Eufy Omni S2: Robovac with a roller mop exceeds clean (review)

The Eufy Omni S2 is a new generation of robovac with a roller mop that exceeds previous clean concepts. Does it clean that much better? You bet.

Last year, we saw the Eufy S1 Pro – the robot vacuum/mop that rewrites the book was revolutionary and started the roller mop revolution that others are just now embracing. Then came the Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni, which improved on the Eufy’s edge cleaning ability, but they were both pretty much concepts that needed some more work.

Recently, the Eufy Omni E28 – world’s first combo robovac/mop and portable spot cleaner came along and showed material improvements to the S1 Pro water and cleaning system that have again been improved for the S2.

Enter the Eufy Omni S2 (and Ecovacs X11 – review to come), and although the exterior remains similar, the changes are more than skin-deep.

Eufy Omni S2 base specs

30,000 Pascals suction – the highest to date

First on-board cyclonic dustbin

HydroJet 2.0 Roller mop water delivery system is more effective

Roller mop manual cleaning has been vastly simplified

Roller mop now extends 15mm (10mm past the robot body)

New DuoSpiral roller brush is tangle-free and gets more out of carpet

35mm sill climb and 42mm double threshold climb

AI system supplements the camera for improved obstacle avoidance

AI systems are well advanced, making for more ‘automatic’ setup and clean.

Detergent dispenser helps clean the mop and the floor

On-board fragrance dispenser can bring freshness to the home

Omni Station can wash and dry the roller mop.

Matter compatible.

Cheaper at $2499

Roller versus rotating versus platten mops

If you don’t know, robot vacuum/mops typically have a static/vibrating platten or dual rotating mop pads. To be clear, these are ‘dragged’ over the floor and quickly become soiled, requiring a wash every 15-20m2 to avoid dragging dirty water over the floor.

The Eufy Omni S2 borrows from its Mach1 power mop technology. Clean ‘ozonated’ water (and optional floor solution) correctly saturates the roller through 32 pipes and squeegees to remove dirty water into an onboard wastewater tank, cleaning it hundreds of times a minute.

How we test?

We test at four panellists’ homes and mine as the reviewer to see how a device performs in homes of different sizes, with various floor surfaces, and with pets, etc. The same panellists also reviewed the Eufy S1 Pro. More comments later.

The question is “Is this the best for whole-of-home unattended clean?” Well, if our panellists are anything to go by, all wanted to keep this!

Eufy expects it to be in retail stores in October (TBC).

Australian Review: Eufy Omni S2 robot vacuum and roller mop Model T2081

Pre-production firmware (not retail sale version) 7.4.11 As of 9 September 2025. We will update this review if firmware upgrades change operations.

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

First Impression: Love the design and Omni station’s small footprint

This is the first of the second-generation 2025 robovacs with roller mops we have seen. Under the bonnet, a lot of thought has been put into the redesign, especially the dirty water system.

There are several design features that the panel appreciated.

Dual, left and right (extendable) side whiskers. Single whiskers that tend to flick detritus out of the way.

The roller 30cm full-width mop now extends 15mm

The split 14cm DuoSpiral rotary brush gets more out of carpets and does not get tangled.

30,000 Pascals (100AW) makes a big difference on carpets.

The Omni station has an informative colour display that shows battery charge and the state of the robot. It’s the simplicity of seeing the information instead of a bunch of LED indicators.

The Robot’s internal AeroTurbo 2.0 cyclone dustbin means power remains constant instead of dropping off as it fills. It also allows maximum suction to get to the floor.

It looks classy with subtle lighting of the station, robot and cyclone. The Ozone ring indicator is a nice night light.

28mm mop lift height means it can vacuum higher pile carpets.

The fragrance cartridge (Citrus and Basil, Bamboo and Sage and Bergamot and Lychee) is a nice touch, although most will never replace it.

You can tell that AI is assessing every move and working out how to best clean.

Sensors – Exceed

It has no turret, meaning it can get under 100m cupboard overhangs and low furniture.

dToF solid-state LiDAR 120° mapping

3D Matrix Eye depth 2.0 perception (dual RGB Cameras and IR sensors)

A TrueAI sensor builds a 3D obstacle model to identify it accurately.

Carpet sensor

Cliff sensors

Left Wall sensor

Bumper sensor

Rear parking sensor

It meets our Gen 5 as defined in Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop (2025 cleaning guide), meaning capable of whole-of-home, unsupervised, vacuuming and mopping.

AI Features – verging on Exceed

AI is everywhere – even the latest toothbrush tells me how best to brush my teeth. While AI is meant to be helpful, most is intrusive and not as good as the old ways. For example, the Roborock Seros 10 uses old-school recognition, and its cousins, the Saros 10R and Z70, use AI. I think the Saros 10 is a 10-out-of-10 because its AI is still developing.

