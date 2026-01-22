Aiper Pilot X1 Model HAH3: a stickvac for the pool (review)

The Aiper Pilot X1 is essentially a cordless stickvac for the pool. If for those times you just need some extra clean.

I want to segue and explain why cordless poolbots, skimmers, and now stickvacs are necessary and far more economical than the traditional methods.

Most new pools use a cartridge filter, similar to a HEPA filter in an air purifier. These are generally 10-20 μm. While you don’t have to backwash them, you do have to clean your pool cartridge filter every 2-4 weeks with a hose, plus a deep chemical clean every 1-3 months. This is triggered by the pressure gauge rising 7-8 PSI above normal, or immediately after heavy debris, parties, or algae blooms, or as usage and environment dictate more frequent attention.

Meticulously pressure hosing a cartridge filter every 2-4 weeks is a bloody pain and takes at least an hour with a decent pressure hose to get it really clean and back to being effective. Seriously, the amount of water and effort expended is dreadful. If you don’t clean them regularly, the efficiency drops exponentially as the ‘gunk’ sticks to the surface of the pleats.

After pressure hose cleaning, chemical filter cleaning costs $25-35 per 500g, and you need a garbage bin or similar that fits the cartridge – generally 100 litres of water. So cartridge filters may be cheap and effective, but have huge hidden running costs. However, they are at least twice as efficient as a sand filter (20-40 μm).

Sand filters only require backwashing every 1-4 weeks when the pressure rises 8-10 PSI. But depending on size can use 300-1000 litres (200-300 LPM) and the rinse cycle takes 100-300 litres. This is an absolute waste of good pool water.

But little known is that these need a chemical deep clean every 1-2 months for oils/sunscreens, by adding an acid degreaser to the sand bed and backwashing again after 24 hours. It requires acid, usually a mix of trisodium phosphate (TSP) and muriatic acid, which are toxic and require you to wear protective rubber gloves, goggles and a mask when cleaning. Costs about $30-40 plus backwash wastage.

The best filtration is Diatomaceous Earth (DE), which can get down to 2-5 μm althoug Zeolite filters are not far behind. DE also needs to be cleaned every 4-6 weeks (8-10 PSI above normal). This is more complex, involving opening the filter, removing the DE ‘grids’, pressure hosing the DE and detritus off the grids, an optional grid soak in muriatic acid and water, reassemble and add the recommended quantity of DE through the filter box. Replacement DE is about $100 for 20L. DE is potentially harmful to beneficial insects, pets, and humans if inhaled, causing respiratory irritation or more severe lung issues with chronic exposure, so wear a mask.

My segue was to prove that the regular use of cordless poolbots, skimmers, and stickvacs catches the floating and floor dirt, giving the filter a significantly longer time between cleans.

Less Debris in Filter: By trapping leaves, dirt, and debris in its own basket, the poolbot or skimmer prevents the main pump filter from getting clogged, resulting in fewer backwashes for sand/glass filters and fewer cleanings for cartridge filters.

Reduced Strain on Equipment: Because they do not rely on the pool pump, they ease the overall strain on your filtration system. You can reduce filter time to that required for saltwater chlorine production.

Far lower Water Consumption: Reduced need for backwashing directly leads to lower water loss, with some reports indicating up to a 70% reduction in water waste.

Improved Chemical Efficiency: By removing organic debris before it breaks down, the polbot/skimmer keeps the pool cleaner, which can reduce the amount of chemicals required to maintain water balance.

While the robot has its own filter basket, this takes scant minutes and it less intensive task than cleaning a main pool cartridge filter or backwashing a sand filter.

Australian Review: Aiper Pilot X1 cordless pool stick vac Model HAH3

As of 22/01/26

Website Aiper AU

Product page

Manual RRP $499.99 (seen as low as $399.99)

Also bundle offers with Aiper poolbots

Aiper offers a trade-up service for older Aiper, Dolphin, Beatbot, Wybot, Betta, etc., up to A$225. This can be used with any other Aiper offers. From Aiper and approved pool supply companies. Warranty 36-month ACL covers manufacturer’s defects, battery and motor, excluding consumables and fair wear and tear.

