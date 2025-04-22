ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI – its best window cleaner yet

The ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI is a robot window cleaner with a storage case, retractable power cable, and a 110-minute battery for more portable operation.

The technology has been upgraded since the 2022 W1 to include

Dual side x 3-nozzle micro spray system for more accurate coverage.

Gravity acceleration and optocoupler sensors.

WIN-SLAM 4.0 intelligent planning system for 30% cleaning efficiency over W1.

Multiple Cleaning modes*: fast, thorough, heavy duty, deep and edge cleaning

Up to 110 minutes on a 4500mAh battery and 55m2 (depends on cleaning mode).

Dual charge – battery and/mains power. 3+hour charge

Improved synchronous belt climbing system and 5500Pa suction

Edge mode improves edge cleaning to within 2mm of the frame.

37% faster than W1.

5.5m retractable power cable acts as a 100kg safety cable, and the case has a suction bottom.

It must be used with Ecovacs window cleaning solution with fast dry characteristics.

Uses ECOVACS Home app and Yiko voice control

63dB quiet

Return to the start point

271(L) x 271(W) x 77(H)

Minimum window size 30 x 40mm and at least 4mm thick

* The online manual (not the brief printed manual) mentions Split Zone Cleaning for panels up to 8m wide. It is not obvious in the app, but it is under ‘Remote Control’, which has Water Spray, Spot Clean and Zone Clean.

Does it work?

We have reviewed several window cleaning robots, and there are many caveats to getting that perfect streak-free finish. We recommend reading our guide first – Window cleaning robots – sparking windows can be easy.

The ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI comes closer than all before it.

Out of the box, we tested on a five-panel bifold (each test on a separate panel)

Thorough mode (A denser cleaning path with edge cleaning for thorough and complete cleaning) left a streaky mess!

Deep: (A dense cleaning path for removing heavy dirt) and ditto with no edge clean

Fast: (Fast cleaning for removing light dirt) and highly ineffective

Heavy duty: (Segmented wiping, efficiently removes heavy dust, suitable for large areas with high dust accumulation). A minor improvement.

The bottom line is that it won’t turn a sow’s ear into a silk purse. To be fair to Winbot, we have had renovations for the best part of three years and finally finished them in January 2025. When I say renovations, I mean the worst kind, with masses of dust, cement dust, detritus, and paint. We also live by the sea, and our windows were grimy and dirty.

Thus began the preparatory work to allow Winbot to do its job

Pressure wash (removed dust but not grime)

Blade scraper to remove paint spots and baked-on detritus

Hand wash with a plastic scourer pad and dishwashing liquid to cut and remove grime.

Squeegee with methylated spirits (1/2 cup), vinegar (1/4 cup) and water (2 cups)

At that stage, the windows were clean, so we had to wait a month to re-test.

The real proof of the pudding is in the eating, which refers to the tests in the review. The results ranged from satisfactory to excellent.

Australian Review: ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI robot window cleaner

Product Page

Manual Price $999 From Ecovacs Online, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Good Guys, Ecovacs store

Price $999 From Ecovacs Online, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Good Guys, Ecovacs store

Avoid online and international stores as they don't have an AU warranty. Colours Black Warranty 2-year ACL Made in China Company Ecovacs Robotics is a Chinese technology company best known for leading the development of in-home robotic appliances. Founded in 1998 by Qian Dongqi, Ecovacs has a commanding lead in the Chinese market and is #1 in Australia.

CyberShack Ecovacs news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show that it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – The carry case is a valuable addition

Apart from the convenience of storing the robot in the case when not in use, it:

Houses the batteries, making the robot lighter

Has a retractable 5.5m power and safety cable

Has mode control

Allows Yiko voice

It has a couple of design areas that could be improved.

After being stored in the case for a month, the robot’s damp cleaning pad smelled very musty. The manual should clarify that the pad should be dried or removed for storage.

There is no ‘cutout’ for the mains power cable, meaning the back hatch must remain open. It would be easy to have a notch.

The cable retraction button was hit and miss. Invariably, it would work.

Aside from that, it reminds me of a small esky with a handle up top and a suction pad for safety and stability underneath.

The robot is a typical square style with a nice ‘leather’ handle and a better dual-sided spray system. A 100kg breaking strain cable tethers it to the case.

Setup – Easy – Pass+

You can use it straight out of the box. Just fill the 60ml reservoir with Ecovacs cleaning fluid (a 230ml bottle inbox), attach a wetted microfibre pad (2 inbox), place on the glass, and switch on (assuming the case is charged—it takes about 3 hours). Or you can skip charging and plug the case into the mains power source.

The App – limited value

The Ecovacs Home App is limited, but the firmware needs to be updated periodically.

The Winbot must be powered on (long-press the power button) to make a Bluetooth Connection (it does not use Wi-Fi).

It features cleaning mode selection (you can also do this on the case), remote control (use the smartphone screen as a trackpad), maintenance schedule, Yiko voice volume, and auto-spray.

The Terms of Use and Privacy provisions are benign. It collects usage data only.

Intelligence – Pass+

Ecovacs claims it has Intelligent route planning, auto back to start point, and cleaning path memory. We saw that you can place it anywhere on the glass, and it will climb to the top and start cleaning – it works.

