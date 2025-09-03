TCL C8K QD Mini LED TV – premium performance at a non-premium price (review)

The TCL C8K Quantum Dot Mini LED offers a premium TV experience that surpasses OLEDs in brightness, at prices several hundred dollars lower than comparable OLED TVs.

Now, I will not begin any review without being 100% objective, so let me justify the above. Let’s compare it to the 2025 LG C5 EVO OLED. We will omit any specs that are the same.

Item TCL C8K Mini LED 65” LG C5 EVO OLED 65” (mid-range) RRP/Size $2999/3999/4999/9999 65/75/85/98” $3299/4299/5999/7999 55/65/77/83 Warranty 3 years 1 year Panel Mini LED WHVA WRGB OLED OS Google TV LG WebOS Contrast

Static Contrast 50,000,000:1

7000:1 Infinite Nits peak (2 to 5% window) 4500 1000 Nits full-screen SDR 650 to 750 300 Dimming Zones 1680 Each pixel is a light source DCI-P3 gamut 97.1% 97.3% Black Level White Level 9/10

10/10 10/10

10/10 HDMI 2 x 2.1 and 2 x 2.0 4 x 2.1 Speakers 90W B&O

4.2.2

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 40W

2.2

Same Wi-Fi/BT 6/5.4 6/5.3

I will always assert that OLED is best if you have good room ambient light control, but having seen these two side by side, the TCL blows me away. Far brighter, more sumptuous colour, nearly perfect black levels, perfect white levels, and I can live with 2 HDMI 2.1 ports.

The RRPs (1/9/25) are very rubbery now. For example, we have seen the 65” LG C5 as low as $2,950 plus delivery. The TCL 65” C8K has been seen as low as $1,799. Do the math.

A fairer comparison is with the Sony Bravia 9 mini LED, which is 75”/$6990. The TCL is far brighter, has better HDR highlights, lower input lag and a higher refresh rate.

The mini-LED/Quantum Dot versus OLED versus brand dilemma

Every year, mini LEDs get better and brighter. Mini LED replaces full-sized LEDs for Edge-lit (cheap), Direct-Lit (backlit, no local dimming), Full array with some local dimming, and Full-Array Local Dimming (FALD). Basically, mini LED is the brightest backlight for an LCD screen.

It still uses the venerable LCD ‘gate’ technology, so it can’t quite achieve the inky blacks that OLED can. All LCDs suffer from blooming/haloing around moving white objects on dark backgrounds. However, this has 1680 dimming zones and handles blooming very well.

This is TCL’s fourth-generation mini LED panel using a new high-brightness mini LED and a super condensed micro lens for far more even brightness and better halo control.

Australian Review: TCL C8K (65” as tested)

Note: This model is unique to Australia and cannot be compared to the US 110V model or the Global QM8K. It is a replacement for the 2024 C855.

First Impression – don’t know how TCL does it, but very glad they do

There is a psychological condition called cognitive dissonance, where we don’t equate good with cheap. Well, let me reconcile that feeling because I can say that this TV with another badge would cost much more. I have been reviewing TCL TVs since 2013, and they have consistently delivered more for less.

In part, this is because TCL owns CSOT, one of the world’s largest panel makers, which supplies Samsung, LG, and many other brands with LCD, Mini LED, and soon technologically advanced inkjet-printed OLED panels. It has pioneered new technologies, including this WHVA panel. Compared to a VA panel, it offers better viewing angles, significantly higher contrast, deeper blacks, a zero border, and improved reflection management.

And in part that because TCL is globally #1 for market share in:

Mini LED

85+” big TVs

Google TV

And nipping at the heels of Samsung (16% total global market share) and TCL (14%)

Back to this TV. It looks well-made, B&O tuned sound, has a three-year warranty, and has enough weight (23.1 kg) compared to cheap 65” TVs at 12 to 15kg.

My initial impression was to don my sunglasses – I don’t think I have ever seen such a bright TV.😎

This is the best HDR picture quality we have seen from a mini LED TV, and it’s not far off OLED.

We reviewed this TV at Charlie Browns CyberShack TV studio, so we could not measure all specs. Some are sourced from the public domain. But more importantly, Charlie asked, “How did you find it?”.

“I would put it on my wall – it’s that good!” (and I am an OLED snob).

Flush wall mount or Desk mount (65” as reviewed)

It is 1434 (W) x 860 (H) x 368 (D) mm, with a height-adjustable centre pedestal desk stand, and is only 50mm deep, weighing 23.1 kg for wall mounting. It features cable management channels and is compatible with seamless wall mounting using the right VESA 300 x 300 (depending on panel size) mount.

