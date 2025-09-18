Roborock F25 RT power mop – no frills, simple, powerful mopping (review)

The Roborock F25 RT provides simple, no-frills, powered mopping at a low $499. While it’s the entry-level to the F25-series, it has the same 20,000 Pa suction and mopping system.

And that brings me to Roborock’s Australian website. When you select the F25-RT URL, it comes up with the entire F25-series, and for the unwary, they are easily swayed by features that are pretty well exclusive to the more expensive Roborock F25 ACE handheld power mop – ACEs hard floor mopping (cleaning review).

So to make it clear, the Roborock F25 RT has (ACE in brackets)

No power assist wheels (two motion-sensitive forward/reverse wheels)

70° handle twist (180°)

Side edge cleaning (plus front)

Mop wash (90°)

Hot air drying 30 minutes (fast dry 5 minutes, quite dry 20 minutes)

No intelligence – Eco or Max mode (Dirt detection and auto power mode)

No app (App)

3.5-4-hour charge (<3)

No LCD colour display (full LCD colour display)

No auto cleaning fluid dispenser (yes)

25-30 minutes on Eco (60 minutes)

Yet its cleaning prowess is very similar – 20,000 Pa suction and the identical mop roller.

Consumer Advice: Almost every brand advertises wet/dry vacuums when they are not. We prefer to call them power mops.

These use a rotating mop, which has suction to assist in taking the wastewater to the tank.

They can only be used on hard floors – no vacuum-only setting.

You cannot use these on carpet or floor surfaces affected by liquid.

You can use them to mop up pools of liquid

Australian Review: Roborock F25 RT Model WD5M7B as at 18/9/25

This is the entry level of the F25-series

Website Product Page

Manual

RRP $499 plus freight. If you are not in a hurry, Roborock has occasional event-related sales. From Roborock AU online Official Store, and Aldi Colours White Warranty 1-years. It has a Sydney service centre. Made in China Company Established in 2014 with support from Xiaomi, Beijing Roborock Technology (Roborock) specialises in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances.

First impression – white, clean, and simple

Clean white differentiates from the rest of the F25 range. And without fear of being PC, it is dumb. That is a good thing, as sometimes tech gets in the way.

I mean, we could simply say charge it in the dock, add clean water and solution, and mop! When the battery runs out (25-30 minutes), return to the dock, final rinse and dry and charge again.

Simple. So we will spare you thousands of words and just list the salient points.

Edge Clean: Pass+ with left-right roller cleaning to about 1cm from the edge

Front Clean: It claims front clean, but this is better on the ACE.

180° Lay Flat (FlatReach 2.0): Pass with 13cm body height and 9cm head height. You should empty the wastewater tank first (it can take up to 600ml in this mode)

Long and Pet hair: Pass. It has a JawScraper comb that does quite a good job

Coverage: Pass, about 100m2 on a charge

Manoeuvrability: Pass. No power wheel assistance, but it is pretty light at 4kg. Arthritis and carpal tunnel sufferers should buy the F25 Ace.

Sensors: No dirt detection and no need.

LCD: Pass. Only a blue or red LED to indicate status. No battery status

APP: No and not needed.

Voice: Alerts only.

Cleaning solution: Pass with a capful in the clean water tank every refill.

Noise: Pass, but can be up to 75dB

Self-Cleaning: Pass

Design: Pass – standard

Quality: Well-made

Battery

It has a Lithium-Ion 21.6V/2.5A/54W pouch battery. Charge time is 3.5-4 hours.

Run time claimed is 25/35 min Max/Eco – verified

Cleaning area claim up to 260 m2. We found it closer to 100m2.

Charge/clean dock MDS18LRR

Self-clean (push button on the device)

Dry 230V/3A/690W

Charge 230V/.35A/80W outputs 30V/1A/30W

262*221*1100mm x 4kg (plus water)

Dimensions with dock 330 x 315 x 1157 x 4kg

Maintenance – Pass

Roller – replace every 3 months (approx. $49.90)

Wastewater Filter – as needed (Approx $39.90)

Suction throat – use the brush.

You can’t clean behind the roller as the motor does not lift up. Still, auto-clean does a pretty good job.

CyberShack’s view: Roborock F25 RT power mop – no frills, simple, powerful mopping

Cleaning tech is one of our major categories, and we get everything from basics to the uber-cool stuff.

I like this as it is basic at a reasonable price and does an outstanding job. As such, it rates very well for a $499 device.

Roborock F25 RT ratings

Rated for what to expect from a $499 device

Features: 75: All required features

Value: 90 – it compares well with competitive entry-level powered vacuum/mops

Performance: 85 – It helps bring floors back to good condition and keep them that way.

Ease of Use: 80—It is easy to use and is not heavy on the wrist

Design: 85 – Nicely made and a good dock.

Pro

Excellent suction and mopping

Low cost

Good for 100m2 or so

Effective lay flat for >150mm overhangs

Con

None at this price

Cannot dry vacuum and not for carpets (not intended to)

Needs regular manual cleaning and maintenance

Would have liked a battery level indicator