Eufy Omni E28 – world’s first combo robovac/mop and portable spot cleaner (review)

The Eufy Omni E28 is the world’s first combo robovac/roller mop with a lift-off portable spot cleaner for carpets and upholstery. It’s an innovative piece of kit!

Eufy never follows the others and often rewrites the book. Its Eufy S1 Pro – the robot vacuum/mop that rewrites the book (cleaning review) was the first to introduce the roller mop and ionised water for cleaning. That is a superb whole-of-home Gen 5 robot vacuum and mop. The 2025 model is being launched soon, and it has taken roller mopping to the next level.

And its Eufy 3-in-1 E20 robot, stick and handheld vacuum (cleaning review) was the first to incorporate a lift-off stick vac, using the robot’s motor/dustbin.

And just in case you don’t need the portable spot cleaner, it has released the Eufy Omni E25 – the same robot without the spot cleaner for $200 less.

Why the Eufy Omni E28 (and E25) are special

In 2023, Eufy was the first to release the handheld Eufy Clean Mach V1 Ultra – an excellent vacuum/mop and steam cleaner. It pioneered the new roller mop technology, which is found in the Eufy Omni E28 (and E25). It is pretty much the same as used in the S1 Pro, which is still one of the best robovac/mops that gives the absolute best vacuum/mop for hard floors.

We will discuss why it is one of the best later, but suffice it to say that robovacs/roller mops are the next big thing.

Next is the spot cleaner. It is more of a convenience cleaner for small patches of carpet or upholstery. It uses heated water (not stream), and the bristle head is 85mm wide. It does a great job on small areas, such as chairs, but it is onerous for larger areas. As an added benefit, it’s a great wet vacuum that washes and cleans simultaneously.

Roller versus platen or rotating mops

If you don’t know, robot vacuum/mops typically have a static/vibrating platten or dual rotating mop pads. To be clear, these are ‘dragged’ over the floor and quickly become soiled, requiring a wash every 15-20m2 to avoid dragging dirty water over the floor.

This full-width roller mop rotates at 180RPM with a measured flow of clean water. Two squeegee blades constantly remove the dirty water to a wastewater tank. It is constantly cleaned by the robot in use, which means that the dock does not need cleaning, just drying.

How we test

We test at four panellists’ homes and mine as the reviewer to see how a device performs in homes of different sizes, with various floor surfaces, and with pets, etc. The same panellists also reviewed the Eufy S1 Pro early this year. More comments later.

It is very similar to the S1 Pro but has gained an extendable right whisker for better edge and corner cleaning.

It has lost the S1 Ozonated water cleaning but gained a cleaning solution dispenser in the base.

Carpet cleaning is better. The new dual brush gets more out of the pile

The spot cleaner works as advertised, but makes the base station larger. The E25 may be more popular.

The S1’s fiddly manual water tank and roller clean is vastly improved – far simpler.

It is higher (110mm) than the S1 (96mm), limiting its use for cupboard overhangs.

Australian Review: Eufy Omni E28 robot vacuum/mop and spot cleaner Firmware 4.0.27. As of 29 July 2025.

Website E28 Product Page

E25 Product Page

Both Manual RRP E28 $1999

E25 $1799 From Harvey Norman (currently $1698), Good Guys, eufy online Warranty 1-year ACL Made in China Company eufy is an Anker Innovations brand. Directed Electronics Australia and New Zealand exclusively distribute it. Anker is a Chinese electronics company that produces computer and mobile peripherages, including phone chargers, power banks, earbuds, headphones, speakers, data hubs, charging cables, torches, screen protectors, security cameras, and more under multiple brands.

CyberShack Eufy news and review

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

First Impression – solid, substantial

Design-wise, the Eufy Omni E28 sports middle-age spread with a fairly chunky 387.4 (D) x 361.54 (W) x 301.9 mm lift-off spot cleaner. It houses a squat 2.5-Litre clean water tank, a 1.8-Litre wastewater tank, a motor, a hose, and a cleaning head. That sits on a docking ‘garage’ where the mop is hot air dried (it is cleaned in the robot).