Glass types – Pass+

The glass must be >4mm and flat, transparent, coloured, or opaque. It can have a slight tilt – we tested it to about +/-30°. To start, hold it against the glass and press the power button. To release, press the power button for a few seconds.

You should be able to use it on mirrors, shower screens, and frameless pool safety glass, but these may not have definite edges, so experiment first.

Power – Pass+

The internal power brick draws a maximum of 240V/2A/480W when used in dual mode – charge and power the robot. Most of the time, it was closer to 200W.

The internal power pack provides 24v/4a/126w to a 24V/4.5A/108W battery for about 3 hours of charging.

Battery run-time depends on the mode. The claim is 110 minutes on Fast Mode and 155m2, and I am sure there is a scientific basis for that.

In Thorough mode, it ran for 70 minutes (7 minutes per 1.33m2 panel), covering about 13m2 (at least 2-3 times, so closer to 40m2).

This hatch needs a cable notch when running on power.

Cleaning solution – Pass

Ingredients include deionised water, alcohol, Nonionic surfactant, Pigment, Essence, and a preservative CMIT/MIT (.01-0.2ww%). You don’t dilute it!

The 13/40m2 test above required 2 x 60ml fills. There is a visual fill level, but no sensor to use with the app.

The solution is $37.50 per litre, and we estimate that a typical 3-bedroom home with a mix of full—and half-height windows will use about 500ml.

Do you have to use it? It provides superior cutting and drying power compared to tap water. We tested tap water on a well-maintained window; it left streaks and did not dry quickly. If tap water contains too much calcium or salts (soft water), it can create scale (like a coffee maker) and block the nozzles, so use distilled water.

Additionally, the micro-spray nozzles could be blocked if other liquids are used, voiding the warranty.

Suction power – Pass+

It claims 5500Pa (Pascals). The W1 has 2800Pa and is more than enough.

Fall-protection – Pass+

The increased suction and 5.5m cable help eliminate the need for a separate safety rope. It also has a 30-minute battery backup in case of power failure.

The likelihood of falls is minimal, and most owners don’t use the optional tether except for high-rise glass.

Washing speed – Pass

This depends on the mode. It is about 2.5 minutes per m2 in Fast and 6 minutes in Thorough.

Esge Clean – Pass+

It gets to within 3mm of the edge—far closer than the 10mm of the W1. This reduces the need to clean (wipe and dry) all four edges (inside and out).

Cleaning – Pass+

With the caveat that we had to do extensive window surface preparation a month before this time around, the Through mode left largely streak-free glass. You can save some time using the Fast mode for internal glass.

It had issues with this door handle. The underside.

If you look closely at the glass, it is in poor condition as it is 4m from the ground. We ran it four times on Through, and it was more than acceptable.

Cleaning pad – Clean it frequently – Pass

It comes with two microfibre ‘H’ shaped cleaning pads, specially developed for the ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI with a higher water and dust retention rate.

First, wet the pad, then hand-ring dry it (not too damp, as a wet pad will leave streaks) and attach it. You can use both sides, but ensure they are not too wet before use.

The pads need regular changing and cleaning. A tell-tale sign is that they start leaving streaks. This can be due to a dirty pad or getting too wet from the micro-spray.

Cleaning is a matter of rinsing under running water and removing the grime. We used a Dishmatic Dish brush with a general-purpose pad and some dishwashing detergent to clean the pads. This is more effective, but you must rinse the pad thoroughly to remove any trace of detergent and tightly hand-wring the water out.

Our rough guide was to clean the pad about every 6-10m2 for inside and 3-6m2 for external use.

Noise – Pass

It varied between 65-70dB at 1 metre – not overly noisy.

Maintenance – Pass

The only consumables are the cleaning solution and cleaning pads. After use, wipe over the Winbot and clean the tyre tracks and roller sensors.

We are concerned that the micro-spray nozzles are not user-replaceable (they are on several other brands), and it is vital to use only the approved cleaning solution.

There is no reason that it will not last many years.

230ml/1L WINBOT cleaning solution $14.90/$37.50

2 x cleaning pads $20.90

Bundle 1L and 2 pads $67.40

Sage Advice

Keep the Velcro pad clean after every second window. When it’s wet or dirty, it will start to leave streaks.

Check cleaning fluid levels. Keep the 230ml bottle for refills.

You must return to the window every few minutes

CyberShack’s view – ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI is excellent with a few caveats

If your windows are well-maintained, this will give terrific, clean, streak-free results. If they are filthy, you must pre-clean them first.

We found the key issues were constant supervision, the need to clean pads frequently, refilling the solution, and minor edge cleaning. However, this is similar to all the other Windows robots I have tested.

Could I have manually cleaned the windows faster? Yes, but it is back-breaking work, and the robot can do high-level external windows that would require a ladder to reach.

Competition

While the competition still uses old tech, the ECOVACS WINBOT W2 Pro Omni is quite a leap forward.

At this stage, competitive brands like Roborock, Eufy, et. al., don’t have offerings but are coming. ECOVACS is well placed to remain the leader.

Rating 87/100

The W1 scored 86/100 as it was the most advanced robot of 2023 (you can get it for $599 at Harvey Norman). Product Review Australia had an overwhelmingly positive 91% experience. It is harder to compare with any other window robot because of its two-part ‘case and robot’, making it extra special.