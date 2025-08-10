Roborock Q7 BF+ – Low-cost robovac/mop (first look)

The Roborock Q7 BF+ is a low-cost, robovac and platen mop perfect for small apartments.

By our standards, it is a Gen 3, bumper, LiDAR and LDS mapping. Read Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop (2025 cleaning guide)

Which means that it has limited intelligence and no AI. It maps with LiDAR, and obstacle navigation is via LiDAR and a bumper.

The ideal use is small apartments with carpeted floors, as you can remove the map module, and it becomes a vacuum only with a self-empty base station.

Roborock Q7 BF+ specifications

First, BF+ is one of several Q7-series, including Q7 T+ (10,000 Pa) and Q7B (8000 Pa). A + sign indicates a self-empty dustbin and charge base station.