The robot is also squat at 327 (W) x 346 (D) x 111mm (H) x about 5kg, but I can see why it needs that height for mop lift and of course, the external top turret.

It seems very well-made (as we expect from Eufy).

Smarts and Intelligence – Gen 5

It meets our Gen 5 as defined in Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop (2025 cleaning guide), meaning capable of whole-of-home, largely unsupervised, vacuuming and mopping.

360° 3D LiDAR turret. It appears to mix the traditional spinning IR Laser with Blue LEDs. It is very accurate for home mapping.

LED headlight for low-light use.

RGB Camera. Typically, this would be used in conjunction with an IR line laser or a dToF sensor, but it appears to rely solely on AI for obstacle recognition and detection. Again, it is very good.

Right wall sensor. Usually, it would be a straight IR sensor. Given its high level of accuracy, we suspect it is a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor.

Bumper: Which is seldom used.

Carpet detector: It is ultrasonic, and we suspect AI uses that for dirty spot detection and cleaning

Cliff sensor.

AI Features

Eufy has used a little less hardware to achieve more, and it’s all down to AI. We first saw this with Roborock Saros 10R – new Gen 5 AI mapping and obstacle avoidance tech compared to more traditional Roborock Saros 10 – the thinnest, smartest robot vacuum/mop.

If you sense a hesitancy over what is better – traditional obstacle detection versus AI, you are right. We are traditionalists, but AI is continually improving, and Eufy’s navigation and obstacle detection results were at least on par with those of the S1 Pro.

It has been trained on a large language model (LLM) that enables it to identify rooms by name, set zones, re-clean, navigate, 200+ objects, obstacles, floor types and 30+ stains, allowing it to clean as efficiently as possible.

In other words, you can expect it to perform unattended whole-home cleaning, avoiding obstacles, adjusting suction pressures, and adding more cleaning for dirty patches, among other features.

Panellists found that, over four runs each, the robot became smarter and faster, passing all Gen 5 expectations.

The App – Pass+

The app is less comprehensive than the S1, but it is apparent that AI makes more decisions, so it lacks some of the granularity. This is not a bad thing—default settings are fine.

Maps – Pass+

Quick map is fast – about 10m2 per minute. The map is accurate, and most rooms are correctly identified. It has the full suite of map edits.

It can hold four maps for multi-level homes. The base station must be moved to each level, as the robot needs to be refilled with water and its internal dustbin emptied.

Navigation – Pass+

This is a logical robot that does the edges first, and then performs the U-shape clean without the usual ‘confusion’ of other robots that sometimes clean the same area several times. After a few runs, it knows the home and reduces the cleaning time through efficient routing.

It also has decent Wi-Fi reception and no issues with switching to mesh satellites.

Panellists noted that it occasionally spent time reorienting itself before resuming cleaning. This is a feature of AI-driven navigation and was evident in the Roborock S10R.

AI-see (and LED)

AI-See gets to know the home. It improves cleaning patterns over time.

The RGB camera understands 200+ obstacles and recognises 30+ stain types. It avoided all obstacles, leaving about a 10-20mm gap.

It does not detect liquids and stop the vacuum.

Vacuum Cleaning tests – Pass+ to Exceed

It advertises a maximum of 20,000 Pa (at the motor) and has addressed much of the air loss of the S1 with a new design, so more suction gets to the floor. It has heaps of suction, and it is best left in AI mode to vary suction as needed.

Remember, this is a combo vacuum and mop or vacuum only. Its strength is on hard floors, where both work together. Results are 1/2 passes.

Vacuum Low Pile Carpet: 82/90%. Boost IQ enabled. Above average.

Vacuum Medium Pile 9mm: 85/85%. Above average

Vacuum long pile: One of the few that can handle 25mm feature rugs

Vacuum Pet Hair on short-pile carpet: 77/87%. Similar to the best performers.

Vacuum and Mop Hard floor: 96/97% first pass (almost perfect)

We suspect the above-average carpet results come from the new dual-beating brush that gets into the pile.

