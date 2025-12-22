MOVA Z60 Ultra complete robovac with roller mop: Clean that can be seen (review)

The MOVA Z60 Ultra Complete is its first robovac with a roller mop, and it leaves your floors squeaky and visibly clean.

MOVA stands for ‘Move on, ventures await’ – whatever that means. We can only find that it was founded in 2020 in Suzhou, Jiangsu, China, and makes robot vacuums, wet and dry stick vacuums, cordless vacuums, robot mowers, personal care products, including a hair dryer that resembles Dyson’s Supersonic, air fryers, pet care products, and more.

But there is quite a lot more to this brand. Mova is a sub-brand of Dreame and focuses on niche versions of Dreame products. The Mova Z60 Ultra is based on the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra robovac and roller mop.

Which is better?

Well, they are almost a draw. Differences for Mova Z60 Ultra Complete and Dreame Aqua10 Ultra (in brackets)

28,000 Pa suction (30,000 – not significant)

A complete package of replacement accessories (nothing)

Camera, cross laser, LED (dual binocular camera – better)

79/87% efficiency on short-pile carpet (77/90% – draw)

5% long hair hair tangle (6%)

92% hair pickup (94%)

Edge clean hard floor 12mm (10mm)

Hard floor mopping is superb, 99.9% (Dreame uses less water)

Cold water mopping (hot water mopping)

Downward pressure 4100 Pa (5000)

Dock washes mop at 80° (100°)

Mop drying 63° (70°)

No UV dustbin treatment (Yes and dustbin)

200 objects recognised (240)

After reviewing these within a month of each other, I can say that Mova does some things slightly better and Dreame does others better. As their cleaning prowess is so similar, buyers may be swayed by Mova’s comprehensive replacement accessories package in the box.

But the Mova is currently $2999 at Harvey Norman. Dreame’s RRP is $2999, but Harvey Norman has it for $2287.

There is one significant difference no one else has found -read on.

Australian Review: MOVA Z60 Ultra complete robovac with roller mop

Note: This is the MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller Complete Robot Vacuum and includes a very comprehensive set of accessories and spares. You may find the robot without accessories for less.

Mova recommends you use Harvey Norman or JB Hi-Fi support first.

Grey market purchases are geoblocked and not covered by warranty, support or firmware updates. Made in China Company See above More CyberShack cleaning news and reviews

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards a score between 70 and 80/100 as a fit-for-purpose pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

How we test

We use a panel with different home styles, floor types, levels and some with pets. Each does a quick map and then three or four full runs over a week. Initially, default settings are used, then AI settings.

As the final reviewer, I am armed with the panel’s feedback and test the robot in a constant 50m2 area over two weeks to see if there are any issues.

First Impression

I was curious whether the twins (Mova and Dreame) performed as well as each other, and I think I got too caught up in minutiae to see the forest for the trees. For example, who cares if it’s 10 or 12 mm from the edge? Who cares if it’s 28,000 Pa versus 30,000 Pa? So let’s focus on the Mova Z60. The safest assumption is that the Dreame has equivalent or more features.

It is a standard basic black 35 mm round x 96 mm high (turret retracted, 120 mm raised) robot vacuum and roller mop with a comprehensive cleaning dock. The dock has soft, rounded edges and two floor-cleaning dispensers – one for floor mopping and one for pet odour neutralisation.

It has an extending ‘MaxiReach” right side whisker, a 25.6cm roller mop that extends by 41mm (just past the round robot), and a rotating DuoBrush. It also has StepMaster 2.0 for 40/80mm sill/step climbs.

Our panel puts its cleaning results on par with the Dreame Aqua 10 Ultra.

Note the dirt under the bottom roller. Dreame was clean but Mova was not.

Sensors: Gen 6 AIbot with a roller mop

We have completely updated our Tips for choosing a robovac/mop (Updated for AIBots and roller mops) and introduced a Gen 6 AIBot category. This is reserved for more advanced technology and roller/track mops. What you will find is a lot of lower-cost Gen 4 and Gen 5 models with a roller mop, so be careful about the ‘generation’.

