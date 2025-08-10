Roborock F25 RT power mop – entry-level with few compromises (first look)

The Roborock F25 RT power mop is coming in October, so details are scant. Our task is to compare it to the excellent R25 ACE – value versus features.
We were a little confused at first, as there are several Roborock F25-series.
- F25 RT (this review)
- F25
- F25 ACE (Roborock F25 ACE handheld power mop – ACEs hard floor mopping (cleaning review)
- F25 ALT
- F25 LT
Roborock F25 RT specs
As it is not on Roborock’s website, we have deduced (in comparison to the premium F25 Ace review):
- Same roller and 1mm edge clean
- Same 20,000 Pa
- Same lay-flat
- 30-minute 90° self-clean and hot air dry (5 minutes)
- No motorised wheels
- No dirt detection
- No floor cleaning solution dispenser in the dock
- No app control
- Larger 870ml tank (740)
- Same 720ml wastewater tank
- 2500 mAh battery runtime is 35 minutes Eco (4,000mAh 60 min)
- Two settings: Eco and Max (three: adds Sponge only)
- 4kg (4.7kg for the Ace)
So, it is the entry-level F25, and we will compare it to the ACE in the review coming later in September.
Roborock F25 RT
