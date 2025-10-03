Roborock Q7BF+ – a classic bump and grind robovac/mop (review)

Roborock Q7BF+ is a classic bump and grind robovac/mop with 2D LiDAR navigation and an auto-empty dustbin.

As we dust off our old generation robovac reviewing skills, we see that it is a classic Gen 3 as defined in our Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop (2025 cleaning guide). Simply put, it has LiDAR, an IR front sensor, a cliff sensor and a bumper.

At $499, it is what you see at Aldi (perhaps a cut above). It has little inherent ‘sense’. It can build a 2D max (pretty basic), head off to vacuum and mop. It uses its bumper, aided by an IR front sensor (no side sensor), to navigate around obstacles.

It has a detachable platten mop plate that is only for light mopping, as it drags an increasingly dirty platten over the floor.

So, upfront, this is not what Joe and Jane Average should but. It is not for big homes, has no pet sense, limited run-time and a small internal dustbin.

It is best for small 25-35m2 single-level apartments with carpet (vacuum only) or hard floor (vacuum/mop), where you can easily pick everything off the floor and set no-go zones if you can’t.

Note to Roborock first timers

Roborock is an established global robovac designer and manufacturer. They are not as well-known and, in the typical Chinese fashion, have flooded the Australian market with 3 x Saros (AI premium), 6 x S8-series (premium and likely on the way out), 9 x QRevo (mid-range), 4 x Q-series (budget range), 6 x Power mops, 2 x Vacuums – over 30 models. Sometimes the difference is a small as battery size or roller brush type. Retailers and customers alike have commented that there are too many alternatives, and limit the availability to four or five types.

There are several in the Q7 range, and this is not yet on the Australian website.

This is a mini-review because frankly, there is not a lot to test.

All tests were on a 50m2 hard timber floor, and carpet tests were on a 6mm short pile.

Quick Map: approx. 1m2 per minute (average)

Vacuum/mop: 64 minutes for 50m2 (slower than average)

Battery use: 55% (more than average, but it’s a smaller battery)

Battery charge: 4+ hours (longer than average)

Water Use: 100ml (average)

Based on these tests, the coverage is around 100m2 per charge

Vacuum tests

We estimate suction power in Pascals to be

Quiet:1500

Balanced (default): 3000

Turbo: 6000

Max: 8000

It has no carpet detection sensor, but it has Carpet boost in the app. We can only surmise that it boosts the suction as the flow decreases. These are single-pass figures.

Hard floor: 87% (average)

Short-pile 6mm: 54%. This seems low, but for all appearances, it was OK.

Edge Clean Hard Floor: Pass

It has no right IR wall sensor, so it uses LiDAR. It gets to within 10mm of the edge. It’s 99mm high, which means it is too high for most cupboard overhangs.

Edge Clean Carpets: Fail

Every round robot fails – it’s a design issue. The robot is 35cm wide, and the roller brush is 16cm, leaving 10cm on either side that it cannot cover.

Corner Clean Hard and Carpet Floors: Fail

The non-extendable Asymmetric whisker leaves larger detritus in the corners.

Pet Hair: Passable

It has a JawScraper comb, but long hair, particularly on carpet, is an issue.

Sill Climb – Pass

It can negotiate up to 20mm, but it has some difficulty if the bumper hits the sill first.

Roborock Q7 BF+ (RRA0TCP) Base Specs

This is not the Q7B+, although it shares many of the same Q7 specs.

Website No AU site yet. Price TBA but around $500 Warranty 1-year Colour White Battery 14.4V/3.2A/46W Maximum suction 8000 Pa Noise 65dB vacuum and mop Robot dimensions 325 x 325 x 99 mm Station dimensions 212 x 178 x 259 mm plus 1.5 metres in front and .5m each side. Operating time Claim: 150 minutes Vac/Mop test 100 minutes Charge time Claim: 4.5 hours – verified Internal water tank 270ml Internal dustbin 400 ml Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz App Roborock reduced functions

CyberShack’s view: Roborock Q7BF+ – a classic bump and grind robovac/mop

Let me segue. My sister-in-law, with three kids, two dogs, and an extended family, is a classic Aldi shopper. Her first robovac was an Aldi special Gen 2 dumbot, and she thought she loved it for their hard floor in a four-level home. In 2023, we gave her the best Gen 4, and she was gobsmacked at how good it was compared to the Aldi special. In 2024, we gave her the best Gen 5, and she was yet again gobsmacked at the beginnings of cleaning intelligence. Now, getting to the end of 2025, we have reviewed most Gen 5s with AI and new roller mops, and she will again be gobsmacked and the difference a year makes.

But it is not about vacuum power or mopping as much as it is about the nirvana of unsupervised whole-of-home cleaning. That is Gen 5 and a new Category we have yet to call Gen 6 AI.

The segue is all about expectations. A Gen 3 is what most people buy who don’t know what Gen 4, 5 and 6 can do. And it might be about price, too. But we can guarantee that if price were not the issue, Gen 5 would be the minimum standard.

Competition

Roborock’s competition is itself—the huge range of similar robots that vary minutely. If you look at this in terms of good, better and best, it’s somewhere close to good in the right circumstances.

Rating

We are not going to give it a score formally – yes, it passes if you have the right abode.

This is a generic Q7 video and not all functions apply.