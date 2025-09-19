Roborock H60 Hub Ultra cordless stick vac with auto empty dock (full review)

The Roborock H60 Hub Ultra is a powerful, cordless stick vacuum with an auto-empty dock. It is currently on sale at $499 (RRP $999), making it a no-brainer.

Roborock are best known for their robot vacuum/mops and have a huge range from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars.

But no matter how good the robovac is, you still need a stick vac for stairs, edges, under low furniture, corners and a 2-in-1 tool for dusting screens and crevasses.

Note this is the same vacuum as the H60 Ultra (no hub), but that comes with a folding wand. It is not H60 Pro 170AW or H60 Hub 115AW.

Australian Review: Roborock F25 RT Model WD5M7B as at 18/9/25

Website Product Page

Manual

Diagram RRP RRP $999 but on special at $499 plus freight. From Roborock AU online, JB Hi-Fi and Good Guys Colours Black and Cream station. Warranty 1-years. It has a Sydney service centre. Made in China Company Established in 2014 with support from Xiaomi, Beijing Roborock Technology (Roborock) specialises in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances. More CyberShack cleaning tech news and reviews

CyberShack Roborock news and reviews

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

First Impression – substantial

It is big, both the stick vac at 293 x 50 x 1146mm x 3kg and the Hub at 393 x 290 x 1071mm.

To put that in perspective, when assembled it is 1100 (H plus allow lifting space), 270 (W plus allow for side panel storage removal) and over 400 mm deep, with the battery handle protruding out.

The dock holds a dustbag and the two extra tools.

Vacuum

It has a maximum of 210 AW, but as you will see later, that is on the maximum setting.

The Internal dustbin is 500ml. It has a nine-cyclone system to maintain suction, but no detritus compression – when it’s full, you empty it at the Hub into its 3L Bag. The dustbin and cyclone are easily removed for washing, and while the Hub removes visible debris, it does not clean the cyclone or filter. We found that after a few uses, a wash was necessary, and black water poured out of the cyclone. This is quite normal.

It has an extendable wand from 420 to 640mm that must be collapsed for docking.

It can lie almost flat and get under low furniture and overhangs. It cannot stand up by itself, and the battery makes it top-heavy.

The LCD has a battery percentage readout, and one, two or three blades indicate suction strength.

It is fine as a handheld.

Heads

The Motorised 200mm brush has rubber strips, stiff bristles, and soft fibres for both carpets and hard floors. It has a 140° Green LED headlight that helps to see dust. It is not effective in daylight but quite good in lower light.

The head is 250mm wide, and there are 30mm and 20mm gaps on either side, preventing a closer edge clean. The brush does not front clean.

The head is 50mm high and can fit under a 55mm overhang depth.

It is supported by two non-motorised rear wheels and two front rollers underneath. The handle has a +/- 20° swivel.

The motorised 100mm mini-brush (stores in dock) is quite vigorous with two metal wires to protect it. It is not for delicate surfaces.

The 2-in-1 tool extends 350mm for dusting or 205mm for crevasse cleaning.

As far as we can see, there are no other tools available.

Vacuum Power

It is rated as 210 AW in max mode.

Eco: OK for hard floors about 50AW

Strong: Carpet about 100AW

Max: Longer pile carpet and battery killer 210AW

Missing: auto suction detection

Battery life – Pass

It has a removable 28.8V/2.64A/85W battery using a new, safer Li-Ion pouch design. It is rated as a ‘5’, which means at least 500 full charge cycles before dropping below 80% capacity.

The battery model 8INP7/36/97 (or PF081ULL), and there is no replacement price yet – expect around $150.

Charge time is 3.5 to 4 hours. It uses a charging dock, although there is a charge port on the battery as well.

Roborock claim the following life using the non-motorised 2-in-1 crevasse tool

Eco: 90 minutes

Strong: 30

Max: 10

Our tests with the full-sized motorised head

Eco: 50 minutes

Strong: 10 minutes

Max: <5 minutes

Dock – Pass

The dock has a 3L bag dustbin. It also stores the mini-head and 2-in-1 tool.

Noise – Pass

Eco: 75dB

Strong: 80

Max: 85

Tests – Pass

We use a 100g combination of sugar, sand, rice, rolled oats, and Kellogg’s Nutrigrain. We measure the vacuum’s effectiveness using a Dyson Gen5detect. All tests are in Eco and reflect 1/2 passes.

Hard floor: 90/92% – average but not class leading

Carpet short pile 6mm: 63/70%. Multiple passes are needed, especially for sugar and sand.

Carpet medium pile 10mm: 67/70%. Multiple passes needed.

Carpet Long pile on strong, 15mm: 25/35%. We could have used Max, but the battery life is too short.

Long pet and human hair: It does a good job due to the teeth on its anti-tangle roller.

Combo dusting and Crevice brush: Excellent with loads of power.

Edges: The low-profile main brush fits under most cupboard overhangs, but there is no edge clean 20/30mm and no front clean.

It is not a wet/dry vacuum.

Maintenance

There is a HEPA filter in the cyclone, and the assembly is washable. The roller brush will wear and need replacement (time unknown). The replacement dustbag should last at least six full empties. There are no prices on the Roborock website yet.

CyberShack’s view: Roborock H60 Hub Ultra cordless stick vac with auto empty dock is above average.

At $499, it is fantastic value, but it is not class-competitive at $999.

Joe and Jane Average will love it, and perhaps that is what a review is all about.

Competition

Surprisingly, it is not the over-engineered and overly expensive Dyson (Dyson doesn’t want our deep dive reviews anymore. What are they afraid of?), but the Shark PowerDetect IP3251 stick vacuum with Empty station blows Dyson away (cleaning review).

And it does not compete very well with this anyway, except on price:

Roborock H60 Hub Ultra Shark PowerDetect IP3251 Price $999 on special at $499 $999 on special at $799 Air Watts Maximum 210 380 Dustbin 500ml 70ml Compresses Self-empty dustbin 3L bag 2L Bagless and reverse air ‘blow back’ clean does an excellent job. Wand Extendable Foldable Roller Single Dual bi-directional Front clean No Yes Edge Clean 20 Right and 30mm Left Same but left/right IR edge detectors boost suction Dirt Detect auto power No Yes Dual-direction vacuum efficiency No – loses power on reverse Yes Floor type detect No Yes Green LED Yes Yes, and adjusts brightness in darker areas Visual dirt indicators No LEDs go from deep purple (very dirty) to white (clean), Battery 80W Same Weight with motor head 3kg 3.8kg

Roborock H60 Hub Ultra Rating

If we rate it as a $999 device, it will not stack up on features or value. So we are rating it as $499 device – perhaps a little more.

Features: 85. It has everything you need for good vacuuming

Value: 90. At $499, it is superb value.

Performance: 85. Battery life is a little short on the strong setting, which is better for carpet. It is great on hard floors, apart from edge cleaning.

Ease of Use: 90. Charge and go. Although the recharge time at 3.5 to 4 hours, and the shorter run time may affect larger homes.

Design: 85 Well-made. Apart from the battery handle protruding from the dock, it looks good.