DToF, 360° top turret builds the map. Accurate to about 10m. *

Front 3D Dual-line structured light lasers paint obstacles with dot patterns to assist with recognition. Good to about 1m.

Front RGB camera to assist with AI obstacle recognition for over 200 objects **

Front LED light

Dual mics (for voice control)

Right side edge IR Laser sensor

Ultrasonic carpet sensor

Cliff sensors

Vacuum boost sensor

* Dreame has a Laser LIDAR and DToF turret for more accurate spatial awareness, more precise distance measurement and assessment of things like curtain overhangs and furniture heights.

And the big difference

* * Dreame’s binocular cameras see in 3D and use the dot projector and AstroVision: NVIDIA-Powered Obstacle Intelligence via RL (reinforcement learning). RL is one of three machine learning techniques and is about ‘rewarding’ the AI agent for taking the correct action. It detects over 240 obstacle types. RL encourages the AI agent to explore its environment and work out better ways.

Mova’s AI uses SL (supervised learning) via the ARM processor and lacks the power of the NVIDIA AI chip.

No other review site has picked up on this, assuming the twins are largely the same. Overall, however, navigation and obstacle recognition performance are pretty good.

Maps and Navigation

After you install the Android or iOS app, it performs a Quick Map that covers about 5m2 per minute (10 minutes for 50m2 – average). It is reasonably accurate, identifying about 50% of room names and 100% of floor coverings. For this run, you should complete a comprehensive home prep (see our guide). Then, you set boundaries and no-go zones, and optionally add additional room names.

On subsequent runs, it will update the map and identify any new obstacles. It lacks the subtle ‘RL’ that gives Dreame the confident edge in navigation and obstacle recognition.

Side by side, the Mova is less confident and more timid than the Dreame, which has NVIDIA AI. That’s why the Mova takes a wider berth around walls and obstacles. The Collision avoidance mode (designed to reduce collisions with walls, etc.) gives it a bit more confidence.

Setup: Pass+

Download the Movahome App for Android or iOS and follow the prompts.

It requires you to create a Mova account and agree to its privacy policy and terms and conditions. We have read them, and they appear relatively benign. Servers are located in the USA, Germany, and Singapore (for Australia), and are protected by the privacy laws of these countries. All data, including video (stored on the device – not in the cloud), can be deleted through the app. The account can also be deleted.

A copy of the privacy policy is at the end of the review. It is a later version than on the website. We cannot download the User Agreement (and it won’t screen copy). It is not to be confused with the website user agreement.

The App: Pass+

It is very similar in scope to the Dreame app, presented with a different skin.

Anti-tangle TurboWave Duo-Brush

This is the 17cm wide dual, counter-rotating bristle and rubber brush (same as Dreame HyperStream). Neither had 100% anti-tangle with our 25cm test hair, but they were as good as we have seen.

The right-side whisker operates (on hard floors only) and can extend. On the left underside is a rubber lip that helps direct detritus into the brushes.

These 17cm wide (above average) brushes counter-rotate, drawing detritus in. It and the right side extendable whisker can lift to 10mm to avoid liquids.

It has a dust/hair compression in the internal dustbin.

Vacuum/mop performance Hard floor: Exceed

With 28,000 Pa suction and 4100 newtons downward mop pressure, it’s no wonder that the hard floor result (mop and vacuum) was 99%. This is similar to the Dreame at 30,000/5000.

To be clear, these are impressive figures, but in reality, most robots over 20,000 achieve similar results.

It has a fluffing roller that spins at 1,000 RPM. It resets the mop fibres to prevent matting, enabling maximum surface absorption. It is very good.

Vacuum Performance Carpet: Pass+

The DuoBrush beats the carpet, enabling a much higher retrieval rate of fines that get into the pile. It can mop lift 14mm and has a carpet shield that extends over the mop on carpet. Carpet suction boost is effective. Figures below are for one and two passes (Dreame in brackets).