On the left side is power, and on the right are AV inputs, all under a lift-off cover.

Remote – Pass

The RC833A features black plastic, non-backlit, IR and Bluetooth capabilities, and is voice-capable, utilising two AAA batteries. TCL has sensibly left the numeric buttons, so you don’t have to wade through an EPG to change channels. There are six presets for this otherwise standard Google TV remote.

Google TV Android 12 Security patch 2/5/25 – Exceed

Google/Android 12 TV is easy to use. Log in via your email account, set up Wi-Fi (or Ethernet), and agree to sign your privacy away (all TV brands now want to know everything). TCL also wants you to sign in for TCL added-value features, but you don’t need it for Google TV use. If you want privacy, set up a junk Gmail account.

We won’t go into Android TV 12 except to say that it has all Australian digital free-to-air channels and a vast array of apps. It also utilises Google Assistant to enable voice control through Google Home. It supports Apple HomeKit and Chromecast. It also features standardised reporting of display modes, HDR formats, and surround sound formats – ensuring manufacturers are held accountable.

It has enhanced privacy, and you can now delete the unique Advertising ID. You will still receive advertisements (very few), but they will be anonymous. It also has the beginnings of Google Gemini AI.

We have requested that TCL provide its formal OS update policy. In the EU, it must support TVs with security patches and parts for a minimum of eight years.

Ports – Pass+

2 x HDMI 2.0 (one eARC)

2 x HDMI 2.1chroma 4:4:4 for PC clarity

1 x USB-A 3.0 5V/2A/10W

1 x USB-A 2.0 5V/.5A/2.5W (mouse/keyboard support)

Optical Out

Ethernet 100Mbps and supports DLNA media servers

TV aerial

Wi-Fi 6 dual band 2.4 and 5Ghz, 2 x 2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.4 Tx/Rx for peripherals, earphones and speakers.

Missing: 3.5mm headphone port (we could not find it)

While everyone wants 4 x HDMI 2.1, this setup is more than adequate, especially as the eARC port uses an HDMI 2.0 port.

Screen – Exceed

This utilises a new CrystGlow WHVA screen, which offers the high contrast of a VA screen and the improved colour saturation and viewing angles of an IPS screen. It increases the ‘real’ viewing angle, not by 40% as claimed, but allows the VA panel to be viewed from a slightly off-centre position, rather than having to sit literally directly in front. It also allows for a bezel-less edge-to-edge panel.

The next innovation is TCL’s super condenser micro Lens over the mini LED light source. It allows the backlight to sit far closer to the panel (called micro-OD), meaning more light gets through. TCL has developed a Dynamic Lighting Bionic Algorithm that works in conjunction with Transient Response and Bidirectional 23-bit technology for improved halo management and uniformity.

Halo management comes from a huge number of dimming zones

65” 1680 zones

75” 2176

85” 2880

98” 3840

Given that it can potentially reach 4500 peak HDR, its HDR/HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision IQ and IMEX Enhanced content is superb.

The panel’s black level can be as low as 0.4 nits, meaning it is nearly black (pure black in OLED is technically zero nits).

Colour accuracy – Exceed

Out of the box, the test TV had 97.1% DCI-P3 of the 1.07 billion colours and tones and a Delta E colour accuracy of 2.2. While this is quite good (anything under four is), we tweaked a few settings and believe we could bring it down to 1 with professional calibration.

It supports Calman auto-calibration, as well as ColorSpace software.

Our tests’ primary colours, red, green, and blue (RGB), were 100% accurate in SDR (standard dynamic range). Secondary and tertiary colours (such as skin tones) were accurately represented.

Pewrfect SMPTE reference colours

75% primary colours are pefect.

Contrast is excellent (above and below)

SDR Modes and Image Comparison

Presets include Vivid, Standard, Sport, Filmmaker Mode, Movie, Game, PC, Intelligent, and IMAX.

Below is the same image. Look for differences in the black background, lipstick and eye shadow and details in the hair texture.

Vivid induces too much black crush in the background.

Standard – all our tests were in this mode. Natural colour

Intelligent was the best compromise between brightness, colour and contrast.

Movie – great if you have a dark room.

Filmmaker – you need an even darker room

Sport increases primary colours and reduces tones.

Game – cuts unnecessary details and tones.

PC – new mode that works with Windows PC and its defaults.

Brightness – Exceed

Nits tested in 2% and 100% window on Movie mode.

SDR

Peak 2112/702

Sustained: 1500/645

HDR

Peak 3500/800

Sustained 1800/675

These are well above what SDR and HDR10+/Dolby Vision IQ need. Frankly, you cannot run this TV at sustained maximum brightness and get good colour accuracy and contrast. So, let’s simply call nits ‘bragging’ rights.

