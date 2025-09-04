Eufy Omni S2 – takes robot vacuum/mops far beyond the next level (first look)

The Eufy Omni S2 has taken robot vacuum/mop technology well past all current offerings and produced what is arguably the best of 2025.

We have one here for review, and it’s out at our four panellists’ homes, undergoing all manner of torture tests. We will have a full review.

We thought the Eufy S1 Pro – the robot vacuum/mop that rewrites the book (cleaning review) was revolutionary and started the roller mop revolution that others are just now embracing.

Well, the Eufy Omni S2 has taken all the S1’s good points and improved them well past the next generation.

Here are a few of the Eufy Omni S2 impressive points:

A new AeroTurbo cyclonic dustbin

The widest roller mop at 30cm (HydroJet), and it extends 15mm out to edge clean beyond the robot’s width. It has a 15 Newton downward force and cleans itself six times a second.

Dual left and right front asymmetrical whiskers. The right is a ‘CornerRover’ that extends well past the robot chassis. Most robots only have one right whisker

30,000 Pascals (100 Air Watts) suction, well above the competition.

14cm dual split DuoSpiral roller brush with both bristles and rubber that beats the carpet and won’t tangle.

Electrolysed water for 99.99% sterilisation and superior cleaning with water

Cleaning solution dispenser for improved grease cutting

Fragrance cartridge for the robot

A very well-designed 12-in-1 cleaning and charging dock with hot water washing, hot air drying, and dirt detection (keeps washing until it is clean).

35mm sill climb and 42mm double threshold climb.

Very good app and useful AI.

Matter compatible

And best of all $2499 is available in Australia in October (TBC)

Our panellists’ early comments include

Love the battery % readout.

Superb obstacle recognition (200+ recognition) and avoidance from the 3D ToF LIDAR, RGB Camera and IR sensors.

Identifies 40+ dirt and stain types and how best to clean them.

3D Matrix Eye 2.0/ClearView 2.0 is much better at identifying pet waste and liquid messes. It uses AI for the best cleaning strategy.

Handles pet hair really well.

Shag pile vacuum up to 50mm – a Shagadelic first ‘Baby’.

Superb carpet lift. Carpet cleaning is well above average.

Small footprint dock at 387 (W) x 476 (D) x 670mm (H), and a very small clear area in front and sides is required.

Improved manual cleaning – no fiddly pull-out bits.

Details will appear on the Eufy AU site soon.

CyberShack Eufy news and reviews

Eufy Omni S2, Eufy Omni S2, Eufy Omni S2, Eufy Omni S2