You can set the robot to return to the base station to empty the dustbin

After every room or task

15/30/45 minutes

Panellists were asked to test this based on their flooring. We recommend empty after 30 minutes, except where you have pets, then 15 minutes is best.

Summary: It is almost perfect on hard floors but needs an extra pass (or two) on the carpet, especially if you have a static lint issue.

Carpet – Pass+

It has a very effective Auto Suction Boost and can handle carpets up to 25mm (most robots cannot go above 10mm).

The floating DuoSpiral roller brush provides some ‘beating’ for more effective carpet clean.

Mopping – this is the best yet – Exceed

It has a HydroJet 28.9cm, 180RPM Roller mop with 1.5 kg downwards pressure

Dual scraper/squeegees remove the waste. It was noted that it uses less water than most robots.

Let’s visualise for a second what it can do. Let’s say you drop a cup of tomato sauce on the floor. A static platen mop with plough on through, getting clogged at the leading edge and dragging sauce everywhere it goes. A 180RPM rotating pad mop will spin the sauce sideways, and if it is on a grainy surface, rub it in.

The roller mop will pick up the sauce with clean water and squeeze out the dirty water.

We tested it on very dirty, hard floors with dried coffee, dried avocado, mud, and other contaminants, and it handled them all. It also has auto-spot cleaning for dried-on liquids.

Pet Poo test – Pass+

Pet poo is a robot killer. Most robots plough straight in and clog the whiskers, rotating brush/throat/internal dustbin, wheels and mop pads. It is a horrible job to clean this properly.

It correctly identified the faux pet poo and steered around it.

Its pet mode is solely about more efficient vacuum and dustbin empty.

Speed

Non AI: 46 minutes 50m2 55% battery remaining

AI: 48 minutes 50m2 53% battery remaining

The main difference was that AI performed more edge cleaning (44 vs 36), showing it identified more obstacles.

This is faster than most robovacs.

Coverage – Pass+

Battery-wise, you should get 100 minutes and about 100m2.

Water-wise, the clean water tank used about 10% per 50m2, so it could achieve 500m2.

It seems very water-efficient, particularly as the mop is continuously cleaned in the robot instead of the more wasteful base station.

Dirt Inspection – Eufy Labs – Pass+

It will auto-inspect the room after completing a full house cleaning to ensure no dirt or stains are left behind.

Battery – Pass+

The 14.6V/5.2A/76W battery charges at 20V/1.8/36W in about 3.5 hours

Eufy claims: 110 minutes for an 82m2 standard mop and vacuum, and 180 minutes or 135m2 vacuum. These are accurate.

Noise – Pass+

Quiet mode：<55 dB

Turbo mode：<57 dB

Maximum power mode：<62 dB

Robot internal capacities – Pass

Dustbin 250ml

Clean water 180ml

Wastewater 120ml

These are more than adequate if you set the correct times to return to the dock. We did not get any notifications about whether these were empty or full. It appears that the dustbin does not have a sensor.

(L) Cleanm water after 100m2 (R) wastewater

Obstacle avoidance and torture test – Pass+

After Quick Map and a couple of cleaning runs, we run a torture test including power cables, USB cables, shoes and long shoelaces, blind alley (that few ever make it out of), Lego blocks and faux pet poo. The aim is to see if it gets stuck, lost or tangled up.

It has superb obstacle avoidance and AI mess recognition without a single failure. This means it can achieve the Gen 5 nirvana of one-pass, whole-of-home, unattended cleaning.

The 110mm height means it cannot get under typical cupboard overhangs and low furniture. The best we have seen is the Roborock S10 at 88mm.

Corner Rover Extendable right whisker – Pass+

The extensible right whisker reaches well past the robot’s external dimensions and also does a crab walk to maximise sweep under cupboard overhangs. It also has a left whisker – most robots don’t. It was above average, thanks to its square shape.

DuoSpiral Dual roller brush – Pass+

Panellists were impressed with the DuoSpiral brush for its different but efficient way of dealing with pet hair and its carpet-beating ability.

Edge clean – Pass+ on hard floor and fail on carpet

It really hugs sideboards on hard floors, and the left and right whisker brushes do a good job.

