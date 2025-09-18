Roborock F25 RT power mop – no frills, simple, powerful mopping (review)

The Roborock F25 RT provides simple, no-frills, powered mopping at a low $499. While it’s the entry-level to the F25-series, it has the same 20,000 Pa suction and mopping system.
And that brings me to Roborock’s Australian website. When you select the F25-RT URL, it comes up with the entire F25-series, and for the unwary, they are easily swayed by features that are pretty well exclusive to the more expensive Roborock F25 ACE handheld power mop – ACEs hard floor mopping (cleaning review).
So to make it clear, the Roborock F25 RT has (ACE in brackets)
- No power assist wheels (two motion-sensitive forward/reverse wheels)
- 70° handle twist (180°)
- Side edge cleaning (plus front)
- Mop wash (90°)
- Hot air drying 30 minutes (fast dry 5 minutes, quite dry 20 minutes)
- No intelligence – Eco or Max mode (Dirt detection and auto power mode)
- No app (App)
- 3.5-4-hour charge (<3)
- No LCD colour display (full LCD colour display)
- No auto cleaning fluid dispenser (yes)
- 25-30 minutes on Eco (60 minutes)
Yet its cleaning prowess is very similar – 20,000 Pa suction and the identical mop roller.
Consumer Advice: Almost every brand advertises wet/dry vacuums when they are not. We prefer to call them power mops.
- These use a rotating mop, which has suction to assist in taking the wastewater to the tank.
- They can only be used on hard floors – no vacuum-only setting.
- You cannot use these on carpet or floor surfaces affected by liquid.
- You can use them to mop up pools of liquid
Australian Review: Roborock F25 RT Model WD5M7B as at 18/9/25
This is the entry level of the F25-series
|Website
|Product Page
Manual
Diagram
|RRP
|$499 plus freight. If you are not in a hurry, Roborock has occasional event-related sales.
|From
|Roborock AU online Official Store, and Aldi
|Colours
|White
|Warranty
|1-years. It has a Sydney service centre.
|Made in
|China
|Company
|Established in 2014 with support from Xiaomi, Beijing Roborock Technology (Roborock) specialises in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances.
|More
|CyberShack cleaning tech news and reviews CyberShack Roborock news and reviews
Ratings
We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.
- Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.
- Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.
- Pass (meets expectations).
- Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed
- Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).
First impression – white, clean, and simple
Clean white differentiates from the rest of the F25 range. And without fear of being PC, it is dumb. That is a good thing, as sometimes tech gets in the way.
I mean, we could simply say charge it in the dock, add clean water and solution, and mop! When the battery runs out (25-30 minutes), return to the dock, final rinse and dry and charge again.
Simple. So we will spare you thousands of words and just list the salient points.
- Edge Clean: Pass+ with left-right roller cleaning to about 1cm from the edge
- Front Clean: It claims front clean, but this is better on the ACE.
- 180° Lay Flat (FlatReach 2.0): Pass with 13cm body height and 9cm head height. You should empty the wastewater tank first (it can take up to 600ml in this mode)
- Long and Pet hair: Pass. It has a JawScraper comb that does quite a good job
- Coverage: Pass, about 100m2 on a charge
- Manoeuvrability: Pass. No power wheel assistance, but it is pretty light at 4kg. Arthritis and carpal tunnel sufferers should buy the F25 Ace.
- Sensors: No dirt detection and no need.
- LCD: Pass. Only a blue or red LED to indicate status. No battery status
- APP: No and not needed.
- Voice: Alerts only.
- Cleaning solution: Pass with a capful in the clean water tank every refill.
- Noise: Pass, but can be up to 75dB
- Self-Cleaning: Pass
- Design: Pass – standard
- Quality: Well-made
Battery
- It has a Lithium-Ion 21.6V/2.5A/54W pouch battery. Charge time is 3.5-4 hours.
- Run time claimed is 25/35 min Max/Eco – verified
- Cleaning area claim up to 260 m2. We found it closer to 100m2.
Charge/clean dock MDS18LRR
- Self-clean (push button on the device)
- Dry 230V/3A/690W
- Charge 230V/.35A/80W outputs 30V/1A/30W
- 262*221*1100mm x 4kg (plus water)
- Dimensions with dock 330 x 315 x 1157 x 4kg
Maintenance – Pass
- Roller – replace every 3 months (approx. $49.90)
- Wastewater Filter – as needed (Approx $39.90)
- Suction throat – use the brush.
CyberShack’s view: Roborock F25 RT power mop – no frills, simple, powerful mopping
Cleaning tech is one of our major categories, and we get everything from basics to the uber-cool stuff.
I like this as it is basic at a reasonable price and does an outstanding job. As such, it rates very well for a $499 device.
Roborock F25 RT ratings
Rated for what to expect from a $499 device
- Features: 75: All required features
- Value: 90 – it compares well with competitive entry-level powered vacuum/mops
- Performance: 85 – It helps bring floors back to good condition and keep them that way.
- Ease of Use: 80—It is easy to use and is not heavy on the wrist
- Design: 85 – Nicely made and a good dock.
Pro
Excellent suction and mopping
Low cost
Good for 100m2 or so
Effective lay flat for >150mm overhangs
Con
None at this price
Cannot dry vacuum and not for carpets (not intended to)
Needs regular manual cleaning and maintenance
Would have liked a battery level indicator
CyberShack Verdict
Roborock F25 RT power mop
$499
Comments