Very few TVs (apart from OLED) can show1% brightness with such clarity.

Black levels were 2 to 12. Most mini LEDs are 4 to 12.

White levels were exceptional from 243 to 254.

Contrast – Best we have seen on mini-LED

We were unable to measure this. Dynamic contrast is claimed at 7000:1, and we accept that.

It has a maximum static contrast of 7000:1, which is significantly higher than all LED/LCD TVs and most Mini-LEDs. Contrast is the difference between the blackest black and the whitest white, and only OLED exceeds this, as each pixel is switchable on/off, giving pure black and white with infinite contrast ∞:1.

This means that on movie and filmmaker, you can achieve blacks as low as 1.4 nits, and with some calibration, as low as 0.4 nits.

Very few mini LEDs show clear delination above 96% – this gets to 100.

Contrast in 5% increments show clear delineation.

Contrast in 1% increments shows clear delineation.

Gradients – Pass+

The only place you see the difference between the 8-bit+2FRC and 10-bit is in gradients and minor colour banding. TCL C8K is very good.

Uniformity, sharpness and DSE – Exceed

DSE in an LCD panel means inconsistent luminance performance across its surface area. It can appear as random splotches, uniform lines, wide bars, and sometimes vignetting (slightly darkening toward the corners).

The TCL C8K did not exhibit any significant DSE, resulting in highly uniform colour, as well as white and black screens. We could read down to 14-point text.

Uniformly black as was every primary colour

We could read 14 point – good sharpness.

Blooming – Exceed

There is minor fast motion blooming. Below is a standard torture test (we remove colours to see the blooming) in which round balls move at 60fps over the screen. Only OLED can beat this.

These are fast-moving particles – you see minor blooming where they intersect.

Reflectivity – Pass+

It is slightly better at reflectivity than the C855 – this is very good. Again, you will pay a lot more to get the LG G4’s black screen reflectivity! Avoid backlit seating like here!

Motion Smoothing 200 – Pass+

It uses variable Black Frame Insertion to smooth fast-moving images. This is unnecessary as most movies are at 24/30fps. However, we measured a decrease in brightness, which was not an issue.

There is some AI frame estimation at 60 to 144 Hz, which is good.

Upscale: Pass+

Our Thunderbirds International Rescue 480p test was ‘A-OK, Mr Tracey’ with excellent details, great colours and contrast. This is usually washed out, soft and blurry on lesser TVs.

The TCL C8K upscaled very well and even added some extra colour. Original below.

Below are 480/720/1080p upscales, and the 4K (no upscale). It needs to pack 27 pixels around the 480p 4:3 image. 720p is quite good.

480p and its letterbox 4:3, so it loses some image side image rather than creating a very soft 16:9 image.

720p, and it is a little soft with a slight loss of detail.

1080p and a perfect upscale, perhaps a little over-saturated colour, but barely distinguishable from 4K below.

4K and the AI does not have to do any work, so it is the most natural image.

Viewing angle – Pass+

TCL claims WHVA has 40% more off-angle viewing than VA, but it is still meant for straight-on viewing, which affects chair placement. We felt that 50° off-centre (140°) was about the maximum for side-on viewing.

Straight on seating from 3 metres

140° and still acceptable

150° and colours are shifting.

Voice control – Pass+

It supports Google Assistant (with a dedicated mic button on the remote). Alexa and Siri (HomeKit/AirPlay 2) require an external smartphone or speaker.

Gaming (we are not gamers)

It has Game Master 3.0 and a new Bar 3.0. it can support 2K@288 Hz and PS5 and Xbox 4K@120Hz Dolby Vision. 144 Hz is for dedicated gaming PCs. There are three presets for different consoles.

The game mode supports AMD FreeSync Pro, HGiG, Superwide 21:9 and 32:9 Gameview. Screen Grey-to-Grey is 6.5ms.

AI Art screen saver – It is free

It includes over 100,000 AI-generated artworks as screen savers.

Cast and PC mode – Pass+

It has Google Cast (1080p), AirPlay 2 (unknown), Chromecast (1080p) and HDMI (4K). PC mode for Windows allows Windows to control the image, and it is razor sharp.

Processor – Pass+

It uses an AiPQ Pro, a quad-core MediaTek Pentonic 700 MT9653 64-bit, 4-core, 1.39GHz, and ARM Mali-G52 MC1 GPU overlaid with TCL’s growing TV and AI expertise. It has 2.5GB RAM and 64GB (48GB free) eMMC 3.1 storage.

This enables two full HDMI 2.1, 48Gbps ports, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps port, one USB-A 2.0 port, Wi-Fi 6 AX, and BT 5.4.

