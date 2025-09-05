Eufy MarsWalker takes the S2 robovac to greater heights

The Eufy MarsWalker is a floor-climbing carrier for its new Eufy Omni S2, solving the issue of robovac cleaning on multi-level homes.

We have not seen it yet, but it’s a fascinating, innovation ‘think outside the box’ device that we have come to expect from Eufy, which always treads its own path.

In essence, it is a tractor-wheeled, climbing-assisted dock that automatically ‘swallows’ the S2 and can carry it up a variety of straight L-shaped and U-shaped stairs.

It then cleans that floor using the appropriate multi-map and takes it back to the Omni station downstairs for a dustbin dump and mop clean. It handles more than one floor, too, by building a 3D map of the entire home.

Sadly, it has not learned to handle a lift 😁or clean said stairs, but it saves taking eh Omni station and robovac to each floor.

Eufy MarsWalker may fit other Eufy robovacs

Eufy says it will fit other future Eufy robots, so it’s not going to become an expensive one-off accessory.

The MarsWalker comes with its own charging dock. Price and availability TBA.

Eufy AU cleaning website

CyberShack cleaning news and reviews