Eufy AI is still developing, but it’s ahead of the pack, having two generations and more to perfect its actions. We are not seeing the constant need to rotate to find its location, or the need to avoid obstacles by 100mm or more. It’s much more self-assured. It even solved a new dead-end maze test where there was only one way in and the same way out.

It has been trained on a large language model (LLM) that enables it to identify rooms by name, set zones, re-clean, navigate, 200+ objects, obstacles, floor types and 40+ stains, allowing it to clean as efficiently as possible. And if it encounters something different, it can handle that.

In other words, you can expect it to perform unattended whole-home cleaning, avoiding obstacles, adjusting suction pressures, and adding more cleaning for dirty patches, among other features.

Panellists found that, over four runs each, the robot became smarter and faster, passing all Gen 5 expectations.

The App – vastly simplified as AI can better decide than you can

The App for Android and iOS is simpler, as many decisions are now made by AI for you. Some may not like this, but we found superior cleaning every time AI was used.

For example, Pet Mode assumes that you need it to implement pet protocols (we don’t fully know the extent of these), including a pet cleaning zone to identify where pets are ‘nesting’, repeat spot cleaning around the zone, large particle boost and improved liquid and solid pet waste management.

Quick map is fast

Eufy has set a new standard of about 1 minute per 10m2 and producing an incredibly rich 2D and 3D map that got even better when used. It also identified carpets, rugs, and it was very easy to add no-go zones, etc.

Map: Exceed

It can hold three maps for multi-level homes. It can vacuum and mop without the base station, but it is best to move it to each level, as it needs it for mop cleaning and emptying the dustbin. Eufy announced MarsWalker takes the S2 robovac to greater heights – a step climbing dock that does it all for you.

Navigation: Exceed

One of the problems with AI-driven robovacs is their constant need for location reassurance. One brand constantly rotates every few square meters to find its location, and that takes time.

This is a logical robot in that it performs the U-shape clean without the usual ‘confusion’ of other robots that sometimes clean the same area several times. After a few runs, it knows the home and reduces the cleaning time through efficient routing.

It also has decent Wi-Fi reception and no issues with swapping to mesh satellites.

Vacuum tests – Pass+ to Exceed

Remember, this is a combo vacuum and mop or vacuum only. Its strength is on hard floors, where both work together. It advertises 30,000 Pascals and 100 Air Watts (The S1 Pro was 8000 Pascals). Results are 1/2 passes.

Vacuum Boost enabled Low Pile Carpet: 84/90%. Above average, but still some issues with static-charged lint and tissues.

Vacuum Medium Pile 9mm: 78/85%. The DuoSpiral gets into the pile nicely.

Vacuum High Pile: Eufy claims a maximum pile height of 50mm and a mop lift of a total of 28mm. One panellist has a 20mm carpet (not shag), and it cleaned that well. As it is white/cream, they would not use or reference a sample. I have a thick 5 x 5 m2 ‘Lamington’ rug (lots of different strands) that has defeated all robovacs. The Eufy Omni S2 ploughed into it and started cleaning, quickly filling the dustbin. However, about every three to five minutes, it would stop, and the app would show ‘pause’. The app could unpause it, and it would continue for a few more minutes. It did not appear to damage the robovac, but we suspect its duty cycle on maximum boost is only a few minutes.

Vacuum Pet Hair on short pile carpet: 88/90%. One of the best performers.

The DuoSpiral Bush was impressive in its long and pet hair handling.

This is the first robot to attempt to clean this and apart from needing a rest it succeeds.

Mop hard floor: Exceed

It has a HydroJet 28.9cm, 180RPM Roller mop with 1.5 kg downwards pressure. Dual scraper/squeegees remove the waste. It was noted that it uses less water than most robots.

Vacuum and Mop Hard floor: 97/98% first pass (almost perfect).

You can set the mop to return for wastewater empty and cleaning from 15-45m2. Panellists were asked to test this based on their flooring, and we recommend cleaning after 25m2 for dusty environments and 100% hard floors to 45m2 for well-maintained floors.

Summary: It is almost perfect on hard floors but needs an extra pass on the carpet, especially if you have a static lint issue.

Pet Poo test – Pass+

Pet poo is a robot killer. Most robots plough straight in and clog the whiskers, rotating brush/throat/internal dustbin, wheels and mop pads. It is a horrible job to clean this properly.

It correctly identified the faux pet poo and steered around it.

AI liquid detection: Pass+

It recognises 40+ mess types – liquids, semi-solids and more, and raises the side whisker and rotating brush so liquid is not sucked into the vacuum, leaving a horrible internal mess to clean (few bots can do this). This is important if you have incontinent pets, and it passed with yellow liquid (emulating urine), meaty Bolognese (emulating diarrhoea) and faux solid pet poo.