It is fast and responsive, and the same processor as the 2024 TCL C855.

AI – Pass+

The processor features a separate NPU, allowing for more on-device processing. Simply put, you can put it on ‘Auto’ and let it do the work. Unlike other brands, TCL does not tout its AI prowess, so we had to dig deep to discover what its AI can do.

AI Contrast (Contrast Master): Dynamic brightness management based on the image to display maximum precision, detail, and sharpness in the screen’s dark and light areas.

AI Colour (ColourMaster): Constantly adjusts shades to optimise the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

AI Clarity (ClarityMaster: Reducing signal video noise, improving contours, and improving upscaling to 4K.

AI Motion (MotionMaster): Adjusts the frames per second for better fluidity, even with rapid movement.

AI HDR (Pixel level Noise reduction, compensation and details): HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, and renders them to preserve the artistic intentions of content creators.

Ai-Scene – scene recognition and analysis

Auto SDR HDR conversion for enhanced contrast and a realistic HDR effect



TCL has made significant progress over the past two years, and its AI expertise now rivals that of major bands.

Power – Pass+

It is 5-star rated.

SDR 70-90Wh

HDR 165 to 220Wh

Sound – Pass+

It has presets for Custom/Movie/Speech/Music/ Game/Night/Sport.

It is tuned by B&O – not made by it – and has Beosonic presets: Relaxed, Bright, Energetic, and Warm.

The speaker system is 90W, and we suspect it has a 4.2.2 configuration (although we cannot confirm this).

Left/Right front-firing (2.X.X)

Left/Right side-firing (2.X.X)

Left/right up-firing (X.X.2)

Woofer x 2 (X.2.X)

Total 4.2.2

Deep Bass 20-40 Hz Nil, but white noise is evident. Middle Bass 40-100 Hz Linear build from 50 Hz to 100 Hz – still a bit of white noise High Bass 100-200 Hz Reasonably flat to 10 kHz Low Mid 200-400 Hz Flat Mid 400-1000 Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2 kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4 kHz Flat but clipping from 2 to 10 kHz Mid Treble 4-6 kHz Flat High Treble 6-10 kHz Flay Dog Whistle 10-20 kHz Linear decline but quite choppy Sound Signature type This is a white noise test and pushes the speakers to their limits. It determines the native sound signature regardless of any EQ or presets. It is predominately a neutral signature, which means the EQ can recess (but not enhance) any frequency. However, as it lacks stronger mid-bass and the high treble is choppy, it makes the music harsh. It lacks the Dolby Atmos centre channel, but voices seem well-positioned. If wall-mounted, the rear woofers may be compromised. Soundstage PCM stereo It is as wide and high as the TV. Soundstage DA/Spatial The height channel is front-centric,

Surround: Side-firing speakers use psychoacoustics to bounce sound off the walls. No close side walls – no bounce.

DA envelope: It cannot create a DA envelope, but the speakers do give you a feel for some and surround objects. Comment If you are watching movies with any surround or spatial sound, you will get a nice effect, but it’s not really what true DA is capable of. Read How to tell if you have good music – sound signature is the key (AV guide)

CyberShack’s view: The TCL C8K is a step up from the 2024 C855, making it one of, if not the best, mini LEDs of 2025.

We can’t say it is the best, but it has so much going for it.

Superb colours

Near-perfect black levels

Perfect white levels

Massive brightness that you will never use

Filmmaker and cinema modes in a darkened room

Well-controlled haloing

Google TV

Impressive gaming creds!

TCL’s increasing expertise in AI

At a price that is hard to beat.

It is an excellent all-around TV offering premium viewing. It is ideally suited to bright Aussie lounge rooms.

Competition

Samsung: Does not do Dolby Vision in any TV, so it’s out of contention

LG: It beats all LG Mini LED and is very close to the C5 OLED for picture quality.

Sony: Beats the Bravia 9

Hisense U8QAU – a pro-grade Mini-LED TV, is the closest competitor, and you should consider it.

TCL C8K ratings

We consider 70-80 to be a pass mark. It class leads in almost every area and takes on mid-range OLEDs with vastly better brightness.

Features: 90. Everything you expect, and then add B&O tuned sound

Value: 95. In the mini LED and up to the mid-range OLED arena, it offers superior value and no downsides.

Performance: 95. It is a slight improvement AI-wise over the C855.

Ease of Use: 90 3-year onsite warranty. Google TV is like a comfy pair of slippers. It does everything you need in a relatively easy-to-use interface and has many more streaming Apps than other User Interfaces.

Design: 90. Subtle and elegant, this easy-to-install wall mount features two up and side-firing speakers