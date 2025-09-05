Is your robovac camera spying? No!

Is your robovac camera spying? Sensationalist media have reported that some Chinese-made robovac with cameras are spying on you. It is a media beat-up to promote Korean-made robovacs and discredit some of the world’s leading brands.

Let’s start with the ‘mysterious’ report with selected details released when IFA 2025 was showing the world where consumer robovac tech was heading.

On 2 September 2025, the Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA) and Korea Consumer Agency (KCA) released a security assessment of six robot vacuum cleaner brands, including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Narwal, Dreame, Roborock, and Ecovacs, distributed in the South Korean market.

The assessment listed vulnerabilities that could expose users’ interior photographs, allow unauthorised camera activation, and leak personal information.

Samsung and LG products (both Korean-made) performed best overall, whilst Narwal, Dreame, and Ecovacs showed security gaps.

The Mysterious report – we can’t find it

What the report (now apparently removed from KISA, KCA and The Korean Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) websites) reportedly said was:

Narwal, Dreamy, and Ecovacs had insufficient user authentication, while Dreamy exposed personal data on its website.

Oh, the story would not be as sensational without a good bit of intrigue and untrue spying accusations. Yes, if hackers got into your app on your phone, they could access its camera. More later.

What the sensationalist media neglected to add was, “The KCA said all affected companies have since patched the issues”.

The robovac camera spying facts:

The ‘mysterious’ report cannot be located on any Korean website, and no media has a link to it.

No mention is made of specific models or the time frame. The clear intent is to blacken the reputation of Chinese-made robovacs and promote Samsung and LG South Korean ones.

Insufficient user Authentication usually relates to optional two-factor authentication, where when you log in to the app on your phone and receive an SMS or email to verify who you are. This has been long fixed (and we review all affected brands). Why would a hacker want to get into a robot vacuum app anyway? They would need to have your phone, know your username and password, just as they would for any app for any IoT in your home.

All camera information is stored on the device and never sent to the maker’s cloud. Cameras are used for two purposes. First, to identify the type of obstacle and compare it to the internal database, or to help the on-board AI determine how best to clean around the obstacle. Most cameras are fixed focus RGB 320 x 240, very low resolution, designed to ‘see’ only a couple of meters in front. On some, you can also use it as a roving guard or a pet camera.

As far as I can find, none of the makers has a web version of the app and don’t need to store your details on the web. It is more likely that the website stores email details for its loyalty club.

CyberShack’s view: Is your robovac camera spying on you? It’s just sensationalist crap

The Chinese companies mentioned – Narwal, Dreame, Roborock, and Ecovacs are world leaders in the field. They focus on robovacs and are in a race to get you the best tech each year. They sell products globally and frankly could not risk a security breach.

Like all ‘real’ security vulnerabilities, these should be reported to CVE Details and given a CVE number, which reputable manufacturers must fix. There are no open CVEs for any of the manufacturers mentioned.

Bottom-line: Sensationalist crap timed to try to embarrass Chinese robovac makers.

What is more critical are the Privacy policies and terms of use, and CyberShack analyses these and has declared all four Chinese manufacturers’ policies ‘benign’. Most are about their ability to market new products to you, and you can disable advertising.

The South Korean manufacturers’ policies, by comparison, are far longer and more comprehensive.

ECOVACS Australia has a great article on robovac security here.

CyberShack is one of the very few global websites that has a dedicated cleaning category and thoroughly tests and reviews most major brands. Our Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop (2025 cleaning guide) has become an industry bible and is constantly updated to reflect the latest tech.