Obstacle detection: Pass +

3D MatrixEye 2.0 can see out to 10 metres and, in our tests, as close as 100 mm. It identifies the obstacle and response and plots a course around them. We tried with Lego bricks, thongs, power cables, runners (with shoelaces widely spread), pet toys and a cooking pan. Where it recognised the obstacle, it cleaned within 50mm. Where it did not, it was more conservative at around 100mm. We understand that if it regularly encounters the same unrecognised obstacle, it can clean closer.

It has superb obstacle avoidance with not one fail– perhaps the best seen to date. This means it can achieve the Gen 5 nirvana of one-pass, whole-of-home, unattended cleaning.

Torture test – Exceed

We have a blind alley test that has only one way in and the same way out, with limited room for the robot to manoeuvre its way out. It took a few tries, including crab walking, reversing and even a tentative push, to find its way out. We noticed on subsequent runs, it took the test in its stride – straight in and out.

The 98mm height and no turret mean it can get under most cupboard overhangs, but the right side sensor sees the cupboard and so can’t get closer.

Edge Clean corner on hard floors: Pass+

It extends the mop, complete with small rubber guide wheels, to ensure it stays close (<.5mm) to the skirting board. The right whisker also extends and gets most detritus in the corners.

It also has a left whisker – most robots don’t. It was above average, thanks to its square shape.

(R) very close (L) the cupboards fool the edge sensor.

Edge Clean corner on carpet: Passable

The mop retracts over carpet, leaving the 14cm DuoSpiral rotating brush to clean. The robot is 310mm wide, leaving about 90mm on either side that can’t be vacuumed. All robots have this issue.

This is slightly better as it has dual left and right whiskers to help clean, and the auto-suction boost gives the robot a little more coverage. Corner clean on the carpet is adequate, and it will ‘crab-walk’ (corner in) if it detects more detritus.

Clean time: Pass+

Because it has an almost full-width mop (30cm) with an extension, it can vacuum and mop hard floors in a single pass, completing our 50m2 test in 47 minutes. AI clean added about 5 minutes, mainly due to more edge cleaning. This is faster than most robovacs.

Carpet will take about twice as long as it would to do two passes to cover the 17cm rotary bush.

Coverage: Pass+

Coverage depends on the settings and floor types. In our 50m2 test, we got close to 3.5 times on one battery (150 to 175 minutes) and one base station clean water fill.

It seems very water-efficient, particularly as the mop is continuously cleaned in the robot instead of the more wasteful base station.

Battery: Exceed

The Eufy S12 Pro had a 4600 mAh replaceable battery, and the S2 has the same ‘battery cover’. We can only assume the S2 has the same battery type, probably upgraded to 5200 mAh or more to cover the 30,000 Pascal suction.

The charge was about 3 hours, and the run time was up to 150 minutes on vacuum and mop.

Robot Internal Capacities

Clean water 240ml

Wastewater 220ml

Dustbin 250 ml

These are more than adequate if you set the correct times to return to the dock. We did not get any notifications about whether these were empty or full. It appears that the dustbin does not have a sensor.

Build quality – Superb

The robot and UniClean station ooze quality and great design. Plastics are thick and heavy.

We cannot comment on longevity except to say it is built like a keeper. Our only criticism is Eufy’s 1-year ACL warranty, and I have been assured that they will cover manufacturer’s defects for much longer. They have local warehousing and support in Melbourne.

Noise – Pass

Noise at 1 metre ranges from 60dB (default) to 80dB at the station. It is a tad noisier than some Gen 5s.

Voice – Pass

It supports Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant and Siri Shortcuts. It also supports Matter protocol (not tested).

UniClean Station – Pass+

Rotary and platten mops need a large cleaning station ‘garage’ to wash and dry the mop pads. The Eufy roller mop is continually cleaned in the robot, so the cavernous garage is not necessary. The Omni adds a secondary ‘deep wash” when docked (still in the robot chassis) and hot air drying to the Omni, but that does not add bulk or depth.

The Omni is 380 (W), 450 (D) and 670mm (W), and the water tanks lift off the top. You need to allow 1.5 meters front and .5m side clearance – a smaller footprint than most docks.

3L clean water covers up to 150m2

2L wastewater

2.5L dustbag

60° soak mop clean

Standard 55° drying (4.5 hours) and 60° rapid drying (3 hours).

Auto Mop wash: You can set the return for a mop wash by room or duration (slider from 15 to 85 minutes). Remember, the mop is cleaned hundreds of times a minute anyway, so this is an extra clean! Initially, we set it a 15 minutes, the same as the auto empty dustbin, but as we have a relatively clean home, we found 30 minutes, or more, was fine, and we used less clean water.