Short pile 6mm: 79/87% (77/90% – above average – draw)

Carpet medium pile 10mm: 71/85% % (75/85% above average – draw)

Carpet long pile 15mm: Not tested

A shield covers the mop over carpet.

Liquid spill detection: Pass+

It will lift the DuoBrush and the extendable side whisker by 10mm when it encounters a liquid spill. It mops and returns to the base for mop cleaning. It will return to the spill and repeat as many times as necessary.

Cleaning solution: Pass+

The tower has a refillable reservoir for Mova multi-surface floor cleaner that costs $39 per litre. It has more grease-cutting ability than water. It also has a refillable reservoir for Pet Odour reduction solution activated by the Pet program.

Our pet-owning panellist confirms that there is significant pet odour reduction in the designated pet area. One caveat: The Anti-tangle DouBrush was quite effective, but the roller mop and fluffer roller were covered in hair, requiring manual removal.

Our engineer panellist likes to analyse the various cleaning solutions. It is identical to Dreame and contains water, alcohol, C12-14 (surfactant), ethoxylated polyether-modified polydimethylsiloxane (lowers surface tension), coconut diethanolamine (foaming and emulsifying agent), ethoxylated isotridecyl alcohol (fragrance), and 1, 2-benzisothiazolin-3-one (disinfectant).

Pet owners Poo test – Pass+

While all Gen 6 can recognise solid Pet Poo, this also recognises semi-liquid poo, and it will work around it.

When there is liquid, like pet urine, it lifts the rotary brushes and whiskers and stops the vacuum. It will attempt to mop up the liquid and return to the base for cleaning – rinse and repeat. Specific pet AI routines include:

Pet Zone Cleaning Customisation: Automatically identifies objects around pets, such as food bowls and litter boxes, and lets you choose to avoid or clean nearby through the app. This upgrade adds an extra cleaning pass around pet furniture.

Dynamic Spot-Cleaning for People and Pets: During operation, the robot vacuum recognises and avoids pets and people, marking missed areas on the Dreamehome App’s map. After cleaning, it revisits these spots in order, effectively increasing coverage.

Remote Pet Monitoring and Pet Finding: Real-time video calls and two-way voice interaction allow you to talk with your pets.

Large Particles Boost: This mode is specifically for cat litter and pet food. It combines sound pattern recognition with AI camera identification. The app’s map shows large debris, and suction and brush speed adjust when close to it. It also adds a bow-shaped cleaning pattern for small areas.

Dreame and Mova are leaders for pet owners.

Corner Clean: Hard floor – Pass, Carpet – Fail.

Hard floors: The extendable front right whisker is reasonably effective with rice-sized particles.

Carpet: The whisker is disabled, and there is no corner clean due to the round robot shape.

Edge Clean: Hard floor – Pass, Carpet – Fail.

We mentioned the timidity of getting up close to walls and cupboard overhangs, as much as a 25mm gap. The Intelligent obstacle avoidance gets that down to about 10-15mm.

Hard floors: The roller mop extends 40mm to within a few millimetres of the edge skirting.

Carpet: There is about a 100mm gap where the DuoBrush cannot reach, plus however close it can get to the edge. The extendable front right whisker does not operate on carpets. It does not edge clean on carpets.

Cupboard overhangs hard floors: The right side IR radar is too timid and leaves up to 25mm gap. The mop extend is not sufficient to get under the overhangs.

Mova’s website

About a 20mm gap on the carpet, plus a 10cm brush gap under.

Cleaning speed/time per 50m2, 70/30 hard floor/carpet: Pass+

It is a little slower than most, but I would rather have clean than fast.

Default settings: 62 minutes, 1.25m2 per minute, and 65% battery remaining

Clean-genius: 71 minutes, 1.5m2 per minute, 50% battery (above average)

Deep Clean mode (intensive mopping): 1.6 square metres per minute

Second time clean of dirty areas: 1.5 square metres per minute.

