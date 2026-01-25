Dreame Z30 Station stick vacuum and auto-empty dock: quality and efficiency (review)

The Dreame Z30 Station stick vacuum and auto-empty dock is the middle child in the Dreame range. It’s a great vacuum from a good company.

The middle child often feels the need to compete with both the younger and older siblings for attention. In this case its purely about suction and tools – they share most familial traits.

Z20 Station $799 (250AW)

Z30 Station $999 (310AW this review)

Z50 Station $1499 (330AW, more tools and a pet deshedding tool)

Grey Market Warning

Dreame suffers from excessive parallel importing and grey marketing via online markets. From January 2022, Dreame has no responsibility for the purchases of products from an unofficial marketplace of the business.

Australian Review: Dreame Z30 Station stick vacuum and auto-empty dock

As of 25/01/2026.

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards a score between 70 and 80/100 as a fit-for-purpose pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

First Look: Dyson, move over, way over!

It is easy to compare the Dyson Gen5Detect and the Dreame Z30 station. Dreame has more suction and motor speed at 380AW/150,000 RPM (280AW/135,000 RPM). It has a very similar removable battery, height, weight, look, dust counter readout, dust detection light, HEPA 14 (Dyson HEPA version not specified) and most importantly, the auto-empty dock (Dyson – no).

And frankly, it matches Dyson quality and build – it looks and feels more premium than its price tag. Dyson’s usual price is $1549, but I have seen some runout sales, as it will be superseded by the V16 Piston (315 AW) from $1349 to $1649, depending on tools.

Last word on Dyson, as I have both the Gen5Decect and the Dreame Z30. Dreame is far easier to use, more comfortable in hand, more powerful and lower cost.

Readout: Pass+

It has a power button and a button to switch between the three power modes. The LCD screen shows real-time cleaning data (dirt detection 10/50/200/500 um), and auto-optimising power for efficient and precise cleaning. You can select Eco, Auto and Turbo.

Dirt detection was similar to Dyson based on the test sample.

Modes: Pass+

Eco is fine for hard, polished or sealed floors. It gives the longest battery life.

Auto selects the power level you need for any floor. Some early reviews felt it was laggy, but we found it super responsive.

Turbo is for long-pile carpets and very dirty areas. Chews the battery.

Runtime: Pass+

Dreame claims 90 minutes and approximately 220m2 coverage in Eco mode with the non-motorised combo tool. For our 50m2 test area, we found:

Eco Mode: 60-80 minutes Eco with non-motorised tools

Eco Mode: 40-60 minutes with motorised Omni-brush

Auto mode: 40-50 non-motorised tools

Auto mode: 30-40 minutes with motorised Omni-brush

Turbo: 10-15m Turbo with motorised Omni-brush

The figures vary because of different floor surfaces, and the shorter times are with 30% carpet coverage.

Mororised Illuminated Ombni-Brush: Pass+

It has CelesTect, Dreame‘s proprietary blue light dust detection technology, with a 140° angle and 30cm distance to reveal hidden dirt, dust, and debris on hard floors and carpets. I found it as effective as Dyson’s green LED detection.

And we thought the floors were clean!

The brush has an anti-tangle comb and an adjustable inlet size (allows for larger detritus).

The right side cleans to within 7mm of an edge, and the ultra-slim 55mm head height gets under cupboard overhangs.

In our test with 100 grams of mixed sand, rice and Nutrigrain

Hard Floor: 100% on first pass

Short-pile carpet: 92% on first pass and 97% on second pass

Most stick vacs (Dyson or almost any other brand) generally get 90%+ on hard floors with Nutrigrain being the culprit. On short-pile carpet, it was marginally better than Dyson.

Other tools: Pass

The review unit came with

Combo crevice and soft brush tool

Dusting Brush

90° flexible angle for tube (fits top or bottom)

Motorised mini-brush

Three brush accessory mount

All were well-made and fit for purpose.

Ergonomics: Pass+

It is 2.2kg plus the extension tube and brushes. It has a pivoting head and a trigger-like grip that evenly distributes the weight over the wrist. Overall, a nicer experience than the heavy Dyson at 3.5kg plus tube and head.

I found the Auto setting was just right, and the dirt detection and powerboost highly responsive. It even handled our lamington rug on Auto, where others require Turbo settings.

It is perfect on auto on hard floors and carpet. The detection light is as good as Dyson’s.

Auto-empty dock: Pass

It is kind of large at 1300 (H) x 350 (D) x 330 (W), including the vacuum. You can select manual or auto-empty.

It has a 3L replaceable dustbag to empty the 600ml stickvac dustbin. 99% of the tests emptied the dustbin, but we found that if there was longish hair, it could get stuck. That’s easy to fix by removing the dustbin and manually emptying it.

(L) The long hair formed a ‘hair net’ and stopped the complete auto-empty.

The dustbags (same for Z20/30/50) are (genuine) $79.95 for six and (third-party) about $35 for $25

There are three filters. The stickvac has a prefilter and a HEPA 14 99.99% filtration to 1um, which is washable. The station has a washable filter. These are not listed on the Dreame AU website.

Battery: Pass+

It has a 29.6V/3.1/91.76Wh, nominally 3200mAh. We listed real-world runtimes earlier.

It claims four hours for a full charge, but it took more like 4.5 hours.

The battery pack is removable and can be replaced.

$207.99 Original

<$120 generic from Aliexpress plus shipping

Maintenance

Dreame recommends you tap out and wash the Z30’s filter every four to six months, so you’ll only need to replace the filter if it becomes damaged.

CyberShack’s view: The Dreame Z30 Station stick vacuum and auto-empty dock is streets ahead.

It’s more efficient, cleans better, is more balanced in the hand, and provides a high-end cordless vacuum experience without the premium price tag.

But then it’s not hard to do better than a Dyson. Last year, we reviewed the Shark PowerDetect IP3251 stick vacuum with Empty station, which blows Dyson away, and I have used it since. It was $999, but savvy shoppers can get it for $799. The Shark has a few tech features that the Dreame lacks, but the cleaning experience is very similar.

The Dreame Z30 is highly competitive and really comes down to a personal preference.

Dreame Z30 ratings

70/100 is a pass mark. Dyson scored 90 and Shark 94.

Features: 95. Auto-empty dock, CelesTect light, auto-power adjustment

Value: 95. At $500 less than the comparable Dyson, it is a bargain

Performance: 95. A good 20-30% more cleaning efficient than a Dyson Gen5detect

Ease of Use: 95. A self-empty clean station makes this a breeze

Design: 90. – Fantastic Plastic, but well made and should last the distance.