The robovac returns every 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes to empty the dustbin (standard or low-noise empty) into its 2.5 litre dustbag. As the AeroTurbo 2.0 cyclone compresses the internal dustbin detritus and maintains suction, you can select a longer period.

When the robovac is finally finished, it does a final 60° intelligent soak wash and 55° hot air auto-dries for either 3 or 4.5 hours.

Cleaning solution – Pass

The UniClean station takes a $29.95 600ml pack of hard floor cleaner. It mixes this at a 1:100 ratio and should cover over 12,000m2 per bottle. It was helpful for dried stain removal.

But the Ozonated (hydrolysed) water does an excellent job, and you may not need the solution.

Eufy Omni S2 maintenance

If you own a PowerMop, you will understand the need for occasional manual cleaning to maintain the best mop. This is easy, and the mop roller motor tilts out for easy access.

While spare parts have not been listed yet, the S1 Pro was

Mop $29.95

Dustbag x 3 $29.95

Side brushes x 4 $19.95

Internal dustbin E11 filters washable x 2 $29.95

Roller and brush guard $39.95

Eufy Omni S2 robot privacy: Minimal risk

Robovacs generally present minor privacy concerns, unlike, say, security cameras. The privacy provisions are typical and benign, and the camera is not used for surveillance. It is stored on the device and erased every clean.

Eufy (Anker) sell mainly outside China and complies with the EU GDPR and California Privacy regulations. It also accepts the governing law of the country you live in.

Its primary use is machine telemetry for firmware improvements, and they can advertise to you (opt-out).

CyberShack’s view: The Eufy Omni S2 takes the S1 Pro to new heights. Well, it’s MarsWalker, does!

Eufy has successfully applied the power roller mop system to a robot vacuum/mop, which makes it better at mopping than any other we have reviewed.

This enables the clever design of the UniClean station and a square robot. S1 Pro was good – this is even better.

It aced every test, cleaned the whole home in one pass, and cleaned itself afterwards—who could ask for more?

We are going to hold onto this for a while and will update if new features come to the app.

Q: Is it perfect? A: Pretty damned close!

At this stage, we have not reviewed the plethora of reputable brands of robovacs released at IFA. Its closest competition will be the Ecovacs DEEBOT X11 roller mop, but we know Narwal, Dreame, and Mova are all launching their versions.

What we will say is that Eufy treads its own innovation path, and others follow. Given our few weeks of testing with four panellists and me, I would be surprised if it’s not our best robot of 2025.

Panellists’ comments

Love the battery % readout.

Superb obstacle recognition (200+ recognition) and avoidance from the 3D ToF LIDAR, RGB Camera and IR sensors.

Identifies 40+ dirt and stain types and how best to clean them.

3D Matrix Eye 2.0/ClearView 2.0 is much better at identifying pet waste and liquid messes.

It uses AI for the best cleaning strategy.

Handles pets and pet hair really well.

Shag pile vacuum – a Shagadelic first ‘Baby’.

Superb carpet lift. Carpet cleaning is well above average.

Small footprint dock at 387 (W) x 476 (D) x 670mm (H), and a minimal clear area in front and sides is required.

Improved manual mop water cleaning – no fiddly bits.

Panellist’s summary:

Strength: Mopping. The barefoot test feels squeaky clean, and it eventually removes dried-on stains. Ozonated water is good – you don’t need the cleaning solution.

Above Average: Carpet vacuum, speed and battery life

Hard floor Edge clean: The mop is suitable for cleaning up to about .5cm from the wall

Obstacle avoidance: Superb and now includes liquid recognition

AI: Taking over the world. Let it make the decisions because it is better than I can.

Criticism: None really. It’s a very good device

My take: I think the panellists are getting a little spoiled and have seen a perfect Gen 5 device.

Eufy Omni S2 rating

It is a Gen 5 BrainyBot that can do one-pass, whole-of-home, unattended cleaning with little to no home preparation.

Features: 95. It has every Gen 5 feature plus exceptional extendable mopping, obstacle avoidance, Ozone water, dual whiskers (right extendable) and outstanding AI software.

Value: 90. It has reduced the price by $200 over the SS1 Pro.

Performance: 90—It’s 10/10 for mopping, but overall, it does a similar job on carpets to other premium Gen 5 robots.

Ease of Use: 85 – It is Easy to set up, and the quick map is excellent. The one-year warranty is not class-leading, but you have ACL protection, and this should give you a good five years, especially with the user-replaceable battery.

Design: 90 – well thought-out and extensive under the bonnet improvement on the S1 Pro.

Eufy Omni S2, Eufy Omni S2, Eufy Omni S2, Eufy Omni S2, Eufy Omni S2