Battery and Coverage: Pass+

It has a 14.4V/6.4A/92.16W (same as Dreame), and runtime depends on the cleaning mode—vacuum and mop, vacuum only, mop only, number of repetitions, and suction levels.

In theory, it should get 150+ minutes in eco settings. We found that the run time for the CleanGenius mop and vacuum defaults was about 140 minutes (100m2). That is a little slower than some, but you want clean over speed.

The 6400mAh battery is removable (same as Dreame). Charge time is approximately 4.5 hours.

Clean and wastewater tanks after 100m2- enough clean for another 100m2.

Build quality: Exceed

The Mova Z60 Ultra is a premium product with a premium build and a three-year warranty.

Sill climb: Exceed

While it advertises two-stage 42mm ‘sill’ and 80mm ‘stair’ mode, it is not that simple. The camera detects the sill. If it is 42mm or less, it will treat it as a sill and climb over with some StepMaster raised stilts (Dreame ProLeap) assistance. It won’t do 80mm sills.

If there is a sill/step behind the first one, the camera determines if the robot can leap to the next level based on whether there is enough clear space in front of it. Then, it attacks the subsequent sill. It won’t leap if it considers that it can harm itself. For example, if there is a larger drop on the other side of the sill, it should be marked on the map.

Obstacle Avoidance: Pass+

It recognised over 200 objects (Dreame 240), including clear and opaque liquids. It is a little timid and will vacuum to within about 20-25mm. It tracks conservatively wide around cables and objects.

Several tests with shoes, shoelaces, cables, Lego bricks, etc., were 100% successful. We are confident that it can do unattended whole-of-home cleaning with minimal prep.

Camera mode: Pass

The camera is a low-res QVGA 320 x 240 fixed focus RGB sensor for still and video images. It has a LED light for low-light conditions and works in conjunction with the 3D Structured Light to assist in obstacle identification.

Camera video footage remains on the device—not in its cloud. The camera is important to help identify unknown obstacles or where it may get stuck—not that it did.

It can act as a sentry, take pet snaps, record obstacles or record a video of your clean.

Noise: Pass

Normal: 53-56 dB

Suction boost: 65-67 dB

Dock empty dustbin is 78dB (a few seconds)

Mop washing is <50dB

Mop Drying: <35dB

Voice – Pass

Hey Mova features an expanded vocabulary and works both online and offline. It can connect to Google Home and Alexa, but has a very limited set of commands.

Base station Pass+

It is 545 (H – plus lid open) x 390 (W) x 463 mm (D). It needs the obligatory metre front and .5m side clearances.

It is 230V and uses:

730 W dust empty

1160W mop cleaning

110W air drying (3 hours)

75W charging (4.5 hours)

The robot’s internal dust container is 210 ml (smallish), but it compresses (if enabled). You can adjust the frequency of the dustbin empty. The base has a 3.2L dust bag that should last a couple of months.

The robot’s internal water tank volume is 100 ml (smallish), but a) it’s pretty frugal with water, and b) it refills from the 4L reservoir when mopping washing. The wastewater reservoir is 3.5L.

Mop wash is at up to 80° (Dreame 100°), but it is more than enough. Water heating uses solid-state PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient Ceramic), so it’s safe. The temperature at the mop, however, is closer to 60° – still heaps.

Mops drying uses PTC hot air and takes about 3 hours (adjustable). Again, the temperature at the mop is lower, but it’s all still very effective.

Unlike Dreame, it does not use heated water to fill the internal robot tank. This is not all that important, as water and the cleaning solution are effective enough.

It has UV sterilising lights above the baseboard. The Dreame adds these to the dustbin.