Aiper offers a trade-up service for older Aiper, Dolphin, Beatbot, Wybot, Betta, etc., up to A$225. This can be used with any other Aiper offers. From Aiper and approved pool supply companies. Warranty 36-month ACL covers manufacturer's defects, battery and motor, excluding consumables and fair wear and tear.

45 Day no-questions-asked return policy. Made in China Company Established in 2017 by Richard Wang. HQ in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Earlier products were launched via Kickstarter. Aiper claims to make the world's best cordless robotic pool vacuum cleaner. As journalists, we must ignore unsubstantiated claims.

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards a score between 70 and 80/100 as a fit-for-purpose pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

How we test

CyberShack provides 100% independent reviews—we receive no payment and take no prisoners. We take our responsibility very seriously. Our testing and review methodologies are sound, but we can only report on how we found any device and how it worked for us in the same test environment. We test for:

Compliance with Australian standards. ✅

Battery life and recharge times. ✅

Cleaning efficiency and time. ✅

Pool cleanliness (subjective). ✅

Ease of use. ✅

Navigation and obstacle avoidance (not relevant).

Compliance with marketing claims. ✅

We cannot test how well it stands up to extended use.

Aiper is confident in its products and offers a 45-day return policy. Aiper has left its robots with us for long-term testing.

First Impression: Why? Then, it hit me

I am basically your typical pool maintenance sloth. The surface of my pool is kept eternally clean by a solar-powered skimmer (Read Aiper Surfer S2 – skims the pool to keep the filter clean). That is important as the neighbours’ Norfolk Pine relentlessly sheds in the pool.

What makes it to the floor is the fine brown pollen, and the poolbot (Read Aiper Scuba X1 Pro: adds smarts to the essential poolbot) catches it in its 3 μm filter basket. We don’t run the poolbot daily – once or twice a week for about 90 minutes.

After this really heavy rain, we wanted a swim, and the Aiper Pilot X1 came to the rescue. Then it occurred to me that this would be great for tanning ledges (it operates in as little as 20cm of water), stairs, and for those with steep fillets (the curve to the floor).

Speed and ease: Pass+

It sucks 4800 litres per hour, so it moves as fast as you do. You can use it for spot cleans or the whole pool.

It is remarkably easy at 3.3kg to manoeuvre, and its small square head gets into corners and tight spots. Its IPX8 rating is for cleaning to a depth of 3m (the extension pole is 1.8m plus the body).

All you need to remember is that it has a shallow water mode (<50cm) and a deep water mode (up to 2.5m).

Filter: Pass+

It has a 1-litre two-stage filter – 360 μm basket and then 100 μm cotton sock. The latter is better than most poolbots unless they have a 3 μm sock. Simply lift it out (like most powered mops we review) and give it a quick rinse.

It handled big gum leaves and 100mm twigs.

Battery: Pass

The claim is 45 minutes. Our tests have been anywhere from 25 to 55 minutes, so that is verified. It is not designed for large or heavy-duty jobs. Charge time is up to 2.5 hours.

The battery is 10.8V/2.6A/28W – it is not huge to keep the weight down. It should be good for 1000 full cycle charges, and be service replaceable to keep the IP rating.

Build quality: Pass+

It appears well-made. I would not like to drop it too often on hard surfaces. The three-year warranty is excellent.

Maintenance: Pass+

It’s brand new, so there are no parts on the website yet. You will be able to buy replacement filters, chargers and parts.

CyberShack’s view: The Aiper Pilot X1 is a very handy addition to a poolbot

It is so simple to use that even an 8-year old child can do it. Kids don’t like dirty pools, and having this poolside means they can clean to their heart’s content.

It is perfect for pools, spas, water features and fish ponds. If you have a lap or plunge pool, then this may be all you need.

If we had one minor concern, it is that the 1-litre filter can fill quickly.

Aiper Pilot X1 Rating

We cannot give this a rating as it’s the first pool stick vac we have reviewed, but overall, it does what it promises at a reasonable price. It’s a 10/10.

Yes, I will buy one!

Pro

Great for spot cleaning of hard-to-reach places, stairs and ledges

Light and manoeuvrable

Easy to use and shallow/deep water modes are excellent.

Decent battery life (if you are happy with 35-45 minutes

Easy to clean

3-year warranty

Con