great job in navigation and pretty good obstacle avoidance, and it has tons of power with up to 18,500 Pascals at its disposal.

Let me elaborate. Remember when cars did not have complex computers and fancy AI driver assistance? They still got you from A to B safely and reliably. We have seen AI creep into robovacs, and our overall impression is that it makes most overly timid and uncertain. For example, AI no longer needs to know what a shoe is. Instead, it builds a 3D wire-grid model and avoids it, often leaving many centimetres around the item. Or sees cupboard overhangs as the wall and won’t clean under. Sure, it will get better over time.

Roborock Qrevo C Pro has no such hangups. If its bumper fits under an overhang, it cleans under it. If it sees an object, it marches right up to it and cleans within millimetres of it. If it encounters a chair leg, it will crab walk around it, cleaning up to the leg. If it encounters a blind alley, it rotates until its bumpers find a way out. I love it.

The only downside is that it is fundamentally dumb, programmed to react to its surrounds via four sensors – LiDAR, Structured light, an IR wall sensor and the bumper. So, you do need to do more house prep to ensure it does not encounter cables, flat items (like books), and small items less than 100 x 50mm.

The panel and I really like this, remembering it’s a Gen 4 at $1699, and Roborock loves any excuse for a sale.

Note to Roborock first timers

Roborock is an established global robovac designer and manufacturer. They are not as well-known and, in the typical Chinese fashion, have flooded the Australian market with 3 x Saros (AI premium), 6 x S8-series (premium and likely on the way out), 9 x QRevo (mid-range), 4 x Q-series (budget range), 6 x Power mops, 2 x Vacuums – over 30 models. Sometimes the difference is a small as battery size or roller brush type. Retailers and customers alike have commented that there are too many alternatives, and limit the availability to four or five types.

Our advice. Within the Qrevo range, the differences are generally

Flex Arm Extendable right whisker or asymmetrical whisker

12,000 to 22,00 Pa

5200 to 6400 mAh battery

Some have AI obstacle avoidance

Some are able to get under 80mm overhangs.

They all use the same app and have essentially the same construction. There is a basic comparison tool here. And beware of the Roborock’s propensity to overuse marketing terms and for its website to refer to the entire Qrevo range when each model is different.

Australian Review: Roborock Qrevo C Pro Model RRW0PEP (as at 2 October 2025)

Firmware: V02.13.24. App: 4.52.04

Website Product Page (Singapore – not in AU yet)

Manual RRP RRP $1699 From Roborock AU online Colours Black or White Warranty 1-years. It has a Sydney service centre. Made in China Company Established in 2014 with support from Xiaomi, Beijing Roborock Technology (Roborock) specialises in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances.

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

First Impression – A workhorse

This looks like a good, hard-working, 350 x 353 x 96.5mm round robot. Nice white colour, LiDAR turret on top, DuoDivide roller brush, asymmetrical whisker, and rotating mops (right side extendable).

It meets or exceeds our Gen 4 standard as defined in Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop (2025 cleaning guide) (you really should read this if you are buying a robovac). In brief, Gen 4 can do whole-of-home cleaning with some home preparation.

Earlier, we called it honest because there is no fancy AI, just a well-developed 2D LiDAR, SLAM (simultaneous localisation and mapping) and an app that allows you to adjust necessary parameters.

The dock is honest, too. No fancy dirty water detection, AI rewash, detergent dispenser, choices of drying temperature and endless other tweaks.

Overall, there is less to go wrong in this well-priced robovac.

Sensors – Gen 4

The essential difference between Gen 4 and Gen 5 is camera-aided obstacle recognition, the latter means a better chance of unattended whole-of-home cleaning.

360° 2D LiDAR top turret mount (simulates 3D)

Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance*

Right IR wall detector

Cliff sensor

Carpet sensor

Bumper

* A Structured Light scanner captures the shape of an object by projecting light patterns, such as grids or stripes, onto its surface. Essentially, it means ‘I see there’s an obstacle. I don’t know what it is, but I am going to bump into it and clean around it’.

AI with a camera says I see there’s an obstacle. ‘I first try to identify what it is, then work out how best to clean around and avoid it, usually steering a wide berth’.

Setup – Pass+

Download the Roborock App for Android or iOS. Scan the device barcode, give it Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz), and that is it.

Quick Map – Pass+

On its first run, make sure you do 100% house prep, and it can make a 2D map of about 100m2 in 13 minutes. It does a good job of identifying floor coverings. The 3D map is simulated but does give a limited sense of height, especially under low furniture.

The map does not allocate room names or furniture, but you can do that manually and set no-go zones, etc.

It updates the map as it cleans or finds new rooms (that you forgot to close the door to).

