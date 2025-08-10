Roborock H60 Hub Ultra cordless stick vac (first look)

The Roborock H60 Hub Ultra cordless stick vac has 210 Air Watts suction and advanced vacuum features. It will be here in September.

This is a first look in case you were considering buying a new stick vacuum. Our panellists are so impressed that they have already given it far superior cleaning ratings to the 240 Air Watt Dyson V15 Detect, and the H60 Hub Ultra has a proper dock and auto-empty bin. It is very similar in concept to the enormously powerful 380 Air Watt Shark PowerDetect IP3251 stick vacuum with Empty station blows Dyson away.

Roborock H60 Hub Ultra Fast Facts

This is for the H60 Hub Ultra and H60 Ultra (not H60 Pro 170AW or H60 Hub 115AW)

Global Website

Price: TBA

210 AW max mode

Anti-tangle JawScraper ‘fluffy’ and rubber 7200RPM rotating and beating brush

Up to 90 minutes in Eco mode using a safer detachable and replaceable pouch battery

LED screen for battery and select three cleaning modes

Auto dirt detection

Five-stage filter system in the H60, which, together with a nine-cyclone separation system, removes up to 99.95% 0.3 micrometres.

Washable HEPA filter and dustbin

500ml internal dustbin

Adjustable 90° bendy suction tube and 56mm head height, or use as a hand vac.

LED light 140° beam

Hub is 848mm high with a 3L auto-empty dustbin and tool storage

Tools: Anti-tangle motorised brush 7200RPM, Mini motorised brush 6000 RPM, 2-in-1 crevice tool

CyberShack’s view: Roborock H60 Hub Ultra cordless stick vac should be on your shopping list

The full review is a few weeks away, but as mentioned, our panellists are impressed, especially as they have tested the Dyson V15 Detect and Dyson Gen5 Detect. The key difference is in the Hub and better suction power, despite Dyson claiming higher Air Watts and having a more comprehensive readout. Its real competitor is the Shark.

Having used a stick vac with an Auto-empty dock, I would not consider going back. It is far more hygienic and easier to clean.