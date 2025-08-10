Roborock F25 RT power mop – entry-level with few compromises (first look)

The Roborock F25 RT power mop is coming in October, so details are scant. Our task is to compare it to the excellent R25 ACE – value versus features.

We were a little confused at first, as there are several Roborock F25-series.

F25 RT (this review)

F25

F25 ACE (Roborock F25 ACE handheld power mop – ACEs hard floor mopping (cleaning review)

F25 ALT

F25 LT

Roborock F25 RT specs

As it is not on Roborock’s website, we have deduced (in comparison to the premium F25 Ace review):

Same roller and 1mm edge clean

Same 20,000 Pa

Same lay-flat

30-minute 90° self-clean and hot air dry (5 minutes)

No motorised wheels

No dirt detection

No floor cleaning solution dispenser in the dock

No app control

Larger 870ml tank (740)

Same 720ml wastewater tank

2500 mAh battery runtime is 35 minutes Eco (4,000mAh 60 min)

Two settings: Eco and Max (three: adds Sponge only)

4kg (4.7kg for the Ace)

So, it is the entry-level F25, and we will compare it to the ACE in the review coming later in September.

Roborock F25 RT