It can store up to four maps, and you must move the base station to each floor.

We had to set more no-go zones than usual for full-length shower screens (or it would persist in trying to clean what was on the other side of the glass) and a two-level entry foyer with stainless steel handrail and wires – it wanted to clean the void on the other side of the wires (its cliff sensors stopped that).

AI Smart Plan – unknown

Roborock says it learns and adapts to your home, but our panellists found no difference in time, performance or cleaning logic when using Smart Plan. In the absence of a camera or other AI sensor, I don’t think it does much.

Obstacle Detection – Pass

We were expecting more of Roborock’s ‘Reactive Tech’, but no. It ran over our test Lego blocks, got caught on every shoelace and cable, mounted furniture legs, and went into dark corners under furniture, only to require manual extraction.

It is probably a Pass+ because it is not a timid AI robot that gives a wide berth around obstacles. It ‘senses’ larger objects, we think 100 x 50 mm or more at about 10cm. It will go straight up until its bumper engages, and it works its way around cleaning as close as it can. It pushed a pair of thongs around (good) but left heavier shoes in place. You can set it to avoid bumper contact if you have delicate furniture.

If you buy this, please set sufficient go-and-no-go zones unless you are happy to do a 100% house prep before letting ‘Rocky’ go.

Pets – No

The Duo Divide rotary brush is pretty good with pet and long hair.

It does not detect things like Pet Poo and liquid, nor have dedicated Pet programs. You can nominate an area as pets, and it will boost vacuum suction.

More expensive Gen 5 robovacs have things like AI, adaptive body lift, whisker lift, turning off suction and the roller, etc. This saves you from having to clean the unholy pet poo/urine mess from the robot’s innards.

Vacuum performance – Pass+

It has up to 18,500 Pa, but we estimate that it ranges from about 2,000 (quiet), 4,000 (balanced – default), 10,000 (Turbo) and 18,500 (Max).

We test on defaults and let the carpet sensor boost where it is needed. The numbers are for one and two passes.

Hardwood: 92/96% – excellent. It pushed the Nutrigrain around but could vacuum most of it up.

Short Pile 6mm carpet: 77/81% – above average. It cannot edge or corner clean on carpet (most robots can’t either). Difficulty with sand and static-charged detritus.

Medium-pile 10mm carpet: 72/78%—above average. It lacks the ‘beating’ ability to lift more from a deeper pile and has difficulty with sand and static-charged detritus.

Feature Rugs: Not for long-pile 10mm+ rugs (as it only lifts 10mm)

Hair (short and long): No issues on hard floors, but left 27% on carpet.

Mopping/vacuum test – Pass+

It has dual 136mm 200RPM rotating mop pads with the right pad’s ability to extend to help edge clean.

There is a small 80ml internal water tank, which means it needs to return to base every 10 minutes (adjustable by room, or 10/15/20/25 minutes) for a refill and mop wash.

Our four panellists all commented that the hard floor mop was above average. While it was streak-free, it did not completely remove dried stains. After a week (four cleans each), only the most stubborn stains remained, and they took much manual effort to remove. So, it is better than a maintenance mop.

Omo Roborock Cleaning Solution

The Dock does not have a mopping solution dispenser. The cleaning fluid can be diluted in the clean water tank. The cleaning solution does a better job than water, as it can cut through grease.

Our engineer panellist states it contains: ‘It contains 5-Chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one (biocide/anti-microbial), 2-methylisothiazol-3(2H)-one (disinfectant), 1,2-Benzisothiazol-3(2H)-one (disinfectant and grease-cutting) and tea tree parfum. While largely benign, it can produce an allergic reaction; gloves should be used if handling undiluted solutions.

He advises that it should work with any brand of robot vacuum or mop solution, provided it has a 1:200 or 1:300 mix ratio. He also says viscous (thick) or oil-based cleaners (like Tea Tree or Eucalyptus) will damage it.

With the caveat that you should always use the genuine fluid, you may need to experiment with mop water level settings if you notice foaming with other fluids.

Edge and corner clean – Hard floors Exceed and Pass

We seldom see a robovac get so close to the edges and be able to extend its FlexiArm mop to get within 2mm of skirting boards. The right IR sensor does not get a false read on cupboard overhangs if the bumper fits under (good for overhangs about 100mm or more).

Corner clean is average. The articulated whisker tries, but it’s not as effective as an extendable one. It also wears faster than expected. No round robot cleans corners!

Edge and corner clean carpet – Fail

Every round robot fails – it’s a design issue. The robot is 35cm wide, and the roller brush is 16cm, leaving 10cm on either side that it cannot cover.