On carpets, as with all robots, the roller brush leaves a 10cm gap on either side.

Sill climb – Pass+

It can climb 21mm sills.

FlexOne Portable spot cleaner (E25 also available without) – Pass

This is an 85mm wide mini-brush head using heated water from a 50mm slot and reasonable suction to remove water and stains. The Flex One unit lifts off the base and connects to 240V power. It works on carpet or most upholstery fabrics.

There is a handheld spot spray solution. It can also act as a liquid vacuum. It has a self-cleaning function as well.

It has a maximum run time of 30 minutes and then requires a 3.5-hour cooldown.

Panellists felt the results were satisfactory in small area spot cleaning. The Pet owner found that the bristles were too easily clogged with short pet hair.

It left surfaces with about 20% moisture, which takes around a day to completely air dry. A hair dryer brings this back to 5% after about 10 minutes.

It’s a good idea, but the E25 (no spot cleaner) would be a better buy.

Voice – Pass

It has a limited Google, Alexa and Siri vocabulary. More here.

Dock – Pass+

As it does not need a docking bay to clean the mop (done in the robot), all it needs is a dustbin empty, and hot air dry.

It is 371.5 x 484 x 464mm x 10kg with .5m on either side and 1m in front

Clean water 2.5L

Wastewater 1.8L

Dustbag 3L (empty when prompted)

Cleaning solution reservoir. This is for the mop only and not for FlexOne.

Hot air mop drying 35-50°

LED always on – night light.

Maintenance – Pass

The design improvements over the S1 Pro make this very easy to clean. The combo clean/wastewater tank lifts out, and the filters are easily accessible.

The mop motor tilts to allow for easy mop removal, and it was very clean, obviating the need for a manual wash.

Spares are listed on the website.

FlexOne Brush $29.95

Duo rollers and brush guard $39.95

Dustbags 3 pack $29.95

Battery $149.95

Roller mop $29.95

Whiskers x 4 $19.95

FlexOne cleaner (sold out)

Floor cleaner (sold out)

Bundle (sold out)

Eufy privacy – minimal risk

Robovacs generally present minor privacy concerns, unlike, say, security cameras. The privacy provisions are typical and benign, and the camera is not used for surveillance. It is stored on the device and erased after every clean.

Eufy (Anker) sell mainly outside China and complies with the EU GDPR and California Privacy regulations. It also accepts the governing law of the country you live in.

Its primary use is machine telemetry for firmware improvements, and they can advertise to you (opt-out).

CyberShack’s view: The Eufy Omni E28 (and E25) offer a whole-home unattended cleaning at an excellent price.

Having used the S1 Pro for a while now, I am a great believer in roller mops. The Eufy Omni E28 (and E25) have improved on the S1 cleaning and harnessed AI to effectively do more with less to enable a better price.

Panellists’ comments

Mop efficiency: Hard floors – roller mops rule!

Vacuum efficiency: Hard floors – excellent. Carpet – above average

Obstacle detection: for objects larger than 50 x 50 mm. Basic home prep is required. Leaves about a 10mm gap around them.

Corner clean: Hard floor average. Carpet – no

Edge clean: Hard floor crab walk is good. Carpet – no.

Multilevel map: Yes, but you must move the base station

Under cupboard overhangs or low furniture: at 110mm – no

Navigation: Excellent map and fast

Large home: no, especially with 100-minute run-time and six-hour recharge

Pet-poo: Yes, but liquid detection is missing.

Bouquets: Improved clean/wastewater tank clean

Brickbats: FlexOne is fit for purpose for small spot cleans, but there are better options.

Eufy Omni E28 (and E25) Ratings

As it is under $2000 we rate it as a value Gen 5

Features: 90. It has every Gen 5 feature plus exceptional mopping and obstacle avoidance.

Value: 90. Bargain compared to other Gen 5 robots.

Performance: 90. It is 10/10 for mopping, but overall, it does a similar job to other premium Gen 5 robots.

Ease of Use: 90. It is Easy to set up, and the quick map is excellent.

Design: 90. Well thought out, and the improvements over the S1 system are excellent.