Maintenance: Pass

The following accessories are on the website

Part Frequency Replacement and cost Every two weeks Empty after each use Every two weeks Empty after each use Mop washboard Check every 30-60 days. Robot dust box filter 14 days wash clean $49 Other sensors 30-day wipe clean Station dust bag Empty when the sensor indicates $29 per 3 Mop roller Check after use 30–90-day wash $60 90 days if worn Fluffing roller Check after use DuoBrush pair Every two weeks $109 3-6 months Side brush whisker Every two weeks 3-6 months Cleaning solution 1:200 dilution will last a while $39 per litre Pet Odour solution $49 per litre Kit 3 x mop

1 x DuoBrush

2 x Whiskers

3 x Internal dustbox filters

3 x Dustbin liners

1 x 1L solution

1 x Pet Odour solution $149

CyberShack’s view: The Mova Z60 Ultra Complete is a great robovac/roller mop

Unlike other reviews that did not get into the fine differences between the Mova Z60 Ultra Complete and Dreame Aqua10 Ultra, we have exposed some fundamental differences in AI and intelligence.

The Dreame uses NVIDIA AI and dual 3D binocular cameras versus Mova’s software AI and RGB camera. The hardware otherwise is essentially the same.

The difference is that Dreame is more confident, has better 3D spatial understanding and avoids obstacles better.

But as our panellists found, for overall clean, they are so close it does not matter.

Panellist’s comments

All wood floors: Having recently tested the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra and just tested the Mova Z60 Ultra Complete, I am betwixt and between. They are so similar and clean equally as well. I think the Dreame was more efficient as it spent less time finding its bearings and seemed to avoid obstacles a little better.

Pet Owner: Yeah! Another robot with dedicated pet programs. It is so similar to the Dreame. I could use either.

Grumpy Engineer: Three grand, eh! Technically, the Dreame is better and cheaper, but you never know what will happen at the sales.

Mainly carpet: While it vacuumed very well, its edge clean on carpet means I still need to vacuum all the edges. Dreame was similar.

Panellist’s summary:

Strength: Mopping. The barefoot test feels squeaky clean, and it eventually removes dried-on stains.

Above Average: Carpet Focus vacuum

Hard floor Edge clean: The mop is suitable for cleaning up to about 1-15mm from the wall

Obstacle avoidance: Wider berth than we would like

AI: Not as strong as Dreame.

Criticism: None really. It’s a perfect device.

Verdict: While rotary mops have a place in well-maintained homes roller or flat roller is clearly better.

What would I buy?

Me (as the reviewer): Having recently reviewed the Narwal Flow with trackmop (89), Eufy S2 (90), Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow (87), Ecovacs X11 (86) and Dreame Aqua10 Ultra (90), and now MovaZ60 (89), I can safely say that Joe and Jane average would love any of them even if they shopped piurly on price.

The scant few points difference is more about specific things. For example,

Ecovacs is more of a Gen 5 with a roller mop. It has a Cyclone bagless dustbin base station (great), but it has the smallest roller.

Roborock is more of a Gen 5 with a roller mop.

Eufy S2 is a true Gen 6, and has a Cyclone internal robot dustbin, square shape (better edge and corner clean), 30,000 Pa suction and creates Ozonated water for excellent cleaning. I lean towards these features, but I am not a pet owner.

Narwal is a true Gen 6, uses a trackmop (think flattened roller), and its AI is one of the best. Lovely style. Hard to beat.

Dreame is a true Gen 6 and the one for pet owners. Hard to beat.

Mova is just a tad behind Dreame.

And who knows what new features will come for 2026 that will be previewed at CES 2026 in January.

Mova Z60 Ultra complete rating

It is a Gen 6 AIBot that can do one-pass, whole-of-home, unattended cleaning with little to no home preparation. It is not as smart as Dreame, but pretty well on a par with other Gen 6 AIbots.

Features: 90. It has every expected feature plus extendable mopping, obstacle avoidance, extendable whiskers, pet programs, and great AI software.

Value: 80. RRP is $2999, but shop around because if you get it for $2287 (Harvey Norman), add five points. The accessory pack is a great value add, but look for the best price on Dreame or Mova first.

Performance: 85—It’s 10/10 for mopping, does a slightly better vacuum on carpets than other premium Gen 6 robots.

Ease of Use: 90 – It is Easy to set up, and the quick map is excellent. It should lose points for having no consumables on the site. Good 3-year warranty.

Design: 90 – well thought-out