Speed and coverage – variable

Each panellist has a 50m2 test area. All settings are default. The prime difference is the floor types.

100% hard timber floor, largely open space: 50m2 in 55 minutes. Battery use 40%.

30% carpet, 30% tiles and 40% hard timber floor: 50m2 in 88 minutes. Battery use 55%.

50% carpet and 50% hard floor: 50m2 in 104 minutes, and battery use 68%.

No round robot will break speed records, as they have to do two passes to cover the robot’s width. While it is about average speed over hard floors (1m2 per minute), it takes longer over carpet and more complex areas. Add to that, you should do two passes over the carpet.

It will cover between 100-150m2 per charge and 200m2 water capacity.

Battery – Pass

Roborock claims 180 minutes of runtime on a quiet vacuum only. We found this to be closer to 100 minutes on defaults for vacuum and mop.

It has a 5200mAh 14.4V/5.2A/75W battery. It can be DIY replaced with a genuine (around $150) or a cheaper generic. It is the same battery as used in the S4, S6, S7, S8 and other Qrevo robovacs.

It can fast charge to 80% from the dock at 20V/2.5A/50W in about 2 hours.

Sill climb – Pass+

It had no issues with 20mm sill climbs.

Noise – Pass+

From 48dB quiet mode, 65dB mop wash, and 72dB for the bin empty.

Voice – No

It has voice prompts, but is not voice assistant-activated.

Dock EWFD24HRR – Pass

The base will:

75° hot water wash

45° Warm air dry 2 hours or more

Fast Charge and off-peak charge

Draws 240V/3A/720W during 2.7 Litres dustbin empty

Clean water 4 Litres

Wastewater 3.5 Litres

In box

There are no spares.

Qrevo C Pro

Dock

One Whisker

Two mops

1 roller

Internal Dustbin filter

1 x 2.7L dustbag

Maintenance

It uses the majority of Qrevo accessories.

Floor cleaner 480ml $39.90

Dustbags 3-pack $39.90

Mop pad 2-pair $39.90

Articulated whisker x 2 $39.99

Internal dustbin filter x 2 $54.90

DuoDivide brush $79.90

Genuine is always best, but they are a tad on the expensive side. Generic (not original) packs (DuoDivide, four filters, four whiskers, six dustbags, six mop pads) can be found for <$50. Similarly, the Omo Roborock cleaner is 3 x 480ml for <$40.

Privacy – Pass

The website Privacy Policy was updated on 27/02/25. It can collect and share data with Vendors, Consultants, Other Third-Party Service Providers, Third-Party Advertisers, Affiliates and Business partners. Outside of that, it requires your consent.

In addition is the Roborock App. You must agree to its User Agreement and Privacy Policy to use the robovac. There is no camera, and the policies are all benign.

CyberShack’s view: Roborock Qrevo C Pro. It has been a while since we reviewed a Gen 4

The Roborock Qrevo C Pro is a Gen 4 robot vacuum and mop with some premium features, including a self-empty dustbin and mop clean/dry station at a more reasonable price.

Unlike Gen 5 SmartBots, it has no camera-aided AI obstacle avoidance, so small objects are a blind spot issue, requiring more house prep. On the bright side, it is several hundred dollars cheaper.

Buy this if you want one-pass cleaning on hard and short-pile carpet floors and are prepared to do full house prep.

Panellist’s summary:

Strength: Mopping. The barefoot test feels squeaky clean, and it eventually removes dried-on stains.

Above Average: Nothing really – it does the job as advertised

Hard floor Edge clean: The mop is suitable for cleaning up to about 2mm from the wall

Obstacle avoidance: Good ‘bumper’ style but lacks pet poo and clear liquid recognition

Criticism: None really, if you understand what a Gen 4 does.

My take: I like it, and it’s a hell of a lot better than the earlier Gen 4s. Its features and value stack up.

Roborock Qrevo C Pro rating

Rated as a Gen 4. A PassMark is 70/100.

Features: 85. A full suite of Gen 4 features

Value: 85. It is commensurate with Gen 4 pricing

Performance: 80. Great vacuum and mop, but obstacle detection is not effective on small objects, pet poo or liquids.

Ease of use: 80. You must first do full home prep for unattended cleaning. The more you customise the map, the less attention it needs. A 1-year warranty is not class-leading.

Design: 85 – It is a round robot with no outstanding design features. The cleaning station lacks an overall lid to conceal the water tanks.

Pro

Does everything expected of a Gen 4 and more

better than maintenance standard mop

Excellent vacuum suction

Comprehensive app

Con

Obstacle avoidance means more house prep is needed

No spare consumables inbox

The 10mm mop pad lift is for short-pile carpets only

Not for pets