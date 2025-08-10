Roborock Q7 BF+ – Low-cost robovac/mop (first look)

The Roborock Q7 BF+ is a low-cost, robovac and platen mop perfect for small apartments.
By our standards, it is a Gen 3, bumper, LiDAR and LDS mapping. Read Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop (2025 cleaning guide)
Which means that it has limited intelligence and no AI. It maps with LiDAR, and obstacle navigation is via LiDAR and a bumper.
The ideal use is small apartments with carpeted floors, as you can remove the map module, and it becomes a vacuum only with a self-empty base station.
Roborock Q7 BF+ specifications
First, BF+ is one of several Q7-series, including Q7 T+ (10,000 Pa) and Q7B (8000 Pa). A + sign indicates a self-empty dustbin and charge base station.
- Warranty: 12 months
- Available: September
- Size: 325 x 325 x 99
- Power: Vacuum 8000 Pa (40AW)
- Mop: 270ml water and removable VibraRise Platten mop (vacuum only)
- Roller: Anti-tangle roller, rubber and bristle
- Battery: 5200mAh 150 min 290m2
- Map: Multi-floor (4) and basic edit
- Sill: 20cm sill climb
- App: Roborock and voice control
- Base station: 2.7L dustbag (325ml internal), no mop, clean and dry
