Roborock Q7 BF+ – Low-cost robovac/mop (first look)

10 Aug, 2025
By Ray Shaw
Roborock Q7 BF+

The Roborock Q7 BF+ is a low-cost, robovac and platen mop perfect for small apartments.

By our standards, it is a Gen 3, bumper, LiDAR and LDS mapping. Read Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop (2025 cleaning guide)

Which means that it has limited intelligence and no AI. It maps with LiDAR, and obstacle navigation is via LiDAR and a bumper.

The ideal use is small apartments with carpeted floors, as you can remove the map module, and it becomes a vacuum only with a self-empty base station.

Roborock Q7 BF+ specifications

First, BF+ is one of several Q7-series, including Q7 T+ (10,000 Pa)  and Q7B (8000 Pa). A + sign indicates a self-empty dustbin and charge base station.

  • Website: TBA
  • Price: TBA
  • Warranty: 12 months
  • Available: September
  • Size:  325 x 325 x 99
  • Power: Vacuum 8000 Pa (40AW)
  • Mop: 270ml water and removable VibraRise Platten mop (vacuum only)
  • Roller: Anti-tangle roller, rubber and bristle
  • Battery: 5200mAh 150 min 290m2
  • Map: Multi-floor (4) and basic edit
  • Sill: 20cm sill climb
  • App: Roborock and voice control
  • Base station: 2.7L dustbag (325ml internal), no mop, clean and dry

